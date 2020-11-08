Don't bet against America. - Warren Buffett

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is a principal capital investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle-market companies and debt capital to middle-market companies. The company is engaged mainly in supporting management buyouts, recapitalization, growth financing, refinancing, and companies' acquisitions. It seeks to work with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide a "one-stop" shop for their financing needs.

Lower middle-market companies have revenues between $10 million and $150 million, whereas middle-market companies have revenues of more than $150 million.

Company Performance

The company's stock price saw a steep decline from its February 2020 highs of $45 to where the price bottomed below $15 during March 2020 as the economic lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic sent the stock market into a tailspin. However, recently, the stock price has seen a recovery of sorts, which shows that investors do have some confidence in its underlying performance. It had been range-bound until lately and now sits around the $29 level.

If we look at the chart of MAIN's total return and compare it to the total returns provided by the S&P 500, the picture is a little stark. The stock has delivered a negative total return of -33.30% in the last year, while the S&P 500 has gained almost 12%. The stock has failed to outperform the S&P 500's return, consistently trailing behind it.

An explanation for this may be due to its revenue performance:

The company has seen a significant revenue decline across the board with decreases seen in interest and dividend income, partially offset by the increase in fee income. The decline in interest income was primarily the result of the reduction in floating interest rates on loans made out to businesses, which was due to the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates to boost the economy. Dividend income decreased with businesses in which the company had an equity stake tried to preserve their cash flows and decided to cut back on the dividends they were paying out to investors.

However, this analysis overlooks some strengths of the company's revenue model. As it invests in lower middle-market businesses, which are often less proven ventures, the company structures the loans it makes out to such enterprises to carry higher interest rates to compensate it for the added risk. In addition to this, the company has made out high-interest loans to 62 private companies, which combine to make up about 25% of its portfolio.

The company has put to work $550 million in loans to 52 larger middle market companies that are bigger and more stable and generate a more consistent revenue stream. This has helped support its consistent dividend payout to investors, which is the company's main strength from an investor's perspective. The yield sits around 8.5% currently, an attractive level.

80% of the company's income derives from interest income, a more consistent and reliable source of income than its much smaller revenue stream from incoming dividends, which is more reliant on management's discretion. With investments and loans in 181 companies in over 25 sectors, the company has managed its risks well through a high diversification level.

As more and more businesses are looking for cash sources to help them out until the pandemic storm passes, this revenue model shows no signs of losing steam as the company has made out fresh loans to private companies in the third quarter of 2020 to the tune of $85 million.

Given the company's revenue model, we can see how it has increased its dividend year over year. This upward trend is very encouraging for investors looking for historical backing for the company's future behavior.

Digging into the company's dividend data gives more cause for investors to be impressed. MAIN has provided an extremely high dividend yield at 8.58%, thanks to an annual payout of $2.46. The high level of cash flows is a bonus for investors looking to mitigate their risks and not betting solely on the potential capital gains that MAIN may have to offer, especially since capital gains is an area where the company has lagged in the recent past.

This high dividend payout looks set to continue despite the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has already announced a $0.205 dividend for January, February, and March of 2021. This will be consistent with the regular monthly dividends declared for the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021. This will also be keeping with the company's trend of periodically increasing its regular monthly dividends paid per share and of never having reduced its regular monthly dividend, which explains the dividend cumulative aggregate growth rate of 2.86% over the past five years.

Another critical point to note is that with this dividend declaration, the company will have paid out $30.22 per share in cumulative cash dividends since its October 2007 initial public offering at $15 per share. A return of more than double in the form of dividends alone to initial investors.

Risks

With its overwhelming reliance on interest income to provide it with the cash it needs to support its dividend payouts, it will remain vulnerable to interest payments being made by the businesses it has invested in. This may prove to be a challenging task in the future if the coronavirus and economic crises persist, especially for lower middle-market companies.

If the economic headwinds become exceedingly strong, the lower middle-market companies, which make a sizable proportion of the portfolio, may face existential threats and jeopardize the company's investment portfolio's health.

Investor Takeaways

The lower price at which the company's stock now sits is a juicy opportunity for investors to get in for the dividends. As the stock price remains suppressed, and with the dividend payout showing no signs of decreasing, investors have a window for taking a bite at the high dividend yield. The company's revenue and diversification model has shown it is robust enough to maintain it well into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.