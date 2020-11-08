Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) CEO Scott McPherson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Today's call will be led by Scott McPherson our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Miller, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Scott, I will point out that Core-Mark intends to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act as noted in the earnings release, we filed this morning. Please remember that our comments today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Some of these risks are described in detail in the Company's SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. Additionally, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and other related information including a discussion of why we consider these measures useful to investors in our earnings release and our annual report on Form 10-K.

Scott McPherson

Thanks, David, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today on our third quarter call. With each passing quarter, we continue to be the beneficiary of an incredibly committed workforce, coupled of great customer and vendor partnerships. We would all hope by now that COVID-19 would be in the rear-view mirror, but that clearly is not the case. Despite the daily challenges the pandemic poses, our employees have continued to operate safely and efficiently, allowing the Company to achieve meaningful cost leverage in the face of ongoing headwinds surrounding sales mix and margins. Clearly, the duration of this pandemic remains uncertain, but I'm confident the steps taken during the crisis will position us to emerge stronger and more profitable Company.

Diving into the numbers, we delivered another solid quarter with EBITDA of $59.3 million, exceeding prior-year results. This performance is a direct result of the Company's execution on our strategic priorities of growing faster and more profitably than the industry, leading in category management solutions and leveraging costs. From a revenue perspective, the third quarter reflected the continued impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior. Cigarette revenues increased by 4.2% compared to 2% growth last quarter, while non-cigarette revenues declined by 2.6% compared to a decline of 9% last quarter. These positive trends were led by year-over-year improvement across all product categories as compared to the second quarter. While the sequential quarter trends were favorable, our results reflect continued pressure in a few key categories including food, candy and general merchandise.

Our food category pressure is largely driven by the slow recovery of self-service food, coffee, and fountain beverages, which remain impacted by COVID-related consumer behavior. General merchandise results are directly attributable to vapor sales negatively impacted by regulatory uncertainty and the growth in combustible tobacco consumption. And while candy sales have returned to prior-year levels in convenience stores, our non-C-store channel, which represents nearly half our candy sales, continues to trend below prior year.

From an industry perspective, the trends in C-store trips and average basket size remain relatively stable during the third quarter. Recent data shows weekly trips down approximately 10% to 12% more than offset by dollars per transaction that remain up close to 20%. The drivers behind the revenue growth continue to be led largely by alcohol and tobacco. From a store segmentation perspective, we have also seen continued recovery in the performance of our non-C-store customers including mass, drug, airports, casinos and schools. Year-over-year sales to these customers once down over 30% improved throughout the quarter finishing approximately 10% below prior year.

Turning next to margins, remaining gross profit, continue to be a headwind in the third quarter with compression of 39 basis points compared to 58 basis points in the second quarter benefiting primarily from improved sales mix. From an operational perspective, we continue to deliver warehouse throughput and transportation cubes per route metrics above prior-year levels. These efficiency gains drove a 20 basis point improvement in warehouse and delivery as a percent of remaining gross profit versus last year, in spite of the margin compression. In SG&A, our expenses this quarter showed nearly 50 basis points of leverage benefiting from reduced headcount, lower benefit costs including 401(k) and health care, and lower travel costs.

Moving on to category management Core-Mark is committed to create a level of differentiation amongst our competition in an effort to provide tangible value to our customers. The completion of our center of excellence has been foundational in enhancing our customer value proposition. Seeing customers derive real benefits from their visit and interaction with our dedicated COE team has been inspiring. Building upon our quest for differentiation, we have two exciting additions to our Customer Value portfolio. Recently, we announced an exclusive partnership agreement with PDI, an industry leader in store back-office and scanning solutions. This agreement brings our customers an end-to-end loyalty solutions, data aggregation capabilities and our cloud-based store operations software that helps retailers enhance their operational efficiencies.

