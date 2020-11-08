Total is a long-term investment especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends.

Hydrocarbon production during the third quarter of 2020 averaged 2,715K Boep/d, down from 3,040K Boep/d in the same quarter last year.

Total SE's revenues came in at $33.142 billion (including the excise taxes) or $27.217 billion net, down 36% from the $42.54 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

France-based Total SE (NYSE:TOT) released its third-quarter 2020 results on October 30, 2020.

The third quarter's takeaway is based on the slow recovery of commodity prices after the scary rout experienced in the second quarter. Revenues were $27.217 billion (minus excise tax), still down 36% from $42.54 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The investment thesis has not changed. Total SE is a long-term investment especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends.

However, it is highly important to trade short term your long position and take advantage of the oil sector's volatility and cyclicity. Without this dual trading strategy, you can't profit plainly, in my opinion. CFO Jean Pierre Sbraire said in the conference call:

We have kept the organic breakeven below $25 per barrel, reduced OpEx to $5 per barrel equivalent and we are on track to cut cost this year by more than $1 billion objective. In this environment, capital discipline is key.

Total SE is part of my selected long-term oil major group that I follow on Seeking Alpha for years.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), U.K.-based BP (NYSE:BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and the large E&P ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

All of them are paying a dividend. Total indicated maintaining its dividend recently for the third quarter of 2020.

Note: Remember that the US investor's dividend on TOT will get smaller due to the 12.8% withholding taxes.

CFO Jean Pierre Sbraire said in the conference call:

Brent rebounded from less than $30 per barrel in the second quarter to more than $40 per barrel in the third quarter. Thanks mainly to OPEC+ production discipline. Sales in our European marketing network came back to nearly pre-crisis levels. However, refining margins collapse to negative levels during the quarter. Gas prices remained low but we saw the higher levels in September in Europe and Asia. And as it is traditional the case for the winter season.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Note: TOT is an American Deposit Receipt, or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor.

Total S.A. 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 48.59 49.28 43.87 25.73 33.14 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 42.54 43.39 38.58 21.56 27.22 Net income in $ Billion 2.80 2.60 0.034 -8.37 0.20 EBITDA $ Billion 9.23 8.73 4.42 3.28 4.96 EPS diluted in $/share 1.04 0.97 0.01 -3.27 0.04 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.21 6.60 1.30 3.48 2.19 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 2.21 4.02 2.36 2.41 4.35 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 6.00 2.58 -1.07 1.07 2.57 Total Cash $ Billion 31.24 31.20 28.65 36.30 36.60 Long term Debt in $ Billion 62.55 62.59 67.42 77.69 76.46 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax 12.8%) 0.68€ 0.68€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.667 2.653 2.601 2.598 2.637 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,040 3,113 3,086 2,846 2,715 Americas Production in K Boep/d 363 368 372 314 343 Average price liquids $/Boe 58.0 - - 23.4 39.9

Analysis: Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $33.14 billion (including excise tax) in 3Q'20

Total's revenues came in at $33.142 billion (including the excise taxes) or $27.217 billion net, down 36% from the $42.54 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings were $202 million, significantly down from 3Q 2019, which was $2.8 billion. The company indicated a profit of $0.04 per share diluted.

In the third quarter of 2020, Total bought $150 million worth of assets and divested assets valued at $1.1 billion ($422 million in 3Q'2020). Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

The average realized liquid prices were $39.9 this quarter, down 31.2% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices decreased 27.6% from a year-ago quarter to $2.52 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - Yearly Free Cash Flow ("ttm") is a gain of $5.08 billion

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $5.08 billion, and the company is paying about $8.5 billion in dividends annually, which is not covered by free cash flow at the moment, suggesting that the company will have to cut dividend if the oil market is not improving in 2021. However, the free cash flow for 3Q'20 was a profit of $2.19 billion.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~9.5% for the US investor, who can reclaim the foreign withholding taxes paid. Please consult with your broker. The company set the third quarterly dividend to €0.66 per share.

Note: France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield but can be deducted.

3 - Net debt is $39.86 billion as of the end of September

Total cash as of September 30, 2020, was about $36.6 billion compared to $31.24 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $39.86 billion.

Note: Total is indicating a different net debt of $36.899 billion. I have calculated it from the long-term debt, including current minus total cash. (See details on page 14 of the PR).

The net debt to capital ratio excluding lease was 26.1% in 3Q'20, up from 21.1% the same quarter last year. The debt-to-equity ratio is now 0.75, according to YCharts.

Details per segment

Total operating income was $1,459 million this quarter, down from the same quarter last year.

1 - Exploration & Production

Operating gain was $801 million against an operating income of $1,734 million in the third quarter of 2019.

2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power

Operating income was $285 million, down from $574 million in the year-ago quarter.

3 - Refining & Chemicals

Operating income was a loss of $88 million, down from $952 million in the year-ago quarter.

4 - Marketing & Services

Operating income was $461 million, up from $413 million in 2019's third quarter.

4 - 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production down to 2,725K Boep/d

Total hydrocarbon production during the third quarter of 2020 averaged 2,715K Boep/d, down from 3,040K Boep/d in the same quarter last year. The drop year over year mainly reflects full compliance with OPEC+ quotas, the voluntary reduction in Canada, and Libya's disruption.

Upstream Production comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total has limited production in the USA and the Americas in general.

Liquids production (including bitumen) averaged 1,196K Bop/d (44.1%), and gas production during the quarter was 1,519K Boep/d.

Note: On November 2, 2020, the company announced a significant gas discovery off South Africa.

The Luiperd well was drilled to a total depth of about 11,154 feet and encountered just under 240 feet of net gas condensate pay in well-developed good quality Lower Cretaceous reservoirs

2020 Guidance

The company anticipates 2020 production below 290K Boep/d in North America. Takeaway: It planned to preserve liquidity by cutting down planned CapEx.

Total now expects to invest $13 billion in 2020, of which $2 billion will be allotted to renewable and electricity. The company anticipates that it will lower costs by more than $1 billion in 2020 from 2019 levels through cost-saving actions.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

European oil giants like Total, BP Plc. and Royal Dutch Shell have expressed a keen interest in renewables lately and pledged a significant CapEx for the coming decades as alternatives to oil.

Recently, BP CEO Bernard Looney presented the new "green" or "clean energy" strategy to the market. BP plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40% by 2030.

However, while the company expects to reduce its oil production to 55% from its level in 2019, natural gas production will increase from 40% to 50%.

This shift will result in a net increase in the company's oil and gas production, even if 15% of the sales in 2030 will come from "clean energy" and electricity, up from 5% in 2019.

It is the main reason why the company seems to be best suited for a long-term investment, in my opinion.

Technical Analysis

TOT forms a descending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance between $33 and $33.30 and line support below $28.

The short-term strategy is to take a 25% profit between $33 and $37 (Bullish) and accumulate again on any weakness below $30.

TOT is highly dependent on oil prices, and any action should be taken after analysis of the overall oil market.

