Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Linda Centomo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Liana Centomo - Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, The Fund's Manager

Paul Einarson - Chief Financial Officer, Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, The Fund's Manager

Ben Franklin - Riverstyx Capital

Doug Warwick - TD Asset Management

Following management's presentation, there we will be a question-and-answer session, open to financial analysts and investors only.

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Also joining me this morning is Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, the Fund's Manager.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to slide 3 of the presentation regarding, forward-looking information. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors, outlined on this slide.

As a result, Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. And you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please note, that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Let's begin with a brief overview of the quarter ended September 30, 2020. We continued to operate in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic here in the province of Québec where it is well into its second wave. In this environment, we are focusing on maintaining a rigorous approach to operating to ensure the health of our workforce and to maintain our operations.

While measures implemented have increased costs somewhat and added complexity to the execution of path, sales and production volumes in the quarter remained relatively stable both compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. These measures have become our new normal.

We kicked off construction work on our strategic expansion projects announced last quarter to enhance our efficiency and production capacity. During the quarter, the foundation of the new building housing the belt filters was poured so that the structure can start being erected. While we are in the initial stages, we have no indication at this time that we should run into additional costs or significant delays. As a reminder, the total cost of the projects is estimated at $32 million and will be funded by the proceeds of our stream agreement with BaseCore. Project completion and commissioning is slated for early 2022.

In addition, we are pleased that the terms of the exclusive agreements with Glencore Canada for the purchase of concentrates and the sale of zinc metals have been extended through to April 30, 2025. The extension avoids any uncertainty regarding our source of feed supply through that period.

We can focus on our operations in these unusual times and safely move forward with our expansion projects. In addition, the extension of the non-renewal notice period from 180 days to 540 days provides the fund with a longer period of time to plan an orderly transition should Glencore elect to not automatically renew the agreements in place.

Finally, we also closed a chapter regarding the class action lawsuit related to a sulphur trioxide emission that occurred at the plant in 2004. The agreement reached was to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. The settlement provides for compensation of up to $1.68 million. The settlement has no material impact and will be covered by our insurance policies.

Looking now at our top-line results, which Paul will discuss in more detail. The fund posted a loss before income taxes of $4.1 million, compared to earnings of $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease primarily reflects the impact of our derivative instrument losses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Zinc prices were volatile in the quarter and trended upwards notwithstanding curtailed demand impacted by broader financial market influences.

Although market space treatment charges increased dramatically in the last two months of the quarter, the fund's realized treatment charges decreased less sharply as a substantial amount of the concentrate consumed in the quarter was from inventory purchased during periods when market treatment charges were higher. We anticipate continued volatility in zinc prices and treatment charges in the near-term.

As mentioned our production sales volumes remained relatively stable. This is despite higher-than-normal temperatures in the quarter. Feed mix recipes have been adjusted since the closure of the Caribou mine in New Brunswick Canada to minimize any impact on production.

For Q3 zinc metal production decreased just 2% to 64,748 tons from Q3 2019. Overall zinc and by-product sales have continued relatively uninterrupted throughout the pandemic. For Q3, zinc metal sales totaled 64,749 tons also down just 2% from Q3 2019.

Sulphuric acid sales were down at 93,558 tons, compared to 106,609 tons in Q3 2019. This variance is due to feed mix containing less sulphur as well as higher consumption of secondary materials.

With three quarters under our belt and despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, we remain on track to achieve our 2020 sales and production targets of between 260,000 tons to 270,000 tons. This reflects the continued flexibility, commitment and strong effort from our employees, contractors and suppliers.

Looking at our production and sales targets for 2021, we expect these to remain in line with those established for 2020 so again in the range of 260,000 tons to 270,000 tons. Until the completion of our expansion projects, our ability to increase production is limited as we continue to adjust to processing a more varied and higher impurity concentrate mix.

Before I turn it over to Paul, let's take a quick look at our key performance drivers. Zinc concentrate and secondary feed processed increased to 134,026 tons. Zinc grade was slightly higher at 54.4%. Zinc recovery was also slightly higher at 97%.

Average LME zinc price was at $1.06 a pound, which is the same as for the third quarter last year, but much higher in the second quarter when it stood at $0.89 a pound. This reflects ongoing commodity price volatility which affects our results. The average foreign exchange rate stood at $0.75.

Paul Einarson

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana and good morning, everyone. Adjusted net revenues were $49.3 million in Q3 2020 compared to $58 million in the same period last year. Lower adjusted net revenues reflects slightly lower volumes and lower zinc prices. The third quarter was also negatively impacted by lower sulphuric acid prices at $55 a tonne compared to $62 a tonne in the same period of 2019.

