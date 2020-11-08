IBI Group, Inc. (IBIBF) CEO Scott Stewart on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBI Group, Inc. (OTCPK:IBIBF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Scott Stewart - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Market

Michael Tupholme - TD

Mona Nazir - Laurentian Bank

Devin Schilling - PI Financial

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank

Scott Stewart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining with us today. Steve Taylor our CFO is also on the call, although we're in separate locations. We will be sharing an update today on the firm's ongoing performance, throughout the COVID pandemic period as well as providing some insight into our performance by region and by business practice.

In the third quarter with COVID-19 still have the major impacts on all of our operating regions. IBI continues to prioritize the health and the safety of our staff. We aided team members as they work from home with resources and tools to support the resiliency and mental health as well as their overall productivity and ability to deliver high-value, work and services to our clients.

Despite COVID-19, the third quarter saw revenue growth in the quarter and year-to-date, increased EBITDA margins a growth in the backlog. This performance speaks to the strength of our business model, and our focus on urban environments, and the pivot to being a technology-driven company.

As part of the stream one of our pivot, which is about delivering better results faster, we rolled out various new services to improve staff productivity and engagement. Our IBI chatbot is one example, allowing staff to complete project setups from end-to-end across various platforms, in various systems and software, all within minutes saving time improving the flow of information and eliminating redundant efforts.

By significantly reducing the effort and time of these processes, these administrative processes we are providing staff and time to do what they do best, which is apply their intellectual skills to their professional work. Since rolling out the new automation in late September 72% of all of our new projects are being set up by staff using the chatbot, demonstrating IBI's strength in adopting new technology.

Within stream two of our technology pivot, which is focused on new revenue experience we continue to make progress on our product portfolio, including with our traveller information platform TravelIQ. We were successful with our existing client Massachusetts Department of Transportation, in re-competing for a three-year contract which commenced in September.

This new contract includes the deployment of a mobile app resulting in increased recurring revenue for IBI. We also expanded recurring revenue in Ontario 511, on deployment in addition to the truck mode application which was launched at the beginning of the COVID to support the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario's services or the supply chain operations in Ontario.

Additionally we won -- we won our first TravelIQ contract outside Northern America to Transport Scotland, a client we have had a long-standing relationship with, and for whom we currently provide travel information software. We are continuing to market the product vigorously levering, new channels to market, digital marketing techniques and cloud-based tools, like Salesforce.

Another one of our stream two initiatives is our informed buildings product which supports the project management stakeholder engagement and operations of major projects. It is now in the commercialization stage. It is currently being used with select compliance on mixed use development in Vancouver, as well as the initial paying of a corrections facility.

This is a tool that will not only generate revenue directly through user phase, but also improve the efficiency and the execution of the project, thereby improving IBI's margin. We have two new clients' wins in this quarter for our new and latest product InSpace. This was developed directly in response to the pandemic and is about making the space -- office space more efficient, recognizing social distancing and the need for a response to social distancing and the pandemic issue.

The app is a 360-degree return to office solution which includes health assessment, test booking. sanitization modules. We are also using InSpace as part of our own return to office plan and a new way of working post-COVID managing staff and space to reduce the overall office footprint.

Complementing InSpace and many of our client offerings our direct response to the pandemic is our IBI Quantum team. Our expert computational design team has supported our professionals across a variety of disciplines and scales with office distancing, modeling and pandemic applications for hospitals, back-to-school protocols and land use planning for multiple municipalities.

This modeling work is a unique process for IBI, not just the planning tool that allows us to generate and analyze distinctive new ideas on projects and build solutions for clients that address specific needs in design and eventually through the operations of facilities. IBI continues to gain traction among our municipal clients with our newest SaaS product, CurbIQ which helps cities better manage and optimize their curb space.

In addition to cities of Barrie and Niagara Falls in Ontario, who are using the product we are also working with the Mexican Institute of Transportation to support with the last-mile delivery solutions in Latin America. We will be building out additional functionality over the next couple of quarters as well as developing a CurbIQ mobile app for safety and support of the general public and more easily locating parking and reducing congestion, making better use of vital resources of cities which is the curb.

The product is already receiving attention from Ontario and international media, who are covering the evolution of the curb site, which has been accelerated due to the pandemic. In addition to our product successes, we announced another notable win in our intelligence sector this quarter for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. We were awarded a four-year airport ground transportation system contract which includes the first-to-market, IBI-developed mobile app that will connect New York and New Jersey cabs to the Port Authority's virtual dispatch center.

The technology is being implemented at JFK La Guardia and Newark airports. And as part of stream four of our technology pivot, the Smart City ecosystem, which is to share that we are celebrating the launch of our virtual Smart City Sandbox this quarter which have been themed around the future of cities.

