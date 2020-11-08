Alaris Royalty Corp. (ALARF) CEO Stephen King on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Curtis Krawetz - Vice President, Investments & Investor Relations

Darren Driscoll - Chief Financial Officer

Stephen King - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Scott Robertson - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Equity Partners conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as well as a brief corporate update. I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations. And I'm joined today on the call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a Q&A session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise. Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions. And as a result, actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under headings forward-looking statements and risk factors, copies of which are available on SEDAR, as well as our website. Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to last night's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification.

I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks, Curtis. And thanks everyone for joining. Certainly happy to be reporting solid Q3 in the midst of a global pandemic that points to required services that the majority of our portfolio provide. More of our companies are reporting year-to-date increases in revenue and profitability [indiscernible]. And the overall weighted average earnings coverage ratio for the portfolio has increased from historically rate around 1.5 to 1.7, a significant move in one quarter.

Now this is a significant stat as we do cap our ECRs at 2 times to avoid skewing the numbers. For example, Federal Resources has an ECR weigh over 2, but that would inflate the overall number if we use the actual ECR. And more importantly, today, we have 12 of our 17 partners with an ECR of over 1.5 times. Just over 18 months ago, that was 6 out of 16. Our businesses continue to perform in a very challenging environment.

We issued an operational update a few weeks ago that suggested $23.5 million in revenue and the quarter produced just that, except for a small FX induced variance to land at $23.4 million, a 16% increase on a per unit basis over our previous quarter. Also in the quarter, we achieved normalized EBITDA of $20.1 million compared to $17.3 million in the previous quarter, a 19% percent increase on a per unit basis.

Those revenue and EBITDA results are primarily a result of two of our partners: BCC’s recovery has been much faster and better than expected after being required to close all of its clinics for over two months in Q2. Regular distributions restarted and were paid in full for Q3. And there's a plan to pay the $2.2 million of unpaid distributions from Q2 in the coming months. And nothing has been accrued in our books. So those will be increases to future revenue totals. Kimco is seeing significant tailwinds from the additional cleaning requirements that the pandemic has required. After no distributions for the first six months of 2020, they paid just under USD1 million in Q3 with USD1.1 million expected in Q4, and now at expected annualized run rate of US$4.4 million and the prospect of more in the way of distributions and loan repayments in the coming quarters. This quarter was a conversion to an income trust and the name change to Alaris Equity Partners on September 1st, which resulted in a number of accounting impacts that even diehard accountants will be hard pressed to get excited about.

Bottom-line is the trust is a different kind of a company that tracks different accounting rules, specifically in Alaris’ case, that impacts the accounting for RSU and PSU commitments to management and directors, as well as the method for presenting the convertible debentures. Note 13 in our financial statement sets out the various headline impacts and we'll be happy to answer any questions on the call or follow-up after the fact.

The income statement impact was a $10.6 million increase to earnings in the quarter due to a change in accounting for the convertible debentures, but that impact was fully blacked out when we presented our normalized EBITDA result. The trust conversion allows us to retain more capital internally by reducing admin expenses related to operating subsidiaries overseas, and most importantly, reducing our effective tax rate on U.S. revenue, returning us to an overall rate comparable where we were pre-2019, and lowering our payout ratio.

A couple of improvements to our disclosure worth mentioning, we've condensed the partner fair value table in Note 4 to show the base currency to take some of the FX noise out, and then a significant change to our Partners section in the MD&A, where we now summarize key points in a single table and then provide commentary on those partners where additional explanation is warranted. We hope people have found both of those changes useful.

Our Q3 did see a handful of fair value increases, obviously, most significantly Kimco, up US$7.5 million to US$20 million on the heels of materially improved results over the past several months, as well as our expectations for the months ahead.

Unify was up US$0.7 million based on continued success in 2020 as this U.S. IT consulting business has grown organically and through new opportunities in the current business environment. And through the quarter, it became apparent that a max reset would be happening for 2021. Similar to Fleet, up just under US$1 million based on their 2020 financial results that will ensure a maximum reset in 2021. No decreases at all in fair value of any of our partners this quarter. Other businesses like LMS and Federal Resources, for example, continue to perform well ahead of expectations, but no fair value adjustments recommended at this time.

