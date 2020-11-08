Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) CEO Bobby Garcia on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Welcome to the Triple-S Management Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are your host Bobby Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Triple-S; and Juan Jose Roman, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Madeline Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer and President of Managed Care will be available during Q&A.

Bobby Garcia

Thanks, Garrett, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time today and hope you're all safe and healthy. We recorded strong results for the third quarter thoughtfully navigating an unprecedented COVID-19 environment and ensuring that all our members continue to receive a superior health experience. And we did so while also laying the groundwork to achieve our vision of delivering high-value integrated health care.

Total operating revenue for the quarter was $942.9 million, a 13% increase from the prior year period driven by solid increases in Medicare premiums and a significant rise in Medicaid membership and average premium rates. We recorded adjusted net income of $12.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share a 15% improvement from the third quarter of 2019.

We continue to experience overall lower utilization with MLR decreasing 170 basis points year-over-year to 84.7% for the quarter. Since September, we've been seeing utilization approach its historic baseline as Puerto Rico residents, undergo deferred procedures. We are of course closely tracking the spread of COVID-19 and any potential impact it may have up or down on utilization going forward.

Hospitals have significant capacity to accept new patients and the Puerto Rico government remains proactive in combating the virus and instituting measures to ensure the trends remain under control.

Throughout the pandemic, the entire Triple-S team has worked nonstop to support our members, employees, providers and communities. Thanks to the expansion of our telehealth and prescription drug home delivery platforms, our members have been able to handle their medical needs safely and remotely, since the beginning of the pandemic. And we have continued to partner with various organizations to ensure, our most vulnerable members are receiving vital assistance for their everyday needs, including grocery vouchers, free delivery of prepaid meals, and distribution of masks and sanitizer. We have an incredible team at Triple-S. And because of their ongoing efforts, I have no doubt we will emerge from these unusual times stronger than before.

Let me now turn to our segment performance, beginning with Managed Care. Our enhanced Medicare Advantage offering along with the power of the Triple-S brand and our superior service contributed to stable retention rates in the third quarter. And our Medicare Advantage membership rose by over 1,500 members from the second quarter.

With the 2021 annual enrollment season now in full gear, we expect these trends to continue since we are offering a very competitive innovative and quality product. We are the first in our market and among the first of the Blues to introduce a health plan ID card that also serve as a debit card for the purchase of non-medical supplemental benefits like groceries and home cleaning services for eligible members.

It's a powerful combination, co-branding Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mastercard and it has generated a lot of buzz in the market. That said, we are staying laser-focused on retention during open enrollment, given the challenging sales environment that the pandemic has created. We're also proud to be among the nine managed care organizations approved by CMS nationwide to provide palliative and hospice care under the MA value-based insurance design model in 2021.

Our participation in this program has a strategic intent to create expertise in an area that is important for Puerto Rico's aging population at the stage of the health care continuum that presents an opportunity for cost efficiencies and better quality care.

Our Medicaid segment improved significantly in the third quarter led by the negotiation of an 8% increase in premium rates, retroactive to July 1. Also, we gained over 21,000 new Medicaid members with the exit of one of our competitors, which solidified our position as the leading Medicaid provider on the island with over 410,000 members as of November 1.

We're also continuing to see strong performance in our other two segments. Our Life business once again generated steady revenue and profits. And as part of the 2021 enrollment season for the majority of our individual and small group health insurance products, we are including a guaranteed $10,000 life insurance policy for a minimum dollar figure. This will strengthen our customer interaction and the stickiness of these products, while also giving the 700 strong sales force in our Life business the opportunity to introduce additional ancillary products to our members.

Our P&C business benefiting from the harder market and its more conservative underwriting posture, also delivered solid results in the quarter. As of October 31, 2020 we reduced the number of Hurricane Maria-related open claims to 416. We have now closed 98% of total claims and we believe this segment remains adequately reserved to handle all remaining claims to date.

