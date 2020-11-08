The 92 Stock Rose Portfolio October Update And Quality Evaluation Buy List
28 dividend payments brought income up delightfully by 10.2% from 2019 and up 11.7% from July 2020.
Scary is the total portfolio value is down year to date by 10.2% including dividends and option cash with 2.4% of it just from October.
Portfolio yield is up to 5.39%. The 92 stocks are alphabetically listed with numerous quality ratings, the Rose cost/share, along with % value and income.
October transactions are revealed and include 1 new purchase, 10 add-on buys, 2 trims, and 1 sale.
The quality evaluation buy list uses Morningstar and Value Line prices.
The 92 Stock Rose Portfolio
The Rose portfolio is primarily US dividend paying stocks combined as a conglomerate of 2 Roth and 1 taxable account with 6 stocks held at the companies themselves. The September review article here listed them by sectors and shows the portfolio in more depth, not to be repeated here.
The list of 92 is shown below alphabetically by stock ticker with:
- S&P credit rating.
- Value Line "VL" safety number and "Fin VL" financial rating.
- Number of upward consecutive dividend "div yrs" payment years.
- November 1, 2020 market price.
- Rose "C/shr" cost/ share.
- % portfolio value "PV" and % income "PInc".
Some stock names and figures are in bold that are outstanding for quality.
If I own something that looks less than quality, I probably do not own very much of it, which is noted by % PV and % Income in the last columns.
|Stock
|Company
|S&P
|Fin
|div
|11-1
|Rose
|2020
|2020
|Ticker
|Name
|CR
|VL
|VL
|yrs
|Pr/Sh
|C/Shr
|% PV
|%Inc
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|BBB+
|3
|A
|8
|85.1
|71.14
|4.50%
|4.30%
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|A-
|1
|A++
|10
|216.94
|155.39
|1.10%
|0.60%
|(AMLP)
|ALPS Alerian MLP ETF
|20.86
|37.35
|0.20%
|0.60%
|(ARCC)
|Ares Capital
|BBB-
|3
|B+
|13.83
|14.03
|1.20%
|2.20%
|(ARDC)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
|12.45
|14.85
|0.90%
|1.60%
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|BBB-
|3
|B++
|10
|349.63
|222.86
|1.40%
|1.10%
|(BCE)
|BCE Inc.
|BBB+
|2
|B++
|5
|40.22
|40.5
|2.10%
|1.60%
|(BMY)
|Bristol-Myers
|A+
|1
|A++
|11
|58.45
|53.15
|1.60%
|0.80%
|(BPYU)
|Brookfield Property
|14.75
|18.3
|0.80%
|1.30%
|(CAH)
|Cardinal Health
|BBB
|3
|A
|24
|45.79
|50.02
|0.40%
|0.10%
|(NYSE:CEQP.PR)
|Crestwood LP Preferred
|K1
|6.15
|5.94
|0.20%
|0.20%
|(CGBD)
|TCG BDC
|8.22
|13.63
|0.70%
|2.70%
|(CLNY)
|Colony Capital
|3.56
|3.87
|0.60%
|0.40%
|(CLNY-G)
|Colony Cap Preferred G
|22.02
|16.18
|0.40%
|0.30%
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|A+
|2
|A+