The virtual event and panels feature Waterfront Toronto, Board Chair, Steve Diamond as well as Senior Executives from Infrastructure Ontario, Ontario Power Generation, the Ontario Centers of Excellence host on Colliers and start-ups SWTCH and eleven-x, several of which are partners in the Sandbox.

Our next event on November 17 is themed around lessons learned from smart municipalities across Canada and will feature opening remarks from Toronto Mayor, John Tory. The Smart City Sandbox, physical space on the fourth floor of our Toronto headquarters will continue to play a host of invited start-ups, entrepreneurs and members of the key tech ecosystem as COVID restrictions ease in the future.

And we are currently leveraging the Sandbox digital twin development developed by our in-house virtualization team to offer Sandbox partners opportunities to host events and increase their brand profile through curated content. As we continue to build out the Sandbox programming membership, our goal remains to bring together public and private organizations with start-ups and solution providers to foster the development of new products and deliver them to the markets.

In addition to notable progress, and wins through our technology pivot our core business remains strong and a significant backlog of work includes projects across our buildings and infrastructure sectors. We began work on some significant new Living+ projects in Q3 including nine multitower rental – residential developments in the Greater Toronto area.

Our client base in this sector is a diverse mix of institutional clients, pension funds REITs and well-established private developers and many new entrants. Many of these clients take a long time – long-term perspective and retain confidence in the future of residential and mixed-use development in Canada. We remain optimistic for a number of reasons. Our clients want to be market-ready and require a steady pipeline of housing stock for this reason.

Strong pipeline will mitigate the risks associated with changes in policy and the regulatory framework. It will also address the demand for housing expected from increased integration targets over the next few years and continued transit infrastructure development will lead to demand for housing in close proximity to these corridors. For these reasons and our significant backlog of committed work we remain optimistic about the continued strong performance of our Living+ practice.

In the U.K. practice, we had a successful quarter and picked up several new wins, where we are experiencing a steady stream of opportunities through the U.K. government's five-year health care infrastructure plan which was launched in the fall of 2019. Major commissions include work on the Wrightington Hospital redevelopment, which is in the constituency of the U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as well as the Kettering General Hospital redevelopment.

IBI also gained positions on two additional health care supply chain frameworks, which led to further architectural wins this quarter. Continued success, securing work in this sector demonstrates the value IBI brings to our holistic health care planning, master planning and architectural services mean we can sort our clients from the early stages of the project right through mid-sign and then construction.

Other notable sector work progressing this quarter includes the Ford global design hub in Dearborn, Michigan. In addition, to our role as architect and engineer of record on this two million square foot project, now in the design development phase, we are also developing technology strategies for Ford related to the operation of their many facilities.

We have continued to make headway in the smart buildings market with another exciting win during Q3 in the emerging electric vehicle sector with start-up Lucid Motors. We are designing the company's first production facility in Arizona and using our Quantum modeling process to enhance and optimize Lucid's production and logistics with the goals to further enhance the way the company operates and manufactures and assembles vehicles.

While the building sector remains relatively flat, year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, our continued strength in combining our technology expertise with design skill is winning us work and keeping our traditional practice competitive. Additionally, our intake of transit infrastructure projects this year will further support the building sector with a significant volume of transit architectural work.

We continue to realize the benefits of our technology pivot across all seen – in all three of the firm's traditional sectors. I remain confident that our value proposition of providing our public sector clients with solutions to deliver their services in a cost-effective manner to the public coupled with the strength of our P3 relationship positions us well, as governments continue to navigate the pandemic.

I will now hand over the call to Stephen Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer to run through the highlights of IBI's Q3 financial results. Stephen?

Steve Taylor

IBI's third quarter results further demonstrated the strength of our business model and ongoing success of our tech pivot. Net revenue for the period was $98 million, a 4% increase over the third quarter of 2019 and in the first nine months of 2020 was $294.6 million, a 3% increase over the same period in 2019. Q3 adjusted EBITDA, net of IFRS 16 impacts was $16.2 million, representing 16.5% of net revenue. Adjusted EBITDA presented in accordance with our historic practice and the definitions under our lending agreement, totaled $12.7 million or 13% of net revenue, an increase of 3% over the third quarter of 2019.

IBI posted a record backlog as of September 30, 2020 with $536 million of work committed and under contract for the next five years, 30% higher than the same period in 2019 and it represents approximately 17 months of backlog.

Compared to September 30, 2019, backlog increased 22% for Intelligence, 32% for Buildings and 31% for Infrastructure. Our disciplined focus on debt reduction over the past few years has resulted in significant improvements in IBI's balance sheet. At September 30, 2020, net debt totaled $61 million compared to $77.3 million at December 31 2019 and $103.9 million at September 30 2019.

Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple was 1.5 times at the end of Q3, below our target range of two to 2.5 times, reflecting continued commitment to strengthening liquidity and minimizing operational debt levels.

