I have mentioned several 5th Generation (5G) wireless communication investments as both long and short ideas since the summer. Qualcomm (QCOM) owning the base technology and semiconductor chips has been a buy selection, while American Tower (AMT) the largest cell tower REIT has been a sell.

T-Mobile (TMUS) has morphed into the top equity gainer of 2020 in the wireless carrier group (on the back of 5G buildout and adoption by consumers/businesses), surpassing its two main competitors AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). In the end, T-Mobile’s rapid investment strategy in the new technology seems to be winning out against the slower capital expenditure push by the two former Bell companies. After the Sprint merger this year, the combined giant is now best-in-class for subscriber, revenue and income growth, with superior gains each quarter this year.

Image Source: U.S. News Article

On Friday, T-Mobile released stellar and slightly shocking good news for investors with extraordinary earnings and revenue beats vs. Wall Street expectations, alongside strong growth in a number of subscriber metrics. For Q3 ended in September, GAAP EPS were double expectations, and revenues better by 5%, summarized below by Seeking Alpha.

Rapid Growth Strategy

The biggest advantage for T-Mobile in the 5G buildout race is the company does not pay a dividend, while the legacy Bell enterprises pay out most all profits as cash distributions. Partly because I feel AT&T does not have the organic cash flow generation, after a huge dividend payout, to properly construct a national 5G network, I remain bearish on its stock. For T-Mobile all cash flow, earnings and borrowing is being spent on the capital expenditure needs (tens of billions of dollars) to construct a nationwide wireless network, with a technology requiring far greater numbers of tower relay points. The lower signal strength, higher frequency characteristics vs. 4G mean locations like roadside billboards are the new-world cell towers. The buildout strategy of getting beginner-speed 5G access to most American consumers first, then expanding speed capabilities later, is very different than the go slow, city by city construction plans being executed by AT&T and Verizon. This situation is very typical of past technology changes, where a nimble newcomer with a smarter plan trips up old-school industry competitors. In the end, T-Mobile could pilfer competitor revenue streams, year-in and year-out into the 2030s. Below is a map of the large coverage area for T-Mobile 5G, against a comparatively small list of cities from the other two major carriers.

Image Source: T-Mobile 5G Coverage Map

Serious competitive problems for both AT&T and Verizon appear to be on the horizon. Already, most analysts rate T-Mobile’s 5G network as best-in-breed because of its size and availability nationally, running circles around everyone else. If the newcomer can dramatically undercut both of the legacy Bell companies on price sustainably, T-Mobile will be the carrier investment to own the next 3-5 years, just like it has been the past few years.

T-Mobile is also working hard to become the new-age cable company and broadband provider for rural areas with 20 million potential customers. Using wireless 4G and 5G with quick downloads and uploads, married to low price points for consumers, the company is in the process of capturing plenty of business from the landline technologies of cable and phone internet access. AT&T recently announced it was ending DSL service, opening another large pool of potential subscribers for T-Mobile’s wireless access. For over a year, its home broadband product has been under development in rural America on its old LTE network.

With the acquisition of Sprint and its mid-band spectrum, T-Mobile can now open new markets to better speeds and coverage. T-Mobile has a goal to offer a 100 Mbps broadband connection to a majority of the U.S. population within four years. Every cable and phone company, counting on lines in the ground for communication-derived revenue, should be preparing for T-Mobile’s entry as a direct competitor. The current T-Mobile product is priced at $50 a month, with no data caps, as much as $30 below what competing providers offer for broadband only service.

Image Source: Company Website

Decent Valuation and Balance Sheet

For a company experiencing industry-leading growth rates, T-Mobile’s valuation metrics are still around their 10-year averages. Despite the doubling of the stock quote the last 24 months, one can argue underlying operating business expansion is supportive of today’s $123 price. Would I prefer better prices to acquire shares? Sure. Will we get vastly lower quotes anytime soon? Doubtful, without a general stock market collapse.

