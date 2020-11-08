The Value Of The Dollar Is Showing Slow Economic Growth

This scenario is being reflected in the decline in the value of the U. S. dollar.

Markets seem to take this outcome as a picture of contending forces, a situation in which the U. S. will not get the amount of fiscal economic stimulus needed.

The polls failed to capture the outcome of the presidential election and it looks as if there will be a Democratic president and a split U. S. Congress.

As the presidential election approach, the polls were telling us that Joe Biden was going to become the next president of the United States and that he would be supported by a Democratically held Congress.

It seemed as if everything was falling into line for a new government spending program, one that would be large enough to really get the United States economy going again.

Consequently, the value of the US dollar was rising with the idea that the US economy was going to get a lot stronger.

On Monday, the market closed with it taking $1.1639 to purchase one euro; one British pound cost about $1.2900; and the US Dollar Index (DXY) standing at 94.07.

Expectations Changed

The election polls missed their forecasts again.

It appeared that Joe Biden was going to become the next president…barely…and that the Republicans were going to retain the control of the United States Senate.

Whoops! There went the easy path to a new, extensive fiscal policy program as market participants interpreted the result as one that would place Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate at odds with the new president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

As this result became more and more apparent, the value of the dollar declined.

No economic package, no economic growth.

As the week closed, the one euro now cost almost $1.1900; one pound cost $1.3154; and the US Dollar Index dropped to 92.2

One added piece of evidence of an expected weak economy: inflationary expectations built into the yields of US Government securities also dropped after the election.

For example, inflationary expectations built into the yield on the five-year Treasury note was around 1.65 percent right before the election; and this expectation dropped to about 1.50 at the end of the week.

For the ten-year Treasury note, inflationary expectations dropped from about 1.75 percent before the election to around 1.65 percent after the election.

It seems as if investors are now expecting less economic stimulus from the U. S. government, and, consequently, less economic growth from the economy.

Where The Economy Seems To Be

The U. S. economy is still a mess attempting to recover from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And, things are not being helped by the resurgence of cases currently coming about throughout the economy.

This is a time of radical uncertainty, and, although many would like to take an optimistic view of the future, there is a real possibility that U. S. citizens will have to suffer through another round of closures and cutting back on activities.

This has been the case in the European Union and in the United Kingdom.

And, all this is coming on a third quarter where the United States economy was still down 2.9 percent from a year earlier. The third quarter did represent a recovery from the second quarter, which was down 9.0 percent from a year earlier.

Furthermore, although the Federal Reserve actions through the first October seems to have avoided any liquidity crisis that might have been brewing in the economy, there is still a threat, going forward, that the financial system could face solvency problems.

The U. S. economy was already loaded with debt before the current economic setback occurred. The recession has only added to the financial burdens many face, and all the liquidity the Fed has added to the financial system has just added to the debt outstanding.

Two particular statistics to note in this regard. First, the debt of the federal government is now in excess of 100 percent of the country’s nominal GDP. This is the first time this has happened since the end of the Second World War.

Second, it is estimated that about 20 percent of U. S. businesses can be considered to be “zombie” companies. Zombie companies are defined as firms whose debt servicing costs are higher than their profits but are kept alive by relentless borrowing.

Many analysts have believed that, regardless of who was elected president this fall, the next administration would have to spend more time reacting to unknown unknowns that might shock the economy and/or dealing with the accumulating problems of the economy that have been building up over time. Many believe that the real wave of bankruptcies and foreclosures will begin taking place in the spring of 2021.

Battle With Congress

So, the concern of market participants seems to be about how the Republicans and the Democrats will face this environment.

If the past year is any evidence, market participants seem to be very concerned that anything will get done. Consequently, the economy will continue to lag, bankruptcies and foreclosures will rise, and the debt burden will explode.

And, the Federal Reserve has done just about all it can to protect the economy and the financial system.

Thus, the markets seem to be telling us that with no help coming economic growth will be dismal, at best.

Thus, the dollar will continue to weaken and the cost of one euro will probably go above $1.20 to maybe $1.23-$1.25 in the new year.

One might even expect the yield on intermediate and longer-term U. S. Treasury notes to fall as inflationary expectation continue to drop.

How the new administration and the new Congress faces this scenario is a part of the radical uncertainty that seems to be dominating the current time period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.