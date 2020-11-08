There’s a little company in a dusty corner of NASDAQ that makes a product that no-one can pronounce. That company is Chromadex (CDXC), the maker of a patented small molecule called Nicotinamide Riboside, sold under the brand name Tru Niagen.

Why should you care about this company? How about this: Tech companies make their bones on a “Rule of 40” – revenue growth and gross margin adding up to at least 40. Chromadex is doing double this, with revenue tripling from 2017-2020 (45% p.a. CAGR) and gross margins of 60%.

True Niagen Sales

Source: Chromadex

This is a summary of the first comprehensive research report on Chromadex: What it does, why you should care, and how it could be one of the most undervalued companies of our generation.

Top Selling B3 Vitamins on Amazon

Amazon Screenshot: (26th October 2020)

Tru Niagen is so promising that 200 research collaborations have been inked - many with top names such as Mayo, Cambridge, St Jude’s and NIH

Mayo, Cambridge, St Jude’s and NIH Swiss giant Nestle is ramping its Health Sciences business and endorsing Tru Niagen in two separate product lines

Horizon Ventures, the VC of the famous Li Ka Shing has taken the unusual step of making multiple investments in Chromadex at the listed stage. Horizon focuses on disruptive technologies at a relatively early stage and its superlative record includes Facebook, Spotify, Siri, and Zoom. They made enough money on Zoom in the past year to buy Chromadex 50x over.

Lastly, the market misunderstands Chromadex’s strategy *and* the strength of its patent position. Both are far stronger than the market realizes.

Investment Summary

Despite a passionate community that has grown to 1 of every 1,000 Americans, Tru Niagen is almost unknown to medical practitioners and the general public.

This is changing and as awareness of this highly promising product grows, a strong re-rating in the share price can be expected over the next few years:

Stepping into the Spotlight: The science of Tru Niagen is increasingly mature. Around a dozen clinical trials have been conducted, and results have been generally consistent and sometimes remarkable. At the same time, Chromadex is approaching both cashflow breakeven and profitability.

The science of Tru Niagen is increasingly mature. Around a dozen clinical trials have been conducted, and results have been generally consistent and sometimes remarkable. At the same time, Chromadex is approaching both cashflow breakeven and profitability. Enter Nestle: The Swiss giant is making a huge push into health products, and inked an exclusive supply agreement for Tru Niagen. There are two Nestle sites you can buy Tru Niagen - Celltrient and Persona. Please see the Nestle section for more.

Source: Nestle owned website

Tru Niagen patents are ~3x what the market thinks : Comments and research report on the subject indicate the market thinks the Tru Niagen patents will expire in six years (November 2026). This is wrong – the base case is Chromadex will have an effective monopoly on Tru Niagen to 2036. This is discussed below (see Sections "Risks" and “ Patents”)

: Comments and research report on the subject indicate the market thinks the Tru Niagen patents will expire in six years (November 2026). This is wrong – the base case is Chromadex will have an effective monopoly on Tru Niagen to 2036. This is discussed below (see Sections "Risks" and “ Patents”) Buzz growing : The underground buzz from passionate users of Tru Niagen is similar to the excitement in the early years of keto, CBD and creatine. These developed fervent support a decade or so before becoming mainstream. Awareness of Tru Niagen has driving 45% revenue CAGR (2017-2020) and is rising to a tipping point.

: The underground buzz from passionate users of Tru Niagen is similar to the excitement in the early years of keto, CBD and creatine. These developed fervent support a decade or so before becoming mainstream. Awareness of Tru Niagen has driving 45% revenue CAGR (2017-2020) and is rising to a tipping point. Market expansion: Tru Niagen sales are primarily from US and HK. In the years ahead, markets such as China, Europe and Japan could grow to be bigger still, even if existing markets grow to a multiple of their current size.

