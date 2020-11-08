Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated's (SYKE) CEO Charles Sykes on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Charles Sykes - CEO

John Chapman - CFO

Subhaash Kumar - IR Head

David Koning - Baird

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Joshua Vogel - Sidoti

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Sykes Enterprises Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today are Sykes management team including CEO, Chuck Sykes; CFO, John Chapman; and IR Head, Subhaash Kumar.

Charles Sykes

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to Sykes Enterprises' third quarter 2020 financial results. As usual on today's call, I will provide a high level overview of our results, and it does on our business is doing operationally and then John will walk you through the numbers, and then we'll turn the call over for Q&A.

We are pleased to announce another quarter of the solid financial performance based on various metrics. We even broke some prior records. Thanks to the dedication of our employees worldwide, we continue to navigate the pandemic, while playing a pivotal role. It will be in our clients and customers.

It is an understatement that this pandemic has led to unprecedented hardship, but we are doing everything we can in our capacity to minimize disruption to the livelihoods of our employees and their families that depend on them, while employing the latest safeguards that adhere to the highest operational safety standards.

With that, let me provide a high level summary of our quarterly results. We reported record revenues in the third quarter, which was relatively broad based. We delivered best in a decade gross margin, which were a result of broad age [ph] and productivity drivers.

We also achieved best in a decade, non-GAAP operating margin, if you take into account that we had almost 100 basis points of net incremental COVID cost. Cash flow from operations was also at a regular level in the quarter and we paid down debt, maintaining a robust balance sheet to return cash to shareholders, while driving organic and inorganic reinvestment in our core business.

In all, despite a very fluid environment, we are extremely proud of our outstanding quarterly financial results, the job our teams did in the quarter and our business outlook for the fourth quarter.

Now, I would like to discuss the broader business and operational landscape. We continue to see our clients and markets moving up. We are seeing sustained opportunities with traditional and new economy market segments.

Within traditional segments, it support opportunities for bank and credit card holders as well as providers in the wireless, broadband, healthcare, and technology verticals. We are leveraging our success across our vertical market base to target known global brands and also target brands that are national in scope that are either outsourcing for the first time or entering new markets or accelerating their outsourcing.

At the same time, we continue the program ramps across the new economy segment categories such as an e-retail, e-commerce, online food delivery, and do it yourself security systems are all seeing solid growth. Just as noteworthy, our communications vertical appears to turn the corner. This is significant because communications vertical has subtracted an average of roughly four percentage points from our annualized revenue growth rate over the last three years and it is three times the size of our transportation and leisure vertical.

Going forward, communications vertical has the potential to more than counterbalance the headwind in both consumer and commercial travel, as well as our robotic process automation business.

Meanwhile, operationally, we are taking targeted steps in exiting support offices and capacity, where clients made permanent commitments in their delivery mix between home aged and brick-and-mortar quality metrics on performance in terms of key performance indicators and Net Promoter Scores. The bar is at parity or even better relative to brick-and-mortar delivery.

As we can see the scope for potential cost savings, net of reinvestment as our clients increasingly embrace home agent solution to ensure timing and success will vary by geography, client, and line of business.

And moreover, the process is likely to be faster in case we're dealing with dedicated client centers versus multi-tenant client centers. In parallel with the capacity reduction, we are also greenlighting initiatives to optimize our business and rebase our structural costs permanently by overhauling parts of our operational value chain. Efforts on this front have been fast-track, and we've made some headway.

In summary, as we exit the year, we believe our ongoing investment to strengthen our differentiated full lifecycle capabilities around marketing, sales, and service, which are augmented by self-service, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation are resonating in the marketplace.

Our foresight investing in our all major platform is just one simple illustration that we were ahead of the curve and embrace [Indiscernible] and now we are reaping the benefits due to our domain expertise.

As clients across various geographies are being forced to explore distributed home agent delivery models and are new to this strategy. They are looking at us as thought leaders, which we believe will help us take market share.

While we can't predict the trajectory of the virus, our solid balance sheet along with an unparalleled portfolio capability positions us to deliver success to our clients and unlock value for shareholders.

And with that, I'd like to go over to John Chapman. John?

