Frontera Energy Corporation (FECCF) CEO Richard Herbert on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTC:FECCF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Gabriel De Alba - Chairman

Richard Herbert - Chief Executive Officer

Alejandro Piñeros - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alvin Chew - Trend Capital

Chris Dechiario - Marathon Asset Management

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sofie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Frontera Energy's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. All lines are currently on mute to prevent any background noise. This call is schedule for 60 minutes. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded today and is also available through audio webcast on the company's Web site. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors are reminded that any additional questions or concerns can be directed to the company at ir@fronteraenergy.ca.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions were applied in formulating such forward-looking statements.

These assumptions and factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are disclosed in the Company's Q3 MD&A released November 4, 2020 under the heading Risks and Uncertainties, and under the heading Risk Factors, and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated March 5, 2020. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

And I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gabriel De Alba, Chairman of the Board of Frontera Energy. Please go ahead.

Gabriel De Alba

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining today's conference call to review Frontera's third quarter 2020 financial results. Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate Frontera as a company that can react and thrive to market volatility and regardless of circumstances, the company has a strong balance sheet and cash position, a stable production base, disciplined cost control and a portfolio of growth assets in addition to significant midstream assets. Due to declining oil prices in the first quarter, the company's priority has remained to protect the strength of its balance sheet and financial position.

We finished the third quarter with total cash of 421 million, including restricted cash of 161 million. In addition, we've strengthened the company's hedged position for the next three quarters, providing downside protection in the face of continued volatility in the price of oil.

Frontera production rose in the quarter, oil production and transportation costs per barrel declined, giving us a more stable and profitable production base going forward. The cost saving this year are permanent and lasting, reducing breakeven costs and improving the economics of the portfolio. This is a testament to management's ability to continue optimizing our operations despite the challenges in the current environment.

Our ability to nimble manage production output and cost combined with our strong balance sheet allows us to be strategic regarding increasing production as we position for market stability and incremental global recovery.

In addition to our sustainable core production base, our exploration portfolio is increasingly promising, offering great upside for our future. Next year, we expect to execute on some of the exciting exploration opportunities in our portfolio, including offshore Guyana, resuming exploration in the lower Magdalena Valley, continuing from our successful La Belleza well earlier this year and in Ecuador.

Last quarter, we also move forward to consolidate our position in Puerto Bahia purchasing the equity and credit interests of the International Financial Corporation and related funds in port. Gaining full control of the port opened significant optionality as we continue to explore opportunities to maximize the value of the company's midstream assets unlocking further shareholder value.

In summary, Frontera continues to be well positioned for upside in the current environment, and for long-term growth in value creation. We look forward to sharing the details of our progress in the future.

I will now turn the call to Richard Herbert, our CEO for additional details on our operational and financial results.

Richard Herbert

Thank you, Gabriel, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our call today.

The third quarter saw a modest improvement in economic activity and oil price as the world adjusted to the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, conditions remain challenging, particularly as the pandemic has strengthened recently. Regardless, throughout the year, we've faced our challenges head on and have emerged a stronger company.

As Gabriel just explained, our acquisition of a controlling interest in Puerto Bahia was a strategic investment. And now we are consolidating the results from the port in our financial reporting.

Please keep in mind as we review our operational and financial results, the consolidation impacts the compatibility of our financial statements with prior periods, most notably in net income and EBITDA, transportation costs, total cash and total debt.

We will make reference to the impacts of the consolidation throughout this call where relevant. At the end of the third quarter, our cash position was effectively unchanged over the prior quarter at $260 million, which includes $2 million from the consolidation of Puerto Bahia versus $256 million at the end of the second quarter.

We were buoyed by stronger revenue, a combination of higher sales volume, including the delay of the sale of one cargo from the second quarter and improved rental pricing during the quarter. Additionally, our capital expenditures were relatively lighter in the quarter as planned.

In July and August, as oil prices firmed up, we brought back online a portion of production volumes originally shutting in April. Overall quarterly production was above the high-end of second half guidance. In the fourth quarter, increased capital expenditures are targeted towards maintaining production volumes within our guidance range of $40,000 to $43,000 barrels per day.

In Peru with the ongoing community blockade and the closure of the Norperuano pipeline. We have maintained the field in block 192 shut-in throughout the quarter.

Frontera notified PetroPeru at the lifting of Force Majeure on July 30. And at the six-month extension of our service contract, which was negotiated in March will now expire in February 2021. We continue to hold production costs low in the third quarter, maintaining the momentum from our cost initiatives this year to despite bringing online much of our shut-in production.

Importantly, we maintained water volumes in CISA at a lower more optimal level to manage our energy costs, which are the largest component of production costs in the field.