At the beginning of the year, I noted that our longer-term vision for Triple-S was to lead the health care market in Puerto Rico by offering our customers, seamless access to high-value health care. While we all look forward turning the page on 2020 and for a much safer and healthier 2021, we've been hard at work throughout the year developing our 2024 integrated delivery strategy.

We've recently been ramping up our investments in informatics and clinical capabilities to enhance our overall care management performance and create deeper partnerships with providers to develop high-performing health networks. These investments include clinical profiling and predictive stratification tools, provider network performance analytics and intervention programs for chronic and advanced illness.

Once these targeted investments are completed over the next few years, they will ensure our members receive higher-quality holistic and more affordable healthcare. Through better care management and enhanced service, we expect to lower overall utilization and total cost of care leading to better margins and a stronger bottom line. We've made significant progress since launching our turnaround plan in 2016. Today, we are a more efficient and focused organization with competitive products and a sizable market share. We have a strong brand and great people. And we are strengthening our capabilities to grow in our core markets particularly Medicare Advantage.

We're ready to take the next step towards sustained growth as a leading health services company. In the quarters ahead, you'll be hearing more about our strategic plans, the timing and targets of the integrated delivery model, what this means longer term for Triple-S and how we will translate this strategy into significant and sustainable top and bottom line growth. In terms of our initial thoughts on 2021, we remain confident in our overall business and ability to succeed in our longer-term objectives. At the same time, utilization is continuing to normalize as we remain in a very fluid and challenging environment. We believe we're well-positioned to grow in 2021 given our leading offerings and our strong brand, but we are keeping a close eye on potential COVID-related issues that could have more near-term impacts.

Now given our strong third quarter results, the company is raising its guidance for full 2020 year -- year 2020 adjusted net income per diluted share to between $3.25 and $3.35 from its previous guidance of between $2.80 and $3. Adjusted net income per diluted share assumes a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2020 of 23.4 million shares and assumes no further share repurchases.

So summing up, we remain proud of our entire team's efforts to help our members and all Puerto Ricans navigate through this pandemic. Thanks to our team's nonstop efforts, we produced another solid quarter. And while we remain very mindful of the overall environment, we are moving ahead in our strategic plans that are both mission-critical to our current Managed Care business and foundational for the company's transition to a value-based integrated care delivery model over the longer term. Our vision remains unchanged to create value for all our stakeholders by providing seamless access to high-quality affordable and holistic health care.

Now, I'd like to ask Juan Jose to address our financial results.

Juan Jose Roman

Thank you, Bobby, and good morning to everyone on this call. As expected, in the third quarter our results continue to be impact by the changes in utilization patterns brought on by COVID-19, but the pandemic-related impact was much lower than in the second quarter. Most lockdown restriction were lifted during the third quarter and utilization of services gradually increased reaching approximately 95% of the pre-pandemic baseline based -- compared with an estimated 75% in the second quarter. Looking ahead, although we expect a portion of the repair utilization to come back during the last quarter of this year, early indications point that utilization will reach baseline.

Now to our third quarter results. We reported GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.02 versus $0.58 in the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.61 compared with $0.51 in the prior year period.

Turning to the segment results. In Managed Care, premiums earned increased $103.5 million or 13.9% over the same period last year. The increase was due to higher average premium rates and fully insured member months across all businesses. In the Medicaid business, average premium rates increased 29% compared with the prior year as a result of three separate rate increases. Two increases of approximately 6% each became effective in November 2019 and May 2020 respectively and another 8% increase became effective on July 1 2020. The November 2019 and July 2020 increases resulted from the contractually established premium review process. The May 2020 premium rate in price resulted from a contractual requirement to provide rate increases to certain providers.

Medicaid member month were also up in the third quarter increasing by $67,000 a -- or 6% year-over-year, as we continue to gain market share. At November 1, our membership reached approximately 410,000 as the government has signed the remaining members of the exiting carrier. In the Medicare business, the increase in the per-member per-month rate was mainly due to a reduction in the estimated MLR rebate accrual we reported last quarter. This rebate which was originally recorded as a reduction of premiums was revised during the quarter, as utilization continued to trend up to almost normal levels.