Last quarter, we mentioned an opportunity to support Federal Resources on a PPE contract with the U.S. Government. The supply chain, as it was drawn up, didn't materialize and instead, FR has recently secured a supply chain that will deliver the PPE, but over a much longer timeframe, which allows FR to use their own balance sheet to finance the project.

So Alaris had previously paid US$11.5 million deposit which has all since been repaid, so no financial impact to Alaris other than the benefit of having a high performing partner like Federal Resources.

Earlier in the year, fair to say we were expecting our first weighted average negative reset in over 10 years. And as years played out, our expectations have certainly improved and are now for a flat reset based on the following: An increase of greater than 10% for LMS as they continue to perform; top of the collar resets for Federal Resources, Unify and Fleet; BCC, which we thought would be down after two months of closure, we now expect that to be flat depending on their Q4; bottom of the collar resets as expected from Planet Fitness, GWM, Heritage and Amur; and DNT, which will be down 6% this year but was up 6% last year. Earlier this year, we flattened the payment on the 2020 reset so that the current distribution will be maintained through the end of 2021. So you won't see a change to the DNT revenue amount until 2022; and overall, flat reset during the economic fallout from COVID-19 displays the benefits to the diverse group of partners and industries and speaks to the high quality of our businesses, and more importantly, the management teams that are running them.

Other items worth mentioning, our bank covenants continue to be easily met. And just recently we extended the facility another two years to November 2023 on similar terms. And we'd certainly like to thank our bank syndicate for the significant show of support during these truly unique times.

On our income statement, G&A was a little higher than normal, a good quarter with approximately $0.9 million spent on the end of the trust conversion. A non-cash unit-based, formerly called stock-based comp expenses, artificially decreased in the current quarter based on the new accounting rules for the trust. But you'll see the normalized EBITDA reconciliation in MD&A that we have allowed for the $0.5 billion or so to normalize the expense for the period. The ongoing legal issues with Sandbox will take time to work through, and Alaris will not be giving any updates on this topic unless required in relation to a material change in the suit, a resolution of the matters or a final judgment. As stated previously, Alaris will vigorously defend the claims made against the company and to-date obviously no accounting or financial impact to the financial statements.

Our longstanding dispute with the CRA continues but a second favorable tax ruling with a similar pattern to ours was decided in the taxpayer's favor during the quarter, giving us further confidence in our position. And in fact, the CRA has reached out and it is interested in a settlement discussion and we're currently putting together a proposal for their consideration. And with more visibility on our partner performance, we have returned to providing detailed guidance in the Outlook section of the press release and the MD&A. Expecting revenue of $26 million for Q4, which I should add, does not include any recovery of the BCC paid revenues or anything extra that may come from Kimco. It also does not include any distributions from Planet Fitness. And with all of its clubs now open for three months, we do expect some level of distributions to commence in early 2021 and we'll provide guidance as soon as terms are finalized with Planet Fitness’ senior lender.

So, with [$120 million] of dry powder and a payout ratio below 75%, which is our lowest in many years, that only gets lower with the restart of Planet Fitness distributions, we are well positioned heading into 2021.

So, with that, I'll turn it over to Steve before going to Q&A.

Stephen King

Great. Thanks, Darren. Darren has done a great job of outlining the strength of our partners, so I don't have too much to add from a financial perspective. But obviously we have been very much rewarded for our philosophy of partnering with well-run required service businesses. They tend to be more resilient in times of distress like we're in right now. So we are very happy with everything in our portfolio. Reporting an all-time high number of companies with more than a 50% cash flow buffer and an all-time high aggregate number of a 70% cash flow buffer, all while we're going through a pandemic, proves that our model is working extremely well, and certainly, gives us and should give investors confidence that regardless of how long the pandemic persists, that our fundamentals are strong and that we'll be able to keep providing our investors with a steady yield at the very least.