John Chapman

Thanks Chuck. I would now like to discuss our Q3 financial results, particularly key P&L, cash flow and balance sheet highlights. As Chuck mentioned, our third quarter results were outstanding once again. In the quarter, we reported record revenues of $431.7 million versus $387.5 million last year, a growth of 8.6% in the quarter.

Third quarter 2020 revenues included a $3.5 million foreign exchange benefited. Excluding that FX benefit, third quarter revenues were up approximately $30.6 million or 7.7% constant currency organic revenue growth.

As Chuck alluded to in his prepared remarks, our agility in responding to our clients' needs, coupled with our diverse business mix as well as existing and new program growth, enabled broad-based growth.

By vertical market and on a constant currency basis, health care grew 27%; technology up 24%, financial services up 10%; other which includes retail up 4%; and communications was flat, all of which more than offset the 21% decline in the Travel and transportation vertical.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million versus a profit of $24.7 million in the same period last year. Third quarter 2020 operating income includes $35.5 million or 8.2% of revenues of non-cash impairment of goodwill, and [Indiscernible] assets, including right-of-use assets and other fixed assets.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2020 operating margin increased 8.7% from 7.9% in the same period last year. Third quarter 2020 operating margin was driven by solid demand execution, combined with higher agent productivity, increased capacity utilization, inclusive of home agents and expand discipline.

Third quarter 2020 operating margin reflects an expense for approximately $800,000 or 20 basis points related to market -- mark-to-market adjustment to stock-based deferred comp plans funded through Rabbi Trust Investments which were impacted by the increase in global financial markets in the third quarter of 2020.

The third quarter GAAP 2020 earnings per share loss was $0.13 versus diluted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same period last year, with third quarter 2020 driven by the aforementioned impairment of goodwill, which is not tax deductible, as well as impairment of right-of-use assets and other fixed assets.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share were a record $0.7 versus $0.56 on a compatible basis. Of the $0.20 per share increase approximately $0.12 is driven by operations, another $0.05 due to positive swing and total other income expense, $0.02 due to the lower share count, and $0.01 from a lower tax rate.

Turning to client mix for a moment, on a consolidated basis, our top 10 clients represented approximately 42% of total revenues during the third quarter, down from 43% a year ago period. The top 10 clients in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the top 10 clients in the same period last year grew roughly at 6% driven by existing and new program wins as well as share shift from competitors. We have no 10% client in both comparable quarters.

Now, let me turn to select cash flow and balance sheet items. During the quarter, cash flow from operations jumped 36.4% to $56.3 million from $41.3 million during -- due to strong earnings and working capital swing factors.

Capital expenditures increased to 3% of revenues from 2% in year ago period. The increase was mostly driven by PC refresh and a sheer number of new PCs purchased for home agents along with the targeted capacity expansion at existing sites to support growth.

Trade DSOs on a consolidated basis for the third quarter were 81 days, up four days comparably, and up one day sequentially. The increase in DSOs compared to last year is primarily due to a drop off in clients that were mandating receivables factoring. The DSO was 81 days for both Americas and EMEA. As we stated before, we expect some clients continue to stretch out payment terms even further as we manage liquidity needs more aggressively.

Our balance sheet at 30th September remains strong with cash and cash equivalents of $116.3 million, of which approximately 79.5% or $92.5 million was held in international operations.

During the quarter, we repurchased 0.5 million shares at an average price of $32.47 per share for a total of $16.1 million. Year-to-date, we have purchased around 1.9 million shares which prices ranging from $22.33 to $33.21 per share. We have roughly 1.7 million shares remaining under our $10 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2011 and amended in March 2016.

At quarter end, we had $7 million in borrowings outstanding, down $42 million sequentially under our $500 million credit agreement. We continue to hedge some of our foreign exchange exposure. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we're hedged approximately 34% at a weighted average rate of PHP51.64 to the U.S. dollar.

In addition, the Costa Rica colón exposure for the fourth quarter is hedged approximately 50% at weighted average rate of CRC581.3 to U.S. dollar.

Now, let's review some seat count capacity utilization metrics. On a consolidated basis, we ended third quarter with approximately 46,300 seats, down approximately 1,200 seats comparably. The reduction in capacity reflects decisions made by certain client apparently alter the delivery mix away from brick-and-mortar to our home agent solution due to COVID-19.