Subsequent to the quarter end we closed a $46 million offering of 6.5% unsecured debentures which further supports our long-term liquidity and balance sheet strength. Gross proceeds from the offering will be directed to redeem our existing 5.5% convertible debentures due December 31 2021, of which IBI anticipates delivering notice of redemption in January of 2021.

The structure of the existing convertible debentures created volatility -- this is the 5.5% debentures, created volatility in quarterly earnings because of non-cash fluctuations in the derivative embedded in the instrument. As a result, we often heard feedback and investors found the variability in our earnings difficult to understand, which had a negative impact on the market perception of IBI.

The hybrid structure of the new 6.5% unsecured debentures will not cause the same volatility. And we look forward to reporting a smoother net income, stream quarter-over-quarter starting in 2021. Given IBI's strong balance sheet, our capital allocation flexibility is greatly enhanced and we will consider directing free cash flow to ongoing debt reduction, pursuing complementary acquisitions and strategic investments and in implementing a share repurchase plan under a normal course issuer bid.

We are pleased to report that our Intelligence practice realized 20% revenue growth year-over-year, which totaled $19.4 million and represents 20% of IBI's total net revenue while Intelligence generated $60.4 million in net revenue for the first nine months of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from Intelligence increased 52% over the third quarter of 2019 and represented 16.5% of net revenue.

We are well positioned for Intelligence to deliver on our year-end 2020 target of generating 20% of net revenue of the entire firm with 20% adjusted EBITDA in the sector as a percentage of net revenue from the exciting and growing practice.

In addition, as Scott mentioned, our Intelligence practice continues to significantly improve internal productivity with powerful bots that streamline tedious tasks thereby freeing up professionals to focus on value-add revenue-generating work.

Recurring software support and maintenance work stemming from existing Intelligence contracts generated billings of $5.1 million in Q3 2020 on par with Q3 2019. We continue to forecast rising subscription revenue from this area as IBI successfully captures more value through the life cycle of our designed assets and as our SaaS products come on stream.

IBI's Buildings practice generated net revenue in line with Q3 2019 at $50.1 million, which was 2% lower than Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 11% higher than the previous quarter representing 18% of net revenue and 3% lower than Q3 of 2019. Quarter-over-quarter increases reflect the resumption of certain projects that have been on hold since the onset of COVID-19.

We believe our Buildings practice continues to trend in the right direction as the demand for smart buildings rapidly increases. We are ideally positioned due to our tech pivot to integrate and apply our innovative intelligent solutions across the active business segment -- buildings segment.

During the third quarter our Infrastructure practice generated net revenue, 2% higher than the third quarter of 2019 and in line with the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Infrastructure practice grew $3.6 million to 12.7% of net revenue, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year and a 24% increase over the previous quarter.

IBI's revenue flows from where the employees are assigned in the office, the geographic segment and the business sector that they're in. And although, we've seen a slowdown in Western Canada within the Buildings segment, this is being offset by expanding transit and infrastructure projects elsewhere.

We are pleased to have substantial work and backlog in this segment with projects which will in the future increase the funds that we have invested in working capital and this will be reflected in our balance sheet going forward.

Net income from operating activities in the quarter was $5.8 million or $0.16 and $0.15 per basic and diluted shares respectively 6% lower than Q2 2020, while net income totaled $6.3 million or $0.17 per share compared to $6.8 million in the previous quarter.

IBI has over time successfully reduced our days sales outstanding to 65 days in the third quarter, which is equal to the second quarter of 2020 and eight days lower than the third quarter of 2019, reflecting our focus on improving DSOs from contract assets and accounts receivable and our commitment to timely billing processes.

Due to IBI's strong performance through the COVID-19 pandemic to date, we are reinstating guidance for 2020 with a forecast of approximately $386 million in total revenue for the year ended December 31 2020 in line with pre-COVID guidance.

Through a combination of the 6.5% debenture financing proceeds current cash reserves and healthy liquidity to meet current and future anticipated working capital needs, IBI has secured significant financial flexibility for the future.

I'd like to now thank you Scott. And I'd like to invite participants to take questions. Operator, can you take over please?

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Benoit Poirier at Desjardins Capital Markets.

Benoit Poirier

Yes. Good morning. Scott and Steve, congrats for the great results. And it's nice to see the great progress with the new SaaS solution with Inspace and CurbIQ. So good morning, guys.

Steve Taylo

Good morning.

Scott Stewart

Thanks. Good morning, Benoit.

Benoit Poirier

Just looking at building, could you maybe provide an update on the building practice for condos versus renting project? I was wondering if the market dynamics has changed since Q2.

Scott Stewart

Benoit, I would say that overall that in the market there's added observance, if you will and sensitivity especially to sale that are being watched very closely for condos. But as we indicated, we have not seen in Toronto, nor Vancouver any appreciable negative impact in our work related to condos and rental. And -- but it is something because of the scale of our work in that area. We watch it very closely.