Going forward, we will continue to monitor production levels in CISA and overall field economics and continue to manage energy costs in the field. Overall, third quarter production cost averaged $8.97 per BOE potentially unchanged from the prior quarter. Importantly, this demonstrates that the cost initiatives that we have taken are sustainable and will continue to benefit as going forward.

General and administrative costs were impacted by $1.2 million from the consolidation of Puerto Bahia, excluding the consolidation general and administrative costs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter, down from $9.7 million in the prior quarter.

Our corporate headcount was further reduced by around 7% from the end of the second quarter. Our primary office workforce in Colombia continues to work remotely reducing office costs and non-essential costs such as travel and security. We are working on a pilot program to allow workers to come back to the office on a part time basis to ensure that these cost savings continue into 2021.

And transportation costs were $9.89 cents per BOE in the third quarter that is $11.28 per BOE in the prior quarter, largely as a result of the consolidation of Puerto Bahia, which lowered reported transportation costs by $0.94 per BOE compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Looking to the future our portfolio of opportunities remain strong. In the fourth quarter, we expect to ramp up activity in these four rigs from one rig in the third quarter. Our Colombian activity will be focused on work over at well services to ensure a stable production profile for the rest of the year.

We plan to test our FIE discovery in the [indiscernible] block in northern Colombia, and to begin construction on facilities for putting the La Belleza to discovery on production.

In Ecuador, Frontera continues working to obtain environmental permits to start exploration activities in the Perico block. The permit is expected to be received late this year and the first one is expected to be drilled during 2021.

Operational activities in Guyana have been affected throughout most of 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we continue constructive and collaborative discussions with the regulatory authorities in Guyana with our joint venture partner TGX Energy on our work commitment.

This quarter, we continued our focus on protecting the company by maintaining our strong balance sheet, stabilizing production volumes and reducing costs.

In addition, our portfolio of opportunities continues to mature so that we will be ready to capture portfolio upside when the time is right.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alejandro Piñeros, our CFO who will take you through the financial details of the quarter.

Alejandro Piñeros

Thank you, Richard and thank you to everyone who has joined our call today.

In the third quarter, Frontera generated positive operating EBITDA of 52 million versus 38 million in the second quarter 2020 primarily due to one Vasconia cargo differ from the second quarter, as well as improved Brent prices.

Third quarter Brent crude oil prices averaged $43 per barrel 30% higher than the second quarter of 2020 reflecting a partial rebound of oil prices during the quarter, offsetting some of the higher revenue, we recognized a $6 billion loss on this management contracts. We

currently have outstanding Brent link, risk management contracts covering average production of approximately 100% of current production levels with price at $35 to $37 per barrel for the remainder of 2020 and 50% of current production levels at $36 per barrel for the first half of 2021.

Combined with a net cash balance and flexibility with respect to next year's capital program, our hedging program further positions Frontera with sufficient liquidity to manage through this period of volatile oil prices.

As previously discussed, Frontera maintains its strong liquidity position, with a total cash position of 421 million as of September 30, 2020, including restricted cash of 161 million. Note that approximately 26 million of restricted cash and 2 million of cash and cash equivalents is due to the consolidation of Porto Bahia this quarter.

The company has borrowings consisting of 350 million of long-term unsecured notes maturing in 2023, and no mandatory near-term principal payments. As part of the consolidation of Puerto Bahia this quarter Frontera now reports 203 million of the port debt on its balance sheet. The additional debt is non-recourse to Frontera beyond our existing commitment under the equity contribution.

Frontera's consolidated total indebtedness as defined on the indenture covenants was 352 million at the end of the third quarter. Excluding Frontera's cash and cash equivalents, the company's net debt was approximately 113 million at the end of the third quarter. Interested investors can find the details in our MD&A and press release.

We also invite investors to visit our Web site at www.frontera.energy.ca and review our updated ESG presentation and 2019 sustainability report.

We released updated guidance on August 6, 2020 along with our second quarter financials and operational results.

Our guidance metrics remain unchanged, with only adjustments to transportation costs due to one the acquisition of Puerto Bahia and two, [indiscernible] treatment of unused and salary contracts.

Our guidance from others did not assume that Block 192 in Peru would come back online, plus there is no adjustment needed for Peru.

Based on oil price assumption of $45 per barrel, which was the near-term oil price in early August, we continue to target year-end total cash in the company of 360 million and minimum cash and cash equivalents of 225 million.

We're working on a number of initiatives to reduce restricted cash. This cash figures exclude the impact of any financing or acquisition and that of future initiatives.

We expect daily average production of 40,000 to 43,000 barrels per day for the second half of the year, and 46,000 to 48,000 barrels per day for the full year average of 2020.