|14
|219.89
|89.55
|0.80%
|0.40%
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|AA-
|1
|A++
|10
|35.9
|31.25
|1.10%
|0.80%
|(CVA)
|Covanta
|B+
|3
|B
|cut
|9.08
|13.73
|0.20%
|0.20%
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|BBB
|2
|A+
|froz
|56.09
|74.15
|1.10%
|0.60%
|(CVX)
|Chevron
|AA
|3
|B++
|33
|69.5
|85.87
|0.60%
|0.40%
|(CXW)
|CoreCivic
|BB
|3
|B+
|cut
|6.41
|16.62
|0.20%
|0.50%
|(D)
|Dominion
|BBB+
|2
|B++
|cut
|80.34
|66.65
|1.80%
|2.30%
|(DK)
|Delek US
|BB
|3
|B+
|11.99
|11.89
|0.40%
|0.20%
|(DNP)
|DNP Select Income Fund
|silver
|9.99
|9.96*
|0.80%
|1.20%
|(DUK)
|Duke Energy
|A-
|2
|A
|16
|92.11
|80.42
|2.80%
|1.10%
|(ENB)
|Enbridge
|BBB+
|3
|B++
|24
|27.56
|32.92
|1.90%
|3.10%
|(EPR)
|EPR
|BB+
|cut
|23.84
|57.27
|0.10%
|0.10%
|(FSK)
|FS KKR Capital
|BBB-
|14.6
|25.32
|0.60%
|2.10%
|(FTAI)
|Fortress
|B
|4
|C++
|15.74
|17.33
|0.10%
|0.10%
|(GD)
|General Dynamics
|A
|1
|A++
|29
|143.03
|151.35
|2.10%
|0.80%
|(GEO)
|GEO Group
|BB-
|3
|B
|cut
|8.86
|17.54
|0.30%
|1.10%
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|BBB
|1
|A+
|59.12
|51.29
|1.50%
|1.00%
|(NYSE:GLOP.PA)
|
GasLog Part LP
|13.81
|21.06
|0.20%
|0.60%
|(GLOP-C)
|GasLog Part LP
|12.71
|21.01
|0.10%
|0.40%
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts
|A+vl
|3
|B++
|64
|90.43
|64.25
|0.70%
|0.50%
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|A
|1
|A++
|11
|266.71
|143.35
|1.60%
|0.70%
|(HMLP)
|Hoegh LNG
|6
|11.63
|12.99
|0.90%
|2.30%
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|A
|1
|A+
|11
|137.46
|102.51
|0.40%
|0.20%
|(INTC)
|Intel
|A+
|1
|A++
|6
|44.28
|36.34
|0.30%
|0.20%
|(IRM)
|Iron Mountain
|BB-
|3
|B+
|10
|26.06
|31.12
|1.20%
|2.00%
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|AAA
|1
|A++
|58
|137.11
|95.17
|3.90%
|2.10%
|(KHC)
|Kraft Heinz
|BB+
|3
|B++
|frz
|30.59
|unk
|0.10%
|0.10%
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|A
|1
|A++
|48
|132.59
|97.59
|2.10%
|1.60%
|(KNOP)
|KNOT Offshore
|12.98
|17.25
|0.50%
|1.30%
|(KO)
|Coca-Cola
|A+
|1
|A++
|58
|48.06
|31.05
|1.70%
|1.10%
|(LMT)
|Lockheed Martin
|A-
|1
|A++
|18
|350.13
|276.84
|1.80%
|1.00%
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|BBB-
|3
|A
|9
|68.45
|68.65
|1.70%
|1.60%
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|A+
|1
|A++
|9
|288.64
|88.24
|1.50%
|0.20%
|(MAC)
|Macerich
|3
|B+
|cut
|6.96
|33.43
|0.10%
|0.50%
|(MCD)
|McDonald's
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|44
|213
|93.74
|1.10%
|0.50%
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez
|BBB
|2
|A
|9
|53.12
|unk
|0.70%
|0.30%
|(MDP)
|Meredith
|B+
|4
|C++
|sus
|11
|21.02
|0.20%
|0.00%
|(MET)
|MetLife
|A-
|3
|A++
|8
|37.85
|49*
|0.10%
|0.10%
|(MGEE)
|MGE Energy
|A+ vl
|1
|A++
|45
|65.02
|18.75*
|1.80%