Tru Niagen: Chromadex's Patented B3 Vitamin

Source: Chromadex

Tru Niagen: A Summary

(NYSE: NR Tru Niagen is Chromadex’s patented form of Nicotinamide Riboside, a newly discovered form of vitamin B3, available online and proven to boost NAD levels in the human body

NAD is critical for hundreds of bodily processes and declines with age

Many people buy NR for anti-ageing, though this is not a label claim

Tru Niagen shows great potential in preclinical and clinical trials for many serious human diseases (fatty liver, cardiovascular function, hearing loss, even serious nerve and brain diseases)

Nicotinamide Riboside (NR): Small Molecule, Big Promise

Tru Niagen is a patented form of Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), a new form of Vitamin B3, with so much promise that over 200 research collaborations have been inked.

NR Studies

Source: Chromadex

Usage

Tru Niagen is sold in capsules, and a typical dose is 300mg a day. Many people, especially older people with ailments, take higher doses such as 600-1000mg a day. At around US$5/gram, this is US$500-1,000 p.a.

Safety

Numerous studies indicate Tru Niagen is safe. It’s naturally found in trace amounts in milk (and beer too!), registered as generally Recognised as Safe (GRAS) with the FDA, and authorised for sale and has approval for impressive health claims with the strictest regulatory authorities in the world – FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission and Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

Sales

Tru Niagen is tightly controlling its sales channels, and sales are primarily through its own website and Amazon. It also sells in HK and Singapore through Watsons, a drugstore chain.

NR for Health

NAD levels fall by half between the ages of 20 and 50. Metabolic stress also can deplete NAD – for example inflammation, overeating, sunburn, alcohol and viral infection (including coronavirus – more on this later).

Causes of NAD Decline

Source: Chromadex

NR is clinically proven to raise NAD levels, and there’s a rapidly growing body of research that suggests restoring NAD to the levels of youth also helps restore bodily health and function.

NAD Levels with Age and after Tru Niagen

Source: Chromadex

Health Benefits

Following are the health claims that have been authorised for NR with the 4 strictest regulatory bodies in the world.

Approved Heath Claims

Source: Compiled by Author from Chromadex country websites

The Investment Case

The company market capitalization is tiny at around $300 million, considering it holds 20 patents around NR. Even if only a fraction of the use cases in the areas of study prove fruitful, the company is massively undervalued.

Patents

Source: Chromadex

Chromadex patents are extensive, covering a wide variety of uses of NR until 2026. What seems is overlooked by the market is that through exclusive supply arrangements with W.R. Grace, Chromadex looks to be able to keep a monopoly on the supply of Tru Niagen until 2036.

There's much more on the patents below, but the summary is that W.R Grace, Chromadex's exclusive supplier for the molecule in Tru Niagen, has patents that run to 2036, and contractually cannot supply to any other party. These patents aren't listed on Chromadex websites because they don't own them, but they allow for effective retention of their monopoly to 2036. Please read "Key Investment Risks - Patents" for the full reasoning.

The first diagram is what the market fears, which is also consensus market position. The second diagram is what the most likely Base Case will be.

Source: Author's analysis from published patents

The patent positions are covered in detail in the Section: Key Investment Risks – Patents.

Chromadex Strategy: Steady, Stealth & Superb

“If you don't know where you are going, you'll end up someplace else.”

-- Yogi Berra

A lot of the retail investors in Chromadex are Tru Niagen early adopters. The stock has badly lagged a surging market, and a constant refrain from these investors is that management should be doing more. This is particular true as most of them believe the patents end 2026, rather than our base case of 2036. (See Section: Risks; and Section: Patents for more on this)

This view is misguided. Chromadex works in the most highly regulated industry in the world, with limited resources and no small numbers of competitors that would like to see it fail and its patents up for grabs.

Chromadex is actually two parallel organisations. The inverted pyramid on the left is what most investors are focused on, and why the calls to crank up sales and promotion are so loud.

Chromadex Strategy

Source: Created by Author using Strategic Analysis

As can be seen from the above, the real value of Chromadex will take several years to come to fruition, as it’s based on building a substantial body of clinical research.

The Science of NR

Source: Chromadex

Clinical Trials

The following table list some studies by highly reputable institutions into the effects of NR in humans. If any single one (let alone more than one) prove successful, Chromadex is worth many times its current value.

Selected Clinical trials

Source: Chromadex

There are 11 published studies and 56 listed on Clincialtrials.gov. Results from four of the more interesting human trials are below.