The impact on market terms on concentrate was muted and the treatment charges on a substantial amount of the concentrates processed during the quarter were set prior to the sharp drop experienced during the quarter thereby delaying the impact of the lower treatment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA was up $14.3 million compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter 2019. Lower adjusted EBITDA in Q3 also reflected slightly lower volumes, lower zinc prices, and lower sulphuric acid prices. Significantly lower market terms on concentrates have had a lesser impact due to inventory blending. The losses in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 show the impact of the higher impurity levels and unplanned maintenance which negatively impacted volumes processed within the first half of 2019.

Cash flow from operations excluding change in working capital, interest, and tax payments was a negative $22.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to a positive $23.5 million in the same period last year. The significant decrease reflects the sharp decrease in zinc prices which created -- a sharp increase in zinc prices which created losses on derivative instruments.

CapEx in the quarter came in at $4.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the same period last year. Capital spending included $1.6 million on asset plant and roaster equipment, $1.2 million on maintenance of operations, $0.6 million on anodes in the cell house and a balance on other sustaining capital, $0.3 million was spent in the quarter on filtration improvement, which is part of our strategic expansion projects. As the expansion projects ramp up, the CapEx burn rate will increase including as of Q4.

Turning now to liquidity and capital resources. As at September 30th, 2020, there was $170.1 million drawn down on the ABL when including letters of credit leaving an excess availability of $9.9 million. The fund's debt increased as at September 30th, 2020 from the end of December 2019 as a result of cash used by operating activities during the period.

Working capital excluding the ABL was $235 million compared to $216.1 million at the year end. The increase primarily reflects higher inventories due to zinc oxide parcels received in the first half of the year and to take in ownership of two scheduled vessels at the end of the third quarter. Of note as a result of the extension of our exclusive agreements with Glencore Canada and subject to lender approval, the ABL maturity date becomes July 23rd, 2023.

As previously announced on July 31st, 2020, the fund entered into a senior secured metal liability agreement with BaseCore Metals under which BaseCore will make advanced payments of $40 million against the future purchase of zinc. The proceeds are being used to invest in debottlenecking the processing facilities' filtration and cooling capacities.

To-date the fund received $12 million of the advanced payments as per the agreement and upon transaction closing this past July 31st. The next payment also of $12 million will likely be received late in Q4 of 2020 or early in 2021.

For accounting purposes, the $12 million initial payment has been recorded as a liability on our balance sheet. The book value of the liability as at September 30th, 2020 was $14.4 million. In addition to repayments and accretion expense the liability will be revalued at each period end through an embedded derivative to reflect changes in zinc price forecasts over the anticipated repayment terms.

As mentioned by Liana at the beginning of the call, we expect volatility in zinc prices and treatment charges to remain for the foreseeable future. Given the evolving and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and market conditions in our sector it remains difficult to predict how adverse and how lengthy the impact may be from both a public health and economic perspective.

To provide some color I wanted to show you some of the key conclusions put forward by industry experts including Wood Mackenzie to gain better insight into the market dynamics currently at play and likely to have an impact on the fund's performance.

So, according to Wood Mackenzie, the global pandemic has transformed the zinc market in 2020 and eliminated the previously expected concentrate market surplus due to the 1.4 million tonne loss of mine supply and resulting in spot treatment charges falling to low levels.

Birds Park smelter production has been relatively unaffected due to abundant inventory of concentrates at the beginning of the year and relatively limited production impact from the pandemic.

In terms of outlook, Wood Mackenzie believes that global zinc consumption is set to fall by 800,000 tonnes in 2020 which would mark the third consecutive year of contraction and would result in a large surplus in the refined market.

On all of these points, industry experts are generally aligned. Looking at the mine supply though Wood Mackenzie expects mine supply to bounce back in 2021 and 2022 resulting in surpluses in concentrate and refined markets. In this regard, industry views are more wide-ranging with others being much more pessimistic on global mine supply from a slight deficit according to CRU to only slight concentrate surpluses according to Concord and Ocean Partners.

Wood Mackenzie themselves have also been downgrading their forecast reducing their surplus forecast that they made in October from -- which was 488,000 tonnes and they're down -- just in their November report they pulled that down to 321,000 tonnes.

As for the price of zinc, the forecast is that it will be supported by investor confidence and other factors and will remain in the region of $2,200 to $2,500 per tonne over the next few years.