The third quarter seat count can be further broken down to 38,700 in the Americas and 7,600 in EMEA from the 39,700 and 7,800 respectively in year ago quarter.

Capacity utilization rates at the end of the third quarter of 2020 were 72% for the Americas and 71% for EMEA versus 73% for Americas and 75% for EMEA in the year ago quarter. The capacity utilization rate on a combined basis was 72% versus 73% in year ago period, with a decreased skewed mainly due to the agent flocked in the quarter between our brick-and-mortar -- between brick-and-mortar facility and home agents including home agents in the comparable utilization calculation however, the capacity utilization would have increased comparably.

Now, turning to business outlook. We are reinstating our business outlook based on improved visibility into underlying trends present in client forecasts the ability to better probability weigh the assumptions driving those forecasts and the momentum of actual results that materialized over the last two quarters.

We are seeing sustained levels of demand stemming from existing and new clients, as well as new lines of business across our verticals consistent with the pattern that has driven those verticals to-date. As such we're ramping client programs and expect fourth quarter revenues to see a healthy increase on a sequential basis.

Given the demand cadence and their solid operation performance when tempered against the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus, the attendant costs, uncertainty around fiscal stimulus, and the potential for disruption due to continued interment lockdowns, we believe we're entering the fourth quarter in a strong competitive position.

Secondly, we continue to work with clients and determine the future view of their delivery strategy between home agent and brick-and-mortar facility. As such, we continue to adjust our capacity footprint similar to actions taken on facility leases in third quarter as we get greater clarity around those decisions.

Third quarter revenues and earnings per share assumptions for the fourth quarter and full year were based on foreign exchange rates as of October 2020. Therefore, continued volatility in foreign exchange rates between the U.S. and the functional currencies of the markets we serve could have a further impact positive or negative on revenues on both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share relative to the business outlook for the fourth quarter.

Fourth, we anticipate total interest income expense net of approximately $800,000 for the third quarter and $3 million for the full year. As mentioned, the other interest income expense now however, exclude the potential in part of any future foreign exchange gains or losses.

Finally, we expect our fourth quarter effective tax rate to be a tick below last year's period given by earning shift. Concerning the above factors, we anticipate the following financial results for three months ending 31st December.

Revenues in the range of $439 million to $444 million; effective tax rate of approximately 24%, both GAAP and non-GAAP; fully diluted share count of approximately 39.8 million; diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.69 to $0.73; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.79; and capital expenditures in the range of $14 million to $19 million.

For the 12 months ending 31st December, we anticipate the following financial results revenues in the range of $1.699 billion to $1.704 billion, an effective tax rate of 30% and 24% on a non-GAAP basis; full diluted share count of approximately 40.4 million; diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.45 to $1.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.65 to $2.68; and capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

With that, I'd like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Your first question comes from Jake Williams from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, good morning. It's actually Steve [Indiscernible] on for Jake.

Charles Sykes

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So, productivity, obviously, higher for home agents versus bricks-and-mortar. If home agents remain a significant portion of the workforce going forward, how much do you think you can retain of the productivity benefit? Or is it a situation where clients are maybe going to try to claw some back over time?

John Chapman

I don't think at home is you described as productivity different. It's really a long-term structural cost difference. And you're right, I mean, we've always said that without facilities, there's this kind of 4% or 5% cost differential.

It is possible over time the clients will work for a share in those savings. But it's more about the ability to run quicker not being restricted by a building, we'll recruit in multiple geographies, then an agent be more productive.

Now, clearly, if we hire people in the base at home and that makes them happier in their job then we might get if you count attrition as our productivity number then we might get gains.

But that's going to be see home is benefit enough, not so much the agent productivity, but long-term cost structure. And yes, you're right, we may end up sharing some of those gains.

But again, we've always shown that margin's really high from we operate significantly below that 80%, 85% utilization number. And again, at-home really helps not have G&A that's in play that you're not using. So that's the real benefit more than agent productivity, Steve.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then I guess, what are the headwinds? I know you -- past quarters, but maintaining home agents going forward versus some industries that maybe were -- maybe a little more hesitant to be okay with that, as we normalize post-COVID. How do you think should we think about that that issue going forward?