Managed Care claims increased $75.1 million year-over-year and the MLR at 84.7% was 170 basis point lower than last year. The increase in claims resulted from growth in fully insured members on several prior period reserve development, other costs related to the testing and treatment of COVID-19 and the waiver of medical and payment policies. The decrease in MLR mostly reflects the impact of the premium rate increases mentioned above and the HIP fee rating statement as well as lower utilization.

We previously noted that the access to and demand for care was most constrained from mid-March through April and began to recover in late May, gradually increasing to the near expected levels. Additionally, access to services is mostly back to normal, although it varies by type of service. For example, pharmacy utilization experienced no reduction and in-patient and medical utilization are almost at expected levels. But ER and urgent care utilization continued to be lower than expected as members avoid exposure to areas they believe have a higher risk of infection.

Lastly, the Managed Care operating expenses increased $19.7 million from a year ago, mostly resulting from the HIP fee reinstatement, which represents an additional $12.1 million. Expenses related to providing most needed assistance to seniors, to help them manage through the pandemic, also contributed to the increase in operating expenses.

Turning to our Life and Property and Casualty segments. Life premiums earned were up approximately 9% from the prior year period. The increase was driven mostly by growth -- by premium growth in cancer individual and group life businesses. Our acquisition in the second quarter of our insurance portfolio, with annual estimated payment of $5 million, also contributed to the price.

The segment's operating income was $5.7 million, compared with $6.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease was mostly due to higher reserve, as we reinstate most of the policies that have been canceled during the second quarter because of COVID.

In our P&C segment, operating income for the third quarter was $4.4 million, compared with $6.6 million during the same quarter last year. The segment's net premiums earned and claims incurred were relatively stable year-over-year. Operating expenses increased by almost $2 million, primarily reflecting higher net commission expenses.

Returning to our overall results. Consolidated income tax expense in the third quarter increased $4 million as a result of higher taxable income in the Managed Care segment in 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $129.6 million and its investment portfolio stood at $1.9 billion, of which 73% was in investment-grade fixed income securities.

The company also has several short-term facilities available, consisting of a revolving credit facility and collateralized advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. These short-term facilities further reinforce our liquidity. In sum, the company believes it remains well-capitalized to support its business operations throughout the pandemic and beyond.

We will now proceed to our Q&A session. Operator, please open the call for questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Reese Carter [ph] with Aetnets [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for the questions. I had a question, first, about the Medicaid rate update for July 1, looked like it was a nice rate increase. The MLR for the quarter was about 94%, which was pretty flat sequentially. How do you expect the Medicaid MLR to trend going forward versus that 94% this quarter with the rate increase?

Juan Jose Roman

Yes. Hi. This is Juan Jose. Yes. In term of the Medicaid, we expect the MLR to be around 92%, which is the minimum required by the contract. So that's the trending we expect to see going forward in the new contract.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, great. And how about on commercial membership, can you speak to how that's holding up in the local economy? And any insight you could share about the selling season for 2021 and what kind of changes you expect in commercial membership going forward?

Bobby Garcia

Hi. This is Bobby. We've been holding up fairly well, given the environment, right, the economic environment and the challenges of the sales season, given the pandemic. We have seen some attrition, especially, in larger groups. The smaller groups are holding up relatively well.

But it has been impacted, of course, given the state of the economy overall. Now, as you know, November 1, we started with the open enrollment for our individual and small market plans -- small group plans. We've come out with some competitive products and we feel like we're well-positioned in the marketplace based on early results.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then, in Medicare Advantage, can you talk about now that you've had a look at how your competitors were establishing benefits for 2021, how you are competitively positioned this year to grow in Medicare Advantage enrollment?

Bobby Garcia

Sure. As you know with the changes we've been seeing in regulation and the options now people have, there's been quite a variety of products in the market. So each one of the MA organizations has accommodated the regular supplemental benefits, with new ones in slightly different manners. So there's a lot of information for the seniors to analyze and understand. Right?

