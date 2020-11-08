71 Announced Dividend Boosts November 2

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 19.13% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled the November 2 pack.

Financial Services companies with thirty-two, and Real Estate with seven showed the most increases for the past week.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00250 per quarter by MWA to $0.60 quarterly by CTO, and ranged upward from 0.6% by GSK to 150.0% by CTO.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher rundown for 70 equities proclaimed November 2.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your November 2 announced data from Barron's for 70 dividend-paying equities as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of November 4.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 33 of the 70 November 2 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: GLP, KRP, DKL, HESM, HTGC, LOAN, OMF, CTO, CQP, APAM, TRTN, AIV, TRP, GSK, STX, RDS.B, APO, RDS.A, FIBK, PPBI, FNF, MC, LSBK, AROW, BXS, FMBH, SBFG, ALTA, RBB, CWBC, MWA, HTBI, FNWB.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 28.65% To 116.02% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted November 2

Three of ten top stocks by yield were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 2, 2021 were:

Kimbell Royalty partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $1,160.23, based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% greater than the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) net $688.61, based on the median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) net $600.84, based on the median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) was projected to net $535.76, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

CTO Royalty Growth Inc. (CTO) was projected to net $451.40, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) was projected to net $401.42, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number wasn't available for HESM.

Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) was projected to net $358.89, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number wasn't available for TRTN.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was projected to net $351.50, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) was projected to net $341.64, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) was projected to net $304.03, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 51.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend-Boosted Stock To Average A 17.79% Loss By November 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) projected a loss of $177.95 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: pinterest.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Top Broker Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Top Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's November 2 by yield represented three sectors.

Four of five representatives from the energy sector placed first through fourth, Global Partners LP (GLP) [1]; Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [2]; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) [3]; and Hess Midstream LP [4]. The other energy firm placed ninth, Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) [9].

Three financial services sector representatives placed fifth, seventh, and tenth, Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) [5]; OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) [7]; and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) [10].

Thereafter, two real estate companies placed sixth and eighth, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) [6] and CTO Realty Growth Inc. [8], to complete the top ten November dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten November 2 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 25.31% To 104.58% Upsides With (31) Four Downsiders Ranging -0.30%-20.57%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 19.13% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 11/4/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled by Barron's Monday 11/2/20 were culled by yield as of 11/4/20 for this update; (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 11/4 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 36.74% Vs. (33) 30.84% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.13% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 116.02%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of November 4, 2020 were: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Hercules Capital Inc., Global Partners LP, and Hess Midstream LP, with prices ranging from $4.33 to $16.13.

Five higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs as of November 4, 2020 were: Delek Logistics Partners LP, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, OneMain Holdings Inc., Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., and CTO Realty Growth Inc., whose prices ranged from $25.13 to $45.14.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 71 equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly list of November 2, sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Also, if you missed my corral of outstanding dividend bargains in the foreword to this article here it is repeated at the end:

Thirty-three (33) of the 70 November 2 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: GLP, KRP, DKL, HESM, HTGC, LOAN, OMF, CTO, CQP, APAM, TRTN, AIV, TRP, GSK, STX, RDS.B, APO, RDS.A, FIBK, PPBI, FNF, MC, LSBK, AROW, BXS, FMBH, SBFG, ALTA, RBB, CWBC, MWA, HTBI, FNWB.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pinterest.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.