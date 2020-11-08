Heska Corporation (HSKA) CEO Kevin Wilson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Heska Corporation's earnings call for the third quarter of 2020. I am Jon Aagaard, Head of Investor Relations for Heska.

Prior to discussing Heska's third quarter 2020 results, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call we may make certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. Need to caution you that any such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from that expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.

Factors that could contribute to such differences are detailed in writing in this morning's earnings release Heska Corporation's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC and elsewhere. Any forward-looking statements speak only of the time they are made and Heska does not intend and specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur after the time such statement was made.

We have with us this morning Kevin Wilson, Heska's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Catherine Grassman, Heska's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wilson and Ms. Grassman will provide details surrounding the results, and then we will open the call to questions.

Before I turn the call over to Kevin, I would like to remind everyone of Heska's Virtual Investor Day on November 18th, 2020. Heska management will present the company's growth strategy at this special event including key new product demonstrations, commercial and new geography integration update, and multi-year performance targets. To register for this event please visit the Investor Relations page of the company's website. We are excited and we hope to see you there.

With that being said, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Kevin Wilson, Heska's CEO and President. Kevin?

Kevin Wilson

Hey thanks Jon and good morning everybody. I know everybody is busy it's a crazy new cycle, so I'm just going to jump right in. So, today we're pleased to report an exceptional third quarter with exceeded expectations. As outlined in this morning's release, Heska's teams delivered record revenue and near-universal strength across all key metrics. We saw strong growth of 15.2% in our North American POC Lab Consumables bringing that year-to-date performance to 9.7%.

We again captured solid international segment performance with exceptional results from our Spanish, Australian, and German teams and particular. All Heska teams executed at a very high level to deliver results in which it is hard to find a bad metric.

In spite of macro uncertainty and strong competition, our strong performance across key metrics leads us to believe that we will perform at the top end of the ranges for most if not all for the full year targets we've shared publicly.

While Catherine will cover the specifics of the quarter in greater detail, I do want to take a few moments to highlight a few things which will be helpful to investors. Starting with our people.

Heska's team is healthy and productive. We've continued to operate effectively from a flexible posture in each country in which we operate. I'm proud of our people and our investors should sleep well knowing that our performance is underpinned by many hundreds of dedicated Heska employees that have worked extremely hard to quickly solve challenges in a positive and sustainable way regardless of any micro-environmental challenges.

Heska is staffed by good people, living good lives doing, great work with a wonderful attitude, and I'm honored to be part of this team and customers and investors could be proud of their association with Heska.

Similarly, the pet healthcare market broadly is doing great. The industry continues to reaffirm its decade's long resiliency. Pet visits and veterinary trends generally have outpaced most forecasts. The Companion Animal population is growing at all-time high rates increasing demand across an industry that has been broadly benefited by recent trends, which are, more likely than not, an enduring tailwind for long established underlying trends.

We are seeing an acceleration of long-term trends in pet ownership, pet favorable housing, positive pet ownership demographics, increased human at-home time and pet households, and an even stronger human-pet bond. Pet adoptions are up breeders are managing waiting less, first time visits to veterinarians are up and end-user demand remains very strong.

Specific to Heska's focus on point of care diagnostics, the trends are similarly encouraging with curbside drop off and same-day discharge procedures now firmly in place across most hospitals. We are seeing increased utilization in point-of-care testing, some of the increase is from brand new test, some smaller portion of the increase is at the point of care with testing that has migrated from central reference laboratories.

Some of the Q3 utilization performance at Heska was from Q2 catch up, testing from pent-up demand for deferred wellness visits, elective procedures, and supply chain dampening that resulted from COVID-19 effects earlier this year. And some of our strong increase in subscriber utilization growth is being driven by Heska's new tests and you analyzers that are now making their way into the installed base.

Regardless of the weighting of each factor and there are others, the net result is that the underlying demand for point-of-care diagnostics testing by veterinarians was very strong in the third quarter and the supporting trends continue to be strong and we believe sustainable.