Our production costs are expected to fall to $8 to $9 per barrel in the second half of the year, with a full year 2020 average expected to be between $9.5 to $10.5 per barrel. For transportation cost, we're guiding to second half transportation cost of 9.5 to 10.5 versus full year 2020 transportation cost of $11 to $12 per barrel. We report capital expenditures between 20 million to 40 million for the second half of the year, totaling 100 million to 120 million for 2020.

I will now turn the call back over to Richard for some closing comments.

Richard Herbert

Thank you, Alejandro, and thank you for everyone for attending our call.

Over the last two weeks or so, as the COVID-19 situation has worsened once again, oil prices have once again fallen to five months lows. I would like to remind our listeners that Frontera remains well prepared to weather this difficult period and I also want to recap the relevant metrics that we have talked about during this call.

At the end of the third quarter total cash position is $421 million including restricted cash of 161 million. Our net debt, excluding non-recourse debt at Puerto Bahia was $130 million at the end of the third quarter. Following work done to drive down costs and to shut-in our higher cost well, the company has reduced average field breakeven and $33 per barrel in 2019 to an estimated $27 to $28 per barrel in the second half of the year.

Including upstream corporate costs, such as G&A interest and leases, we expect our upstream corporate breakeven to be around $35 per barrel. We have all our production hedged around $35 per barrel for the remainder of 2020 and a little over half of our production hedged around its price level to the first half of next year.

Over the next month, we are going to monitor the economic situation as we finalize our 2021 budget. While we are hopeful that our prices will stabilize to a degree next year, we will be planning for various scenarios to ensure that the company is able to survive the worst while maintaining growth optionality to the upside.

I will now turn the call back to our operator, who will open the call up to any question that you may have. Thank you all for listening.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Alvin Chew at Trend Capital. Please go ahead.

Alvin Chew

Hi. I have three questions, really. So I'll begin the first one, management disclosed what is the latest breakeven Brent oil price post hedging? And also second question relates to the $200 million debt growth of Puerto Bahia, right? Well, I just want to understand what is the repayment profile there? And can management give us additional color on the financial covenant breach debt level? And then, the last question regards to, could management give us like guidance on full year CapEx? Is there any change from previous guidance? Thank you.

Richard Herbert

I'm going to CFO Alejandro to talk about the Puerto Bahia debt. Let me just briefly address your other two questions. As we touched on, our breakeven Brent oil price had an upstream level, in the order of about $35 a barrel. And we've worked that down by quite a significant amount this year, largely through reductions in our operating costs. And also with reductions in our G&A, we've had less success in reducing our transportation costs, we have been able to defer some of our transportation costs, in an agreement with the main transportation companies in Colombia that's some -- that's a deferral rather than an adoption, but we make significant progress in reducing our Brent prices this year.

In terms of its impact on the hedges, as you will see in our financial results, most of our hedges actually -- the floor on most of our hedges is between $35 and $37 a day Brent. So at the moment, while the approach remains above that it doesn't have an impact that it does protected increases your prices going any lower in the future.

Alvin Chew

Sorry. Breakeven price $35, right you said, I didn’t quite hear you properly at the beginning.

Richard Herbert

Yes. If you look at -- what we call our upstream breakeven price, which is the cost of -- production and transportation costs in the field, together with the G&A that comes with that we're at about $35 a barrel. And just on CapEx, just to say that we are on track to extend the CapEx that we outline this year, we are able to see -- made a major change in our CapEx guidance back in March, when we shut down a lot of activity. We're on track to spend the CapEx that we sort of read the programs during the year.

Alvin Chew

So it's about 120 million right the full year, the CapEx?

Richard Herbert

Yeah, that's on the upper end of the range, but yes, that's the maximum that we return this year. And to address the Puerto Bahia debt and the repayment schedule, let me hand that to Alejandro?

Alejandro Piñeros

Thank you, Richard. So the Puerto Bahia that $200 million that that you see are financials is the original project finance debt that was put in place back in 2014. For the construction of the port, the final pay or the schedule goes up until 2025 to finish the paying that 200 million, it was originally at 370 and the covenant bridges are in relation with default that were made during the time of the construction of the project as part of the project financing. So, some of these covenants have been in place, some of these bridges have placed for a number of years and there has never been any acceleration of it whatsoever.

Alvin Chew

So, the amortization of the loan is financed from the cash flows from the port, right? Could you give us a sense like whether the cash flows from the port is sufficient for this amortization or no, and how much is it on an annual basis, is being amortized, is this straight line or is it a certain unit?

