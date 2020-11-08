Applied Materials has rallied over 20% in the last seven trading sessions and now the company is set to release earnings on November 12.

Election week in the United States led to a huge rally in the overall market and especially in the tech sector. There were some crazy weekly gains heading in to Friday and one company that has rallied an insane amount is Applied Materials (AMAT). The stock jumped 18.1% in the first four days of the week. The big gain came after the stock hit the lower rail of an upwardly sloped trend channel in the previous week, and it is taking place just ahead of the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings report on November 12.

The weekly chart below shows two trend channels. The red channel is the one I drew on the chart when I wrote about Applied Materials back on February 10. The stock rallied after the Q2 earnings report, but then it fell dramatically as the overall market fell sharply in the second half of February and first half of March.

The blue trend channel started off of the low in March and the lower rail now connects that low with lows in September and October. The upper rail connects the highs through June, but the upper rail isn’t as clean as the lower rail. This isn’t an exact science, but the channel defines the various cycles within the overall upward trend. It is also interesting how the two channels run almost parallel to one another.

The Rallies Have Been Fueled by the Fundamentals

As impressive as the weekly gain has been in the week of November 2-6, it is based more on the election results and the knee-jerk reaction from investors. The seven-month rally that has taken place off of the March low has been fueled by strong fundamental indicators.

Applied Materials saw earnings jump by 43% in the third quarter while revenue was up 23%. For the fourth quarter, analysts expect earnings to jump another 46.3% and revenue is expected to increase by 22.6%. The current EPS estimate is for $1.17 and that’s compared to $0.80 in Q4 2019.

Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings fall by 1% per year, but most of the declines in the EPS occurred in fiscal 2019 and seem to have turned the corner in the last four months. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 35% for 2020 as a whole and they expect earnings to grow by 13.1% in 2021.

Revenue has only increased at a rate of 1% over the last three years, but it’s expected to grow by 17% for 2020 and by 7.8% in 2021.

Applied Materials has really strong management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 38.2% and a return on assets of 14.7%. The profit margin is at 22.7% and the operating margin is at 22.9%.

Despite the turnaround in earnings over the last year and the huge jump in the stock price over the last seven months, the P/E ratios are below average compared to other chip companies. The trailing P/E is only 20.3 and the forward P/E is at 15.5.

Sentiment toward Applied Materials is Mixed

Looking at the sentiment indicators for AMAT, we see a mix of readings — two are slightly more bullish than average and one is decidedly more bearish than average. The one indicator that is more bullish is the buy percentage from analysts. There are 27 analysts covering the stock at this time with 21 “buy” ratings and six “hold” ratings. That gives us a buy percentage of 77.8% and the average buy percentage falls between 65% and 75%. The indicator was higher back in February when it was at 83.3%. This suggests that analysts are toning down their bullish sentiment.

The short interest ratio is 2.24 and that is slightly below the average reading of 3.0. The ratio has increased in the past month, rising from 1.51 since mid-September. Unfortunately, the ratio increased because the average daily trading volume fell, not because of an increase in the short interest. I would find it more encouraging, from a contrarian standpoint, if the ratio rose because of an increase in short interest.

The one indicator that is showing signs of pessimism is the put/call ratio. There are 172,968 puts open at this time and 126,480 calls open. This gives us a ratio of 1.37 and that is considerably higher than the average reading which is around 1.0. The ratio was hovering in the same area back on August 13 when the company reported Q3 earnings. The ratio fell to 1.21 in mid-September and then started trending higher from there.

My Overall Take on Applied Materials

As impressive as this week’s rally has been, I find it a little concerning ahead of the earnings report. I’m worried that the excitement may take away from any potential boost if the earnings report is better than expected.

Applied Materials has beaten its EPS estimate in seven of the last eight quarters. The one miss was in May, but even then the stock didn’t gap lower. In fact, the stock rallied a little over the month that followed that earnings miss. The two instances that remind me of the current setup the most are the report in August and the one last November. When I say it reminds me of the current setup, I’m talking about the chart and the sentiment. In both cases, the stock rallied in to the earnings report and the daily overbought/oversold indicators were in overbought territory. In both cases, the company delivered EPS beats and moved higher in the next trading session, but then it moved back down in the next few weeks. Last November, the stock dropped just over 11% in two and a half weeks after peaking the day after earnings. In August, the stock dropped over 17% after peaking the day after earnings.

The stock also peaked the day after the February earnings report, but that report came out right at the peak in the overall market, so it is a special situation in my opinion.

I like Applied Materials for the long term and can see the stock doing well over the next nine to 12 months. However, I wouldn’t recommend buying the stock ahead of the earnings report. Based on the pattern we have seen in three of the last four earnings reports, I would wait about two to two and a half weeks before entering a new position. If you already own the stock, I wouldn’t recommend selling it because I don’t expect a huge pullback. A drop of 11%-17% would bring the stock back down to its 13-week moving average or its 52-week moving average. The lower rail of the channel is approximately 17% below the current price, but it’s also climbing at a pretty decent angle. I think if the stock drops down to the $60-$62 range, it will prove to be a good buying opportunity.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.