|0.80%
|(MMM)
|3M
|A+
|1
|A++
|62
|159.96
|160.82
|1.50%
|1.10%
|(MO)
|Altria
|BBB
|3
|B++
|51
|36.08
|40.7*
|1.50%
|2.50%
|(MRK)
|Merck
|AA-
|1
|A++
|9
|75.21
|80.5
|2.70%
|0.80%
|(MTBCP)
|MTBC pref
|25.11
|25.23
|1.50%
|1.50%
|(NGL.PB)
|NGL-pref-b
|K1
|10.5
|16.87
|0.20%
|1.10%
|(NMFC)
|New Mountain Finance
|BBB-
|Fitch
|cut
|9.07
|13.13
|1.00%
|2.50%
|(NNN)
|
National Retail Properties
|BBB+
|31
|32.01
|33.95
|0.30%
|0.10%
|(OXY)
|Occidental
|BBB
|3
|B++
|cut
|9.13
|41.78
|0.10%
|1.10%
|(PEP)
|PepsiCo
|A +
|1
|A++
|48
|133.29
|92.45*
|1.50%
|0.80%
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|AA-
|1
|A++
|10
|35.48
|31.8
|1.00%
|0.80%
|(PFLT)
|PennantPark Floating
|7.8
|11.53
|1.00%
|2.80%
|(PM)
|Philip Morris
|A
|3
|B++
|13
|71.02
|39.89*
|2.20%
|2.80%
|(NYSE:RDS.B)
|Royal Dutch Shell
|AA-
|3
|B++
|cut
|24.15
|57.32
|0.50%
|0.80%
|(SJM)
|J.M. Smucker
|BBB
|1
|A+
|23
|112.2
|104.67
|0.40%
|0.20%
|(SO)
|Southern
|A-
|2
|A
|20
|57.45
|42.21
|2.20%
|1.90%
|(SPG)
|Simon Property
|A
|2
|A
|cut
|62.81
|114.29
|1.50%
|1.70%
|(T)
|AT&T
|BBB
|1
|A++
|36
|27.02
|27.27*
|2.40%
|3.00%
|(TAP)
|Molson Coors
|BBB-
|3
|B+
|susp
|35.26
|53.22
|1.00%
|0.30%
|(TCPC)
|BlackRock TCP
|cut
|9.25
|13.78
|0.70%
|1.80%
|(TEVA)
|Teva
|BB
|4
|C++
|susp
|8.72
|13.7
|0.20%
|0.00%
|(TGP)
|Teekay LNG
|10.41
|12.44
|1.20%
|1.90%
|(NYSE:TGP.PB)
|Teekay-pref-b
|22.97
|21.68
|1.40%
|2.20%
|(TGT)
|Target
|A
|2
|A
|53
|152.22
|67.46
|0.50%
|0.30%
|(TWO)
|Two Harbors
|cut
|5.06
|10.48
|0.30%
|0.40%
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|A-
|1
|A++
|13
|177.19
|75.04
|0.60%
|0.30%
|(V)
|Visa
|AA-
|1
|A++
|12
|181.71
|67.11
|1.30%
|0.20%
|(VIAC)
|ViacomCBS Inc.
|BBB
|3
|B++
|28.57
|22.05
|0.50%
|0.20%
|(VLO)
|Valero
|BBB
|3
|B+
|10
|38.61
|76.15
|0.60%
|1.20%
|(VOD)
|Vodafone
|BBB
|3
|BB+
|13.51
|16.79
|0.90%
|1.10%
|(VTR)
|Ventas
|BBB+
|3
|B+
|cut
|39.47
|56.7
|0.70%
|0.80%
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|16
|56.99
|44.45
|2.60%
|2.30%
|(WBA)
|Walgreens
|BBB
|3
|A
|45
|34.04
|44.57
|1.20%
|0.70%
|(WEC)
|WEC Energy
|A-
|1
|A+
|17
|100.55
|45.87
|0.50%
|0.30%
|(XEL)
|Xcel Energy
|A-
|1
|A+
|17
|70.03
|23.3*
|3.20%
|1.50%
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|AA
|3
|BB+
|37
|32.62
|78.56*
|1.00%
|2.00%
|Bond
|GEO Bond
|0.7029
|0.7983
|0.40%
|0.20%
|Bond
|STWD Bond
|Ba3
|0.9888
|0.866
|0.90%
|0.30%
|Bond
|MDP Bond
|Caa1
|0.8476
|0.8427
|0.50%
|0.30%
|Bond
|Fluor Bond 3.5%
|Ba1
|0.919
|0.781
|0.40%
|0.10%
|97.50%
|95.60%
|SOLD Income
|4.40%
|TOTAL Income
|100.00%
|CASH/Opt
|2.50%
|TOTAL Value
|100.00%
ARCC, a business development company "BDC", has a BBB- credit rating, which is hard to find for that type and therefore is noted in bold. NMFC, also a BDC, has a BBB- rating from Fitch.