There are some important fundamentals though that supports that while we're not seeing a change at least for IBI. Some of the fundamentals in the Toronto area is that, that the average household size and I think I mentioned this before in the Toronto market is extremely high. And it was -- I noted also before that even if the immigration drops to 0 getting to a more normative household size that would be in the order of 2, 2.5 people per household, there would be a backlog of work and that 2 to 2.5 people per household is a number that we see elsewhere in the markets that are more measured such as Calgary and Montreal. So there's a backlog of work there just for that alone.

Also many of our clients are hedge funds and long-term players. And they see that in the development of the master plans that they have in getting the approvals that work is continuing to pace because they do anticipate that there will be a recovery and we expect it as well in the economy. So that's another important consideration is the strength and commitment of our client.

The last point I would make is that, immigration has been a driving factor in the Living+ sector for us. Immigration has dropped off this year. I think it's forecast to be down to about 200,000 people coming into the country down from the targets of -- in the past of over 300,000. So there's a drop there. But it's also having an impact on pricing -- sorry the other consideration is pricing is now going. So there is this absorption rate as the cost of condos especially in the resale side is now being attractive to new people coming into the country.

The last comment, I want to make though on immigration is that government has now announced that the targets for the next three years is 1.2 million. So the expectation is and the plan is to actually increase immigration into the country. So those immigrants they're mostly knowledge workers they go to Vancouver, they go to Toronto, they go to Montreal and they go to Calgary. And those are all markets that are strong places for us in the Living+ condo rental market. So as much as we're watching the market very closely, we see that there are still some very strong fundamentals and we're not seeing any downturn in our activity.

Benoit Poirier

That's great color, Scott. And when we look at your backlog obviously a new record level 17 months strong also tailwind with infrastructure stimulus upcoming, how should we be looking at 2021 in terms of top line growth? And maybe also any color about the margin direction we might see next year?

Scott Stewart

The $64000 question. The -- look we have a very strong backlog and we're very fortunate and we've worked hard to get that backlog. The general context though is that the engineering and architecture field is looking at 2021 as more challenging than 2020. And a lot of that has to do with the fact that governments are very hard-pressed in the U.K. and in the U.S., in Canada and there may not be the financial capacity to lodge new initiatives.

And we have not seen anything that is out in a way of a stimulus package. So from our perspective though given our backlog the relationship that we have on current projects we're anticipating growth but we're anticipating it very cautiously.

Benoit Poirier

Okay. That's great. That's great. And when we look at the U.K. segment congrats for the strong sequential improvement. Are there any further opportunities to improve margins going forward when we look at the segment in the U.K. stop or cease?

Scott Stewart

We're continuously looking at how we can improve margins. And certainly as we grow revenue and manage the cost side, we do anticipate that we can realize margin improvements. And as noted our health care sector is very strong and there's a very strong growth in that market as part of that 5-year plan. And we are pre-eminent players in that field. So I would anticipate that as we secure more work manage the cost side that there will be improvements in the margin.

Benoit Poirier

Okay. That’s great. Thank you very much for the time and I will pass the line to other. Thanks.

Scott Stewart

Thanks Benoit.

Michael Tupholme

Thanks so much. So just to pick up on that last line of questioning about the backlog. With the duration having extended out to 17 months from 12 in the last quarter, can you talk a little bit about -- what it was that drove that? Was it one or a few large project wins? Or how did it jump up like that?

Scott Stewart

Well we do have a few major wins that we have announced that have added significantly to that. They include the work that we're doing for Metrolinx on the Yonge and Scarborough LRT lines. The work we're doing is part -- and that's a 10-year contract. Although that was -- that didn't come about in this quarter, but it got firmed up in this quarter with clarity over the full nature of the work and scope. We have our Ontario project that had been in the previous forecast. That too is long term. And then the other major win in the quarter was the Broadway project in Vancouver which is where we are the architects on the project.

So we see that -- and that's a multiyear project as well. So they were certain material additions. But we also as noted, we have significant longer term -- long-term wins in our Intelligence sector the airport work in the U.S. being just one example of that. And there's just good strength right across the board in terms of the backlog there. Clearly, there are going to be some other areas that we're not seeing the same strength, but those are very strong areas for us that have I would say the Broadway it's a very nice addition for us in this quarter as well as the firming up of the Ontario and Scarborough ones.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Thanks for that Scott. Just in terms of the Buildings segment. You had -- you managed to hold the revenues in quite well during what was a challenging quarter for a number of companies that operate in the property and buildings segment. And then again you just grew the backlog quite strongly in Buildings.

You talked a little bit about the mixed-use and condo market earlier. But can you talk a little bit more about other parts of the broader overall Buildings business unit? How other parts of that unit are performing and what you're seeing in the market? Again, we've heard a lot of other companies talk about weakness in that area, but you seem to be holding quite well. So just wondering what you're seeing?