John Chapman

Well, what's interesting is we've got a widespread, if you look at the vertical, there's no one vertical, there's deciding to stay at home or not go out home, et cetera. So, we do think that we'll get a higher proportion of people moving at-home and onshore locations. We still think there'll be a disproportionate change where there'll be more U.S., U.S. and Mainland, Europe, stay at home, then say in and India, Philippines where the home infrastructure, as well as the telecoms infrastructure makes it more of a challenge. But I don't think we're looking and seeing it by vertical, it's very much a client choice.

But we're not -- we're seeing a broad base in terms of clients making decisions that they'd like to have most of them like completely at-home, but basically being more agnostic and support mix than strategy. And that mix can be both in one geography, or different based on the geography.

And again, it is early days and we've taken some action, we're seeing movement, but it will take a while for all of that to play out in terms of what's going to be the long-term sustainable number, but we still feel good that it's going to move in a direction that helps our long-term business profile.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then if I could just segue, you talked a bit prepared remarks about the communications vertical, seeing some improvement there, what -- could you drill into that a little bit further the overall movement and kind of how we look at maybe those trends changing over time?

John Chapman

Yes, I mean, I think we've always been clear that the bulk of the telecommunications head when it was our one largest client, but we -- it didn't mean we didn't like telecom. And then as we kept telling people, this is all about having too much telco in the domestic geography, at price points that didn't make sense and geographies that didn't work for the client, we've never ever shied away from that, because it's an important part of the market.

And so the thing telco -- telco now is flat, and we're really hopeful that we'll start to see it contribute at equal weight to overall growth targets. Again, the benefit is we no longer have a 20% plus client. So, that helps overall and -- but we're excited by the fact that we've shown that we can win new business in that vertical. And you can see that now coming through the numbers, which despite again, we still got a largest client still, you describe it as weak, and you've still got growth that's offsetting that and overall, the vertical and a much better place.

In terms of growth profile, employee has been for the last couple of years. So, we don't want to shy away from it. We see it growing. And again, if you think of our long-term target 46% revenue growth, I would hope that I could be an equal contributor over the next medium term.

Unidentified Analyst

That was helpful guys and congrats on the quarter.

John Chapman

Thank you.

Charles Sykes

Thank you.

Your next question will come from Dave Koning from Baird. Your line is open.

David Koning

Yes. Hey, guys. Thanks and congrats.

Charles Sykes

Hey Dave.

David Koning

Yes, I guess, one thing that's encouraging. I mean, it seems like the momentum around signings, it seems like it's not just volumes, like that's probably decent right now too, but it actually seems like your new signings, new business is as good as it's probably almost ever been. And maybe talk a little bit about that and just how, like, why clients might be choosing you, and if that's sustainable?

And then secondly, this year is still hurt by travel by Symphony, transportation, even for as good as it is, there's these headwinds that I'm kind of wondering next year, could you keep growing, above mid-single-digits, just as some of those headwinds turn into easy comps?

John Chapman

Yes, I mean, you're right, David. Well, we are thinking back to part of your question there is -- this is not growth that's been fueled by COVID. Let's talk about that because I think if you look back to Q3 last year, was when we really signaled that we saw a ton. And so yeah, you're right, we have won a lot of nice new business, and we've grown existing clients and new lines -- I mean, if you look at its broad base, but that was pretty much in place at the start of the year, and we've just been really successful, despite COVID is actually growing into that and executing on clients. I think that's the biggest thing I would like to call out.

We always saw that the work being getting done on new sales and we saw the trajectory of the business. And you're absolutely right, if you're -- if you look at the good news is, as I just said, is telecom flattened out. And the bad news is we've got travel, but we achieved this growth, despite travel probably been close to three points of an headwind year-over-year.

Now, the only negative there is we expect our travel to stay around flat. I think I think in our guidance, we've probably got close to our 4% headwind because of travel year-over-year and that's why if you look at the numbers, you'll look at and say was there a deceleration, but if you look at travel and the impact on that, we'd be still above our 4% to 6% constant currency growth number for Q4.

