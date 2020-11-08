The 92 Stock Rose Portfolio October Update And Quality Evaluation Buy List

Portfolio yield is up to 5.39%. The 92 stocks are alphabetically listed with numerous quality ratings, the Rose cost/share, along with % value and income.

Scary is the total portfolio value is down year to date by 10.2% including dividends and option cash with 2.4% of it just from October.

The 92 Stock Rose Portfolio

The Rose portfolio is primarily US dividend paying stocks combined as a conglomerate of 2 Roth and 1 taxable account with 6 stocks held at the companies themselves. The September review article here listed them by sectors and shows the portfolio in more depth, not to be repeated here.

The list of 92 is shown below alphabetically by stock ticker with:

S&P credit rating.

Value Line "VL" safety number and "Fin VL" financial rating.

Number of upward consecutive dividend "div yrs" payment years.

November 1, 2020 market price.

Rose "C/shr" cost/ share.

% portfolio value "PV" and % income "PInc".

Some stock names and figures are in bold that are outstanding for quality.

If I own something that looks less than quality, I probably do not own very much of it, which is noted by % PV and % Income in the last columns.

Stock Company S&P Fin div 11-1 Rose 2020 2020 Ticker Name CR VL VL yrs Pr/Sh C/Shr % PV %Inc (ABBV) AbbVie BBB+ 3 A 8 85.1 71.14 4.50% 4.30% (AMGN) Amgen A- 1 A++ 10 216.94 155.39 1.10% 0.60% (AMLP) ALPS Alerian MLP ETF 20.86 37.35 0.20% 0.60% (ARCC) Ares Capital BBB- 3 B+ 13.83 14.03 1.20% 2.20% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund 12.45 14.85 0.90% 1.60% (AVGO) Broadcom BBB- 3 B++ 10 349.63 222.86 1.40% 1.10% (BCE) BCE Inc. BBB+ 2 B++ 5 40.22 40.5 2.10% 1.60% (BMY) Bristol-Myers A+ 1 A++ 11 58.45 53.15 1.60% 0.80% (BPYU) Brookfield Property 14.75 18.3 0.80% 1.30% (CAH) Cardinal Health BBB 3 A 24 45.79 50.02 0.40% 0.10% (NYSE: CEQP.PR Crestwood LP Preferred K1 6.15 5.94 0.20% 0.20% (CGBD) TCG BDC 8.22 13.63 0.70% 2.70% (CLNY) Colony Capital 3.56 3.87 0.60% 0.40% (CLNY-G) Colony Cap Preferred G 22.02 16.18 0.40% 0.30% (CMI) Cummins A+ 2 A+ 14 219.89 89.55 0.80% 0.40% (CSCO) Cisco AA- 1 A++ 10 35.9 31.25 1.10% 0.80% (CVA) Covanta B+ 3 B cut 9.08 13.73 0.20% 0.20% (CVS) CVS Health BBB 2 A+ froz 56.09 74.15 1.10% 0.60% (CVX) Chevron AA 3 B++ 33 69.5 85.87 0.60% 0.40% (CXW) CoreCivic BB 3 B+ cut 6.41 16.62 0.20% 0.50% (D) Dominion BBB+ 2 B++ cut 80.34 66.65 1.80% 2.30% (DK) Delek US BB 3 B+ 11.99 11.89 0.40% 0.20% (DNP) DNP Select Income Fund silver 9.99 9.96* 0.80% 1.20% (DUK) Duke Energy A- 2 A 16 92.11 80.42 2.80% 1.10% (ENB) Enbridge BBB+ 3 B++ 24 27.56 32.92 1.90% 3.10% (EPR) EPR BB+ cut 23.84 57.27 0.10% 0.10% (FSK) FS KKR Capital BBB- 14.6 25.32 0.60% 2.10% (FTAI) Fortress B 4 C++ 15.74 17.33 0.10% 0.10%

