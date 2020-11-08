Sugar - A Lot Of Moving Parts

"Everybody’s got their poison, and mine is sugar." - Derrick Rose

Last month, in The Lead-Lag Report, I had flagged the potential for sugar to break past the psychological landmark of $0.155; that hasn’t happened as yet, and the commodity has been chopping around the $13.5-$14.5 mark for the last few weeks. The current supply/demand dynamics for sugar are not the most encouraging, but there are a lot of moving parts that could tilt the situation. From a supply deficit position in 2019/20, it looks as though the year 2020/21 will witness a surplus position for sugar with forecasted increased production of c.188m tons (166m tons in 2019/20).

Source: USDA

In this article, I will attempt to expand on some of the fundamental conditions that will likely weigh on the price. I will begin by focusing on developments in Brazil and India, as these are the two major producers of the commodity, jointly accounting for close to 60 million metric tons.

Sugar conditions in Brazil

The broad situation in Brazil does not bode well for sugar prices, although below-average rains may dampen some of the expected elevated production. In Brazil, production is expected to increase annually from 29.9m tons in 2019/20 to 39.4m tons in 2020/21, a c.32% increase, although more recent reports from Reuters peg the likely production at a slightly lower figure of 38m. Certain factors have driven this excess production. The general oil weakness in 2020 has made ethanol a less competitive alternative, and consequently, mills in Brazil have directed their focus towards producing more sugar. In addition to that, the Brazilian Real (BRL) has depreciated by c.33% this year, and this has consequently provided further incentive for Brazilian producers to target the export market. Data from USDA shows that after declining by 1.5% YoY in 2019/20, expected exports from Brazil are poised to grow by a whopping c.50% in 2020/21, to 28.8m tons. Long contract speculation by hedge funds too have been instrumental in enticing Brazilian producers to generate more output; long positions in ICE futures are at the highest point since 2016.

However, interestingly, Tereos SA management (a French sugar maker with operations in Brazil) recently stated that the export demand for sugar was so strong that Brazilian ending stocks have almost run out and will translate into a tight domestic market from December to March. If this is the case, it will certainly boost local prices as Brazilian food & beverage makers scramble to access the crop. Further clarity should emerge from the USDA’s biannual report due to be released sometime this month or next (note that the last USDA update was provided in May 2020).

Sugar conditions in India

In India too, the situation does not look too encouraging; after last year’s drastic fall in production (down -16% YoY at 28.9m tons), production in 2020/21 is expected to rise by 17% to hit 33.7m tons (still below the 2018/19 production figure of 34.3m tons though). India remains the largest consumer of sugar in the world but domestic consumption for 2020/21 is only forecasted to be c.28.5m tonnes which means there will likely be an excess of more than 5m tonnes which will likely need to be exported. Unlike last year, so far, the Indian government has not laid out any plans for producer export subsidies, but I do think this could come through as a lack of support here could cripple the domestic industry. Currently, it is not viable for Indian sugar mills to export to the international market without any fiscal aid, as the cost of production in India is rather high at c. Rs.32 per kg, whilst internationally sugar is currently selling at Rs.21-22. The direction of sugar prices globally will depend to some extent on what happens with India’s export subsidies; at the moment things are up in the air. If the subsidies were to come through, this would put pressure on global sugar prices as more sugar comes out of India resulting in a supply glut. Last year, a drought situation in Thailand (one of the top-5 sugar exporters in the world) meant that a lot of India’s sugar produce was lapped up by countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia (who normally tend to purchase from Thailand). This year, this will be more challenging as Thailand is poised to see a c.57% annual spike in production to levels of 12.9m tonnes with domestic consumption only forecasted to be at 2.5m tonnes.

In fairness, the Indian government has been attempting to address this issue through other means, but any likely benefit will take time to play out. For instance, in late October, the government increased domestic ethanol prices by Rs.1.9-Rs.3.2 per liter. Ethanol contributes c. 10-15% of revenue to domestic sugar mills, so these higher prices could likely see them divert production resources away from sugar to ethanol. In collaboration with domestic sugar mills, the Indian food ministry is also attempting to drive through greater domestic consumption of sugar which currently lags global standards on a per capita basis (India consumes c. 19kg per capita per year vs. the global average of 23kgs). Reportedly, if India can reach the global average, this will result in additional domestic demand of 5.2m tonnes a year.

Impact of the health pandemic on consumption

In addition to the conditions in Brazil and India, the developments of the health pandemic and the associated lockdowns/consumer sentiment/policy action will all weigh heavily on the global consumption of sugar. As I mentioned in this week's macro section of The Lead-Lag Report, the closing of restaurants and bars and new lockdowns in the UK and Germany have begun. This will likely dampen already weak discretionary food consumption demand and put further pressure on prices. We may also continue to see these restrictions in place in 2021. Alternatively, a corollary of this is that we could see other nations who have been less impacted (but want to be more cautious) resort to building up their food reserves in advance. Countries such as China, Egypt, China, Taiwan have all been active in boosting their food inventory (including sugar) to avoid future supply chain disruptions on account of the health pandemic.

Conclusion

At the moment, the global supply/demand situation for sugar does not look encouraging with an expected surplus situation in 2020/21. However, factors such as potentially adverse weather conditions in Brazil, the movement of the USD/BRL, India’s export subsidy decision and ethanol pricing directives, various countries’ urgency to build food reserves, and the progress of the health pandemic and its associated effects, will all likely play some part in the future trajectory of sugar prices. If you want to expose yourself to sugar, you may consider the iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) which tracks an index of sugar futures contracts.