So, we're just excited by the broad based growth. We still think -- and if you look at the business development side of the business, we've got a lot of activity. The question still is is our clients going away and keep with an existing provider? Are they going to jump airway or they're going to wait for COVID to become less intense?

But we've got some nice new business development now that we hope will be the growth for next year beyond growing our existing clients and the new wins that we've got this year. But that is a little bit of our warning there that travel will be tough for us in our comps, especially Q1 and Q2 next year, unless COVID because as soon as COVID is done, travel is going to be a headwind -- a tailwind, but until then, it will be a will be a headwind. Yeah, I don't know.

Charles Sykes

And David, just add to John's comments, I would say two things that really helped. First of all, the wakeup call that we got about being so concentrated in a sector and around a couple of clients, we really made a very conscious effort to expand the market that we were going after, and even started going out to smaller companies and to economy. So, that certainly has helped and is very basic.

But like I said in my comments, when we do show up now, we have a much better story to tell, with the investments that we've made and -- whether it's intercom, intelligent automation, or certainly now with our home agent capabilities and everything. So, I do think our value proposition is resonating, coupled with our efforts to just seek growth in new market segments that we really didn't target before, pretty basic.

David Koning

Yes, that's great. I guess my one follow-up, the margin progression has obviously been incredible, do your clients kind of -- are they able to kind of notice that like and say, hey, you're probably saving because at-home, and so we're going to start putting pricing pressure? Or are you continuing to feel like, hey, margins are biased to the higher end what we thought before and more stable like, are you feeling even more comfortable today than even a few months ago about that type of progression?

John Chapman

Yes, I mean, it's hard. It will take time, David, for all the impact of that. If we got people that's temporarily working from home, clients are not asking us for a price reduction, because we've still pretty much got all our G&A in place. I mean, they understand that. In fact, I think in Chuck's prepared remarks, we talked about net COVID costs, some of that has really increased costs, especially not sure of people working from home and us providing infrastructure and power and you name it.

And so there's -- there will be a time where if clients have made significant permanent changes and the understand that if committed and allowed us to basically get out of facilities, that we may end up having to share in some of that benefit.

I think it's too early to say how much, but even if David -- even if all of it goes back to the client, the whole issue is we don't have the G&A and an underutilized facility. It's not having a facility that really hurt us. It's having an underutilized facility that hurt us.

And so as we get further through this, because it's still the early innings of where clients are going to make permanent decisions on their location strategy. It's too early for me to say how much of that gain that you only get when you take out those facilities that we'll keep versus our clients.

But as we said, the benefit is not just about the facilities as all of a sudden we can grow without being limited by the size of a building we have in our portfolio, and not to eventually help the growth profile of the business as well as the margin profile.

Charles Sykes

I think the two things that we're very hopeful on, David, is that with home, you're just being more and more part of the delivery profile, the lumpiness in the business will subside. So, that will certainly help overall margins. And then the other thing is just speed, which are probably the two characteristics that I think will have a nice positive impact on our company.

David Koning

Yes, it's great to see. Thanks so much for the call. Great job.

Charles Sykes

Thank you.

John Chapman

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Vincent Colicchio. Your line is open.

Vincent Colicchio

Yes. Hi, guys. Just couple for me. So, curious, Chuck, financial services are getting -- it's been large for some time, it continues to grow nicely. Just what are your thoughts on the size of it? And are we at an point anytime soon where we -- it may peak like communications didn't mature and become a headwind?

Charles Sykes

When--

John Chapman

Hi Vince, John, obviously not Chuck.

Vincent Colicchio

John that was not necessary to explain.

John Chapman

You used the word peak, which really means in dollar terms, we can reach -- that's not where we are with financial services. Clearly, we've been very successful in and clearly as a specialty that we deliver great services to clients.

But we are we're actually succeeding all across the financial services. So, it's kind of FinTech, money buying, credit card. So, even within the vertical, it's pretty distributed. Again, either big clients in there, but I think I don't see us continuing to grow the double-digit number of the 11, 12, or whatever it was in -- for the last few quarters in financial services.