(GD) General Dynamics A 1 A++ 29 143.03 151.35 2.10% 0.80% (GEO) GEO Group BB- 3 B cut 8.86 17.54 0.30% 1.10% (GIS) General Mills BBB 1 A+ 59.12 51.29 1.50% 1.00% (NYSE: GLOP.PA GasLog Part LP 13.81 21.06 0.20% 0.60% (GLOP-C) GasLog Part LP 12.71 21.01 0.10% 0.40% (GPC) Genuine Parts A+vl 3 B++ 64 90.43 64.25 0.70% 0.50% (HD) Home Depot A 1 A++ 11 266.71 143.35 1.60% 0.70% (HMLP) Hoegh LNG 6 11.63 12.99 0.90% 2.30% (HSY) Hershey A 1 A+ 11 137.46 102.51 0.40% 0.20% (INTC) Intel A+ 1 A++ 6 44.28 36.34 0.30% 0.20% (IRM) Iron Mountain BB- 3 B+ 10 26.06 31.12 1.20% 2.00% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson AAA 1 A++ 58 137.11 95.17 3.90% 2.10% (KHC) Kraft Heinz BB+ 3 B++ frz 30.59 unk 0.10% 0.10% (KMB) Kimberly-Clark A 1 A++ 48 132.59 97.59 2.10% 1.60% (KNOP) KNOT Offshore 12.98 17.25 0.50% 1.30% (KO) Coca-Cola A+ 1 A++ 58 48.06 31.05 1.70% 1.10% (LMT) Lockheed Martin A- 1 A++ 18 350.13 276.84 1.80% 1.00% (LYB) LyondellBasell BBB- 3 A 9 68.45 68.65 1.70% 1.60% (MA) Mastercard A+ 1 A++ 9 288.64 88.24 1.50% 0.20% (MAC) Macerich 3 B+ cut 6.96 33.43 0.10% 0.50% (MCD) McDonald's BBB+ 1 A++ 44 213 93.74 1.10% 0.50% (MDLZ) Mondelez BBB 2 A 9 53.12 unk 0.70% 0.30% (MDP) Meredith B+ 4 C++ sus 11 21.02 0.20% 0.00% (MET) MetLife A- 3 A++ 8 37.85 49* 0.10% 0.10% (MGEE) MGE Energy A+ vl 1 A++ 45 65.02 18.75* 1.80% 0.80% (MMM) 3M A+ 1 A++ 62 159.96 160.82 1.50% 1.10% (MO) Altria BBB 3 B++ 51 36.08 40.7* 1.50% 2.50% (MRK) Merck AA- 1 A++ 9 75.21 80.5 2.70% 0.80% (MTBCP) MTBC pref 25.11 25.23 1.50% 1.50%

(NGL.PB) NGL-pref-b K1 10.5 16.87 0.20% 1.10% (NMFC) New Mountain Finance BBB- Fitch cut 9.07 13.13 1.00% 2.50% (NNN) National Retail Properties BBB+ 31 32.01 33.95 0.30% 0.10% (OXY) Occidental BBB 3 B++ cut 9.13 41.78 0.10% 1.10% (PEP) PepsiCo A + 1 A++ 48 133.29 92.45* 1.50% 0.80% (PFE) Pfizer AA- 1 A++ 10 35.48 31.8 1.00% 0.80% (PFLT) PennantPark Floating 7.8 11.53 1.00% 2.80% (PM) Philip Morris A 3 B++ 13 71.02 39.89* 2.20% 2.80% (NYSE: RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell AA- 3 B++ cut 24.15 57.32 0.50% 0.80% (SJM) J.M. Smucker BBB 1 A+ 23 112.2 104.67 0.40% 0.20% (SO) Southern A- 2 A 20 57.45 42.21 2.20% 1.90% (SPG) Simon Property A 2 A cut 62.81 114.29 1.50% 1.70% (T) AT&T BBB 1 A++ 36 27.02 27.27* 2.40% 3.00% (TAP) Molson Coors BBB- 3 B+ susp 35.26 53.22 1.00% 0.30% (TCPC) BlackRock TCP cut 9.25 13.78 0.70% 1.80% (TEVA) Teva BB 4 C++ susp 8.72 13.7 0.20% 0.00% (TGP) Teekay LNG 10.41 12.44 1.20% 1.90% (NYSE: TGP.PB Teekay-pref-b 22.97 21.68 1.40% 2.20% (TGT) Target A 2 A 53 152.22 67.46 0.50% 0.30% (TWO) Two Harbors cut 5.06 10.48 0.30% 0.40% (UNP) Union Pacific A- 1 A++ 13 177.19 75.04 0.60% 0.30%

