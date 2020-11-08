Market-stage, lipid-management company Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has had a sorry-looking chart this year. Its lead drug, bempedoic acid (Nexletol), was approved on Feb 24, 2020, as a first-in-class, oral, once-daily, non-statin, adenosine triphosphate-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-cholesterol. Bottom line, it is an LDL-cholesterol lowering drug.

However, the chart spiked in February, then fell on the double-whammy of post-approval doldrums and corona pandemic blues, and has never recovered since. On top of that, there's been some development from the global cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOTs) for bempedoic acid, which has not shown any CV morbidity and mortality benefit so far. Earnings from its sole product are also nothing to write home about; the company made a mere $3.83mn in Q3, and while it has a cash reserve of $215mn, its projected expenses for the next year are over $350mn. These are factors responsible for continuing to keep the stock down.

The core logic of bempedoic acid is reasonable and pretty simple. It is a lipid lowering non-statin drug that complements existing oral drugs like ezetimibe. Elevated LDL-C can produce fat and cholesterol in the arteries, which could cause cardiovascular events including heart attacks and strokes. More than 37 percent of the adult US population, or 96 million people, have elevated LDL-C. Although about half of these people take the maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapy, which includes both on-statin and statin-averse patients, they fail to achieve correct LDL-C levels, leaving them at risk of CV diseases. The company further says that "...in the United States, more than 50 percent of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients who are not able to reach their guideline recommended LDL-C levels with statins alone need less than a 40 percent reduction to reach their LDL-C threshold goal."

This 40 percent reduction is the area being targeted by bempedoic acid, and that too especially for statin-averse patients. In a press release from July 2020, the company highlighted the cholesterol-lowering ability of the drug in patients with HeFH.

Market and Competition

This is a large but diverse and highly differentiated market. The global hyperlipidemia drugs market was valued at $19bn in 2016. It is expected to be around $22bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.3%. As awareness of the risk of CV diseases and benefit of LDL-C lowering grows, the market is slated to grow along with it.

Although the market is large, none of the players with approved products actually dominate the market. The story is familiar to many. Praluent (alirocumab) from Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)/Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Repatha (evolocumab) from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are the two major contenders. Both are PCSK9 inhibitors as well as human monoclonal antibodies, and they have been going one-on-one against each other on pricing, market capture, additional benefits like CV and so on; however, neither has failed to impress. Bempedoic acid has fared no better, and uptake has been lackluster at best. Esperion has no other drug in its pipeline.

Its poor performance in the market notwithstanding, this is a huge market and a number of players are making their entry into it. Regeneron's next-generation product is Evinacumab, while Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) are progressing inclisiran. LIB Therapeutics has LIB003, NeuroBo (OTC:NRBO) has gemcabene, and Madrigal (NASDAQ:MDGL) has MGL-3196, all relevant to the indication. We also have Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), Acasti (NASDAQ:ACST) and Matinas (NYSEMKT:MTNB) in the mix, although each has its own sad story to tell. However, nothing revolutionary seems to be in the works at the moment, and the market does not seem to be excited. That could be a dampener for a company like Esperion which has a working drug but no real sales.

Market Outreach

In its latest earnings call, CEO Tim Mayleben said that bempedoic acid has recently been added to the AACE, or the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, latest updated lipid guidelines. The CEO says that "the incorporation of new medicines like ours in professional guidelines provides a key and enduring source of validation for any new medicine." He also says that "we are hearing from health care providers that our medicines are meeting or even exceeding their expectations." As a result, the CEO said that its patient and doctor outreach is growing in clout slowly but surely. Mostly, though, the company blamed the covid-19 pandemic for the relatively poor market outreach, and "average weekly interactions were flat from Q2 at about 70% of what we would expect for pre-COVID levels." However, it does say that "we have seen consistent double-digit prescription growth month after month, which was over 40% for both August and September." The problem was it wasn't much to start with, making bempedoic acid a really long-term story. The company has arrangements with multiple companies in diverse geographies, including the latest with Japan's Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF), all of which will produce total future milestone payments of over $1bn. However, that is still way ahead in the future, and must satisfy various sales targets.

Dilution worries

In the conference call, Jefferies' Michael Yee, among others, worried about dilution. In earlier remarks last quarter, the company had said that current cash coupled with revenue is sufficient to fund continued operations through profitability. However, as another analyst noted, the latest statement says the company has sufficient to fund continued operations without qualifying until when. So, Yee asked the company about the $50mn Oberland credit facility it can draw from, and it seems to me that analysts have pointed out multiple times the high burn rate for a company without a long pipeline. That was a major worry.

The CEO's response was combative, but not entirely satisfactory. The CEO basically said, the company has a stake in this and it has done this before, it can do it again - however, to me it seems that since it hasn't done covid-19 before so that uncertainty looms large, as Yee pointed out.

"So, I'll say what we've said before. And again I'll highlight as well that the management team here owns close to 20% of the company. So, if anybody doesn't think that we're feeling the same pain as every other shareholder let's put that aside. And so we have an interest as I've I think said repeatedly not just on our most recent call, but earlier in the year as well that we've been running this business for the better part of 10 years now. Two, I think I'll highlight what Rick just said which is we've always funded the company well early on obviously in our development through Mike as you said equity financings. Over the last couple of years brought in I think Rick said $360-plus million of non-equity dilutive cash. Actually it's including the Oberland partnership well over $500 million. So, I think we're surprised a little bit that folks seemingly in the investment community are focused on equity financing as the only source of capital available to a company at our stage of development."

The CEO later said something along the lines of:

Folks will look back on this time and say, "Gee, what was all the fuss about?" Because, again, I think, as Rick highlighted, the track record that we have of, not only executing on milestones, saying what we're going to do and doing those and then keeping the company adequately funded is as good as anybody out there.

All that was good, but I was not satisfied that under all the bluster, that it really had a proper plan for cash reserves if covid-19 continues for another year or more. But then, who does?

Bottom Line

There was a time many of us were plenty excited about Esperion and its bempedoic acid. Those days are now over. These are what us British-educated folks from the colonies call the slog overs in cricket. The problem here is just that there's so much emerging competition that Esperion with its single product may find it difficult to match pace. It may sincerely try to remain non-dilutive in its funding strategies, however, nothing, really is non-dilutive in the end - especially not credit facilities from aggressive funds to broken down biopharma. All in all, this is a medicine that may help patients, but whether the same thing can be said for shareholders remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.