Diagnostics at the point of care remains central and critical to growing veterinary services. From the veterinarians' perspective, consumer good sales, diet sales, and blooming revenues continued to decline, while being more than offset by increased diagnostics, surgeries, price, and other professional services that require licensure.

It turns out that there are more pets than ever, pet families are more focused on their pets, people at home with their pets more regularly see pet health symptoms, and households now have increased scheduled flexibility to take their pets to the veterinarian.

Veterinarians are very busy and so is Heska. Veterinarians are so busy in fact that they presumably are less able to take time to make major decisions for technology in their practices.

In North America, in particular, companies such as Heska, continue to experience delays with in-clinic access by sales and installation teams which has reduced opportunities for competitive blood instrumentation takeaways and new imaging solutions installations.

This dynamic has also increased retention by the incumbent whether the incumbent is Heska or another company. While we see this trend moderating all the time, it is likely to continue at some level over the next several quarters. However, the markets outside of North America with much more first-generation stage adoption, we anticipate increase in accelerating demand to adopt new point-of-care diagnostics for the first time and to capture first major upgrade cycles for early adopters, specifically in core Europe and Australia.

International veterinarians are now more likely to adopt point of care diagnostics enthusiastically for the first or second time for exactly the same reasons as North American veterinarians are increasing their utilization and percentage of profitability from point-of-care testing.

The international rates are veterinary diagnostics is certainly in full swing and is likely to largely unfold quickly over the next five to 10 years. As a top three competitor in most of the markets we are targeting, it is a race that Heska intends to compete in and to win.

And finally to conclude my remarks, I'd like to remind you of how we are preparing for the future. In Q3, research and development initiatives progressed in line with our timelines. Our commercial launch plans further solidified across several key projects also in line with our goals. Integration with our recent international acquisitions progressed as expected and we are confident we can meaningfully grow and improve the profitability of these businesses over time.

For these reasons and more we remain confident and resolute in our ability to deliver on the three core tenants of our 2018 through '23 strategic plan, to double the geographies and customers served which we have done; to double the products and revenue lines which we offer which we are very, very close to accomplishing; and to continue to grow our core business which we have done and anticipate continuing to do. By adding and multiplying in and amongst these three major accomplishments, we anticipate a great performance in the back half of our five-year plan.

With that I'll turn the call over to Catherine to detail the quarter's performance. Catherine?

Catherine Grassman

Thanks, Kevin and good morning everyone. As Kevin mentioned, we are pleased to report a strong performance for the third quarter of 2020. Consolidated revenue grew 81.3% percent while largely benefited by our recent acquisitions of Scil and CVM, solid performance during these uncertain times and our legacy Heska business also contributed to growth on a year-over-year basis.

We report our results geographically in two segments North America and International. Our North America segment includes U.S., Canada and Mexico; while our International segment consists of all countries outside of North America and is comprised primarily Europe as of today.

North America segment revenue grew 16.4% contributing to this growth was -- contributing to this was growth of 15.2% in consumable sales and growth in PVD with the expected return of sales of Tri-Heart a contract manufactured product for Merck, which experienced reduced customer demand in the comparative period and throughout 2019.

The International segment performed at the high end of our expectations with strong consumable sales and capital equipment placements. Consolidated gross margin declined approximately 240 basis points to 41.3%. As anticipated negatively impacting consolidated gross margin on a comparative basis is the consolidation of Scil a lower margin profile business. We continue to see bridging this margin gap as a meaningful synergy opportunity for Heska.

The North America segment had a higher gross margin at 48.3% about 430 basis point increase from prior year due mainly to product mix within our OVP product line as well as increased sales of consumables.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $23.2 million, an increase of $9.7 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the consolidation of our acquisitions operating activities of $6.5 million, an increase in stock-based compensation of approximately $3 million and one-time acquisition and other related cost of 800,000. We managed and continue to manage operating expenses carefully.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter -- for the third quarter of 2020 with $8.7 million or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3% compared to $2 million or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% in the third quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily attributable to our recent acquisitions as well as increased profitability from product mix and cost containment and our legacy business.