So when you combine that with the same circumstances I mentioned a moment ago, with respect to commercial, the sales season has got off to a relatively slow start. So we expect people to be making decisions later in the period. But our telesales have been going well. The phones are ringing consistently. We're getting a lot of leads on the street. We've come out with a slightly different approach to our marketing. We're doing drive-through events, very well-received and attended.

So back to the main point of your question, each carrier has come out with slightly different products, but we are very competitive with our product matching the main competitors in our supplemental benefits, in our monthly cash values. And so, we do expect some additional growth during this open-enrollment season.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And anything in the 2022 Medicare rate notice that came out the other day that would be specific to Puerto Rico? Or is that -- was that more of a normal rate update as you read it?

Bobby Garcia

We are seeing it in line with what we've seen in the past, as they've considered some special circumstances for Puerto Rico. I don't have anything more specific to comment at this moment. But we've been through the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage product association here in Puerto Rico. We've been very active over these years to make sure the CMS and HHS understand some of the unique circumstances and the way the program works in Puerto Rico. And they've been very responsive from an administrative standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And a question about Hurricane Maria claim. So, it looks like you're making a lot of progress there. I believe in October, you settled one of the biggest claims that you had left. Does your affirmation of the reserve adequacy would that have considered -- I'm curious how that settlement turned out but just your progress through -- I guess as you're speaking today would your affirmation of reserve adequacy would cover subsequent events beyond just the end of September?

Juan Jose Roman

Yes. You're right. So, our biggest claim has been settled during Q -- is still in our reserve because the payment has not been done yet. But it was settled in line with our reserve. So yes, you're right. We continue obviously making progress slowly, but steady. So, we continue to see the number of claims open decrease. And overall, we continue to be in line with our reserve -- the claims that we paid are in line with our reserves.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And the last question I had was, thinking about 2021, could you list a few of the tailwinds and headwinds that we should be keeping in mind going into next year?

Bobby Garcia

Well, I think I'd say first and foremost, we have to say COVID-19 is still out there. And frankly, I couldn't tell you at this point, if it's a headwind or tailwind. I do believe that, given all the advances in potential treatment vaccines that the worse is clearly behind us. Also, in Puerto Rico, we haven't seen the spikes that you're seeing in certain areas of the nation. So, we think that's actually a good sign here. I think, an additional tailwind is that, regardless of how the federal elections turn out, both candidates have expressed great interest in promoting the economic development of Puerto Rico.

The President mentioned just a few weeks back the $13 billion package for support of infrastructure development and continued relief and redevelopment after the hurricanes. And likewise, the democratic candidate has expressed interest in supporting the further parity efforts of Puerto Rico specifically in the health care space.

So, those are the -- I think the tailwinds. On a kind of company level, the tailwind is -- we've been going in a over the past couple of years, a better percentage-wise than the competition. We are in third place with respect to market share. So, when we look at the total addressable market in Medicare Advantage, we think there's still room for us to grow. And as we continue to develop our integrated delivery model over the next few years, we think that will further buttress our efforts to grow our MA business, which is our main focus at this point for top and bottom line growth.

With respect to potential headwinds, as I said at the beginning, we are all looking at how the pandemic will evolve, where do we go from here. I think there's clearly a new normal for everyone. How much of that remains and how much will go back to what were the trends and patterns prior to COVID, yet to be seen. And finally, I think, that we all have to be looking at what's going to happen at the macro level with respect to health care law nationwide and how that would impact Puerto Rico.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks a lot for the questions. good job.

Bobby Garcia

Thank you.

Bobby Garcia

Thank you, operator and thanks once again to all the Triple-S team for their hard work and efforts, while we build the health care delivery system for the longer term that's patient-centered and committed to quality outcomes. We thank you all for your time and ongoing support and hope you and your families remain safe and healthy. We look forward to talking to you again early in 2021, as we begin to describe our long-term strategic plan in more detail. And in the meantime, please reach out to us, if you have any more questions and enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

