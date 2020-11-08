Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

McDonald's (MCD), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on November 9; D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) on November 10; Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) on November 11; Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) on November 12; DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) on November 13.



McDonald's (MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski and CFO Kevin Ozan will join other members of the senior management team on November 9 to update on the company's strategic priorities. The event is expected to feature details on new and existing initiatives, with a particular focus on delivery, digital and drive-thru.

New IPO pricing in the week ahead include IN8bio (INAB) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) on November 9. Meanwhile, Airbnb (AIRB) is expected to open its books to investors ahead of the company's highly-anticipated IPO. Airbnb is aiming to raise as much as $3B in the offering on the Nasdaq, which would be one of the largest listings of the year.

Go Deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

The Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)-Stryker (NYSE:SYK) merger is expected to close on November and the go-shop period on the Nautic acquisition of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) expires on the same day.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) will showcase the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali at the China International Import Expo event that starts on November 11. The automaker is planning to sell full-size SUVs in China for the first time and import more cars into the region. Meanwhile, Ford (NYSE:F) will talk connected cars at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference. The discussion will include how Ford connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs. Analysts have been incrementally positive over Ford's EV plans.

Apple's One More Thing event: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold what is expected to be a Mac-centric event to introduce the first Apple Silicon Mac. "With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever," promised CEO Tim Cook as part of the announcement last summer. The biggest wildcard for investors might be what products will be available before the holiday season, including a new MacBook Air, AirTags and new headphones.



Alibaba's (BABA) Singles Day takes on a different look this year with new products and brands. The number of new products debuting on Alibaba’s B2C platform Tmall alone will top 2M to mark twice the number of new products from last year. The company is expecting a huge day after seeing strong sales for its first sales window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The early results indicate that consumer spending has rebounded strongly in China and that the demand for imported goods is higher than ever.



The long wait for videogamers ends on November 10 when Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) starts selling the $499 Xbox Series X and the slightly less powerful $299 Xbox Series S. The new Xbox will be backward compatible, with older games getting optimizations. Just behind the Xbox launch, Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) will start selling the PlayStation 5 on November 12. The PS5 Digital Edition will list for $399 and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will be priced at $499. The launch of the consoles is considered of high interest to publishers like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) - while GameStop's (NYSE:GME) new strategic partnership with Microsoft gives its a piece of digital content sold on a Xbox sold by Gamestop.



Analyst meetings and business updates: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will host investor day events on November 10. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will hold a virtual Q&A event. The restaurant chain could also provide an update on new trends around the U.S. election and ongoing pandemic. Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) execs will discuss the company's approach to sustainability, diversity and inclusion during a webcast on November 13.



Conferences rundown: The most interesting conference of the week may be the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference. Uber (NYSE:UBER), Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are some of the companies that will discuss how they expect to fit into the post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, the Baird Industrial Conference will include presentations by American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Ryder (NYSE:R), while the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference will include presentations by Humana (NYSE:HUM), Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cigna (NYSE:CI). Capping off the week on November 12, the Jefferies Virtual Interactive Entertainment Conference will include presentations by Microsoft (MSFT), Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Stillfront (OTCPK:STLFF) and Mail Ru Group (OTC:MLRUY).

Go Deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.