Select research results

Publication (Click to link) Dose Length Probability effect happened by chance Notable results 1. Nicotinamide riboside supplementation alters body composition 1g/day 6 weeks 2% 2% 4% 2 % Decreased fat mass, particularly in women (37.35% ± 2.49% compared with 38.68% ± 2.58% in NR and placebo) Increased lean mass (62.65% ± 2.49% compared with 61.32% ± 2.58% in NR and placebo) Increased muscle acetyl carnitine, (4558 ± 749 vs. 3025 ± 316 pmol/mg dry weights in NR and placebo. See here for why some people think this a good thing Increased sleeping metabolic rate 2. Chronic nicotinamide riboside supplementation is well-tolerated 1g/day 2 x 6 weeks crossover study 5% 3% Systolic blood pressure (SBP) was 9 mmHg lower after NR vs. placebo in individuals with stage I hypertension. No change was observed in subjects with initial SBP in the normal range Reduction in aortic stiffness using the gold standard PVV measure 3. A randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial of nicotinamide riboside 2g/day 12 weeks 13% 18% reduction in liver fat (i.e. hepatic liver content) 4. Combined metabolic cofactor supplementation accelerates recovery in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 2g/day 14 days 0.01% 2 grams of NR, along with NAC, L-serine, and L-carnitine tartrate to the standard of care reduce COVID-19 recovery times by 30% as compared to the placebo group. At day eight, 67% of the treated group has no symptoms compared to just 27% of the untreated group.

Source: Compiled by Analyst from linked studies

In the first three studies, the results shown in the table above weren’t the primary endpoints for the study. To avoid False Positives from p-hacking (i.e. trawling through data until something is found), it's considered good practice to use a more stringent significance than 5% in such cases, often using a Bonferroni correction. This higher significance level was not met and these studies therefore did not deem the results to be significant.

As such, of the studies above, only the last was published as being successful.

Bonferroni corrections are known to be conservative, meaning they are biased towards rejecting true positives. Conservatism is absolutely correct in matters of medical science and nobody wants something false stated as true when life or health is at stake.

However, money is fungible and investors don't need such high standards.

For a life-or-death treatment with debilitating side effects and risks financial ruin and emotional devastation to patient and family, we want to be absolutely sure the treatment does something. As investors that run portfolios, the benchmark is simpler - risk adjusted return is just fine.

The clinical trials to date on NR were too low power to detect anything other than fairly large effect sizes. The study results need to be confirmed in large trials, but the statistics tell us there is a good chance the studies will be replicated, are if they are, the implications are astonishing.

Change in Human Liver Fat

Source: Linked research study

Nestle

Tru Niagen is supported by published clinical studies and manufactured with the highest standard of safety and quality, which fits in nicely with our current portfolio of top-of-the-line nutritional supplements. -- Jason Brown, CEO Persona, a Nestle unit

Nestle has the potential to be a game changer for Chromadex. The impact may not be immediate due to limited marketing, but the long term impact is huge.

There are two Nestle products using Tru Niagen: Celltrient, a line of supplements for cellular energy; and Persona, a personalised vitamin delivery service. These are under soft roll-out and not expected to bring in meaningful sales until marketing is ramped up.

What is Age Associated Cellular Disorder?

Nestlé’s push into healthcare is so large they have identified a treatable disorder that you might not otherwise suspect you could have: Age Associated Cellular Disorder (AACD). A Celltrient blog on AACD well worth reading is here.

Source: From the Nestle owned website

The good folk at Nestle have not only been kind enough to identify AACD as a disorder, but also provide a convenient way to stave it off.

Spoiler: It starts with “ Cell-” and ends with “-trient”.

Celltrient Line

Source: Celltrient website

Celltrient is a new direct to consumer line from Nestle, comprising of three products priced at roughly $30/box. One of the cornerstones of the range, Cellular Energy, is 250mg of Tru Niagen.