An update on Planet Fitness. Darren mentioned with all of their clubs have been open, so we do have now several months of actual numbers and trends to look at. So, while they're not paying us monthly distribution right now, their cash flow numbers are strong, membership numbers have stabilized, and interestingly enough, actual gym usage at our locations have moved up over 80% compared to pre-COVID levels. So, while we get paid whether their members use the gyms or not, the usage numbers is actually very telling as it relates to the risk of future membership declines or perhaps growth.

Having a payout ratio below 75 % with an identifiable event in the near future, which is Planet Fitness restarting, that'll bring it down into the low 60% payout ratio range, should give investors a very strong sense of not just stability but also potential dividend growth. Combine the restarting of Planet Fitness with any material amount of capital deployment, and our payout ratio would actually be in the 50s, well below our stated objective of 65% to 70%.

On the deployment front, we've had a great deal of success during this period in sourcing potentially new partners that are obviously attracted to our capital because of the ability to retain control, retain the upside, and also to do a transaction that doesn't involve lenders, who have shown to be very difficult to deal with for many companies during the pandemic.

We expect to be quite active with new partnerships and follow-on deals over the next four months, based on transactions that are in process today. We have begun traveling again to the U.S., as we've been deemed as essential workers. So we expect that we'll be able to move forward with transactions that are in progress now, now that we're able to be face to face with our potential partners again.

I'd also like to take this chance to thank not just our employees but also the management teams and the tens of thousands of employees at our 17 partners. This has been a really difficult time for everybody, obviously. And managing working remotely, working while trying to protect the health of your families, it's obviously been a tough time for everybody. And we do expect this environment to last for some time, but we feel that we're very well-positioned to prosper, regardless of how long it takes.

So Sylvie, I'll throw it back to you and open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Please stand by for your first question, which will be from Scott Robertson at RBC Capital Markets.

Scott Robertson

So you guys have been deferring distributions from Planet Fitness now for a couple of quarters, but it sounds like you guys are closer to a solution that will get distributions restarted. My question is, what would have to happen to the distributions in terms of a level of initial restart or timing of restart to trigger a meaningful revaluation of the investment, from an auditor perspective, just thinking as we're heading into the Q4 auditing process?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, Scott, we right now are in our fair value modeling fairly considerably for Planet Fitness. We did that back in Q1, which resulted in that fairly significant write-down of Planet Fitness. And so we would have to be well below our -- I think we've got probably somewhere between 50% and 75% of distributions collecting in 2021 right now. So worse than that would result in a decline and we certainly don't expect that.

So we expect better than that. We expect some level of distributions. We expect some level of recovery of unpaid distributions. But obviously, this is one that is the most sensitive to what's going on right now. And we'll continue to work with them on the go-forward. But as far as Q4 evaluation, there would have to be a fairly significant change in our expectations.

Scott Robertson

And I guess my next question is around Kimco. How much upside do you guys think there is there? Theoretically, you guys have the ability to force the sale of the company and receive some proceeds from there. But do you think there's potentially more upside, if you were to hold the investment rather than monetize and deploy into something new? Just to get your thoughts on that. And I guess, could you remind us, excluding the changes to the operating environment right now where there's an increased amount of focus being put on sanitization, have there been any fundamental changes to the company that would suggest the financial performance would improve under a normal operating environment?

Stephen King

Yes, for sure. Scott, the management team at Kimco has done a great job and they were seeing gains before COVID and expect that to continue going forward with or without COVID. So yes, there have been material changes, especially on the sales side. The first few years under this management team, we're really focused on right-sizing the company and the cost line. And now the next phase was increasing sales. So they've had to rebuild the sales department. We're seeing some really good traction from that pre-COVID. And then, of course, we've had a significant rising tide with COVID. And I think most people expect higher cleaning rates going forward, even after a vaccine is developed. So -- but that's kind of the $1 million question on that industry and that company is, what is a normalized state? There are many multiples ahead of where they were from an EBITDA perspective just last year. So, how much -- if you didn't sell the company, how much credit are you going to get for the current run rate? That's up for debate.