Scott Stewart

Well -- it is varied. We have an interior design group that are certainly challenged right now. The backlog is I should say challenge. They have to be moving aggressively. That doesn't have the same kind of backlog that our other major capital expenditure projects have. And the demand for office space is modest given what's happening with COVID. But on the other hand, we're bringing in technology to help that group in marketing their skills and services into that market.

But the other strong area that we are seeing in addition to healthcare in the UK is industrial. And the hub that I mentioned in the opening comments for Ford that's their global design center for all of their vehicles. They've taken a very -- they've taken a broad perspective brought all of their design skills into -- are coming into this amazing new facility some 2 million square feet, and IBI -- and that's Phase 1. And IBI is the -- responsible for the architecture, engineering, landscape, planning and infrastructure work for that facility.

But in addition to that we're applying the technology on the inside of the building and creating the vision of how technology helps in the design process and in the promotional marketing side. We're also working with Ford in bringing technology into some of their other buildings. So they have a huge campus in the Ford Land just outside of Dearborn.

But the other element now what we're seeing is a really strong activity in the automotive sector which has been an area that we have been in for a long time. The reference to Lucid, the moves to electric vehicle brand-new plants, a brand-new supplier or manufacturer and vehicle supplier in the marketplace is a very significant win for us because we're in at the strategic planning space now and we see that moving right into them the design of the facilities. They're under tremendous pressure to complete the work.

They have target dates to launch these new vehicles. And -- but that's also what we see is indicative of what's happening in the marketplace. So we're seeing very strong growth in our industrial area and that's with the automotive sector. I would say that on the education front we're looking somewhat hesitantly at next year, especially, in the United States which is our major education practice. A lot of that work is driven by the bonds that are approved and we have yet to see what the outcome of that the election process will be on those bonds. So there are some strong areas and then there are some areas that we're watching carefully.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Perfect. And then you had talked a little bit about your expectation for revenue performance or revenue growth in 2021 being somewhat cautious given the backdrop. When we look across your business units given the push in Intelligence in the last several years and the various solutions that have been rolled out is that expected to be an area that should see relatively speaking strong growth in 2021? Again given all of your efforts in that area, but also the fact that Intelligence is an area that maybe can still thrive in an environment like we're in right now?

Scott Stewart

We have always had continuing growth and margin performance in our Intelligence sector no matter what the state of the economy through some of the most difficult times. So yes, we're very conscious, and that quite frankly was part of why we have given it such a profile. Because three years or four years ago we knew that there would be swings in the economy and we wanted to get prepared for it. So thus we're seeing that the investment in infrastructure in our technology is paying off.

There are two dimensions to be in the investment and the pivot. Part of the investment is to make us more productive in the traditional services and also to have a different conversation with our clients to be able to bring in new kinds of services into the assets that we're designing for them both stimulated by Intelligence but also bringing Intelligence into that conversation. So we're more productive offering different kinds of services into our traditional market sector.

Then we have in parallel what I would call the go-to-market directly solutions that are the SaaS kinds of service solutions and also some of the other bigger like toll systems and big traffic management systems. We see those like our in space one is in a matter of couple of months has now generated a significant interest in the marketplace because it helps organizations manage their office space in the pandemic, but the way we're structuring is also to assist those companies in how they're going to manage their office space and make more efficient use of their office space post pandemic.

So all of our technology is really moving into becoming not only benefiting in the design side, but also in the subsequent use of the facility the activity within those facilities, and that extends into healthcare into schools as well as into the industrial area. So that's where we're headed. We want to be part of the continuing activity in those assets that we're designing not just the management of the infrastructure that is the building, but the actual occupancy and uses.

So this is a longer answer, Michael to the question because to provide context that we do expect to see continued growth, but we also see that it will -- in the Intelligence sector that would be stronger than the rest of the market from that historically, but we also see that it underpins continued growth in the if you will our Buildings and Infrastructure sectors.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. That's great color. And it's clearly an exciting area. I guess just one follow-on to that before I turn it over. Are you able to provide any kind of goalposts or targets for how we should more specifically think about the growth in that business in 2021 and/or having largely now accomplished your objectives of 20% of the business being made up by Intelligence? I mean is there another -- a new target that you're outlining for ultimately the share that that segment or that business unit can contribute in the margin profile?

Scott Stewart

We don't have any specific targets Michael. But it is something that we will be working on internally as we see the traction that is realized with some of these products and also how we support the other sectors. So, I would say just for the moment stay tuned. It is something we are working on. It is nice to set goals because it really -- and publicize them because it really gives you something to strive for that you're accountable for. So, I would just say stay tuned on that.

Michael Tupholme

Okay, look forward to hearing more about. Thank you.

Mona Nazir

Good morning and congratulations on the results.

