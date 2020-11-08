The stock price is extremely undervalued, but for good reason. Revenue growth is AWOL. I am neutral on BlackBerry until the company starts to show signs of strong revenue growth.

Same goes for other announcements such as partnerships with Canadian telephony companies and Microsoft Teams integration.

QNX royalty revenue expected to rebound in Q3/Q4 but is unlikely to compensate for lower licence revenue and anemic software sales.

BlackBerry exhibited strength in Q2'21 on the back of strong license revenue which will be subdued for the last half of the year.

(Source: shutterstock)

During his tenure as BlackBerry Limited (BB) CEO, John Chen has been the overseer of some turbulent times and a company transformation that turned a $6.8 billion device manufacturer to a $1.1 billion software company.

(Source: BlackBerry)

To say the least, Mr. Chen's leadership has been controversial, with every decision, every acquisition, scrutinized and criticized. You either love him or hate him, with few opinions in between. And based on most of the recent Seeking Alpha articles on BlackBerry, both authors and readers alike are now crowded into the negative camp, questioning his ability to run a modern software company, despite his extensive experience with companies such as Sybase and Siemens Nixdorf.

But let's rewind the clock a little bit. Back in 2013, Mr. Chen was brought in to turn BlackBerry around, a company that was then a high tech 'Titanic'. After struggling with the company's product lineup for some time, Mr. Chen heard a voice whisper. 'Build it and customers will come'. So, he phased out the smartphones and tablets, monetized the company's IP portfolio, and built a software company. The company was transformed primarily through M&A activities, which are now the backbone of BlackBerry's current product lineup, apart from QNX, of course, which was acquired in 2010.

BlackBerry's M&A Activity Since 2014

Year Acquired Company Description 2014 Secusmart GmbH Voice and data encryption 2014 Movirtu Virtual SIM solutions 2015 WatchDox Ltd Enterprise data sync and share 2015 AtHoc, Inc. Networked crisis communications 2015 Good Technology Mobile security provider 2016 Encription Ltd. Cybersecurity services 2018 Cylance Inc. Security firm

In summary, Mr. Chen took the helm of the BB Titanic after it had crashed into an iceberg, bailed out into a row boat, and is now paddling around waiting to be rescued by the coast guard.

Field of Dreams

Much like Ray Kinsella who built a baseball diamond in the corn fields in the movie 'Field of Dreams', Mr. Chen has built a software company and is now waiting for the customers to show up. The problem is that the customers don't appear to be showing up, at least not in the numbers needed to grow the company's revenue. The evidence is in the financial reports, the details of which appear to be somewhat obscured by how the products are grouped.

Q2 Beat Was Due to One-Time Licensing

While it appears that BlackBerry had a good Q2 2021, it wasn't due to its software lineup, but IP licensing which is lumpy in nature and investors can't depend on going forward. When asked about the recurring nature of the licensing revenue, Mr. Chen responded:

"So the Q2, for example, the deal unfortunately, is a one-time deal. But it will recur a number of years down the road. So there's not - it's not a forever one - only one-time forever, but it has recurring, but it's not an annual recurring that the way you think about. It probably come back three years from now or something like that."

Unfortunately, the strength of BlackBerry's Q2 financial performance was strictly due to one-time licensing, not the core software products that BlackBerry has been cultivating for the last few years. While competitors such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are growing by high double digits annually, BlackBerry is languishing, and the problem is likely to get worse over the last half of this year as licensing revenue is expect to fall while software revenue won't be able to pick up the slack.

Mr. Chen has estimated $250 million in licensing revenue this year, but the company has already logged $166 million. So, investors can look forward to much lower revenue from licensing for the back half of the year, on the order of $85 million versus the $166 million for the first half.

(Source: BlackBerry)

Decrease in Software and Services Revenue

While license revenue was strong in Q2, the same can't be said for Software and Services, where YoY revenue fell by $17 million. The explanation for the revenue shortfall was the reduced QNX royalties of $21 million as a result of the slowdown in the auto sector. Presumably, QNX revenue will rise as the economy recovers along with the auto industry.

Another area that investors should be aware of is the decrease of $4 million in renewal billings for AtHoc, BlackBerry's emergency mass notification system. It appears that revenue in this market segment is not growing in spite of the press releases that suggest otherwise, and could actually come under pressure as governments are the prime customer. And as we all know, governments are struggling with balancing their budgets.