So that's what we're evaluating right now and working with some advisors to get as much good intelligence as we can and make that decision in concert with the management team who -- we wouldn't force anything here. But if between us and Kimco managers we think it makes sense, then we'll move forward with the sale. And if we think there's just a really long pattern of growth here and even doing some tuck-in acquisitions, then that's a possibility as well. But, right now, I would suggest our -- a slight preference would be to selling and recouping some cash out of this one. That would be far and above what we've got it listed out on our balance sheet.

Your next question will be from Scott Fromson at CIBC.

Scott Fromson

Just following on the Kimco. Can you give us an idea of Kimco's exposure in terms of real estate asset class and geography? Just thinking about in terms of marketability for a sale in terms of outlook on the business sort of post-COVID?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, they have -- Scott, they have a massive footprint. 48 states they operate in, certainly heavier footprints in some around the Chicago area and Atlanta area, but really diverse across the country, and a reasonable amount of variability around other types of business. Lots of office towers, lots of manufacturing spaces, some frontline retail like telecom retail, but a really good diverse customer base and a and a big geographic mix as well.

Stephen King

And importantly, they kind of removed themselves from malls over the last couple of years as mall business was not profitable. And given the pandemic, I think that was a very savvy move getting out of malls, because that's probably not a place you want to be right now.

Scott Fromson

Just going back to the M&A pipeline, are you revisiting many deal files that started before the pandemic? And how have the negotiations in proposed terms changed for these warm files, if you want to call it?

Stephen King

Yes, we do have -- one of the deals we're working on was started pre-pandemic, the rest of have come about over the last couple of months. And we really don't foresee much of a change in our typical terms. I would say the vast majority of what we're doing is, that kind of a standard 14% initial dividend yield from the company. So -- but a really tremendous group of companies, again, low debt levels and companies that have performed extremely well during the pandemic. So, we're excited about hopefully getting some of these to the finish line.

Scott Fromson

And are you seeing sort of revived interest on cold deal files and are you seeing a lot of new inbounds?

Stephen King

Yes, our new inbounds have returned to basically pre-COVID levels. They did come down for the first few months of the lockdown. But no, we haven't seen kind of a return of cold files. The ones that we're seeing are new opportunities.

Thank you. Next question will be from Gary Ho of Desjardins Capital Markets.

Gary Ho

The first one on the BCC here. It sounds like, that turned -- really turned around the corner here and they’re mentioning -- you guys are mentioning a deployment of the second and third tranche, I think it was US$45 million or so. Any more specific in terms of timing you can share with us? And what improvement to the payout ratio would that look like?

Stephen King

In terms of timing, we wouldn't do anything with BCC until we're caught up on all the deferred distributions. So, three months of distributions that we deferred in Q2 would need to be caught up before we did a follow on investment with BCC. But their -- certainly their EBITDA numbers are sufficient to do a follow-on transaction then -- and we would be ecstatic to put more money into that company. Talk about somebody that's proven themselves during the most difficult times. The management team is absolutely top-notch. And one of the interesting things is, we actually think there's a little bit of a COVID tailwind behind their numbers right now as people that are staying home more and not traveling, not going out for as many dinners, things like that. Some of the more -- they've got more disposable income. And we think some of that is contributing to BCC's numbers. So, we want to be cautious. We want to make sure that we know exactly what part of their numbers may be a tailwind. Do they still have some headwind with some people not being comfortable going in? We'll want to see the next couple of months play out. And as I say, we want to -- we want those deferred distributions to be caught back up first. So, that's -- those are the kind of the key things we're looking at on that one.

Darren Driscoll

And then as far as the financial impact to us and the payout ratio, right in our outlook we talked about kind of every C$50 million of new deployment would knock the payout ratio down sort of 3%, 3.5%. So, that would be kind of right in that range.

Gary Ho

And then, Steve, I know it's hard to predict, but just want to get your thought on the net capital deployment side, I think the other questions were kind of more on the gross capital deployment side. But just looking out over the next 12 months -- and also good to see the Carey Electric and sure it will be an important one in this environment. So just want to pick your brain on that in terms of the net side looking out over the next 12 months?