EPS in the third quarter was a loss of $0.57 per share adjusting for certain items which are detailed in our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation included with our release EPS was $0.08 per share a decrease of $0.06 per share from the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter non-GAAP EPS was positively impacted by increased profitability during the quarter, but more than offset by an increase in our tax expense as a result of the decrease -- as a result of decreasing the carrying value of our deferred tax assets. Also negatively impacting this measure is the cash interest expense associated with our convertible debt notes issuance. Our balance sheet is strong and our liquidity position remains solid with cash of $84.5 million which continues to provide us the flexibility to advance our strategic plan.

Turning now to the 2020 guidance previously provided on May 5th, and recasted on August 4th, based on our new segment presentation. It is not our intention to update guidance quarterly nor will we provide quarterly guidance. Moving forward, we will provide update to our annual guidance based on events we gain significantly understanding of our performance relevant to the expectations we set forth.

However, given the uncertainty of macro-environmental factors mostly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is important to communicate with our investors and analysts on the health of our business, which is strong. As such and as Kevin indicated, we are reaffirming our previously provided 2020 full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We believe we have opportunity to achieve performance near the top end of all ranges previously disclosed.

On last quarter's earnings call, we communicated a full year effective tax rate benefit of 12% to 15%. Based on changes in our underlying tax and business strategy, we are rescinding our guidance at this time.

In some, we are pleased with our financial performance in the third quarter and I look forward to sharing our multi-year financial targets and other key considerations at our upcoming Investor Day.

With that we'd like to open the call for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

David Westenberg

Hi. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on a good quarter. So these lab instruments outperformed us and I think the commentary in the space has really you kind of said in your prepared remarks there to something like half practices are really not allowing sales force back in and it's probably not at a time that people install new instruments.

Can you clarify whether that is -- actually you got that on instruments or is that a lot on the other? And then in the same kind of token, is this dynamic of all these practices not been open, is that impacting subscription renewal or thoughts on subscription renewal just given the fact that your sales force can make the same touches but there isn't capital purchase necessarily just a little bit more commitment?

Kevin Wilson

Well, so I'll talk about it qualitatively and then Catherine anything you want to add. It hasn't stopped, so the ability to get into clinics is not a full stop. The ability to have your people travel is also not at a full stop and we've altered how we approach customers as well. So it's more difficult in terms of installation of equipment, but the instruments line hasn't entirely stopped by any stretch. We leverage remote specialty a little bit more.

We've found ways to get the customers and have conversations, so I think that's really the answer is it hasn't stopped. It's really hard to put a pin-point on it in terms of the special quarter-to-quarter variability of how many are going to be installed. In terms of finding subscription renewals that hasn't been a problem. Customers tend to transact I think more easily with the incumbent. There they have a positive relationship with them and extending that relationship for additional benefits has not been a problem.

So I think we've gotten a little bit of a bump from that dynamic in terms of when we extend the customer, we have the opportunity maybe to offer an additional analyzer or two and sometimes that's also positive just in terms of the instrumentation portion of that contract as you put new equipment on top of what's already in and being renewed. So Catherine, I don't know if you have anything to add.

Catherine Grassman

No, I think that that covers it.

David Westenberg

Okay. Thank you. And then in terms of greenfield accounts outside the United States, you highlighted that as a growth strategy. Can you help us to conceptualize what those accounts do right now, is it no analyzer handholding analyzer or just kind of an old generation greenfield kind of has a lot of different -- different accessibility and I guess that's a better market for you and probably a faster growing one, but just to help us conceptualized what they look like right now, so we kind of have a sense on really you as a new player, I guess, skill is not that new, but on penetrating those markets.

Kevin Wilson

Yeah, and actually and you hit on it we are well entrenched and that market still been servicing those customers as has CVM in Spain and our efforts in France so we have good long-term relationships with them. I think you can divide it into a couple of buckets. You can divide it into folks that just do less testing. They do a more targeted approach to testing, they do less wellness testing, it's just not ingrained to the point where they feel like they have to have a full suite.