For the fund this means that uncertainty remains on -- to how all of this will play out with the global -- the ongoing global pandemic and that we will continue to be subject to evolving market dynamics.

In this context, we are maintaining our priorities. We continue to monitor the situation closely with a focus on operating efficiently and safely. From sources of supply to ensuring we are following the public health measures required, there has been a concerted and today successful effort in ensuring that our operations and production levels are maintained.

We are quite excited to be able to kick off -- kick start our expansion projects while we are still in the initial stages. We look forward to providing you with updates as we make progress. Our 2020 zinc metal production and sales volume guidance of 260,000 to 270,000 tonnes remains unchanged and we expect to come in a similar range for 2021.

As a reminder, we do expect to increase our production capacity once our expansion projects are completed and fully commissioned, so not before 2021. And finally, we are pleased to have confirmed the extension of our exclusive agreement with Glencore for an additional three-year period. This provides a measure of certainty stability to the fund and allows us to focus on our operations and safely move forward with our expansion projects.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, back to you for the Q&A. Thank you.

Great. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question here comes from the line of Ben Franklin with Riverstyx Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ben Franklin

Hi, Paul. I was reading through the BaseCore agreement and there's a restriction on dividends. If the ABL is terminated, the percentage of excess cash flow paid out as a dividend is limited, but this percentage is redacted due to being commercially sensitive. I guess my question is how is this commercially sensitive? I mean who would want to know or care about this other than shareholders? Can you help me understand?

Paul Einarson

Yes. Good morning, Ben. I can't really talk to that too much more than what's in the redacted version. It was a sensitive item from the BaseCore side and was decided to be redacted and we ultimately agreed with that. So I can say though that it's similar -- we have a similar kind of terminology and restrictions with respect to the ABL. So it's not misaligned from our restrictions that we have with the ABL lenders.

Ben Franklin

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of John Barton [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Number one, could you offer a little more commentary to help me reconcile cash from operations and EBITDA? As I read -- as you stated you used $3 million in operations, but that benefited from $18 million of working capital changes. So there's a big difference between your EBITDA and your cash from ops, I'd like to understand. And also you mentioned receiving two shiploads of ore at the end of the quarter. I assume that suffers from the low treatment charges of that period and I'd love to just to confirm that.

I'd also like to highlight Ben's previous question which is I don't understand how dividend is commercially sensitive or dividend restrictions are commercially sensitive. But you answered that as best you can.

Paul Einarson

Yes. Sorry, I can't really go too much more on that one, John, as I mentioned to Ben. On the cash flow from operations a big part of that is the derivative instruments in the quarter. We -- with the sharp uptick in pricing in the quarter there was a lot of -- we had to settle a lot of those derivative instruments at a loss. So that created a drag on our cash flow in the quarter.

As we go forward assuming that the zinc prices remain constant, we'll be able to recover that. At the current time, the inventory we have in warehouses now will be running at a value that's lower than the market price. So you will have seen as well that there is a reversal of the losses in -- sorry reversal of the valuation allowance in inventory that occurred in the quarter as well about $22 million. So all the inventory we've got right now is sitting at historical pricing whereas our derivative instruments are largely being priced at future pricing. And a lot of that is realized. So there's a very relatively low level of amount that's sitting in the unrealized column for those losses at the end of the quarter. So that's a big hit to the cash flow.

With respect to the inventories, as you know, the current contract we're running under is based on variable pricing based on market conditions. So as those ships come in they are subject to QPs. It will be subject to the QPs that are elected by the seller of the concentrate. So it's to be determined from within that what the exact treatment charges will be applied.

Unidentified Analyst

Because you have -- well, thank you, I understand that. Because you have noisy numbers always could you offer some commentary about where your breakevens are on treatment charges? If those were -- if you were a hypothetically smoother operation what treatment charges do we look at as EBITDA breakeven? And how has that changed with the CapEx you've undertaken?

Paul Einarson

Yes. I think it's tough for us to come up with -- to nail down a number on the breakeven publicly like that. The treatment charge contracts we have aren't -- we can't disclose those conditions. If you look at the numbers that we've got you can back into an estimate of what your treatment charges are going to be. And you can see what our run rate is normally from a tonnage point of view, you can see what our run rate is. Our production costs are relatively stable. And you should feel it back into a range yourself as to what the pricing is from a zinc price point of view. And it will be offset by those -- by the treatment charge that you can calculate back in through the publicly available information.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Warwick with TD Asset Management. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Doug Warwick

Hi, Paul. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on the streaming agreement and extending the supply agreement with Glencore. My question has to do with distributions. Last year your EBITDA for the whole year was U.S. $23.3 million. For the first nine months of this year it's already $41.2 million and so it should be higher when you include the fourth quarter. So you snuck in a $0.06 distribution kind of the announcement was the last week of December last year.