Persona Vitamins (Nestle company)

Source: Nestle Websites

Persona has its own medical panel to evaluate supplements, as well as a dedicated portal for medical practitioners. It uses an online, direct to consumer model based on a slickly designed heath assessment survey, which asks questions like age, conditions, complaints, medications and so on. You can look at, or even complete their 5-minute survey here.

Significance of Nestle

Why is the Nestle deal significant? It’s because they make each of the three pillars of our investment thesis sturdier:

Independent Validation of the Science and Marketing : Nestle validates both the science and marketing story, and will help increase awareness of Tru Niagen through its marketing and distribution power.

: Nestle validates both the science and marketing story, and will help increase awareness of Tru Niagen through its marketing and distribution power. Independent Validation of the Safety & Efficacy: Nestle has its own highly capable scientists and doctors that have doubtless given a clean opinion on safety and efficacy of Tru Niagen.

Nestle has its own highly capable scientists and doctors that have doubtless given a clean opinion on safety and efficacy of Tru Niagen. Independent Validation of the Patents: Adds to the due diligence on the IP portfolio which Horizon Ventures sure has done

Chromadex: The Three Pillars

Visitors to Yosemite (Fried and Brenner surely amongst them – see FAQ: Cast) will have seen the many fallen sequoias trees, felled after thousands of years of growth. As mighty as these trees are, their root system is shallow and they can be felled by a single large storm.

Chromadex: Planning for a happier ending than a felled Redwood

Chromadex is executing in a way that shows it plans to avoid this type of fate by having roots deep enough to handle what’s thrown at it. In concrete terms, this means proving the benefits of Tru Niagen with research, having a strong brand and reputation, and making sure it can defend its intellectual property rights.

Despite what investors believe, management of listed companies usually have limited influence on their share price. The best way to judge management is how well they execute on stated priorities. Investors that don't like the priorities a management team has set may be happier in another stock.

Management has laid out nine management priorities in the investor pack.

Chromadex Management Priorities

Source: Investor Presentation

Own the Science/IP

20+ patents and patent pending on NR

Engaged top tier legal talent to fight a patent infringement suit with Elysium ( see Section: Patents for more)

for more) 200+ research studies Many top tier institutions

Build the Brand

Watsons distribution, a huge retail chain in Asia (see FAQ: Cast)

Exclusive supplier of Tru Niagen to Nestle

Focus on Fundamentals

Marketing approvals with the FDA and its equivalents in the world’s toughest markets – i.e. US, EU, Canada and Australia

W.R. Grace (NYSE: GRA) as exclusive supplier

Finance and Operations

Good overall:

Chromadex’s operations have been set up to easily to scale and they should be able to double or triple its revenue without adding much more overhead

Achieved approximately operating cashflow breakeven and will likely have its first profitable quarter in 1H2022

Good balance sheet – no debt (i.e. its net cash), 2+ times current ratio

Established a $50m “ At the Market” Sales Agreement with B Riley FBR and Raymond James, which is untapped at the time of writing

Source: Chromadex

Key Investment Risks

The risk adjusted returns are extraordinarily good. The main risks are shown below.

Source: Author's analysis of risk

1. The Science Fails

A failure of science could be devastating, but the probability of this is low. As well as the vast amount of research on NAD, Tru Niagen has a sizeable community of users. Individually these are n=1, but collectively it is fairly unbelievable that such a large a placebo effect is at work. (See "FAQ: Is this all Placebo" in the full report on my blog.)

2. Safety

There have been a number of clinical trials, and no reports of notable side effects from Tru Niagen. As a water soluble B vitamin with a short half life, it's also not the type of compound that would be expected to pose major health risks. After years of fairly widespread use, there are no reports of serious side effects, nor unexpected outbreaks of disease conditions you’d expect if such side effects were happening.

3. The Patents Fail (Base Case 2036 expiry vs Market 2026)

Chromadex patents are extensive, and at face value make NR as a therapeutic supplement their exclusive property until November 2026.

These patents have been challenged by Elysium Health, a former customer. A successful defence of these patents by Chromadex seems likely. There’s an excellent website by Shelly Albaum who is legally trained and following the Elysium lawsuit closely.