Further building on our customer technology offers, we also recently signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Skip, a leading provider of frictionless mobile payment solutions for convenience retailers. This technology is featured in our center of excellence and provides our retail partners an economical frictionless payment solution for their customers. Beyond technology, we remain on track to complete the Phase 1 rollout of our private label in Core-Mark curated product offerings before the end of the fourth quarter. I'm excited about the potential of these new products and solutions possess in driving sales and margin growth for our customers and for Core-Mark.

Turning to customer contract renewals, I provided an update last quarter that we had resigned 3 of the 4 top 10 customers that were up for renewal in 2020. The fourth customer representing approximately $250 million in annual sales did not elect to renew their agreement with Core-Mark. While this was a competitive bid, there were circumstances outside of price and service that led to this customer departure. Certainly, this is impactful from a revenue and profit perspective, but we are confident our pipeline of customer opportunities will offset this headwind and have minimal impact on our 2021 outlook.

One final note on the customer renewal front, we continue to enjoy a strong partnership with our largest customer Murphy USA. While our agreement is not up until 2021, we are working toward a 5-year renewal, the direct resources towards their key priorities including supply chain efficiency, same-store sales growth and a strong focus on food and beverage. Also, on a customer-related front, I have mentioned on previous calls that we have placed significant focus on the structure and effectiveness of our sales organization. This project involved a comprehensive restructuring of our sales team, implementation of new technologies designed to provide our customers with cutting-edge data solutions and a compensation structure aligned to our growth objectives. I'm confident the steps we have taken will help us to deliver significant benefits to our customers and take our value proposition to a much broader audience in an effort to drive share growth.

To wrap up, I am proud of what we've accomplished to-date in a dynamic year with unprecedented disruptions, we have not only demonstrated the resiliency of our business but see the opportunity to drive a number of key strategic initiatives, positioning Core-Mark to accelerate growth in sales and profitability in 2021 and beyond.

I will now turn the call over to, Chris, for additional detail on our financial results for the quarter and to discuss our positive revisions to guidance for 2020.

Chris Miller

Thanks, Scott. And good morning, everyone. I'll start off by covering our third quarter performance, provide an update on our balance sheet and cash flow, to wrap up with commentary on our revised outlook for 2020.

Net income for the third quarter increased to $23 million compared to $22.5 million last year. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter increased to $0.51 from $0.49 per share last year. Excluding LIFO expense, diluted EPS was $0.60 from the quarter. In the quarter in which COVID-19 continued to have a significant impact on our sales mix and margins, we are pleased with our performance highlighted by prudent cost management, enabling us to deliver solid earnings for the quarter.

Total sales for the quarter increased 1.8% to $4.5 billion. Total cigarette sales increased by 4.2% led by cigarette price inflation and a slight increase in total carton sales. Cigarette carton sales for the quarter significantly outperformed historical trends. We believe that this shift primarily reflects a change in consumer buying behavior as a result of COVID-19 consistent with the trends we saw throughout the second quarter. Non-cigarette sales decreased 2.6% for the quarter driven primarily by a decline in sales to existing customers. From a remaining gross profit margin for the quarter declined by 39 basis points. From a total sales mix perspective, our cigarette category finished the quarter 150 basis points higher than prior year, which compressed our overall remaining gross profit margin by 21 basis points. The remainder of the decline was due to sales mix and rates within the non-cigarette category. Consistent with the trend in the second quarter growth in OTP in relation to other non-cigarette categories, and lower rates in our vapor products drove the majority of the decline in non-cigarette margins. Our year-over-year margins in alternative nicotine continue to be impacted by the benefit of incentive last year tied to volumetric growth targets and shifts in vendor sales mix.

Near term, we expect continued margin pressure on a year-over-year basis reflecting a combination of continued outperformance of cigarette sales as compared to non-cigarettes, continued mix challenges within non-cigarettes and lower margins in vapor. Our cigarette inventory holding gains for the third quarter were $5.6 million compared with $23 million in the same period last year. The increase in the cigarette holding gains reflects the timing of the third price increase for the year from RJ Reynolds. Last year the third price increase from the major manufacturers incurred in mid-October while this year RJ Reynolds elected an earlier price increase in mid-September. Altria and the other manufacturers recently announced price increases which are reflected in our revised guidance.