Just wondering you must be thinking about what kind of distribution you have to do now. I know it's mandated with the trust agreement. Any thought to what the special might be at the end of the year or when you might get an ongoing distribution started?

Paul Einarson

Yes. So that distribution has been paid actually in the last two years. As you mentioned, it's part of the trust indenture. I wouldn't say that it's mandated within the trust indenture. There's two options on how that taxable impact can be transferred to: one is, simply by paper and then transferring that taxable income that's residing in the NIF to you; or we can pay it out in cash. I mean, we've -- the directors -- the trustees, sorry, have elected in the last two years to pay that amount out in cash.

So we are still in the process now of determining what the taxable income is in that entity and we'll work through that process in November and December. And then from there depending on what the result is cash availability and, et cetera, we will then go to the trustees for their recommendation or approval on a distribution not a distribution in the event that there is taxable income to be distributed and then of course it will be subject to ABL lender approval. So I'm sorry, I can't give you a definitive answer on that. It's a bit of a long answer, but that's the reality of the situation.

Doug Warwick

Okay. So it sounds like we'll have a good idea within about six weeks on that. Any thought to a regular distribution going forward? It seems to me that mine supply will restore itself to -- will normalize next year and tolling will become scarcer now. And like even so like fixed rate negotiations or totaling charges for 2021 the preliminary numbers are call it $160 to $190 already, which isn't too bad a number. So like I -- you got to get to a point where you can start a regular distribution.

Paul Einarson

Yeah. So we're always looking on a very regular basis and discussing this with the trustees as well on where we're at with respect to distributions, whether it be a regular distribution or one-offs. We are analyzing the results and providing calculations on funds available for distribution. We're certainly also in touch on a regular basis with our lenders on that particular matter along with other matters. And so it's certainly something that is out there.

And what we've seen with the pandemic has created much more uncertainty as to future zinc pricing, mine supply, treatment charges than we've had in the past. And even at that coming into -- coming through 2017 and 2018, there was quite a bit of volatility already. Thankfully as we got to 2019 that volatility was -- or movement was taking the treatment charges higher to our benefit. So that was very good from our bottom line point of view.

Going forward into 2021, as we've mentioned touching on some of the Wood Mac guidance and where the different analysts are coming at with respect to treatment charges in 2021 really a lot of uncertainty with respect to that number as well. You stated some numbers that are $160 to $190 a bit higher than the numbers that I've been looking at. And certainly, when we look at what we're seeing in the market, today we're seeing Chinese smelters entering in new contracts for $80 to $90 at the current time. So it's a long way away from the $160 to $190.

Again, we just have to see how things play out as we go through the second wave as a lot of jurisdictions are facing on the pandemic and potential third wave and see what the implications of that for the broader economy. And then certainly just the -- just looking at things from the immediate market fundamentals, you do have stronger zinc prices. The fundamentals would indicate that zinc prices will be going down, but we've seen the contrary in the third quarter and there's broader influences at play there.

So it's really very difficult to get a view on what's going to be happening in 2021 with respect to any certainty. And trying to back that into what that means from a distribution policy point of view, it creates even more uncertainty than we had in the past.

What we can say here is that we are very fortunate, I think and we've worked very hard to maintain our production cadence. And we've been successful throughout the pandemic of doing that, and so that is what's in our control. We've been reducing costs versus 2019 and we'll continue to work on that element as well and just try to keep -- make sure that everybody here is safe and sound and that our production is maintained, even with that in mind though those elements are not entirely within our control.

And as much hard work as we go through to make sure that everyone's safe and make sure that our -- those potential risks are being mitigated by other procedures in place here, there's still a lot of uncertainty with respect to how the pandemic will play out in 2021. Sorry, that was a long explanation, but I just want to set things out.

Doug Warwick

Okay. No, it's -- yes. Yeah. Thanks for all the flavors you put into that answer. I appreciate that. Those numbers I wasn't making it up. That was what Morgan Stanley was talking about. So we'll see where they go next year. Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Yes. We can be optimistic and work forward to that and just make sure we keep rolling as we are now and keep safe.

Doug Warwick

Okay. Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Arnie.