(V) Visa AA- 1 A++ 12 181.71 67.11 1.30% 0.20% (VIAC) ViacomCBS Inc. BBB 3 B++ 28.57 22.05 0.50% 0.20% (VLO) Valero BBB 3 B+ 10 38.61 76.15 0.60% 1.20% (VOD) Vodafone BBB 3 BB+ 13.51 16.79 0.90% 1.10% (VTR) Ventas BBB+ 3 B+ cut 39.47 56.7 0.70% 0.80% (VZ) Verizon BBB+ 1 A++ 16 56.99 44.45 2.60% 2.30% (WBA) Walgreens BBB 3 A 45 34.04 44.57 1.20% 0.70% (WEC) WEC Energy A- 1 A+ 17 100.55 45.87 0.50% 0.30% (XEL) Xcel Energy A- 1 A+ 17 70.03 23.3* 3.20% 1.50% (XOM) Exxon Mobil AA 3 BB+ 37 32.62 78.56* 1.00% 2.00% Bond GEO Bond 0.7029 0.7983 0.40% 0.20% Bond STWD Bond Ba3 0.9888 0.866 0.90% 0.30% Bond MDP Bond Caa1 0.8476 0.8427 0.50% 0.30% Bond Fluor Bond 3.5% Ba1 0.919 0.781 0.40% 0.10% 97.50% 95.60% SOLD Income 4.40% TOTAL Income 100.00% CASH/Opt 2.50% TOTAL Value 100.00%

ARCC, a business development company "BDC", has a BBB- credit rating, which is hard to find for that type and therefore is noted in bold. NMFC, also a BDC, has a BBB- rating from Fitch.

PORTFOLIO VALUE

The last week of October was scary horrible for value, and therefore, year to date it is now down 10.38%. It also holds numerous energy and financial stocks which have been hugely underperforming. I did jettison some energy at a loss, such as Occidental, but still own numerous undervalued BDCs (business development companies) and RICs (regulated investment companies) such as the equity real estate stocks SPG and GEO. I am being patient and believe these will survive and eventually rise in value. It would seem I have plenty of catch up to do as yet. The main focus of this portfolio and the next topic is income by dividends.

Portfolio Income

Dividends are the focus of the portfolio and October income is delightfully up with a portfolio yield of ~5.4%. The minimum goal is 4% which is easily met. SPG delayed payment to this month and that helps the total, but I have some concern it will not pay 4 dividends in 2020 which will hurt the estimated yearly total, but not tragically.

October Dividends

Dividends are up 11.6% from July 2020 and 10.2% from October 2019.

28 companies paid with 2 raises and 1 cut shown in the chart that follows.

The list is by date the dividend was received and shows dividend/share and comment column for raises and other information.

The 2 raises came from Altria and PM, with the cut coming from GEO Group, a large 29%; however, it was not unexpected.

Pd Date STOCK STOCK Dividend Misc Info Monthly Name Ticker / share OCT STOCK 1 PennantPark Floating PFLT 0.095 monthly 1 Genuine Parts GPC 0.79 1 FS KKR Capital FSK 0.6 1 Coca-Cola KO 0.41 next due Dec 1 ViacomCBS VIAC 0.24 Jan raise? 2 Kimberly-Clark KMB 1.07 Jan raise? 2 Iron Mountain IRM 0.6185 Jan raise? 7 Merck MRK 0.61 Jan raise? 9 Covanta CVA 0.08 hanging on 9 Altria MO 0.86 2c raise = 2.4% 10 Philip Morris PM 1.2 3c raise = 2.6% 13 Ventas VTR 0.45 14 Mondelez MDLZ 0.315 raise was .285 15 MTBC MTBCP 0.2292 monthly 15 BCE BCE 0.6319 CDN exchange 15 Colony-Prf G CLNY-G 0.46875 Fixed 15 Occidental OXY 0.01 15 NGL-Prf B NGLpB 0.5625 Fixed 15 Teekay Prf B TGPpB 0.5313 Fixed 15 GEO Group bond GEO/Bd 58.75/1k Fixed 15 Cardinal Health CAH 0.4859 17 TCG BDC CGBD 0.37 .32 reg/ .05 spec 21 Cisco CSCO 0.36 22 Xcel Energy XEL 0.43 23 GEO Group GEO 0.34 14c cut 23 Simon Prop SPG 1.3 Dec div? 29 Two Harbors TWO 0.14 30 Ares Bond Fund ARDC 0.0975 monthly

Coke paid and will pay again in December as usual, and I am hoping SPG might do the same, but not exactly expecting it. CGBD paid a 5c special and 32c regular dividend which together was exactly the same as the July payment of 37c.