PORTFOLIO VALUE
The last week of October was scary horrible for value, and therefore, year to date it is now down 10.38%. It also holds numerous energy and financial stocks which have been hugely underperforming. I did jettison some energy at a loss, such as Occidental, but still own numerous undervalued BDCs (business development companies) and RICs (regulated investment companies) such as the equity real estate stocks SPG and GEO. I am being patient and believe these will survive and eventually rise in value. It would seem I have plenty of catch up to do as yet. The main focus of this portfolio and the next topic is income by dividends.
Portfolio Income
Dividends are the focus of the portfolio and October income is delightfully up with a portfolio yield of ~5.4%. The minimum goal is 4% which is easily met. SPG delayed payment to this month and that helps the total, but I have some concern it will not pay 4 dividends in 2020 which will hurt the estimated yearly total, but not tragically.
October Dividends
Dividends are up 11.6% from July 2020 and 10.2% from October 2019.
28 companies paid with 2 raises and 1 cut shown in the chart that follows.
The list is by date the dividend was received and shows dividend/share and comment column for raises and other information.
The 2 raises came from Altria and PM, with the cut coming from GEO Group, a large 29%; however, it was not unexpected.
|Pd Date
|STOCK
|STOCK
|Dividend
|Misc Info
|Monthly
|Name
|Ticker
|/ share
|OCT
|STOCK
|1
|PennantPark Floating
|PFLT
|0.095
|monthly
|1
|Genuine Parts
|GPC
|0.79
|1
|FS KKR Capital
|FSK
|0.6
|1
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|0.41
|next due Dec
|1
|ViacomCBS
|VIAC
|0.24
|Jan raise?
|2
|Kimberly-Clark
|KMB
|1.07
|Jan raise?
|2
|Iron Mountain
|IRM
|0.6185
|Jan raise?
|7
|Merck
|MRK
|0.61
|Jan raise?
|9
|Covanta
|CVA
|0.08
|hanging on
|9
|Altria
|MO
|0.86
|2c raise = 2.4%
|10
|Philip Morris
|PM
|1.2
|3c raise = 2.6%
|13
|Ventas
|VTR
|0.45
|14
|Mondelez
|MDLZ
|0.315
|raise was .285
|15
|MTBC
|MTBCP
|0.2292
|monthly
|15
|BCE
|BCE
|0.6319
|CDN exchange
|15
|Colony-Prf G
|CLNY-G
|0.46875
|Fixed
|15
|Occidental
|OXY
|0.01
|15
|NGL-Prf B
|NGLpB
|0.5625
|Fixed
|15
|Teekay Prf B
|TGPpB
|0.5313
|Fixed
|15
|GEO Group bond
|GEO/Bd
|58.75/1k
|Fixed
|15
|Cardinal Health
|CAH
|0.4859
|17
|TCG BDC
|CGBD
|0.37
|.32 reg/ .05 spec
|21
|Cisco
|CSCO
|0.36
|22
|Xcel Energy
|XEL
|0.43
|23
|GEO Group
|GEO
|0.34
|14c cut
|23
|Simon Prop
|SPG
|1.3
|Dec div?
|29
|Two Harbors
|TWO
|0.14
|30
|Ares Bond Fund
|ARDC
|0.0975
|monthly
Coke paid and will pay again in December as usual, and I am hoping SPG might do the same, but not exactly expecting it. CGBD paid a 5c special and 32c regular dividend which together was exactly the same as the July payment of 37c.