So you will see people with nothing, they'll use a reference lab, they will use the local university those types of things, and then we see some folks who have a very incomplete portfolio. So they might test for one or two parameters with an older machine maybe use as a strip, it's more of a targeted approach with not running full panels and then not running them quickly, so it's not really integrated into their practice.

And then we will have a fair amount, again, it's, let's say, half or more who have something, but they tend to be older generation. We see a lot more three part blood counts in Europe, I think that the North American market is largely five part and has been for many years. So, I would divide it into those three buckets and then there is variability amongst countries even a better adoption in Germany, let's say, than you might in Italy. So it's really difficult to just say Europe broadly, it is very much a country-by-country cultural question as well.

David Westenberg

Got it. And then just maybe one on margin, I mean, margin expansion. You have significantly more revenue with the double business and you now have a strong global footprint, in terms of being able to get more leverage with suppliers is that a two, three, five-year something lever that you might be able to pull in terms of getting more leverage in your P&L not just necessarily to make shift the blood, but also being able to use a bigger size to your advantage.

Kevin Wilson

Absolutely. And that was one of the key underpinnings of my thinking about expanding into Europe with the acquisition of Scil on CVM and the others, and it benefits the North America suppliers as well if they're able to earn our business in Europe and use more as a consolidated global price and volume partner, so rationalizing those products in these different countries and picking fewer suppliers, obviously, means some suppliers lose and some suppliers pick up business that they wouldn't have otherwise gotten and we think we'll get rewarded for the margin and price with that increased volume. So, yeah, I think that's exactly right.

David Westenberg

Okay. I have more questions, but I don't want to get in front of your Investor Day, because I really want to talk about products, but I'll just hold off for two weeks.

Kevin Wilson

Okay. Perfect. We'll see you at the Investor Day. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Andrew Cooper of Raymond James.

Andrew Cooper

Hey guys. Thanks for the questions. Maybe starting with Europe and scale you said kind of at the high end of your expectations for the quarter, as we try to think about the trajectory there, I know there are some products that likely at some point get cold and some moving parts there and the transition to subscription, so just any flavor you can give on each of those dynamics to help us think about kind of where you're positioning was in 3Q and what it might look like from there?

Kevin Wilson

Yeah. So we're doing those things and they're in process. I don't see big kind of cliff advance or big mountain climbing events in either direction, because they won't all happen at the same time, but as we are doing subscription recognition in certain areas now. I'm trying to go to that exclusive basis and so that will have the effects that it had at Scil in 2014 and 2015 just in terms of dampened upfront revenue, but better margin profile and so we're doing those things.

The way I look at it is we got on the field largely at the very beginning of the second quarter so we have the second, third quarter and we're now largely into the fourth quarter or halfway through, so we're putting that baseline here in place and so the first quarter of 2021 will be the first full year of ownership for us and so we're setting that baseline and the expectations, especially given the COVID situation and then rolling lockdowns and those exist still.

So a wonderful quarter we have -- and we've done wonderfully even with those dynamics in place, but there are now rolling lockdowns in Milan and Lombardy, for instance. So we keep those things in mind so our first year will include all of that noise, I guess, is what I would say Andrew, but for right now, we're just -- we're still in that baseline year and it's coming in nicely despite kind of the dangers that lurk out there. So that's kind of how I look at it

Andrew Cooper

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe just one on margin. I think the North American number was impressive obviously and that's kind of a new way for us to think about it, but the gross margin was a nice number from our perspective and when I think about other players not necessarily in the animal health space, but in general, we've heard call-outs for shipping costs and things like that being elevated, but is there anything to note in the margin other than, hey, there are some shifts around mix in the quarter, but anything else to sort of point out for us to think about I know you mentioned OVP, I think had a strong mix component there so would love some insight.