OCTOBER TRANSACTIONS

10 add on, 2 trims, 1 sell and 1 brand new stock are involved for October activity.

All prices on average are shown and the last 2 columns have miscellaneous information about yield and intention.

OCT Buys Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Info Misc Info Add On Industrial General Dynamics GD 136.82 averaging down 4.4 div =3.2% yld Add On Comm-tele BCE BCE 41.83 ~6% yield replace VOD Add On Healthcare AbbVie ABBV 85.95 5.5% yield 4.72 div/raise announced Add On Tech/H-care MTBC MTBC 8.3 no dividend averaging down Add On Healthcare Merck MRK 77.88 3.1% yield/2.44div quality fair value Add On Energy Delek US Holdings DK 10.9 1.24 div= 11.4% yld WoF idea Add On Comm-tele AT&T T 27.4 hard to ignore 7.6% yld Add On Healthcare Walgreens WBA 47.17 unfortunate option took the shares Add On Fin-BDC Ares Capital ARCC 13.84 1.60 div =11.6% yld hard to ignore Add On Fin-BDC New Mountain Finance NMFC 9.5 1.2 div= 12.6% yld replace VOD NEW Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Info Misc Info REIT Triple Net RE National Realty NNN 33.95 recent div raise 2.08/yr= 6.1% yld SOLD Sector/type Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Info Misc Info Trim Comm-tele Vodafone VOD 14.5 Use $ add to BCE and ABBV Trim Energy-Prf NGL-preferred B NGL-b 11.8 Add to NMFC and more ARCC Gone Material Ultra Gold Pro shar UGL 69.75 Made 2.23 /sh 48.4% gain in 25 days

Trims

Vodafone trim was a loss in a taxable account and cash was used to add on to BCE and ABBV. Very pleased with getting more of both of these and at fair values.

NGL-B was a loss in the Roth, but trim cash was used to add to ARCC and NMFC. I am still hanging on with hope in my heart for energy to improve. The income was replaced with other more quality high yield, both with BBB- credit ratings.

UGL was a gain, small gain, yet extrapolated out yearly it was 48.4%, with owning it only for 25 days. I have a tiny mental block with owning hedges even if it is golden and a quality idea of The Fortune Teller. Perhaps if I see the need, I might do it again.

New BUY- NNN

National Retail Properties has an S&P credit rating of BBB+. It is a triple net real estate equity REIT, not a mall, that just raised its dividend to 52c/quarter, making it 31 years as a dividend champion. It has a 5-year DGR of 4.2% and the yield is 6.1% where I got mine near $34, which makes it very attractive. Nothing is perfect and it does have 4.7% of its portfolio in theaters and 10.6% in restaurants; however, it is withstanding the rent turmoil thus far. I therefore have a starter position with only 0.3% income coming from it for 2021. This is an idea of Brad Thomas at his service where he has a strong buy. I finally decided it was time to get some, just for the reliable dividend and quality. I like the fact it is undervalued using FastGraphs (“FG”) as shown below. FG is a subscription service run by Chuck Carnevale, which he allows its use for articles. The normal P/FFO is the blue line shown in the chart and is 18.54. The price of $33.49, which is shown as the black price line in the chart, gives it a 12.48 P/FFO, which is very undervalued. It has 3% estimated earnings growth for 2021 shown at the bottom of the chart.

I believe I will enjoy owning a triple net real estate company that has good quality and a nice looking future as NNN is showing. I did compare it to others, but I picked this one over Realty (NYSE:O) and others for its good value and growth prospects and of course being a dividend champion.

Defensive Sector Allocations

The first 5 shown in the chart below are the major defensive sectors per most investors and that includes fixed bonds as I see it. The valuation remains stable at 56.1% with 40% as income. The goal is to increase that income higher for 2021 and it currently sits estimated near 44.46%. I believe some industrial stocks, such as LMT and GD are defensive as well but are not included here, nor is any tech.

The future is unsure especially for energy and growth. Real estate and RICs perhaps will rise up faster, but I do know I probably have too much income coming from them which is very easy, at least for me to do. Decreasing the energy income is a huge goal for the future while aiming at increasing the more defensive types. I therefore did an evaluation of the portfolio for value and quality, looking exactly for where future cash could possibly land.

Quality Evaluation and Buy list with prices

Only those stocks where information was available is shown.

I always enjoy comparing Morningstar (“M*”) and Value Line (“VL”) prices with my own ideas for value and quality.

