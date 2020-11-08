I still believe VAALCO is a good bet for an oil recovery in 2021, and I would accumulate the stock on any weakness.

Production for the third quarter of 2020 was 4,405 Bop/d, which was up 43% from the same quarter a year ago and down 18.6% sequentially.

On November 5, 2020, the company announced a profit from continuing operations of $7.618 million ($0.13 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2020.

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its third-quarter results on November 5, 2020. The results were quite good with a few wells that came online and despite a lower oil production compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to the planned, full-field maintenance shutdown and OPEC+ curtailment.

One crucial weakness in the business model is that the company depends mainly on the price of oil it receives for its oil production in Gabon, which is its only producing asset. Any price deterioration has an immediate and severe negative effect on cash flow.

I still believe VAALCO is a good bet for oil recovery in 2021, and I would accumulate the stock on any weakness, mostly below $0.90, if possible. I believe oil prices are now at support. Thus, accumulating on weakness makes sense. Meanwhile, it is crucial to trade short term the stock using technical analysis.

VAALCO Energy - 3Q 2020 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 17.60 21.92 18.39 17.97 18.26 Net income in $ million -3.92 1.01 -52.8 0.60 7.62 EBITDA $ million 5.39 7.47 7.92 2.08 7.05 EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.02 -0.91 0.01 0.13 Operating cash flow in $ million 12.47 -2.58 27.63 -7.39 -1.18 CapEx in $ million 2.22 6.97 11.98 8.12 2.22 Free Cash Flow in $ million 10.25 -9.55 15.65 -15.51 -3.41 Total cash $ million 57.23 45.92 60.97 44.84 41.99 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ million 36.85 33.36 30.43 27.90 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 58.95 58.20 57.98 57.59 57.74 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,081 3,664 4,944 5,410 4,405 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 279 337 450 631 412 Oil price realized $/ Oz 61.26 65.80 59.54 28.31 43.63

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Oil and Gas Revenue were $18.26 million in 3Q'20

VAALCO Energy reported $18.26 million in oil and gas revenues in 3Q '20, 3.75% higher than the same quarter a year ago and up 1.6% sequentially.

On November 5, 2020, the company announced a profit from continuing operations of $7.618 million ($0.13 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income totaled $2.345 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a $0.609 million loss the same quarter a year ago.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $43.63 per barrel this quarter, which is significant progress from the multi-year low of 2Q'20, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $3.4 million in 3Q '20

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VAALCO generated a yearly free cash flow loss of $12.7 million ("ttm") with a loss estimated at $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2020.

CFO Liz Prochnow said in the conference call:

Third quarter 2020 net income additionally benefited from lower operating costs and expenses compared with the same period last year.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations.

Production for the third quarter of 2020 was 4,405 Bop/d, which was up 43% from the same quarter a year ago and down 18.6% sequentially. Production highlight in the presentation:

The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease. The working interest or WI was 5,064 Bop/d.

A working interest is ownership in the lease itself, including the right to drill and produce oil and/or gas. Working interest owners fully participate in the profits of a successful well and pay for all costs of drilling and operating wells, including paying royalty owners.

Liz Prochnow said in the conference call:

Production expense excluding workovers for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million or $22.21 per net barrel of oil, which was within our guidance ranges. This expense was lower than $9.5 million in the same period 2019 primarily due to proactive cost reductions and this was on slide at $0.4 million in additional costs related to proactive employee related measures taken in response to the pandemic.

The oil price realized in the third quarter of 2020 was 28.8% lower than a year ago and 54.1% sequentially.

Presentation 3Q highlight:

Note: An excellent indicator for VAALCO Energy is the monthly lifting you can get on its website.

4 - Net debt and cash. Good position

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.986 million as of September 30, 2020.

It does not include an additional $12.892 million in short-term and long-term restricted cash, primarily related to Gabon's deposits for feature abandonment costs - VAALCO Energy is debt free.

It is a definite comfort and extra security.

5 - The company announced its 2020 full-year guidance on November 6, 2020

Production in 2020 is expected to reach 5,500 Bop/d (midpoint WI) or 4,850 Bop/d NRI.

The output for 4Q'20 will be between 4,600 and 5,300 Bop/d.

2) Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea

Negotiations are still ongoing to conclude the agreements and send to the government for approval. However, this process may take much longer owing to the weakness of oil prices.

Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy delivered a solid quarter, and the market liked it initially. However, the next few months will be quite challenging for this small E&P producer.

Oil prices are going down again because we are experiencing a second wave of this lethal virus that substantially affects the demand. However, when we look beyond the next few quarters, we can see some great potential. The most critical issue is to be patient enough and accumulate on weakness.

Technical Analysis (blueprint)

EGY forms a long descending channel pattern with resistance at $1.00-$1.10 and support just below $0.83.

The trading strategy is to accumulate around $0.83 or lower and take some profit off at or above $1.00. Selling out is not recommended, and I would advise keeping a core position long-term for $1.20 and eventually back above $2.00, which is likely in 2021.

The risk of a reverse split is quite limited.