Scott Stewart

Good morning Mona.

Mona Nazir

Goof morning. So just touching on growth levers going forward in capital allocation. You had previously mentioned that you would be willing to step back into the M&A arena. I'm just wondering the timing of such and if you have comfort surrounding pulling the trigger at this point. Or there's still lingering uncertainty on the back of COVID? And is technology kind of your primary area that you're targeting or could it be something in kind of the legacy infrastructure buildings? Thank you.

Scott Stewart

Mona the -- we have pulled the trigger as you know in the past some technology-based companies like Aspyr and GreenOwl that have been pure technology plays. And we've also invested in SWTCH the electric vehicle charging platform that we see as a natural complement to our design practice. So, we will continue to look for the right kind of technology tuck-in that brings a new dimension to our offerings.

And that's why we have the Sandbox because it allows us to collaborate and work with and identify new opportunities with startups either by way of partnering or acquisition. But we also know especially in the urban areas that we are -- in the infrastructure side we are very strong players in transportation.

So, we are leaders in the field and I would say we are leaders in the field globally. There are other aspects of infrastructure that are important in urban environments and that includes the obvious ones: The power communications and water. And all of those also have a technology component to them.

And so those are areas that we are very interested in because it's such a logical extension of our core practice and they -- and also provides us an opportunity to then bring technology into those areas. So are we -- does COVID affect us? Yes, we're going to be very diligent in what we look at. But it also may represent a very significant opportunity.

So, I would say that we are in the market. I think Stephen alluded to that. We are -- we have the liquidity now to be able to look at things that we wouldn't have looked at before. And we also have platforms now that create even more incremental value as we make investments in traditional sectors.

Mona Nazir

Perfect. No, that's great. And I understand on the technology side the acquisitions that you did mention Aspyr GreenOwl and even SWTCH are important strategically and financially, but just thinking about a meaningful target. I'm just wondering if we could see something in kind of the $30 million $40 million $50 million range or is it going to be kind of smaller medium-sized targets?

Scott Stewart

In the technology field?

Mona Nazir

Anything. Yes, -- either technology or even on the infrastructure side.

Scott Stewart

It could be bigger. Certainly, when you're looking at the more traditional sectors there are a number of firms that would be logical additions to IBI that would be of a more significant scale than say Aspyr and GreenOwl. Yes, -- and those are in play.

I mean what we're really concerned about though and focused on is those organizations where we see value opportunities. It's not about doing an acquisition for the sake of doing an acquisition and the accretiveness immediately but it -- strategically how does it tie into the theme of IBI.

And so yes, we're looking at them. We're interested. We're not limited by COVID. But we're going to be very selective in making sure that the things that we do pursue are the right kind of addition for IBI.

Mona Nazir

Perfect, that's very helpful. And just secondly turning to DSOs. They continue to go down. Its 65 days at the end of the quarter, I'm just wondering if you could speak about your target. And can it go lower than this? And I understand that you're putting a lot of diligence into contract review accounts receivable et cetera. But just any insight there would be great. thank you.

Scott Stewart

Stephen will love to answer that one.

Steve Taylor

Mona the answer is that it could go lower. But certainly we're not planning or anticipating that it's going to go significantly lower than where it is at the moment. We are doing many, many things to streamline our -- getting -- our process of getting bills out the door and getting cash collected.

And in an environment where you have a strong backlog to work off of we're also reflecting that in the contracting terms that we're having with clients to make sure that we are taking on contract work where we're going to be paid within a fair and reasonable period of time.

So, there are -- we feel that we have many initiatives underway that put us in a position of strength to be able to maintain or perhaps slightly improve the number that we're at the moment.

Mona Nazir

Perfect, that's great. And just lastly for me. Irrespective of COVID, I mean I think you guys even year-to-date you've been coming out pretty strong and looking at topline growth, margins, DSOs, your reduction in leverage. And you guys set out trying to execute the strategic plan over five years ago now and I'm just wondering are there any lingering areas or focus areas that you're thinking about. That it could be bottlenecks for growth it could be increasing efficiencies in the overall business it could be related to staffing, but any areas that you're focusing on? Thank you.

Scott Stewart

Just maybe a clarification, I mean the new strategic plan of the technology pivot was really a 2015 launch. So it's still in, its -- well I would call its formative stages and evolving. I would say that -- and I think, I touched on it, we are still focused on the urban environment, be they mega cities, smaller community, ex-urban environments where all of the services of mobility and other kinds of infrastructure of power communications and water are important elements for the operation of those communities. And so strategically it makes sense for us to then be looking at how do we bring in those other kinds of services so we can extend it to be more than just transportation and more than just the build infrastructure, but also then into the delivery of the support systems that allow for those communities to operate.