But it's not a size where I don't think it will contribute again to the equal. If you think about 4% to 6% in your growth number, I don't see why financial services -- yes, may come off those peaks, but there's no reason for that not to be in that range.

There's a lot of opportunity out there. We are winning share, clients are looking at to outsource more, and not dynamic in the vertical means it should be an equally weighted in terms of how well we succeed, no matter whether that's the largest vertical of this point in time or not and there's still opportunity out there.

Again, the biggest issue is we don't want to have a 20% client in financial -- in any vertical. And that's not really where and that's where we were and telco more than what about the telco vertical itself?

So, yes -- so, I don't think it's -- I don't think it will peak. I think there's too much market opportunities out there. But I also don't think we'll continue on that 12 -- kind of 10%, 11%, 12% growth rate. That will be difficult long-term.

Vincent Colicchio

And Chuck, you had cited clients due to outsourcing as a demand driver, is COVID resulting in an expansion of the market opportunity longer term?

Charles Sykes

I think it certainly has highlighted that we or companies that be very resilient and ours -- we're in great way to do achieve that zone. I can vividly [Indiscernible], but we're certainly not seeing it meteorite that's for sure.

Vincent Colicchio

And, John, I'm curious if you could maybe review how large Clearlink is and how it's performing?

John Chapman

I would refer him to the last answer I gave him last quarter.

Vincent Colicchio

Can't help a guy for trying.

John Chapman

It's contributed nicely the overall numbers. I mean it's not moving much at all overall Vincent as being where they connect in the growing the business and as I told them grown the Clearlink business I mean, we are excited by their growth and what we call their consumer business. That's where we operate our digital properties to help consumers find news products and services that they're searching for.

And we then potentially past those leads and connections to the brands chosen by the consumer or we actually then help those consumers actually consummate the sale and purchase decision. So, we've got a really nice businesses that's growing in there, and even the performance marketing piece of Clearlink's doing better.

It was not immune to the AT&T headwinds that we had on the other side of the business. But overall we've seen a nice margin expansion in our business this year. And we actually even see line of sight in 2021 for even better growth and hopefully expanded margins as well.

So, joking aside, it's still around the same percentage and it's contributed nicely and there's some elements that we're really excited about. And hopefully we'll see that coming through the numbers next year.

Vincent Colicchio

Thanks guys. Glad we could laugh. We need that these days.

And your next question comes from someone whose information we were not able to gather. Please asked your question, please go ahead.

Joshua Vogel

Hello, can you hear me?

John Chapman

Yes, clear Josh

Charles Sykes

Hi Josh.

Joshua Vogel

It's Josh at Sidoti. How are you guys?

Charles Sykes

Hey Josh.

Joshua Vogel

I apologize because I hopped on the call late. So, if you're repeating any of this, you know, sorry. But hopefully you can help me out with a couple of questions here. Just curious when we look at the strength and the recent results, how much of the recent revenue improvement if at all was short-term work, or was volume taken from competitors that may not have initially had the virtual capabilities to handle the work? So, you took some share there, but now they may have it. So, they're taking some of that business back? I'm just curious about the dynamic there.

John Chapman

That's a pretty easy answer, virtually none of both temporary COVID work, or temporarily moved from other clients, because we couldn't do at-home. I would say, as we said, I think last quarter was roughly 1%, we would put down let's call it COVID surge work is probably less than not -- definitely less than that this quarter.

As I said, you weren’t on, but I was just explaining how this growth is not created by COVID and what's exciting is the growth that we saw and spoke about Q3 last year was not derailed by COVID. And that's really testament to operational teams who basically moved 75% of the people to work at home. And what's been the most difficult year of this company every year, it's going to be potentially the most successful year of this company. So yes, so outlook and not think there's nothing temporary about the revenues and the growth that we've got this year, Josh.

Joshua Vogel

Sounds great. Thank you. And with regards to the impairment of goodwill related to Symphony, I'm curious, how is Symphony performing pre-COVID? And why the project delays? Can this work only be done on site? And if not, why is that unit seen these headwinds, are the rest of the businesses enjoying such strong performance?