OCTOBER TRANSACTIONS
10 add on, 2 trims, 1 sell and 1 brand new stock are involved for October activity.
All prices on average are shown and the last 2 columns have miscellaneous information about yield and intention.
|OCT
|Buys
|Sector
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|Add On
|Industrial
|General Dynamics
|GD
|136.82
|averaging down
|4.4 div =3.2% yld
|Add On
|Comm-tele
|BCE
|BCE
|41.83
|~6% yield
|replace VOD
|Add On
|Healthcare
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|85.95
|5.5% yield
|4.72 div/raise announced
|Add On
|Tech/H-care
|MTBC
|MTBC
|8.3
|no dividend
|averaging down
|Add On
|Healthcare
|Merck
|MRK
|77.88
|3.1% yield/2.44div
|quality fair value
|Add On
|Energy
|Delek US Holdings
|DK
|10.9
|1.24 div= 11.4% yld
|WoF idea
|Add On
|Comm-tele
|AT&T
|T
|27.4
|hard to ignore
|7.6% yld
|Add On
|Healthcare
|Walgreens
|WBA
|47.17
|unfortunate option
|took the shares
|Add On
|Fin-BDC
|Ares Capital
|ARCC
|13.84
|1.60 div =11.6% yld
|hard to ignore
|Add On
|Fin-BDC
|New Mountain Finance
|NMFC
|9.5
|1.2 div= 12.6% yld
|replace VOD
|NEW
|Sector
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|REIT
|Triple Net RE
|National Realty
|NNN
|33.95
|recent div raise
|2.08/yr= 6.1% yld
|SOLD
|Sector/type
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|Trim
|Comm-tele
|Vodafone
|VOD
|14.5
|Use $ add to BCE
|and ABBV
|Trim
|Energy-Prf
|NGL-preferred B
|NGL-b
|11.8
|Add to NMFC
|and more ARCC
|Gone
|Material
|Ultra Gold Pro shar
|UGL
|69.75
|Made 2.23 /sh
|48.4% gain in 25 days
Trims
- Vodafone trim was a loss in a taxable account and cash was used to add on to BCE and ABBV. Very pleased with getting more of both of these and at fair values.
- NGL-B was a loss in the Roth, but trim cash was used to add to ARCC and NMFC. I am still hanging on with hope in my heart for energy to improve. The income was replaced with other more quality high yield, both with BBB- credit ratings.
- UGL was a gain, small gain, yet extrapolated out yearly it was 48.4%, with owning it only for 25 days. I have a tiny mental block with owning hedges even if it is golden and a quality idea of The Fortune Teller. Perhaps if I see the need, I might do it again.
New BUY- NNN
National Retail Properties has an S&P credit rating of BBB+. It is a triple net real estate equity REIT, not a mall, that just raised its dividend to 52c/quarter, making it 31 years as a dividend champion. It has a 5-year DGR of 4.2% and the yield is 6.1% where I got mine near $34, which makes it very attractive. Nothing is perfect and it does have 4.7% of its portfolio in theaters and 10.6% in restaurants; however, it is withstanding the rent turmoil thus far. I therefore have a starter position with only 0.3% income coming from it for 2021. This is an idea of Brad Thomas at his service where he has a strong buy. I finally decided it was time to get some, just for the reliable dividend and quality. I like the fact it is undervalued using FastGraphs (“FG”) as shown below. FG is a subscription service run by Chuck Carnevale, which he allows its use for articles. The normal P/FFO is the blue line shown in the chart and is 18.54. The price of $33.49, which is shown as the black price line in the chart, gives it a 12.48 P/FFO, which is very undervalued. It has 3% estimated earnings growth for 2021 shown at the bottom of the chart.