Steve King

Yes. One of the benefits of the pandemic is that the M&A market isn't as hot and frothy as it would have been in the past from private equity firms, particularly because banks are more cautious and private equity requires high leverage levels to do their deals. So, I think, it's going to reduce the number of redemptions that we get, as you've seen, it already has in this calendar year. And so there's -- a couple of our partners, obviously, Kimco is one that could be a possibility for redemption as we've already discussed. But in terms of material redemptions, we don't see much right now that would be on the radar screen. But things can change.

I always like to think, there's probably one or two companies each year. If you just do the math on the size of our portfolio, you should get one or two each year, based on our average hold period that’s out, but might be a little less over the next 12 months. But it'll really depend on how quickly things get back to normal, which if I was admitting that, I would say it's going to take a while.

Gary Ho

And then my last question, speaking about your -- I know you're in a much better payout position now in the mid-70% range. You talked about Planet Fitness that could bring that down further. And you also mentioned that I think your comfort range is in the 65% to 70% range. So -- but want to think about -- historically, you've operated in the 90% range and the stock has traded quite volatile, given kind of redemption and capital deployment news. Does that change your way in how you think about raising dividends? And could you bring that payout ratio down further before you think about increasing dividends here?

Steve King

I think you nailed it, 65% to 70% is kind of our target. That gives a huge amount of buffer and I think should really reduce the volatility of the way our stock trades. But there's really no reason that gets -- if the market doesn't want to pay us for our dividend, I guess that would be a different equation and we would just retain more and more capital for growth. But I think we will get rewarded for our growth in increasing dividend, keeping that payout ratio in that 65% range. I think that's -- from what we've seen right now, I think that's going to be our strategy, which, as I mentioned in my little talk, if you get Planet Fitness on and you get some deployment, would certainly put us in a position to increase the dividend and stay at that 65% range.

Gary Ho

Well, that's exactly where I was trying to go, because the dividend yield is quite high. And I think you guys have talked about Planet Fitness coming back on. But if the stock doesn't move back into kind of more higher territory, even though Planet Fitness might come on, would you perhaps retain more of that for capital deployment or organic growth?

Stephen King

It's a consideration. I think with the catalysts of Planet Fitness and deployment, I really don't think we'll stay at this kind of a yield. Maybe that's wishful thinking. But if it does, then that would be a consideration to just retain that excess cash flow internally and redeploy it into 14% opportunity. So, yes, it's a consideration. We've talked about that over this period of time. But I do think that we will get rewarded for those catalysts and for increasing the dividend.

And next question will be from [Abhilash Shubham] at Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a quick question. Have you all been seeing any indications of further lockdowns in any of the states that Planet Fitness operates? And is that kind of a consideration that's coming up when you all have your discussions with senior lender there?

Stephen King

So we think that we're in a pretty good place with Planet Fitness. They are -- as you know closures of businesses are really done at a state and county level, not federally. And Planet Fitness has worked a lot with the governors in the states that they operate in and really don't see any desire to close any clubs, but never say never, like no one has a crystal ball on this pandemic. And if things go completely out of control, then there's a possibility. But as it stands today at these levels and at this time, closures aren't being considered. So that's key to working with their lenders. The cash flow stream is strong, as I mentioned, the kind of the underlying numbers and trends seem to be all moving in the right direction. So we think there's a good path there. And lenders seem to be working well right now. So we'll be sitting down with the lenders and the company over the next two weeks. And hopefully coming up with a plan on how to get our distributions restarted and kind of how any potential phasing might look like based on kind of operational targets that they'll set for the company.

Thank you. And at this time, Mr. King, we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to you.

Stephen King

Great. Well, thank you very much, everybody, for tuning in. And as always, Curtis, Darren, and myself are always available for our follow-up calls and conversation. So I encourage you to do that. And in the meantime, we look forward to coming up with new news and hopefully a solid fourth quarter. So thank you very much.