So that would be our priority. It would be into those kinds of sectors that have significant operating considerations, typically have continuing revenue streams themselves. And the more that we can insert ourselves in that by improving their efficiency and being part of continuing revenue stream or creating new revenue for those kinds of organizations that provides the foundation for us to grow. And so it is just focused on the urban and ex-urban and delivering a broader array of infrastructure services to support those environments.

Mona Nazir

Okay. That's great. And apologies on the strategic. I was addressing more of the progress of the story over the last five years. Thank you.

Scott Stewart

That’s okay. Thanks, Mona.

Devin Schilling

Hi, guys. Good morning. Congrats on the great quarter here.

Scott Stewart

Good morning, Devin.

Devin Schilling

If we could just touch base on your guys' infrastructure margins this quarter. We've seen a nice little pickup here. Is this largely due to the mix of work in the quarter? I guess should we be anticipating some of these larger trends of projects potentially resulting in some margin expansion going forward just due to economies of scale?

Scott Stewart

I think that's part of it. Yes, where you didn't get significant engagement of staff working on a committed basis for a long period of time. And there are certain circumstances where we can get very nice margins. There is a significant amount of work though in the infrastructure area that is directly from public agencies. And there tends to be a limitation on what the upside is when you're working on infrastructure for government. And that's more typically in the 10%. Sometimes it's contractual and that you could bill your margin, but if identified and our profit is identified and there's an amount set aside into it that's it.

So there is a limitation on how far we might be able to take it. And clearly we are constantly looking for how we can increase that margin. And again to my earlier point about bringing more and more tools into how we operate and the efficiency of our staff will not only allow us to continue to grow that market, but also improve the margin.

Devin Schilling

Okay. Yes, no, that makes sense. I guess move on to my next question here. Have you guys witnessed any early signs of some of your competition sacrificing margin in order to I guess backfill their backlog? Or I guess on another way have any of your clients been asking for any pricing concession so far not just due to the pandemic?

Scott Stewart

We did have a client that is a toll client, who experienced a short-term, but very precipitous drop in their revenue in their traffic revenue and they asked for it. And because we are long-standing partners with them, we negotiated a reduction in our fees to them for the period of time that the revenue was down. But happily we're back into a more normal state now, as are they.

What we are seeing I mean there are situations out there where firms are buying projects. And some of the pricing is, that we're seeing is frightening or concerning -- maybe not frightening, concerning. And we're not going to go and buy projects for the sake of buying projects. We're going to win projects because we create the value for our clients either by way of allowing them to reduce their costs or allowing them to generate added revenue. So we really stay away from that trending spiral of competing on a basis of lower costs.

Devin Schilling

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. Congrats on the quarter, again. I'll jump back in the queue.

Benoit Poirier

Yes. Just to come back on the free cash flow generation. You mentioned, Steve, good color about DSO. But anything we should watch more particularly for Q4 or 2021 in terms of a key element that might be impacting free cash flow generation?

Stephen Taylor

I don't -- I'm not overly concerned about anything, Benoit. I think we've had a very strong quarter for cash collections in this most recent quarter. Generally in our past experience, you might get back to more normal level of cash intake in the following quarter or two quarters after you've had one good one. So I'm not anticipating any significant downturn. We're not experiencing that. But I would expect more of a leveling off. And I wouldn't expect that we're going to repeat what we did last quarter again this quarter or maybe even first quarter of next year in terms of cash intake.

Although there are some things that are helping our cash position as well with us not being in the office and our continuing approach to sort of looking at our real estate footprint. We're also not spending any money on leasehold improvements build-outs of new offices at the moment which in past had been a fairly significant user of free cash flow. I think when we -- as we roll into 2021, we will be looking at revising our annual spend on leasehold improvements down somewhat. We're in the planning process right at the moment. So I can't comment how much. But I would see that as a direction we'll be heading that will improve free cash flow.

Benoit Poirier

Okay. That's great color. And with respect to the potential NCIB or share buyback. Could you maybe mention some color about the timeframe for receiving the necessary amendments? And also whether you would still target a leverage ratio in the two times to 2.5 times range that you've been targeting in the past?

Steve Taylor

Well, I'll answer the second question, first. I think that we've said, we would be comfortable within that range. I think our focus will be far more on actually looking and executing on acquisition targets to utilize the cash. We are -- we've just got some securities approvals to get in the door to get the NCIB in place. The NCIB will be utilized when -- because we are a fairly thinly traded stock when there are overhangs in the marketplace that would be putting downward pressure on the stock. But we don't have any plans in place at the moment to be out doing an auction to buy back a chunk of stock. That's unlikely to happen over the coming few months. It will be more a price support of stock in the marketplace than a wholesale buyback.

Benoit Poirier

Okay. That's perfect. Thanks again for the color.

Steve Taylor

Okay.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi. Good morning gentlemen.

Scott Stewart

Hi, Max.

Steve Taylor

Hi, Max.