The higher cigarette inventory holding gains for the quarter were more than offset by $5.8 million candy inventory holding gains in the third quarter last year. Historically, significant price increases from candy manufacturers have only occurred every 3 or 4 years. Total operating expenses declined by $12.5 million dollars or 5.9% to $200.2 million for the quarter offsetting the impact of the 5.2% decline in our remaining gross profit. The decrease in operating expenses includes a 5.5% reduction in our warehouse and delivery expenses and a 7.3% reduction in SG&A. As we discussed last quarter, we have clearly benefited from some of the significant cost savings this year that we do not expect to realize next year. This includes 401(k) savings of approximately $3 million associated with our decision to temporarily suspend the employer for about half of the year, reduced on this expense, lower healthcare costs, and travel and meeting costs, consistent with what other companies are seeing during the pandemic. We also expect that we will begin to ramp back up our selling and merchandising headcount beyond 2020 as the economy further reopens and we have greater opportunities to grow our market share and drive growth in same-store sales and margins through our merchandising programs. We do, however, expect to retaining on an annualized basis $3 million to $4 million of permanent fixed cost savings as a result of cost-cutting actions we've taken this year, primarily in SG&A. Those savings are in addition to incremental savings associated with our finance transformation that I mentioned last quarter.

We are on track to meet our target of $4 million in annualized savings from this initiative compared with 2018, which was our starting point. From a balance sheet perspective, we continue to focus on tight working capital management and increasing liquidity. For the nine months ended September 30, net cash used in operating activities was $7.7 million compared to a use of $111.1 million in the same period last year. $103.4 million improvement in cash use was due primarily to a reduction in the accounts receivable and other working capital changes related primarily to timing of cigarette manufacturer price increases. We entered the third quarter with $363 million withdrawn on our credit facility and $352 million available to borrow. Our debt balance at the end of September was impacted by approximately $100 million of additional cigarette inventory on hand in anticipation of the price increases which occurred in October. Based on the preliminary assessment of our year-end inventory requirements for LIFO purposes, and our other key working capital trends, we expect to generate free cash flow in the range of $80 million to $100 million for 2020. And we expect to leverage on our credit facility to be in the range of one 1.2 to 1.5 times EBITDA at the end of this year.

Turning to our outlook for the remainder of the year, we provided revised guidance for 2020 given the relative strength of our performance in the third quarter and based on the current trends we're seeing in the business. We now expect sales for the year to be between $16.8 billion and $16.9 billion. The revised sales guidance anticipates year-over-year carton declines of 0% to 3% in the fourth quarter and continued impact of COVID-19 on non-cigarette sales mix and margins. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $186 million to $190 million and diluted EPS to be between $1.13 and $1.20 per share. EPS excluding LIFO expense is now expected to be between $1.621 to $1.69. Cigarette inventory holding gains are expected to be between $26 million and $27 million. The guidance does not assume any other significant gains, similar to the $7 million of candy income earned in 2019. Other key assumptions include LIFO expense of $30 million, and 27% tax rate and 45.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The guidance assumes no new acquisitions or large customer wins. And lastly, capital expenditures for 2020 are still expected to be approximately $35 million.

A few other items worth noting on our fourth quarter guidance. Given the relative strength of our results in the third quarter and year-to-date, we elected to resume our 401(k) match from the fourth quarter. We expect this cost to impact the fourth quarter by approximately $1.5 million. In addition to the 401(k) we have consciously increased travel and meetings during the third quarter where authorized and hope to continue that in Q4, consistent with governmental guidelines. We have also resumed purchases under our stock repurchase program, we expect to spend approximately $5 million to buy-back shares in the fourth quarter. Just our total 2020 share repurchases at $10 million largely offsetting the impact of dilution from our stock compensation plan.

In summary, while our results in the third quarter continue to be impacted by COVID-19, our resilient business model, coupled with our cost reduction initiatives has enabled us to greatly mitigate these headwinds. We continue to maintain a very healthy balance sheet with strong liquidity and low debt, well-positioned to drive shareholder value through our capital allocation priorities that include acquisitions share buy-backs and dividends.

Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Hey, good morning, everybody. I want to ask, first on the expenses, you gave good color there. I think the last time that you had spoken around the savings that you realized from pulling back on the 401(k) matching and some of the benefits was about $8 million. Correct me if I'm wrong, I think it was an annual number, is that now with 401(k) matching turning back on in 4Q should we assume that that $8 million comes back on board in 2021? And I think you said you have kind of line of sight to $4 million of annual operating expense savings that you expect to realize by the end of 2021 that I guess would net against that. Anything I'm missing there and any color would be helpful?

Scott McPherson

Yes, it's a little bit overlapping. So the 401(k), Ben, is $6 million. The other $2 million was related to changes we made in our vacation policies, which would be part of that permanent $4 million of savings.

Ben Bienvenue

Got it, okay. Okay, great. You talked about the customer that chose not to renew and you also kind of -- you made it sound like given the pipeline that you have I suppose of new customer potential wins but you expect it to be minimal impact to next year. Can you give us any additional detail or elaborate on what that pipeline looks like and anything that you can talk about that you're optimistic about as it relates to new customer wins?

Scott McPherson

Yes, I mean obviously we haven't, we won't put our guidance for next year until March but -- and obviously, I think a lot of it is predicated on what takes place with COVID over the next 60-90 days. We feel like we've got some sizable customer opportunities I think over the next 6 to 12 months. There's going to be acquisition opportunities. So I do think there is the opportunity for us to grow but again in the face right now of a heightened COVID environment, customers and acquisition opportunities tend to hunker down in that environment. So obviously, that's going to play a big part and we'll have some more kind of clarity for that as we get closer to the next year, for sure.

Ben Bienvenue

Okay, great. And the last question I have is just a quick one, you noted more pricing increases coming through in the fourth quarter. What do you expect the total cigarette holding gains to be for fiscal year '20?

Scott McPherson

So in our guidance, it was -- I'm just double-checking...

Chris Miller

$26 million to $27 million.

Scott McPherson

Yes, $26 million to $27 million.

Ben Bienvenue

Okay, great. Thanks, guys. That's all.

Chris Miller

Thank you.

Scott McPherson

Thanks, Ben.

Kelley Bania

Hi, good morning. This is Kelly Bania. Wanted to just ask about your guidance for fourth quarter, we're just kind of backing into numbers here, and correct me if I'm wrong, but it looks like you're planning for non-cigarette sales to be down maybe in the 3% to 5% range. Just curious if that's accurate and if you could talk about what you're seeing now? I'm guessing maybe there is some seasonality impacts between the quarters but just trying to understand what you're seeing if there really is a deceleration or if that's just a little conservative?

Scott McPherson

Yes non-cig still, I mean obviously, seasonality definitely plays into it. I think at the low end of guidance, we're thinking probably somewhat consistent with where we're at today in the 2% to 4% range. And at the higher end of guidance, we would see continued improvement over the course of the quarter.

Kelley Bania

Okay. And in terms of cigarette volumes, obviously, very volatile this year and maybe a lot of factors, but as you talk to your customers and suppliers what do you think is the largest drivers of the volatility of cigarette volumes? And when do you think we kind of get back to that more normalized down maybe 4% to 6% range for cigarette volumes?

Scott McPherson

Yes. Clearly, Kelly, I see the drivers just being kind of the state of the country. We've got a lot of people that are spending a lot of time at home. And I think I listened to Altria's call, they called out the exact same thing is that it is much easier in a home environment to smoke combustible cigarettes. You can step out on your back porch to your front porch but in a work environment or a more public environment under today's regulations people tend to use alternative nicotine, which is you know vapor other forms of alternative nicotine. So I think that it is heavily predicated on what happens with COVID. I think to the extent that people are not really going to work and workplaces aren't at 100% capacity, I think you're going to see strength in combustible cigarettes as that -- as that moderates, it goes back to a normal environment, I think it was then you'll get back to that call it 3% to 6% down. And I think you'll see a marked increase in alternative nicotine because I definitely -- we've seen very clearly an inverse relationship there.