Kevin Wilson

Yeah. I think, it's OVP mix, I think it's consumables mix which is which is key to our gross margins, and if you go all the way back to our 2013-14 plan, you will recall, we'd said, hey, we've got to get product right, and part of getting product right and then you got to get margin right, then you got to get people right, and then have to get the model right. So the subscription SaaS type of model and then you scale it. So I've never been a huge believer in scale and things that aren't profitable.

So I think we just had a really positive peek at what we hope will be the future, where the higher margin businesses that we emphasize that we put our shoulder behind, represent a higher percentage of our business and our growth and we have positive margin results from that. And I think that's gross margin and eventually that flows down to the adjusted operating margin. So I don't think it's anything more than what it looks like a good mix and we had good top line growth of things that have good margin.

Andrew Cooper

Okay. Great. And then maybe – one last one – sorry, go ahead.

Catherine Grassman

Yeah. I would just add, though that, I don't think we're coming off of, what we talked about on the second quarter at all on a full year basis, just to kind of clarify that on the consolidated full-year gross margin.

Andrew Cooper

Okay. Great. And then maybe just one last one, and appreciate, if you say, let's differ, but just as we think about the quarter and some of the traction and the instruments that you've already at least brought to market whether it's the DC5X or the RC and kind of how to think about any trajectory there any traction that you saw in the quarter what adoption it looked like would be great.

Kevin Wilson

I would say, they've both been n good, and I would defer to Investor Day, just in terms of more that's in the pipeline. But customers always like to adopt new products that's the name of the game. So both of those are now shipping and they're being received well and the sales force also enthusiasm is really important and new products for sales force is a shot in the arm as well. So in terms of analyzers it's a little bit of a downer to be launching sometimes, when they can't quite get into the clinics as aggressively as they'd like to but the adoption has been very good.

Andrew Cooper

Great. I appreciate it. Thanks for your time.

Kevin Wilson

Thanks, Andrew.

Our next question comes from Steven Mah of Piper Sandler.

Steven Mah

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on a great quarter.

Kevin Wilson

Thank you.

Steven Mah

Yeah. A lot of – covered a lot of ground already, but maybe digging a little bit more into Andrew's question. I know you mentioned, you're setting a baseline for the Scil integration and I understand the travel restrictions, but could you maybe give us a little bit more color or may be sort of early synergy and traction in some of the moving Scil over your subscription model and when we should expect to see an effect on gross margins?

Kevin Wilson

You know it's – it's more of a multi-year question, I do think we will cover it at Investor Day, just in terms of how much can we move gross margins over the next three years and then what those stair steps looks like so I think I will defer. It's only 13 days, and I sort of take one number out of context, I think it'll be better, if we present kind of the future in context in the next 13 days.

Steven Mah

Okay. No, that's fair enough. And I appreciate that. So my next question is, really nice rebound in Q3. I know you talked about the reshaping of backlog in that business in Q2 but you think our backlog can thoroughly flush through or if there is still going to be some residual effects through the end of the year?

Kevin Wilson

Well, it's a great question. So I look at it two ways. I think Q2 is maybe a little low, and we called out, some supply chain transitions that we were making, so I think it was maybe a little bit low and we called it out because it had the benefit of being true. And so we've resolved those issues and so we have a full performance in Q3 without the drag of a point or two of just backlog, our own backlog, so our own supply chain created. And then I suspect, there was a help of a couple of points the 15.2 to just put it into context, I suspect it was around two percentage points. And I think – I think it's largely flushed through. So I don't really expect that path to continue, as it really is kind of a catch up tailwind, but to put it into context of size I think it's probably a couple of points not – it's not 5 or 10, and we don't see supply chain drag like we saw in the second quarter returning in the fourth quarter. So we feel pretty good about underlying demand it's real and it's not really a snap back, with the exception of maybe a couple of points that didn't come in Q2 that came in Q3.

Steven Mah

Okay. Great. Thanks for the color. And then maybe just my last question more sort of on a macro. Obviously, the global demand for Companion Animal Health Care has been very resilient, but could you compare and contrast sort of maybe where you're seeing in major regions in North America and Europe, especially in light of the very recent European lockdowns? And can you give us a sense of the trends you're seeing right now and talk on how that might translate to North America going forward?