John Chapman

Yes, I mean, what you got to remember is Symphony was growing significantly year-over-year and so when you buy an asset like Symphony and you've got an expectation, you're going to see -- it’s a small update, so it doesn't move the needle overall. But if we measure the goodwill and we pay market price, based on what we think this business is going to be worth and the growth rates, then the issue for Symphony is just getting new clients and winning new clients, especially in a project, these business is just difficult.

And a lot of the consulting is done on site. I mean, obviously, they're trying to work around on now, but the sheer scale of the change is what caused the goodwill right off. The level of the business is just impacted. And when you've got an asset that's grown materially and you've got an asset, that -- there's got a significant discount factor as part of the whole financial justification of the current value, then it doesn't need much to have a relatively material impact on your -- let's call it your calculation of what the current value is versus your goodwill.

And overall, we don't see that the long-term that -- there's been a long-term issue. The problem is that it's now going to last a long enough time that the base of the business has changed and we just do the math on the value and the discount factor, it's just not practical that we can hold on to that and the balance sheet.

So, that's what you're really seeing coming through. And we've not really seen a recovery that business yet a little bit signs, but just as we think COVID is going to dump and help us because you can imagine Europe's a big piece of it, you can see where Europe is today. And none of us thought back in March that this would continue through to Q4.

So, we like the long-term viability of the business, we are making sure that we're using this time where we've got these skilled consultants to help us potentially reengineer our internals and so we're using them as much as we can.

But we have no choice but to take that write-down and goodwill just based on where the business is going. But unlike I mean, again, you were talking about 50% growth year-over-year, and in the normal times are difficult and COVID-19 times are just impossible. And it's really the impact of that, Josh.

Joshua Vogel

That's helpful. Thank you. And there's a comment in the press release as you're evaluating the real estate footprint and potential changes in the future and I'm just curious what percentage of your client base is committed to the rebalancing of their delivery mix and is it kind of more sector or end market specific?

John Chapman

Yes, we did speak about that and I don't think its vertical-specific. We do believe more people will make choice to stay at home if the delivery footprints onshore versus offshore or nearshore. And if you think about we took just over 2000 seats, I would say at this point in time, we've kind of got that number of clients and committed permanently, we still got a long way to go.

And if you think about it, we think 30% to 40% could be permanently at home. Rough number is I think we're probably now at close to 13%. Now, that's up from 5%, 6% kind of number and fairly [Indiscernible]. And as we get these permanent decisions are made, we'll be able to take action on facilities and which is we've spoken about is great for the long-term aspects of the business, both in terms of the capital intensity, ability to grow, last chance you've got at real estate that's under-utilized, et cetera, et cetera.

Joshua Vogel

Okay, great. And just lastly, it's nice to see you reinstate guidance and I'm just curious about the visibility in your model that you talk to, is it on a rolling three-month basis, or you do still feel comfortable about how the next nine to 12 months are going to unfold, and maybe it's kind of like a backhand way of asking about the length of the engagement, does that change at all? And basically, as we get into next year, will you give quarterly and a full year outlook?

John Chapman

Yes, we'd hope. I mean we've reinstated and what we'd say is, we still got -- we've got more sense in our forecast, but he asked me the same quality and 70s we had last year This time, I'd say no, because we still go in our assumptions that we do have lots of people are in offices working, we do have COVID cases, we've got to quarantine people, we still got cost to get people to the office, it's still got -- there's just there's so many -- there's so many more variables in there.

And but I suspect that as this is becoming more of a normal that we can actually put decent guardrails around and that's why we decided to reinstall guidance. I don't think medium term visibility is any more or less.

I think, obviously, the macro economic situation is going to be one that we keep an eye on and as well as that the strength of our clients. But as we sit here today, I don't look at the brands that we support that will an extension off and worry too much that that we've got exposure there.

But obviously, the quicker we get the economy moving, then it'll be better for everybody and as in when we guide in Q1, I'm sure I can't see us not guiding in Q1. We'll hopefully be able to show you how that's coming through our numbers.

Joshua Vogel

All right. Great. Well, thanks for taking my questions. Always good talking to you guys.

John Chapman

Thanks Josh.

Charles Sykes

Thanks Josh.

Charles Sykes

[Indiscernible] as always, thank you for your questions and everybody have a good day, and we look forward to catching up with you next quarter. Take care.