Kelley Bania

That's very helpful. Also just wanted to ask longer term, as a result of this environment over the past several months, just any insight into your customers' willingness to maybe invest in foodservice programs longer term? Or any change in that interest to do that. You mentioned Murphy maybe expanding their foodservice or food category. So just curious on Murphy, in particular, and just generally your customers' willingness to invest there?

Scott McPherson

Well, I think in general with customers, I think over the last 6 months, there's probably not been a lot of investment in anything. I haven't seen customers other than the short term impacts of self-service food that still do exist. We've seen customers kind of pulled back in that area of food until customers get more comfortable. But I do think that the trend in food is here to stay in convenience. I mean I think that is going to be one of the biggest growth drivers in retail convenience for a long time. So I do see our customers will continue to invest in food in the longer term. Specific to Murphy, we've spent a fair amount of time with our folks in our center of excellence in recent weeks, and really Murphy is really honed in on finding a food solution that fits their unique retail format. And so, we were kind of collaborating with them on different ideas and I think they've got some great ideas, and obviously, we'll let them reveal that at the right time. But I think, they are on a path to really create a unique food offer.

Kelley Bania

Okay. And then, last one for me. Just kind of trying to work through some of the numbers you gave on expenses, which was helpful, but I'm just trying to think about -- as the market maybe normalizes or if you assume that the industry maybe starts to normalize. Is there any reason that you can't get back to your kind of algorithm in terms of EBITDA growth in the next couple of years?

Scott McPherson

No, I don't think there's any reason that we can't get back to that algorithm. I mean obviously, it's -- Q3 and Q4 were very unique because we've got margin compression where historically we've grown margins at 10 to 20 basis points in non-food, but we're facing pretty significant margin compression. But we've also been able to suspend some expenses and some of those are temporary, and that's why I think we try to make it very clear kind of what's temporary and what's going to come back as it relates to 401(k) and travel costs and some other things, but I think we're in a really good position you know as this -- as COVID dissipates, disappears, whatever takes place, I think we're in a really good position to get -- you know to really continue our consistent EBITDA growth trend.

Kelley Bania

Thank you.

Scott McPherson

Thanks, Kelly.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everybody. Scott, we've talked before in the past about some of the maybe adjacent M&A opportunities and strategically doing some different things to fill our density on some of the routes. So we would obviously put the brakes on a lot of that work, but just curious if that's starting to kind of ramp back up again from a focus from your side of things?. And is that still remain something interesting that could potentially happen in 2021?

Scott McPherson

Yes, I'd say, Bobby, the first thing -- our first priority during COVID was to preserve the health of the company and we're in a great position from a balance sheet standpoint to be able to pursue acquisitions inside and outside of our space. I'd say, going back to March, we spent a lot of time with various investment bankers looking at product opportunities, exclusive opportunities and even acquisition opportunities and a couple of other things that we've been able to move forward with that we just announced in the last week is an exclusive agreement with PDI, an exclusive agreement with Skip which came out of some of those exercises. So I think we're definitely progressing down a path to continue to look at opportunities for growth and I think both of those things, although they are not short term revenue drivers, I think what it does for our customers is allow them to attract a broader base of consumer, and in the long run, that's going to drive their sales and profits and drive ours. So those are two kinds of tangential kind of things, but I think they are very important to our customer offer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I appreciate that. And then following up on the customer churn. For us to try to clean up our models, would it be fair for us just to look at like corporate EBITDA margin and take that on the $215 million [ph], assume that's kind of what the financial impact will be or is that overly harsh or doesn't account more correctly?

Scott McPherson

No, that's probably a fair way to approach it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And then I guess lastly, I just want to -- I might have missed some of the details, I just wanted to see could we just go through the cost cuts of what's permanent, what's not permanent and this maybe help kind of get everybody on the same page of what a net impact is? And should we look at that net impact against 2019 EBITDA as like a starting base, the $191 million?