Kevin Wilson

Yeah. And these are just more musings I think at this point. So North America, I think it's fairly straightforward and we don't anticipate lockdowns equivalent to what we had earlier in the year. But having said that, veterinary medicine pretty much worldwide in the markets that we operate is considered a necessary product, so even in Lombardy and Milan right now that have lockdowns, you can take your animal to veterinarians. And we also find sometimes in lockdown areas not that people are looking for excuses to get out of the house, but they have the time and if their animal needs to go to the veterinarian even if it is for wellness, they would rather do it now, while they don't have the ability to do other things.

So I do think there will be rolling challenges, Madrid is another hot spot that flares periodically and I don't think we're out of the woods on that, you don't need my commentary on what's going to happen to COVID, I'm not an epidemiologist, but I do anticipate kind of these rolling lockdowns partial or otherwise. But I think we've seen in the movie and we've seen that Veterinary Health Care is a necessary service that holds up really pretty well. And I call out some of those teams, people who at home with their pets see healthcare issues and then they have all the flexibility and the extra time, they're not running kids to sports, they're not going to the pubs, they're not -- whatever it is, they picked up that extra time, that flexibility in their schedule, they are working from home, they have people to watch the kids all of these things.

And then the model, the fact that veterinarians are doing curbside check-in, but they're also during generally same day curbside check-out. That leads really pretty well towards a point-of-care test, because once the pet is in the back of the house they get to do the full work-up, they get to do everything, they get to recommend everything, they get to set baseline diagnostics all those things before they the back out of the curb. And that tends to lead pretty well to point-of-care testing as opposed to you sending it out and having to wait a day or two. So I'm fairly optimistic that underlying demand for point-of-care diagnostics is holding up fairly well in all the markets that we're operating in.

Steven Mah

Okay. Great, yeah. That's great additional color. I appreciate it. All right. Thank you so much.

Kevin Wilson

Thank you.

The next question comes from Ben Haynor of Alliance Global Partners.

Ben Haynor

Good day guys. Can you hear me alright?

Kevin Wilson

We can. Good morning, Ben.

Ben Haynor

Good morning. So just a couple of quick ones from me, just on the international imaging, so it's a bit bigger than we had anticipated, is that fairly typical for what Scil in the European firms might see in Q3 and then is there any seasonality we should be cognizant of for the European business as we go into the last quarter of the year?

Kevin Wilson

Yeah, Ben. So I think it was probably a little bit better than we thought and I think in some regard, we're are all flying a little bit in the fog, but I think it was probably a little bit better than we thought with the dynamics with clinics. That's a nice positive and I don't know now you're just going to get my opinion again. And I think F150 trucks had a big spike in Q3 as well. So yeah, I think people maybe have some pent-up demand in terms of capital equipment, maybe there are certain incentives in certain European countries that are helpful to that in terms of investing in your business. But yeah, it was a nice number and it's just too early we're only on the business for a couple of quarters now to say that that's a firm baseline. We really would rather step back after four quarters of ownership and say okay, whether is it under our ownership compared to historicals, but that was a positive number, it wasn't crazy, but it was definitely above my personal expectations.

Ben Haynor

Okay. That makes sense. I guess I got to add the F-150 sales figures to the model now. And then from the -- you mentioned the work from home kind of the logistics flexibility that families and pet owners have now with obviously work from home. I guess in your sense, how big of a driver is that flexibility to the increased -- it's increased -- ultimately increased diagnostic usage?

Kevin Wilson

So again, it's just personal commentary. I have been in the business since the early 1990s I think it's huge. We have always said that the single greatest limiter to everybody's business and the veterinary space is getting the pet to the hospital, getting your cat in your car and driving into the veterinarian is the challenge and then people tend to -- they could have very high compliance, they trust their veterinarian a great deal and they should.