Cylance Earnings Are 'Rather Flattish'

Mark: You don't know the first thing about farming. Ray Kinsella: Yes I do. I know a lot about farming. I know more than you think I know. Mark: Then how could you plow under your major crop? Ray Kinsella: What's a crop?

Movie Quotes: Field of Dreams

During the Q2 2021 earnings call, Mr. Chen indicated that the Cylance business was 'rather flattish'. Cylance, once a promising endpoint security company with high double-digit revenue growth, was acquired in 2018 and then retargeted as a component of BlackBerry Spark.

Since acquisition, Cylance revenue growth has fallen dramatically to the point where it is no longer broken out in the company financials. Mr. Chen's 'rather flattish' comment is alarming given the massive growth that other companies such as CrowdStrike are experiencing, and suggests that Spark's adoption rate is rather poor.

Equally alarming is that BlackBerry wrote off nearly $600 million in Q1 as an impairment of goodwill as a result of future cash flow analysis. Some of this impairment is likely due to the less than stellar performance of Cylance.

The Future is IoT

One area that BlackBerry is positioning for is the Internet-of-Things ("IoT"). IoT visionaries believe that (almost) every device on the planet will be networked in some fashion. BlackBerry wants to be a player in this market segment, but there is a lot of competition from much larger companies such as Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). These are companies that have a clear advantage in the IoT space due to their local presence in the USA and around the globe.

Lots of Activity and Announcements

So far, I have painted a rather gloomy picture, but not everything is bad in the land of BlackBerry. There are a lot of activities and announcements being made. The following is a list of some of the upbeat activities that occurred in Q2:

(Source: BlackBerry)

I expect that eventually, some of these announcements will positively impact BlackBerry's financial performance. But I caution investors to wait for actual revenue growth to arrive. Shoeless Joe Jackson may not show up for quite some time or maybe even not at all. BlackBerry has been issuing press statements for years, but they haven't translated into substantial revenue growth. I look forward to the time when BlackBerry does finally start to see strong growth and investors should be prepared for such an eventuality. But that time is not now

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 200+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how BlackBerry stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation.

As can be seen from the scatter plot, BlackBerry is positioned far below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely undervalued relative to its peers. I have also highlighted its competitors: CrowdStrike, which offers endpoint security products, and Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), which sells emergency mass notification solutions. I have also highlighted Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Canada's new high tech darling, a crown that BlackBerry relinquished with its fall from grace.

As can be seen from the scatter plot, CrowdStrike and Shopify have very lofty valuations, primarily due to anticipated future revenue growth. Everbridge has a valuation consistent with the average digital transformation stock.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability.

For the time being, I am foregoing my normal Rule of 40 calculation and instead presenting a similar forward-looking calculation that I refer to as the Efficiency Score Estimate (“ESE”).

The ESE is based on analysts’ estimates mean value of next year's ("NY") sales growth plus NY earnings margin. The formula for earnings margin is:

100% * (NY EPS estimate * shares outstanding) / NY sales estimate

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Keep in mind that analysts’ estimates are usually quite conservative and 30% on a forward-looking basis is the new 40% for historical data. Even so, BlackBerry's score of ~20% is not particularly good, and in my opinion, there are much healthier companies to invest in. Certainly, both CrowdStrike and Shopify score high, and are worthy of a closer look from an investment perspective, but investors should keep in mind their frothy stock prices.

Summary and Conclusions

BlackBerry has been a troubled company for most of the last decade. It has transformed from a $6.8 billion hardware device manufacturer that was drowning in red ink into a $1.1 billion software company in that time frame. The company is now at a point in time where it should be exhibiting substantial revenue growth as almost all software companies are. But BlackBerry's software business appears to be flatlining, and is only looking good as a result of the license fees of approximately $250 million that are collected annually.

That being said, BlackBerry does have a lot of irons in the fire. It has several design wins in the automotive market, has announced new partnerships with Canadian telephony companies for its emergency mass notification system, and has integrated BlackBerry AtHoc into Microsoft (MSFT) Teams. In addition, recovery of the auto industry will likely be a big revenue boost for BlackBerry with regards to QNX royalties. The lumpy nature of the company's license revenue makes predictable growth a little more dicey.

It appears that BlackBerry's stock is extremely undervalued on a relative basis and speculators may be interested in taking a position in the company. But I caution investors that revenue growth may be a long time coming, if at all. Therefore, I am giving BlackBerry a neutral (hold) rating. I look forward to the day when BlackBerry starts to show double-digit revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.