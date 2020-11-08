Coronavirus has caused much of Europe to go into lockdowns, dampening oil demand.

NAT share price down 41% since my last article May 11th.

Tanker rates have defied the typical seasonal strength in the fourth quarter of this year. As of November 6, VLCC spot TCE earnings were just $6,800 per day for the AG-FE voyage, down significantly from the 2020 year-to-date average of $56,700/day. Similarly, spot TCE earnings for the Suezmax class were $1,300/day for the WAF-UKC route, far off from the $29,900/day average for 2020.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has a fleet of 25 Suezmax tankers. The Suezmax is the largest ship measurements capable of transiting the Suez Canal in a laden condition.

With the collapse in Suezmax tanker rates, the share price of NAT has suffered. It closed at $2.91/sh on November 6, off about 41% for the year-to-date.

Over the past five years, an investment in NAT has returned -73% as opposed to a total return of 87% in the S&P 500.

Crude oil tanker rates spiked in March and April, due to the oil price collapse and spike in the demand for oil tankers as floating storage.

However, stocks of global crude in floating storage have declined, thereby increasing the availability for tankers for trading.

"Since May, the oil freight market has gone from fast forward to reverse, as illustrated clearly by the sharp drop in October for Suez Canal transits," BIMCO's Peter Sand says. BIMCO reported a 27% reduction in oil tankers passing through the Suez Canal in October.

Reduced demand for oil in Europe, coupled with increased supplies of oil from nearby Libya caused the drop in tanker traffic in October. Furthermore, coronavirus lockdowns are seen hitting future consumption as much of Europe is back in lockdown and restrictions are expected to worsen.

"Europe is at the epicenter of this pandemic once again," WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said on October 29th. Europe has surpassed the United States in cases per capita.

"All we can do now is break the wave. But the water level will remain high," said Karl Lauterbach, a Bundestag member.

"The second wave is already upon us, and it is brutal," French health minister Olivier Véran told a conference Thursday. If the virus keeps spreading at this rate, he said "the second wave could be worse and longer" than the first and could take "until mid-December" to stabilize.

Europe appears to be stuck in a scenario locking down to prevent the health system from buckling. "These circuit breakers are almost kicking the problem down the road," Adam Kucharski, a modeler at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. says. "The hope is that vaccines and treatments and better options will be available in the new year."

"There is no strategy in Europe," says Albert Osterhaus, a virologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Hanover.

Bill Gates, whose foundation is heavily involved in the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, told New York Magazine's Intelligencer on September 14, 2020:

In the very best case, two years from now, you would be, for some of the health things in particular, ideally back at where you were at the beginning of 2020. If we're lucky enough that several of these vaccines work, including the ones that are low cost enough that we can scale the manufacturing," Gates said. And if the vaccines can be mass-produced to "for the entire world," then there is hope," he said. "You hope it doesn't stretch past 2022."

Gates' involvement with developers of treatments and vaccines gives him an "insider's" view and should be heavily considered.

OPEC+

Oil producers composing the OPEC+ group had previously planned to increase production by 2 million barrels per day beginning December 1st. But developments in Europe and the additional exports from Libya make that increase highly doubtful.

In EIA's October Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that global petroleum liquids consumption through 2021 will remain lower than 2019 levels. But it acknowledged that future demand for petroleum products remains highly uncertain as COVID-19 infection rates rise in a number of countries.

Iranian Tankers

President Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. The U.S. also applied sanctions to Iran that in effect removed about 42 VLCCs from trading.

Joe Biden has said he would prefer multilateral diplomacy to the unilateral sanctions Trump has imposed. In his campaign, Biden has said he'd return to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal if Tehran resumes compliance with the pact.

What, Me Worry?

NAT issued a press release November 6th, in which it is in a "positive phase of development. There has been a certain lull in market activity recently, which we regard as a short-term phenomenon." The company has recently ordered two more Suezmax newbuilds for 2022 delivery.

Conclusions

The collapse in Suezmax tanker rates has put downward pressure on NAT's share price. The outlook for oil demand in Europe is even more negative news.

No one can say what will happen in 2021 but I expect global oil demand will not rebound to pre-pandemic levels. That implies an oversupply of oil tankers and soft rates.

I published an article on May 11th titled, "Nordic American Tankers: An Attractive Short Play," and shorted the stock. The price change since publication is -41.33% as of November 6th.