Alejandro Piñeros

It’s not a straight line, it's something like 20 million, 25 million of principle per year, but it goes up into in the future plus interest. What we have in place is an equity contribution agreement with a board up to 130 million so far drawn 65 million and that equity contribution provides for the deficiencies on the cash flow through the board. So, Frontera covers the remaining part on the debt servicing up to 130 million. So far it has been around 65. And that is 14% interest rate loans. So, from the point of view the control that we exert on the -- and board is not only the 71% that we have on the equity, but we'll also have some loans, mainly loan $65 million from the board, and they bought $200 million is non-recourse different there beyond the equity contribution.

Gabriel De Alba

Just to add to what Alejandro is saying, this is Gabriel De Alba, the exposure that Frontera has Alejandro mentioned, it's already the difference between the [Technical Difficulty]. So Alejandro the maximum exposure is that difference, correct?

Alejandro Piñeros

Yes. It is up to 100 -- up to 130.

Gabriel De Alba

The remaining maximum exposure is 65 million. And nobody there is not, that is not in any form a process of acceleration of any type or anything like that. In addition, even though it's called an equity contribution, Frontera has discretion and how the funding comes in. So, in coordination with report, the funding has been done, not in the form of equity, but in the form of debt, which positions the funding from Frontera in the capital structure of the port and above the other shareholders, which makes it high ranking, a ranking as a creator in the capitalist structure of the port.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Chris Dechiario at Marathon Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Chris Dechiario

Yes. Hi, good morning. Several questions from me. I guess the first you mentioned, a year end cash target of 350 million, which I assume includes restricted cash. That's a drop from the 421 in the third quarter, just want maybe get an idea of what drives the reduction in cash between -- in the fourth quarter where you expect that to come from that's my first question. And then, the second question really rates the Puerto Bahia as well. But maybe if you can just explain the rationale for buying this additional interest and consolidating it. And I think even more importantly, sort of what opportunities are you seeing to maximize the value there and you have any sort of timeframe for when you might be able to do that. Thanks.

Richard Herbert

Again, I will ask Alejandro to respond on our cash position in the third quarter that sort of target that was given off to the end of the year in a minute. And then, on Puerto Bahia, as we've set out in the press release today, the real advantage to Frontera of buying the IFC share of Puerto Bahia is to give us more control over the future direction of the port. The structure that we were under did not give us a sufficient level of control to be able to influence the future direction of the port, we have a number of strategic options for the way the port business develops in the future. And we wanted to be able to take control of that. And so by taking over the IFC interest is going to be in a position where we're in control of the destiny, the port and we've got some ideas that we want to push forward on with that in 2021. So that's the reason why we did it.

Alejandro, in terms of the of the year end cash target, can you explain the reduction in terms of cash both forwarded to the target was signaled for the third quarter to the target was signaled at the end of the year, please, for Chris.

Alejandro Piñeros

Sure, Richard. So Chris, we're finishing cash and cash equivalents in the third quarter at 260 million. Basically, we have remained flat over the past three quarters, that level. In our six, we put our guidance that we will finish the year for cash and cash equivalents at 225 million, assuming a $45 brand price for the remainder of the year. And that's a minimum level. So I think what we're saying is that we are confirming that guidance that we put forward on August 6, currently at 260 million, we feel confident that we will meet that guidance. And, it will depend on what happens to oil prices going forward. But basically, we're confirming our guidance.

Our restricted cash went up to 420 million part of that is the consolidation of the debt service reserve account in Puerto Bahia, which is restricted cash. So the 364, total cash was put in place in August, before the consolidation of Puerto Bahia. So I don't think we're signaling that is going down. I think what we're signaling is that 360 is the minimum level that that we're having.

Also, I wanted to highlight that we have -- as we mentioned in Q2, we have made payments to two suppliers that were delayed during the second quarter. So now, we are more current in terms of our suppliers. So I think we have managed to maintain cash reduce payables and the levels of cash, we feel that we can sustain for the rest of the year, obviously, depends what happens with Brent prices for the remainder of the year. But if they were to stay at the levels, that at 40, 45 levels $45 level, we will be able to deliver guidance.

Chris Dechiario

That's great. And just want to follow-up, you mentioned the payables that you paid some down, which is great. I mean, how much more do you think you have to pay down to get to sort of a normal level of payable days?

Alejandro Piñeros

I think we're now -- we're current with our suppliers, we're basically paying things -- the occurrence. So we don't have anything that is past due, except for some of the transportation payments that they provided for a delay payment that really start in late November. It will go up until the second quarter of next year. So we have close to $20 million in transportation costs that have been delayed as part of an agreement with pipelines in Colombia. So I think that's the only thing that is non-current that -- it's current, but it's something that has a payment agreement, if you will.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, we have no other question. Should you have any further questions, please email IR at fronteraenergy.ca. This does conclude the call. Thank you for participating and have a good day.