Maxim Sytchev

I was wondering, as you -- obviously, everything is a bit of a fluid situation, but from your perspective to be able to grow the intelligence practice in 2021 at what's called double-digit rate what needs to happen from your perspective? Is it getting more clients? Is it getting greater penetration from existing accounts pricing? Do you mind maybe just kind of walking through your thoughts there?

Scott Stewart

That's a great question. What we're -- we anticipate and are expecting to see a continuing range of new opportunities in our traditional intelligence practice, renewal of contracts, rebidding of contracts both the ones that we currently have and ones that we don't have. So that -- and we see just on that basis alone that we have been able to grow the intelligence practice in a very strong way.

And certainly in the transportation area in particular, which has also been our traditional focus of intelligence, we see significant opportunities. We just won as an example a major project in India to integrate the traffic signal system in one of the major cities. And there we see a significant amount of that kind of work and opportunity in India as an example infrastructure, efficiency, total revenue collection and so on.

The area that is -- there are two areas that are emerging for us and one is to bring in intelligence and pivot solutions into our Buildings sector and into our Infrastructure sector with those clients. Now that's not going to be necessarily spectacular growth. That's not going to be exponential, but it will be -- it will allow us to win new work, it will create new revenue streams and it will improve our margin. And that will be I would anticipate in the sort of strong single-digit areas.

The third area though for us is spend in these new products. And in many ways these are like start-up initiatives with the added advantage though that we have knowledge domain knowledge and the clients and data and we are route to market. So -- but it's new for us, because we're looking at different routes to market, we're looking for distribution channels, working at using digital marketing techniques. Traditional A&E clients have a long list of traditional clients.

The start-up environment, the world is your client, i.e., your client opportunities. And so it's a new experience for us. And bringing in staff who have experience in that area. We're coming launching new products. I can't say yet that we're going to blow the doors off of in 2021 those new SaaS products. I mean, they're still very early in their entry into the marketplace. But they are making a difference. I – in our forecasting the modeling, we really don't see that, we'll get the kind of return on those investments, and we are investing it, in all of those products, and a significant amount of investment. It will still be, I expect two years 14 months to 18 months. I think I've said that before, and it keeps getting pushed out a bit. 14 months to 18 months before we start to see the – if you will, the additive growth where you add one client, and that's a bit new base and then another client or our clients. And you keep – keeping that recurring and building off of that recurring revenue. So I don't anticipate that we'll see accelerated growth in those areas for 14 months or so.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. No that's – I appreciate the in-depth answer. And last question, I mean, you talk about right now around strategic potential acquisitions. How do you balance the value creation equation when IBI itself was trading at 7.2 times 2021? And again, like, I don't want to be too shortsighted obviously, because you're running the company for the long term. But, how do you think about these potentially conflicting dynamics when you look at acquisitions?

Scott Stewart

Well, for the moment, we are still looking at acquisitions that would be accretive in the short term. And it is an interesting dynamic. We wanted to be accretive in the short term in the traditional areas. Maybe not hugely so, but we also want to make sure that it's strategic from the standpoint that these acquisitions are also a route to market for our technology, and that would then be realized – realized further accretion over a period of time. But we're very sensitive in the short term. We don't want to go out and – especially, now pay exorbitant amounts for new – for the acquisition of firms, especially in COVID. And so we'd be very – yeah, you're right. Max there is a challenge. But we do see that going to market, acquiring firms that open up new areas in urban environments for us, where we can take technology to market is our focus now.

Maxim Sytchev

Well, and I guess, if you tie this into acceleration in growth and kind of the sexy part of the business around intelligence then it becomes sort of a different proposition. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Scott Stewart

Yeah, very much so.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. Excellent. That's it for me. Thank you so much.

Scott Stewart

Thanks, Max.

Operator

Thanks. Thanks for taking the follow-up. Just Scott, I wanted to circle back on your comments about the competitive landscape and competitive pricing pressures. You mentioned situations where firms are buying projects. You're in a fortunate position given your backlog to not need to compete on those sorts of opportunities. I know, you wouldn't anyway, but can you provide a little more detail in terms of what areas that's occurring in within the market?

Scott Stewart

It's – we're seeing it, in competitive government projects, as well as some in the private sector, especially in the – in the traditional commodity service in the private sector. Certainly, engineering field as an example, where technology may not be a natural advantage and there maybe – and in certain firms, traditional service you need the bums on seats to be able to deliver it. You need to be able to guarantee the salaries and costs of those people. So people are going out and bidding certain projects at cost. And so it's a mixture of both private and public sector. But I would say, it's in the – what I would call the traditional service operating areas.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Scott Stewart

Well, I want to thank everybody for joining us today. I want to make sure that, all of you look after yourselves. The pandemic is in resurgence mode or stage, and I wish everybody a very good weekend. Thank you very much.