So getting them there is the barrier and I think it's real and I think it's lasting. I think the change is probably bigger, frankly, in North America where flexible work at home type of arrangements and mid-day schedules are less cultural than they are say in Spain. So I think it's probably a bigger shift for North America, but I personally think it's a lasting one. I think it will be in play for quite a while.

Ben Haynor

Okay. I guess that makes sense, now that everyone has the new F-150s. So -- and with that, thanks a lot guys.

Kevin Wilson

Thank you, Ben.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jim Sidoti of Sidoti & Company.

Jim Sidoti

Good morning, Kevin. Can you hear me?

Kevin Wilson

We can, Jim. How are you?

Jim Sidoti

I'm well, I'm well. I still drive an old Subaru, but other than that I'm well. Two quick questions. If you look at what you've done so far this year, the guidance for the year. It indicate a downturn sequentially in revenue from the third quarter to fourth quarter, which, historically, fourth quarter is usually the strongest quarter of the year. So can you think conservative and rather not update your guidance at this point, or was there something pulled into Q3 that you don't think will be in Q4?

Kevin Wilson

Yes. I don't think it's a pull forward question as much as -- it's a scary place out there. And so, when we look at it, we really have done a very thoughtful job of challenging the numbers and what to do with that and we think the full-year guide and the upper range of the full-year guide is probably a correct place to be, given uncertainty.

So I think we're going to stick with that, but there is no -- there's nothing really I can give you that's a large mover to say, hey, $10 million of this showed up in the third quarter and we expected it in the fourth. I think it's really -- we started the year with a full-year guide and I think we're probably trending to the upper end of that, but we don't really want to move that up at this stage, especially, given the fact that the -- most of the space is just refusing to say anything, so we're trying to communicate as best we can. So I think we'll leave it where it’s at.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. So, I mean, in this environment, there's no reason to get aggressive, being a little conservative is not a terrible thing, I don't think. And then the other thing, Catherine, what's going on with the tax rate? Why the big charge in the quarter? And how should we think about that going forward?

Catherine Grassman

Yes. So, Jim, we just effectively reduced the carrying value of our deferreds, which is primarily related to the net operating loss. Now it's driven by some very strategic tax and business strategies, that have been coming to fruition. So if you think about it going forward, we're really only -- I'm going to use the word, we're only really carrying about $7 million growth that's not -- does not have a valuation allowance assigned to it. So the volatility going forward is pretty minimized in that regard.

Jim Sidoti

So --

Catherine Grassman

I could say it another way…

Jim Sidoti

Yes. Are you going to report…

Catherine Grassman

Yes. So --

Jim Sidoti

-- what you pay going forward or are you going to report -- you're not going to report a fully taxed number, but pay it smaller going forward. Is that right?

Catherine Grassman

Right. So we're going to -- yes, so what we'll do going forward. I mean, we'll certainly provide full-year 2021 expected tax rate as part of the multi-year as well.

Kevin Wilson

Okay. But I'm guessing that tax rate is going to come down in 2021 and 2022 from what you thought it was going to be at the beginning of this year.

Catherine Grassman

Yes.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Kevin Wilson

You're welcome.

As there are no further questions at this point, I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Wilson for any additional or closing remarks.

Kevin Wilson

Hey, thank you. Thanks everybody for joining the call. I think it's pretty clear that Heska has accomplished a great deal this year and the results for the quarter, I think, are wonderful. I'm as pleased or maybe even more excited about the work inside of our business and I think we're in a pretty good place as we enter the second half of our five-year plan. So I'm super excited, stay tuned. We're working hard.

We expect to continue to execute for the second half of our strategic plan and I will update you, with Catherine and the team, further 13 days from now at our Investor Day, which is again November 18. So I hope to virtually see everybody there.

We think it is going to be a great day, a fun day, a big day for Heska. And, yes, we hope to see you there. So until then, be safe count your blessings and don't forget to take your pet to the veterinarian, as we've discussed, we know you have work-at-home time, so take your pet to the vet. All right. Thanks everybody. Have a good day. Bye-bye.