There are three ongoing lawsuits with Elysium, of which the most important by far is Elysium’s attempt to invalidate Chromadex’s monopoly on NR. Their case doesn’t look strong, but the legal system can always throw up surprises. However, the suit against Elysium from W.R. Grace (NYSE: GRA), Chromadex’s exclusive supplier of NR Chloride, stacks the board strongly against Elysium.

Chromadex has a patent on the use of NR as a dietary supplement, and W.R. Grace has patents on Form 1 and Form 2, the two known crystal forms of Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride. If this is confusing; a workable analogy is that Chromadex owns a patent on the carbon molecule, and W.R. Grace has filed patents on graphite and diamond.

Drug compounds are usually produced as crystal forms, as crystallisation enhances purity, consistency and stability, giving superior characteristics for storage and administration. Crystal forms are unique, recurrent, and describable. The courts recognise crystal forms as patentable, for example in Glaxo Inc. v. Novopharm Ltd. There's a primer on patenting crystal forms here.

Different crystal forms can have markedly different pharmacokinetics, such as different solubility, absorption and metabolism, and one form may have quite different characteristics than another form. Indeed, the accidental change in crystal form of Ritonavir, an anti-retroviral medication, caused Abbott hundreds of millions of dollars of losses, as the new form turned out to be far less soluble than the prior form.

W.R Grace’s lawsuit means that even if Elysium succeeds in challenging Chromadex’s patents for NR, it now has to win its a patent infringement challenge from W.R. Grace, which alleges Elysium is using its patented crystal forms of NR Chloride in its products.

W.R Grace is funding the litigation at its own cost. On his website, Shelly Albaum describes W.R. Grace’s legal counsel as “a murderer’s row of patent litigators”. They have retained Venables, whose patent litigation cup is overflowing after its victory against GSK.

In light of the above, we rate the chances of Elysium winning its patent suit with both Chromadex and W.R. Grace as low.

Grace filed patents on the crystal forms, Form I and Form II. The supply agreement permits them to own process improvements (see page 57 of this 10Q for the agreement).

Sections of the supply agreement have been redacted for commercial confidentiality, but its clear that as long as this exclusive supply agreement is in place, Chromadex will effectively maintain its Tru Niagen monopoly until 2036, as W.R. Grace is blocked from supplying any other party.

The key risk is a termination of the exclusive supply agreement. On Page 25 of the 10Q linked earlier, it states that "In the event that certain conditions are met, then the Company will become a licensee of the Grace Patents for the crystal forms." The exact text of how this works has been redacted but it an obvious situation to anticipate is where W.R. Grace ceases to be a supplier.

Confidence in this assessment is bolstered by the fact the supply agreement anticipates, and includes provisions for change in control and market exit by Grace.

While we don't know what the conditions to take license of the Grace patents are, the text on p25 makes it indisputable that there is a way for Chromadex to license the Grace patents to 2036.

Management's comment from the Chromadex Investor presentation is below (page 8):

This is why the base case is for the patents to run to 2036. This is ~3x what is commonly believed.

4. Substitute Products

There are five well studied NAD precursors (nicotinamide, niacin, NR, NMN and tryptophan), all with their own effects on NAD, safety profiles and downstream (i.e. non-NAD mediated) effects.

NR appears to be the best of the five. It’s uniquely and orally bioavailable, does not have the uncomfortable flushing side effect of niacin, and is not subject to feedback inhibition of nicotinamide. However, these products may have superior specific use cases or a cost benefit that narrow Tru Niagen's addressable market.

A Deeper Dive: NR and the Importance if NAD

As well as perhaps being useful for general health, there are also many markets where NR may be promising as a drug:

Selected Disorders

Sources: Compiled from linked studies

NAD is involved in hundreds of bodily processes, and there are many dozens of possible use cases for NR. Let’s look at a few of these below.

Axon Degeneration

These include multiple sclerosis, ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and peripheral nerve pain from diabetes or chemotherapy. I’ll just quote Marie-Therese Heemels, Senior Editor of Nature, referring to this recent research paper.

Fatty Liver

This is my personal favourite. Studies show drinking reduces liver NAD, and the science to support NR increasing liver NAD is good. As well as the clinical trial indicate earlier, there are also anecdotal stories of NR being a hangover cure.