I believe I will enjoy owning a triple net real estate company that has good quality and a nice looking future as NNN is showing. I did compare it to others, but I picked this one over Realty (NYSE:O) and others for its good value and growth prospects and of course being a dividend champion.
Defensive Sector Allocations
The first 5 shown in the chart below are the major defensive sectors per most investors and that includes fixed bonds as I see it. The valuation remains stable at 56.1% with 40% as income. The goal is to increase that income higher for 2021 and it currently sits estimated near 44.46%. I believe some industrial stocks, such as LMT and GD are defensive as well but are not included here, nor is any tech.
The future is unsure especially for energy and growth. Real estate and RICs perhaps will rise up faster, but I do know I probably have too much income coming from them which is very easy, at least for me to do. Decreasing the energy income is a huge goal for the future while aiming at increasing the more defensive types. I therefore did an evaluation of the portfolio for value and quality, looking exactly for where future cash could possibly land.
Quality Evaluation and Buy list with prices
Only those stocks where information was available is shown.
I always enjoy comparing Morningstar (“M*”) and Value Line (“VL”) prices with my own ideas for value and quality.
The following is what is shown in the chart that follows:
- Morningstar awards 1 to 5 stars for value. 5 is the cheapest undervalued stock and 1 is the extremely overvalued stock. 3 seems to be judged as fair value. Just know any 5 star stock generally is cheap for a reason, such as a dividend cut or recent poor earnings outlook, so beware.
- 2020 yearly dividend.
- Dividend yield at the 11-1 price per share, which has changed probably already.
- 5-year dividend growth average or the most recent if it is a lot lower.
- Value Line safety rating is also 1 to 5, with 1 being the best and 3 very middle of the road and a 5 would be inadvisable to own.
- VL offers an 18-month out price target “18 moPT” which would be mid-2022.
- M* buy price corresponds to a “5” deep value price.
- 52-week midpoint is the average of the high and low for the last 52 weeks or past 2 years.
EXTREMELY UNDERVALUED/5 STARS
|Ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Div E
|Div Yield
|%
|VL
|18 moPT
|Buy
|Price/Sh
|FV
|Mid pt
|Type
|20
|Now
|Div Gr
|VL Mid
|M*
|11-1
|M*
|52 wk
|Extreme
|Undervalue
|(CVS)
|CVS
|Cons-D
|2
|3.60%
|0
|2
|73
|64.4
|56.09
|92
|$64.54
|(ENB)
|Enbridge
|Energy
|2.42
|8.80%
|7.40%
|3
|na
|30
|27.56
|29
|$32.86
|(INTC)
|Intel
|Tech
|1.32
|3.00%
|5.00%
|1
|64
|49
|44.28
|70
|$56.45
|(MO)
|Altria
|Cons-D
|3.36
|9.30%
|10.00%
|3
|49
|38
|36.08
|54
|$41.37
|(PM)
|Philip Morris
|Cons-D
|4.68
|6.60%
|3.00%
|3
|86
|78.4
|71.02
|98
|$73.09
|(RDS.B)
|RD Shell-B
|Energy
|1.28
|5.30%
|cut
|3
|36
|40.6
|24.15
|58
|$40.73
|(TAP)
|Molson Coors
|Cons-D
|0.57
|1.60%
|cut
|3
|46
|38.5
|35.26
|55
|$47.03
|(VIAC)
|ViacomCBS
|Comm-tele
|0.96
|3.40%
|8.00%
|3
|40
|34
|28.57
|57
|$26.57
|(VLO)
|Valero
|Energy
|3.88
|10.00%
|12.50%
|3