The following is what is shown in the chart that follows:

Morningstar awards 1 to 5 stars for value. 5 is the cheapest undervalued stock and 1 is the extremely overvalued stock. 3 seems to be judged as fair value. Just know any 5 star stock generally is cheap for a reason, such as a dividend cut or recent poor earnings outlook, so beware.

2020 yearly dividend.

Dividend yield at the 11-1 price per share, which has changed probably already.

5-year dividend growth average or the most recent if it is a lot lower.

Value Line safety rating is also 1 to 5, with 1 being the best and 3 very middle of the road and a 5 would be inadvisable to own.

VL offers an 18-month out price target “18 moPT” which would be mid-2022.

M* buy price corresponds to a “5” deep value price.

52-week midpoint is the average of the high and low for the last 52 weeks or past 2 years.

EXTREMELY UNDERVALUED/5 STARS

Ticker Name Sector Div E Div Yield % VL 18 moPT Buy Price/Sh FV Mid pt Type 20 Now Div Gr VL Mid M* 11-1 M* 52 wk Extreme Undervalue (CVS) CVS Cons-D 2 3.60% 0 2 73 64.4 56.09 92 $64.54 (ENB) Enbridge Energy 2.42 8.80% 7.40% 3 na 30 27.56 29 $32.86 (INTC) Intel Tech 1.32 3.00% 5.00% 1 64 49 44.28 70 $56.45 (MO) Altria Cons-D 3.36 9.30% 10.00% 3 49 38 36.08 54 $41.37 (PM) Philip Morris Cons-D 4.68 6.60% 3.00% 3 86 78.4 71.02 98 $73.09 (RDS.B) RD Shell-B Energy 1.28 5.30% cut 3 36 40.6 24.15 58 $40.73 (TAP) Molson Coors Cons-D 0.57 1.60% cut 3 46 38.5 35.26 55 $47.03 (VIAC) ViacomCBS Comm-tele 0.96 3.40% 8.00% 3 40 34 28.57 57 $26.57 (VLO) Valero Energy 3.88 10.00% 12.50% 3 64 39.5 38.61 79 $66.50 (VOD) Vodafone Comm-tele 0.96 7.10% low 3 12 14.4 13.51 24 $16.59 (XOM) Exxon Energy 3.48 10.70% 4.90% 3 44 52 32.62 74 $51.62

UNDERVALUED/4 Stars

Undervalue (ABBV) AbbVie H-Care 5.2 6.10% 11.10% 3 112 68 85.1 97 $81.92 (BCE) BCE Comm-tele 2.52 6.30% 2.50% 2 50 34.3 40.22 49 $40.46 (BMY) Bristol-Myers H-Care 1.8 3.10% 7% 1yr 1 82 48 58.45 68 $57.05 (CAH) Cardinal Health H-Care 1.99 4.30% low 3 47 42 45.79 60 $53.24 (CSCO) Cisco Tech 1.44 4.00% 9.70% 1 54 34 35.9 48 $41.34 (CVX) Chevron Energy 5 7.20% low 3 86 66.6 69.5 111 $87.27 (GD) General Dynamics Industrial 4.08 3.10% 9.70% 1 180 127 131 181 $145.32 (KHC) Kraft Heinz Cons-D 1.6 5.20% 0 3 29 29 30.59 48 $28.18 (KO) Coca-Cola Cons-D 1.64 3.40% 2.60% 1 58 43.2 48.06 54 $48.20 (LMT) Lockheed Martin Industrial 9.6 2.70% 9.80% 1 479 303 350.13 433 $354.32 (LYB) LyondellBasell Material 4.2 6.10% 3.80% 3 62 61 68.45 88.8 $66.31 (MMM) 3M Industrial 5.88 3.70% 5.90% 1 172 126 159.96 180 $148.30 (MRK) Merck Healthcare 2.44 3.20% 13.60% 1 104 70 75.21 100 $78.95 (PFE) Pfizer Healthcare 1.52 4.30% 5.80% 1 41 34 35.48 42.5 $34.43 (T) AT&T Comm-tele 2.08 7.70% 2.00% 1 36 26 27.02 37 $32.89 (TEVA) Teva Healthcare 0 0.00% 0 4 9 5 8.72 20 $11.24 (WBA) Walgreens Healthcare 1.83 5.40% 6.70% 3 46 29.4 34.04 42 $48.93