Coronavirus

It's way way too early to declare a cure for COVID-19, but the studies to date are supportive of Tru Niagen potentially helping recovery.

1. Chromadex preclinical study

Showed SARS-CoV2 depleted NAD, leading to disruption of innate immune activity.

Follow-up work is being done with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID, run by the famous Dr Anthony Fauci) to assess the effect of NR supplementation on progression, viral replication and inflammatory response.

2. COVID-19 Human Trial

Chromadex’s stock spiked 25% they day after the release of this study sponsored by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation of Sweden, though has since settled back.

This study found that 14-day administration of 2 grams of NR, along with high doses of NAC, L-serine, and L-carnitine tartrate along with the standard of care.

Source: From linked study

3. China preclinical study

Scientists from several of the most prestigious institutions in China showed boosting NAD significantly rescued inflammatory cell infiltration and embolism in infected lungs, while cell death was suppressed by >65%.

4. The Dr. Huizenga Treatments

These are case studies rather than clinical trials, and used NMN. The mechanism of action is the same as Tru Niagen, being NAD boosting. Given Tru Niagen has much stronger clinical safety data, is FDA GRAS approved (NMN is not) and is US made and quality assured, it could quite likely to be the preferred therapeutic.

Other Ailments

The actual list of ailments for which people have claimed Tru Niagen to be effective for is extensive. Many in the list below have been complied, and more information on these of these can be found on RaisingNAD.

Note these are anecdotal, and the effect may be placebo or co-incidental.

Source: Compiled from RaisingNAD.com and public forums

Valuation

At its current market value, Chromadex trades at ~5x FY2020 sales, which is undemanding given it has tripled sales from 2017-2020 (CAGR has ~45%), has 60% gross margin and is close to cashflow breakeven. Based on current sales growth, Chromadex will achieve its first profitable quarter in the first half of 2022.

Furthermore, sales have potentially tremendous upside, and any number of events could a stepwise boom in sales:

Higher dosages: The standard bottle recommends 300mg of Tru Niagen, and there is also a 500mg “Pro” version available through physician channels. The 300mg dose for regular use is based on 2016 GRAS application, which was extremely conservative. Having read the safety trials in detail, there's little reason the number could not have been 1g a day.

A study that shows the optimum dose to be higher than 300mg could boost sales greatly. Not everyone will take the higher dose, but plenty of the current buyers would (i.e. 300mg = good. 500mg = better XX00mg = best). For example, if this happens, and 30% of customers go to the 500mg prodose, sales would rise 20%. This alone would take cashflow and profit well into the black.

Strong clinical trial results: It’s often forgotten that Tru Niagen hasn't been around all that long – it obtained GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe) status in 2016, sold less than $200K of Tru Niagen in 1Q2017, and the first clinical trial was in 2018. There are a number of ongoing clinical trials and a successful trial could drive sales up powerfully.

Building a solid base of clinical research is also critical to driving awareness, media coverage and finally tapping doctors as a sales channel.

Tru Niagen Maturity Cycle

Source: Author's analysis

TOP B3 VITAMINS AMAZON GERMANY: 3 NAD BOOSTERS AND NO TRU NIAGEN IN SIGHT

Source: Amazon.com Screenshot October 28, 2020

Summary

You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. -- Warren Buffet

As investors, our metric is risk adjusted returns, and the above studies indicate an excellent probability that NR has powerful therapeutic actions.

The actual investment thesis is actually pretty simple:

Tru Niagen is a product with enough promise that 200+ studies have been inked. Chromadex’s effective monopoly is much longer (~3x) than the market thinks. $300m market capitalization is too low for a company with this much promise.

The science and marketing isn't just the author's opinion; it’s a view shared by Horizon Ventures, which recommitted money in Chromadex this year, and by Swiss giant Nestle, which launched a new line featuring Tru Niagen.

Assuming the science and patents hold up, Chromadex offers an incredible risk adjusted return, with upside of 5-20x the current price.

This may take a few years, but in the words of Philip Carret, "Patience can produce uncommon profits."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.