Your next question comes from the line of Arnie Hamilton [ph], private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Good morning. I've got sort of two questions. First one is when I look at the accounts receivable and the accounts payable for the last three or four quarters when things have finally stabilized, I see it's about 20 -- we have receivables of about $25 million higher than payables every quarter. And so that -- I'm wondering why when we only have one supplier and one customer and they're the same person, why we always lose more and we have to carry around $25 million of working capital. What causes that?

Paul Einarson

One of the influences of that are the actual contracted terms on the receipt of payments for the sale of metal and the payment of the concentrate that we're purchasing. There will also be impacts on a quarterly basis with respect to the LME prices that the pricing and the quotational periods that apply to those different payments or receipts will also vary. So there's a number of impacts -- elements that impact the accounts receivable balances versus the accounts payable balance.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. But it's always one-way. So it's like we give Glencore better terms than Glencore gives NIF.

Paul Einarson

Yeah. We can't -- from our position in management, we can't really comment too much on that. The payment terms are negotiated between the independent trustees and Glencore and we take those contracts and we apply them here and work under the guidance of those contracts.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So that's, I mean, the way it's sitting right now, it's $25 million constantly on our books as working capital a lot more, because of that difference. Okay.

Paul Einarson

Some of it will be based on timing of vessels, et cetera, as well and timing of payments. So if you've got different timing to different parcels, you'll see that payable amount increase as well. So it really just depends on – in some respects depends on the timing of those terms and when they are – when we're reporting them. So what we're reporting there is at a point in time. We're not reporting intra-month, which would have other movements and other indications, as we go forward. So, I would also caution that, we are reporting on those numbers only four times a year, but there are 365 days of the year. So we report as we're required and we can't really get too much more than that on a reporting basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I can understand that. It's just I'm looking – I've been tracking this and it's – the last three quarters are $23 million, $29 million, $28 million. That's the difference between the two. So that's pretty constant.

Paul Einarson

Yeah. If we were to report on the 15th of the month that number would be different.

Unidentified Analyst

I know that. Yeah. Okay.

Paul Einarson

So that's a bit of – that skews the results a little bit as well. So –

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. I – and the other thing that I would be interested in is the comment to the extent that you can on the concentrated inventory. The – by doing what you suggested taking a publicly available information on that you can – I can back calculate to a reasonable degree of accuracy what the concentrate inventory is that you're carrying. And it's – right now it's around four months and has been all this year the three quarterly reports. But prior years, it was down around two and a half to three months which is another huge chunk of working capital. So I'd be interested to know, what the concentrated inventory is, you don't report that number. You only report the dollar value, which means all kinds of calculations to get back to tonnes. So, could you comment on the concentrated inventory?

Liana Centomo

Hi, good morning, Ernie, it's Liana here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Liana. How are you today?

Liana Centomo

I’m very good. Yourself?

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good.

Liana Centomo

So I'll take that question. We've moved from – if you go back a few years where most of our feed was local feed and we come in by rail in a consistent fashion. So the inventories were what they were at that time. But since, we've been receiving vessels, vessels unfortunately they don't come in on a regular basis. They come in at different varying sizes. And the concentrate quality tends to be different from one vessel to another. So just to be able to have the proper mix here, I mean, you could appreciate how the mix occur in a zinc plant.

So to have a proper mix and make sure that everything is running stable here at the operation to optimize throughput, we need a certain inventory to allow proper mixing. And then the other factor that should be taken into account in that number Ernie, is the secondary material where we had taken in a significant amount earlier this year. And we'll be drawing down that inventory as we consume it sometime towards mid next year. So, it's part concentrate part secondary material.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And can you – is all of the concentrate in your inventory the dollar inventory it's that on-site? Have you got that or have you got it piled around by Québec City and on boats halfway from Africa and places like that? When do we take possession of the concentrates?

Liana Centomo

So the – to answer your first question in terms of where the concentrate is located, we do have an amount here on site. But then we do have satellite warehouses at different port areas that will allow the storage of the concentrate that comes in by vessel.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Liana Centomo

The local concentrate is – we take possession once it arrives here on site. In terms of the offshore, well, we take possession typically a few days after it leaves the port of origin. So there is a possession on material that's on the water.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. And you can't give me a number of concentrate tonnes of inventory?

Paul Einarson

We don't traditionally provide that information, but I think you've given – I mean, your calculation seems to be relatively accurate.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. That's fair enough. Okay. Thank you very much.

Liana Centomo

Thank you, Ernie.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Ernie.

