Longer term, we expect the company to be able to generate improved cash flow and shareholder returns.

We view the company as being in a transition period with exciting upcoming drugs for investors.

Gilead Sciences is a valuable company with the potential to drive long-term shareholder rewards for its investors.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had a difficult week with its market capitalization dropping to less than $75 billion and its 52-week low to just over $57/share. The company has since recovered some since then; however, that doesn't change the fact that it continues to stagnate near multi-year lows. As investors remain concerned about the company's valuation, it's worth noting it has the potential for significant long-term shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences - Barron's

3Q 2020 Results

Gilead Sciences recently announced its 3Q 2020 results highlighting continued performance across its portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Portfolio - Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences recently acquired Immunomedics in a massive $21 billion acquisition. That comes up to nearly 30% of the company's market capitalization, a massive acquisition. The company expects that the acquisition will allow it to expand heavily into the cancer industry, a massive part of its business.

Trodelvy represents a massive new cancer drug, and it's estimated to have $4 billion in peak sales. The company, through a system of major acquisitions, is targeting a cancer portfolio in the same way that it has its current anti-viral portfolio. This $21 billion acquisition for the company is essential to its long-term performance.

The company's results have been significant. The company has new pipeline growth drivers and it's continuing to execute on its portfolio. The company's key HIV business saw product sales of $4.5 billion and 8% YoY growth, with 14% sequential growth. The antiviral portfolio has continued to maintain industry-leading market share.

Gilead Sciences Progression - Investor Presentation

Veklury (Remdesivir) has been approved for COVID-19, with demonstrated patient benefit. The company's other acquisition of Kite Pharma has seen a new cell therapy franchise. The company is continuing to grow in China and it expects hepatitis B to be a separate $1+ billion annualized business by 2022.

At the same time, the company has seen Jyseleca approvals in Europe and Japan. The company's pipeline remains strong, Magrolimab, from the Forty Seven acquisition, is expected to have $3+ billion in peak sales. The company has announced Lenacapavir as the foundation of the next wave of HIV products, and Filgotinib has been rejected despite its strong potential.

Core Businesses

Past all of this, Gilead Sciences' core businesses have continued to perform well.

Core Business - Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences' HIV business continues to remain the core, with roughly $18 billion in annualized sales. The company currently has 91% of its patients on F/TAF-based regimens as of 3Q 2020, with the target of having 90-95% of patients on F/TAF regiments by year-end. Additionally, the company has exclusivity until 2033.

This represents core cash flow for the company's business, not only for growth, but also maintaining shareholder rewards. Descovy is becoming increasingly popular for PrEP, and also growing. The company is past its target, with an improved safety profile, and working towards longer-term shareholder returns.

Financial Results

Overall, the company's financial results have remained incredibly strong.

3Q Results - Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences had 14% QoQ growth in the HIV franchise and significant growth in its other product sales. The company had a 10% increase in costs, but still had non-GAAP net income of $2.657 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.11. That represents an annual EPS of nearly $10/share, giving the company a near mid-single-digit P/E ratio.

Annually, the company has tightened its non-GAAP diluted EPS range to the lower end, aiming for roughly $6.45 a share. GAAP guidance has dropped significantly, mainly as a result of its significant acquisitions. The company is still seeing some growth in its expenses, but its overall portfolio is remaining strong.

COVID-19 Results

It's worth highlighting that the company's COVID-19 results have performed incredibly well.

COVID-19 Results - Investor Presentation

The company saw full approval in late-October of Remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. That's a significant achievement for the company, despite fewer hospitalizations than expected, the company saw 3Q 2020 sales of nearly $900 million. It is reinvesting this revenue into future pipeline development.

Past this, the company is continuing its growth. Unfortunately, Gilead isn't part of the vaccine movement, but for the next several years, the drug could provide billions in annual revenue.

Upcoming Milestones

Gilead Sciences has a number of significant upcoming milestones worth paying close attention to, and the 2020s should lead to strong results for its businesses.

Upcoming Milestones - Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has a number of upcoming milestones. The company recently suffered due to poor results for Filgotinib, but the drug should see additional milestones in the next year that can significantly increase revenue. Additionally, the company has new Lenacapavir and Remdesivir milestones that are upcoming.

It is working on a cure for HIV and hepatitis C. New drugs from recent acquisitions, like Trodelvy and Magrolimab, combined have the potential to provide nearly $2 billion in quarterly revenue. That will make this a franchise 50% the size of the company's HIV portfolio.

Gilead Sciences has recently been on an acquisition spree, like it did with Pharmasset and its HPV treatment, after its HIV portfolio tempered off. Over the past several years, the company had done roughly $40 billion worth of acquisitions, or more than half of its present day portfolio. Numerous drugs from these acquisitions will soon be forthcoming.

We recommend investors invest in Gilead Sciences off of that potential.

Risks

Gilead Sciences' risk is that the biotechnology industry remains incredibly risky. The company is continuing to invest billions annually and make acquisitions worth more than $10 billion annually. However, every other major biotechnology company is doing the same. This massive competition represents a great risk for the company.

The company has handled it for decades, but whether it'll be able to continue doing so remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has continued to perform well despite its share price recently hitting the 52-week lows. The company's other drugs have grown significantly, its HIV portfolio has remained strong, and Remdesivir has provided a short-term boost. Longer term, the company has the ability to maintain significant cash flow for shareholders.

We view GILD as being in a transition period with the upcoming opportunity to significantly drive shareholder rewards. The company's core businesses will remain strong, and it has a number of exciting upcoming drugs in its pipelines. All of these things will drive strong shareholder returns.