|64
|39.5
|38.61
|79
|$66.50
|(VOD)
|Vodafone
|Comm-tele
|0.96
|7.10%
|low
|3
|12
|14.4
|13.51
|24
|$16.59
|(XOM)
|Exxon
|Energy
|3.48
|10.70%
|4.90%
|3
|44
|52
|32.62
|74
|$51.62
UNDERVALUED/4 Stars
|Undervalue
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|H-Care
|5.2
|6.10%
|11.10%
|3
|112
|68
|85.1
|97
|$81.92
|(BCE)
|BCE
|Comm-tele
|2.52
|6.30%
|2.50%
|2
|50
|34.3
|40.22
|49
|$40.46
|(BMY)
|Bristol-Myers
|H-Care
|1.8
|3.10%
|7% 1yr
|1
|82
|48
|58.45
|68
|$57.05
|(CAH)
|Cardinal Health
|H-Care
|1.99
|4.30%
|low
|3
|47
|42
|45.79
|60
|$53.24
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|Tech
|1.44
|4.00%
|9.70%
|1
|54
|34
|35.9
|48
|$41.34
|(CVX)
|Chevron
|Energy
|5
|7.20%
|low
|3
|86
|66.6
|69.5
|111
|$87.27
|(GD)
|General Dynamics
|Industrial
|4.08
|3.10%
|9.70%
|1
|180
|127
|131
|181
|$145.32
|(KHC)
|Kraft Heinz
|Cons-D
|1.6
|5.20%
|0
|3
|29
|29
|30.59
|48
|$28.18
|(KO)
|Coca-Cola
|Cons-D
|1.64
|3.40%
|2.60%
|1
|58
|43.2
|48.06
|54
|$48.20
|(LMT)
|Lockheed Martin
|Industrial
|9.6
|2.70%
|9.80%
|1
|479
|303
|350.13
|433
|$354.32
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|Material
|4.2
|6.10%
|3.80%
|3
|62
|61
|68.45
|88.8
|$66.31
|(MMM)
|3M
|Industrial
|5.88
|3.70%
|5.90%
|1
|172
|126
|159.96
|180
|$148.30
|(MRK)
|Merck
|Healthcare
|2.44
|3.20%
|13.60%
|1
|104
|70
|75.21
|100
|$78.95
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|Healthcare
|1.52
|4.30%
|5.80%
|1
|41
|34
|35.48
|42.5
|$34.43
|(T)
|AT&T
|Comm-tele
|2.08
|7.70%
|2.00%
|1
|36
|26
|27.02
|37
|$32.89
|(TEVA)
|Teva
|Healthcare
|0
|0.00%
|0
|4
|9
|5
|8.72
|20
|$11.24
|(WBA)
|Walgreens
|Healthcare
|1.83
|5.40%
|6.70%
|3
|46
|29.4
|34.04
|42
|$48.93
FAIR VALUE/3 Stars
|FAIR VALUE
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|H-Care
|6.4
|3.00%
|9.80%
|1
|285
|151
|216.94
|215
|$221.01
|(D)
|Dominion
|Utility
|2.52
|3.10%
|cut
|2
|94
|64
|80.34
|80
|$74.34
|(DUK)
|Duke
|Utility
|3.82
|4.10%
|7.43%
|2
|100
|73.6
|92.11
|92
|$82.96
|(GEO)
|GEO Group
|RE-Correctn
|1.56
|17.60%
|cut
|3
|14
|8
|8.86
|12.9
|$13.64
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts
|Cons-C
|3.18
|3.50%
|5.90%
|3
|116
|63
|90.43
|90
|$79.13
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|Cons-D
|3.092
|2.20%
|7.90%
|1
|169
|92
|137.46
|131
|$135.86
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|Healthcare
|3.8
|2.80%
|6.00%
|1
|173
|118
|137.11
|147
|$133.08
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|Fin-tech
|1.6
|0.60%
|23.50%
|1
|419
|190
|288.64
|272
|$327.95
|(MCD)
|McDonald's
|Cons-C
|5
|2.30%
|3.00%
|1
|232
|157.5
|213
|225
|$178.07
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez
|Cons-D
|1.1
|2.10%
|13.50%
|2
|63
|37
|53.12
|53
|$50.58
|(MDP)
|Meredith
|Comm-tele
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|10
|11
|20
|$24.93
|(MET)
|MetLife
|Financial
|1.76
|4.60%
|4.80%
|3
|53
|25
|37.85
|42
|$38.07
|(MGEE)
|Madison G&E
|Utility
|1.41
|2.20%
|4.60%
|1
|84
|49
|65.02
|59
|$65.23
|(PEP)
|PepsiCo
|Cons-D
|3.96
|3.00%
|5.70%
|1
|151
|112
|133.29
|140
|$124.31
|(SJM)
|J.M. Smucker
|Cons-D
|3.52
|3.10%
|8.90%
|1
|125
|75.6
|112.2
|108
|$108.75
|(SO)
|Southern Co.