Below is a decade-long graph of price to trailing cash flow generation and operating earnings annually. The current multiples in the upper teens are higher than the single digit readings from AT&T and Verizon. However, the legacy carriers are having real issues growing at all in the 2020 pandemic recession. Owning a company with revenues growing 15-20% annually and earnings by 30%+ is generally a winning proposition over many years for a holding period, even when paying a higher valuation upfront.

Cash flow as a percentage of assets on the balance sheet is somewhat below average for the industry, as T-Mobile rushes to build out its wireless network. Sharply rising cash flow has been offset by an even larger rise in net assets since 2016, on the 5-year graph below. In addition, the 2020 merger with Sprint will take several years to fully integrate, before cost cutting raises metrics across the board.

Price to trailing sales and book value are high against its 10-year averages, but not dramatically so considering the doubling in its stock quote during 2019-20. Again, rising underlying operating results are providing a solid foundation for the stock advance.

Net profit margin on sales is slightly under the industry average also, as the company shoots for market share growth above immediate profitability. Typical of high revenue growth businesses in the technology sector, getting the lion’s share of the marketplace for your product the first 3-5 years often opens up powerful rates of income growth in the future. Think about the successful Amazon (AMZN) business model.

The final point I would like to highlight is T-Mobile’s debt position. While AT&T’s monster debt position and extravagant dividend payout do not make sense against cash flow and income creation, T-Mobile’s debt expansion actually aligns better with the company’s growth rate. Below is a graph of the enterprise’s low level of debt vs. operating cash flow using the EBITDA calculation (before more variable expenses). The big jump in EPS this past quarter, and hopes for markedly stronger profits in 2021-22, is a function of high subscriber growth rates versus contained debt/interest expense. Remember, the spike in debt vs. stripped down cash flow during 2020 is almost entirely the result of acquiring Sprint's balance sheet. I suspect rising profitability overall, alongside restrained debt issuance, will help the balance sheet become increasingly conservative/flexible over time.

Strong Technical Momentum

Since summertime, T-Mobile has been scoring extremely well under my Victory Formation computer sort of momentum characteristics. I feel a little guilty for not writing a story on the company sooner, as readers could have pocketed 20-30% gains since June. Below are 12-month and 2-year graphs of the healthy formations in some of my favorite underlying momentum indicators. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index and simple On Balance Volume creation have all signaled steady buying trends to support the stock price. Essentially, bulls have been present during the trading day, buying into the closing prints; buying on weakness has existed on low volume days; and, an overwhelming number of investors have purchased shares on up days vs. down days in price.

T-Mobile’s total returns including dividends have bested AT&T, Verizon and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a wide margin the last year and 3-year periods.

Final Thoughts

Seeking Alpha's computer "Quant" ranking is the best in the Wireless Telecommunication industry, and a Top 3% pick out of its nearly 4,000 stock universe. The scoring system ranks earnings and revenue momentum vs. other stocks, and relative technical trading trends.

If you are excited about the 5G market’s expansion potential, and want to participate in the wireless carrier adopting the technology fastest, T-Mobile deserves your research effort. I am projecting another multi-year span of “outperformance” vs. peers and the U.S. stock market will continue. After grabbing subscribers and market share in 2020-21, income growth rates may increase significantly a few years out.

The biggest risk, in my mind at least, for an investment in T-Mobile comes from the potential for a significant U.S. stock market sell-off. A bear market or crash in overall Wall Street valuations would affect T-Mobile shares the same. At some point, today’s record Wall Street overvaluations on price to trailing sales, and total market worth vs. GDP output, will have to be corrected. A mean revision taking a stretch of time to play out, could dent stock market returns years into the future. You can lower this downside risk by hedging your portfolio with short sales in other weaker-positioned stocks and ETFs, plus put options on index-related ETFs and individual laggards. A long T-Mobile, short AT&T trade is another interesting spread/pair trade idea that has returned terrific gains for investors lately.