FAIR VALUE/3 Stars

FAIR VALUE (AMGN) Amgen H-Care 6.4 3.00% 9.80% 1 285 151 216.94 215 $221.01 (D) Dominion Utility 2.52 3.10% cut 2 94 64 80.34 80 $74.34 (DUK) Duke Utility 3.82 4.10% 7.43% 2 100 73.6 92.11 92 $82.96 (GEO) GEO Group RE-Correctn 1.56 17.60% cut 3 14 8 8.86 12.9 $13.64 (GPC) Genuine Parts Cons-C 3.18 3.50% 5.90% 3 116 63 90.43 90 $79.13 (HSY) Hershey Cons-D 3.092 2.20% 7.90% 1 169 92 137.46 131 $135.86 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 3.8 2.80% 6.00% 1 173 118 137.11 147 $133.08 (MA) Mastercard Fin-tech 1.6 0.60% 23.50% 1 419 190 288.64 272 $327.95 (MCD) McDonald's Cons-C 5 2.30% 3.00% 1 232 157.5 213 225 $178.07 (MDLZ) Mondelez Cons-D 1.1 2.10% 13.50% 2 63 37 53.12 53 $50.58 (MDP) Meredith Comm-tele 0 0 0 4 16 10 11 20 $24.93 (MET) MetLife Financial 1.76 4.60% 4.80% 3 53 25 37.85 42 $38.07 (MGEE) Madison G&E Utility 1.41 2.20% 4.60% 1 84 49 65.02 59 $65.23 (PEP) PepsiCo Cons-D 3.96 3.00% 5.70% 1 151 112 133.29 140 $124.31 (SJM) J.M. Smucker Cons-D 3.52 3.10% 8.90% 1 125 75.6 112.2 108 $108.75 (SO) Southern Co. Utility 2.54 4.40% 3.30% 2 66 49 57.45 61 $56.53 (UNP) Union Pacific Industrial 4.03 2.30% 14.40% 1 221 114 177.19 163 $158.02 (V) Visa Fin-tech 1.2 0.70% 21.00% 1 236 120 181.71 171 $199.53 (VZ) Verizon Comm-tele 2.46 4.30% 2.10% 1 65 41.3 56.99 59 $55.53

OVERVALUED/2 Stars

Over Value (AVGO) Broadcom Tech 13 3.70% 51.40% 3 338 224 349.63 320 $271.74 (CMI) Cummins Industrial 5.24 2.40% 10.00% 2 179 125 219.89 179 $166.19 (GIS) General Mills Cons-D 1.98 3.30% low 1 67 42 59.12 53 $56.37 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Cons-D 4.24 3.20% 3.00% 1 164 84 132.59 120 $135.41 (WEC) WEC Energy Energy 2.53 2.50% 6.80% 1 110 65 100.55 81 $88.77

EXTREMELY OVERVALUED/1 Star

Extreme Over Value (HD) Home Depot Cons-C 6 2.20% 16.00% 1 310 140 266.71 200 $216.79 (TGT) Target Cons-D 2.64 1.70% 3.20% 2 146 75 152.22 107 $128.80 (XEL) Xcel Utility 1.72 2.50% 6.30% 1 80 40 70.03 71 $60.50

Winner List -10 or so

To help seek out some winners, I put those stock names, prices and statistics in bold. The market has risen sharply since this chart was made, so beware. I personally need to look for the defensive sectors and it does seem the best values seem to reside in non-defensive types and or more risky names. The ones I really really would like to buy are overvalued. You can see very few undervalued stocks are found with value line 1 or 2 ratings. Numerous have a rating of 3 and some have cut dividends and again have a lower credit rating.

The Winner Value list is sparse when looking for quality as well.

CVS but only BBB credit rating and frozen dividend

Intel

BCE

General Dynamics

Bristol-Myers, but price is popping

Cisco

Coke

Lockheed Martin, but again price has popped

3M, Merck and PFE

I am glad I did purchase many of these this past month and now you now the reasoning behind it.

CONCLUSION

This market is volatile and goals matter. Mine is primarily orientated to dividend investing and portfolio value is of second importance. However, I like seeing green, who doesn’t? We were lucky to have converted much of our IRAs to a Roth back in 2010-12 when valuations were down. A Roth has a huge advantage of no more taxes on dividends or withdrawals when necessary.

Thanks for following my investing adventures and know I try to present it as honestly and completely as I can.

It is by no means any suggestion to do what I do, just what I have done and hope to do in the future.

Happy Investing! Rose

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and all 92 stocks listed