|Utility
|2.54
|4.40%
|3.30%
|2
|66
|49
|57.45
|61
|$56.53
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|Industrial
|4.03
|2.30%
|14.40%
|1
|221
|114
|177.19
|163
|$158.02
|(V)
|Visa
|Fin-tech
|1.2
|0.70%
|21.00%
|1
|236
|120
|181.71
|171
|$199.53
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|Comm-tele
|2.46
|4.30%
|2.10%
|1
|65
|41.3
|56.99
|59
|$55.53
OVERVALUED/2 Stars
|Over Value
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|Tech
|13
|3.70%
|51.40%
|3
|338
|224
|349.63
|320
|$271.74
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|Industrial
|5.24
|2.40%
|10.00%
|2
|179
|125
|219.89
|179
|$166.19
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|Cons-D
|1.98
|3.30%
|low
|1
|67
|42
|59.12
|53
|$56.37
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|Cons-D
|4.24
|3.20%
|3.00%
|1
|164
|84
|132.59
|120
|$135.41
|(WEC)
|WEC Energy
|Energy
|2.53
|2.50%
|6.80%
|1
|110
|65
|100.55
|81
|$88.77
EXTREMELY OVERVALUED/1 Star
|Extreme
|Over Value
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|Cons-C
|6
|2.20%
|16.00%
|1
|310
|140
|266.71
|200
|$216.79
|(TGT)
|Target
|Cons-D
|2.64
|1.70%
|3.20%
|2
|146
|75
|152.22
|107
|$128.80
|(XEL)
|Xcel
|Utility
|1.72
|2.50%
|6.30%
|1
|80
|40
|70.03
|71
|$60.50
Winner List -10 or so
To help seek out some winners, I put those stock names, prices and statistics in bold. The market has risen sharply since this chart was made, so beware. I personally need to look for the defensive sectors and it does seem the best values seem to reside in non-defensive types and or more risky names. The ones I really really would like to buy are overvalued. You can see very few undervalued stocks are found with value line 1 or 2 ratings. Numerous have a rating of 3 and some have cut dividends and again have a lower credit rating.
The Winner Value list is sparse when looking for quality as well.
- CVS but only BBB credit rating and frozen dividend
- Intel
- BCE
- General Dynamics
- Bristol-Myers, but price is popping
- Cisco
- Coke
- Lockheed Martin, but again price has popped
- 3M, Merck and PFE
I am glad I did purchase many of these this past month and now you now the reasoning behind it.
CONCLUSION
This market is volatile and goals matter. Mine is primarily orientated to dividend investing and portfolio value is of second importance. However, I like seeing green, who doesn’t? We were lucky to have converted much of our IRAs to a Roth back in 2010-12 when valuations were down. A Roth has a huge advantage of no more taxes on dividends or withdrawals when necessary.
Thanks for following my investing adventures and know I try to present it as honestly and completely as I can.
It is by no means any suggestion to do what I do, just what I have done and hope to do in the future.
Happy Investing! Rose
Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: and all 92 stocks listed