Scott McPherson

Maybe, Chris, I'll take a stab at it and you can fill in the blanks. I'm sorry, that is obviously a big question on pack. So I would say it may be first from a warehouse and delivery standpoint I think the warehouse and delivery, we've seen definitely efficiency improvements that are going to be, I think, sustainable in both warehouse and delivery. The one thing that has changed and will change as COVID dissipates is frequency of deliveries. When volumes were down we cut delivery frequency and some of that returned during the third quarter and it will continue to return. So as I think about warehouse and delivery going forward, I would probably maybe even look to the last couple of quarters of 2019 as kind of a benchmark and then maybe add some efficiency to that because we definitely have gotten some efficiency. And so that kind of maybe how you triangulate warehouse and delivery.

From a SG&A standpoint, we could probably maybe the easiest way to look at it is in the fourth or in the third quarter, I think year-over-year our costs were down about $4.6 million. We've called out that we're going to bring back to 401(k) that's $1.5 million. And then the other two things I think are important to call out is travel. Our travel for our salespeople we brought some of that back. And then also health care costs is an interesting one. I think every company right now is probably going to be dealing with in the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year some pent-up health care demand. So I think you're going to see a little bit of increase in cost in those two areas. And the 401(k), so as you kind of balance that against $4.6 million that will give you a kind of an indication of where we think SG&A run rates are going to be.

So, I know -- Chris, you will fill in if I missed but hopefully that's good color, Bobby.

Chris Miller

Yes, I think those are the big items. We called out the vacation earlier as part of our $4 million permanent savings, and then the finance transformation will get some benefits from -- more next year. But yes, those are the big items.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's very helpful. I appreciate the details.

Scott McPherson

Thanks, Bob.

David Lawrence

Okay, great. We appreciate everyone joining the call this morning. We appreciate your interest in Core-Mark. We -- looks like we have one additional question.

Okay. It looks like that we have John Lawrence from [indiscernible]. You may ask your question now. John, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Can you hear me, Scott?

Scott McPherson

Yes, hi, John, how are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Just fine. Thanks. Listen, I know it's early, but can you comment, you mentioned you broke down -- that some of the C-stores were back and other channels. Is it too early at all the talk about Walmart Plus and how might that might have, in fact, affected in-store with the gas discounts associated with Walmart Plus?

Scott McPherson

Yes, I think it is. I mean, obviously, Walmart Plus has an opportunity to I think benefit Murphy, which obviously indirectly benefits us. And then also Walmart is a customer of ours as well. And so I think we're only -- it's a really only a few weeks into that maybe four or five weeks now. So I haven't heard or seen any empirical evidence that that's had a big impact, but I know that they've placed great emphasis on that. So I think nothing can come from that, but good for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And last question is, through the pandemic are you seeing in the pipeline -- you sort of mentioned it, are you seeing anything in the pipeline, where some of these distributors or just because of COVID trying to make these transformations and efficiencies in this marketplace really tough and that's creating more discussions for you?

Scott McPherson

Yes, I'd say there is a couple of elements in play there, John. I mean, one is, there were a number of independent wholesalers that got PPP loans, and so I would say that that has propped them up in some ways through some of the challenging times. But clearly, I think most of the wholesalers in our market other than the big three or four are independent family-owned businesses and COVID clearly put tremendous pressure on those companies. And I think there is -- in every family company evolution there is events that make you kind of reconsider the long run. And I think this is definitely one of those events. And so it definitely has opened up some dialogs and I think it will continue to open up dialogs over the next, it really depends on what takes place with COVID but look all over the next 12 to 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Good luck. Thanks.

Scott McPherson

Thanks, John.

David Lawrence

Okay, well thank you all for joining this morning, we appreciate your interest in Core-Mark. If you have follow-up questions, feel free to reach out to me directly; this is David Lawrence, my contact information is available on the Investor Relations tab of our website. Thanks so much.

