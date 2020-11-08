Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRHF) CEO Jérôme Lambert on FY 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Hope you're all keeping well. Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Chief Financial Officer; James Fraser, IR Executive and I would like to thank you for joining the other webcast today to review Richemont results of six months ended 30 September, 2020.

the company announcement and slide representation can be downloaded from richemont.com and that the replay of this audio webcast will be available on our website at today at 3:00 p.m. Geneva time.

may I draw your attention to the disclaimer on our presentation and company announcement, regarding forward-looking statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

First, Burkhart will take you through the financial highlights of the first half before reviewing group sales. I will then present some key developments at Maisons then on our distributors. Thereafter, Burkhart will walk you through the financial and offer some concluding remarks. His presentation will be followed by sort of Q&A session

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning to everyone listening and thank you for your time. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the lives of our colleagues, clients and partners and have forced us to close operations for an extended period of time in the early part of the year. The pandemic also caused major disruption notably to global travel which significantly impacted our operational and financial performance. As a result, sales for the first half of the current fiscal year decreased by 26% at actual exchange rates and by 25% at constant rates, with all regions distribution channels and business areas posting lower sales. However, sales in August and September resume growth at constant exchange rates.

This limited the sales decline in the second quarter of our financial year to 2% at constant exchange rates. We will provide more detail as we go through the presentation. Operating profit decreased to €452 million resulting in an operating margin of 8.3% and profit for the period amounted to €159 million down from €869 million in the prior year period. The net cash position was €2.1 billion while this represents a €284 million decline compared to the net cash position at the end of March, just worth noting that excluding the dividend payment of €529 million net cash increased.

Now turning to some of the first half highlights. First, our Maisons and businesses have demonstrated resilience in a difficult environment. With a notable performance from our Jewelry Maisons which generated an operating profit of €922 million and an operating margin above 30%. This achievement is commendable. This business area was the first to rebound upon emerging from the lockdowns driven by strong presence in China and a well-developed online offer and enduring appeal of the iconic collections. China also stood out with significant double-digit growth since the month of May as we will see later. Further, online retail sales of our Maisons enjoyed triple-digit growth and now account for 7% of overall Maisons sales but 10% of our direct-to-consumer sales. Despite the market decline in sales, the group maintained stable cash flow from operating activities versus the prior year period. And finally, trading was stronger in the second quarter.

Let me now walk you through the group sales performance. First by region, then by distribution channel and finally by product line, with changes versus last year as always expressed in constant currencies. Sales declined in all regions in the first half as you can see in the waterfall chart. Europe and the Americas recorded the most substantial sales contraction in value terms while Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific were relatively resilient. The latter largely benefitted from the sharp growth in China. These two regions also enjoy double-digit sales growth in the second quarter while sales were stable in the Americas and remained in negative territory in Europe and Japan.

Let us look at the geographical review beginning with Europe which along with Japan posted the highest rates of decline in sales at minus 44%. Europe was particularly impacted by temporary store and fulfilment center closures early in the year. The lack of international tourism and muted local demand. Nevertheless, the online distributors showed resilience confirming that online purchasing has accelerated during the pandemic. Online retail sales for our Maisons showed very strong growth. The region remains our second largest regions such as contribution to group sales declined to 22% from 30% in the prior year period.

Let us now move to Asia Pacific, where the sales decline was limited to 4% overall as the region returned to growth from July onwards. You can see in the chart that sales in the second quarter grew by 22%. The region represented the largest share of total group sales at 47% up from 37% in the prior year period. As previously mentioned, China showed very strong growth increasing by 83% year-on-year and overtaking the US as the largest market. There are several reasons for this; first, China was the fastest to emerge from the COVID-19 lockdowns and its economy has recovered faster than those in other regions. Second, our Mainland Chinese customer are still not traveling internationally which is prompting them to repatriate their purchases. In contrast, sales declined in the rest of the region.

Retail sales grew by high single digits driven by double-digit growth in China and domestic Korea. China recorded triple-digit growth in online retail sales partly sustained by the opening of flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion during the period under review. Overall there was good sales growth at the Jewelry Maisons.

Let us now look at the Americas region, where sales decreased by 31%. The region accounted for 16% of group sales compared to 18% in the prior year period. All business areas and channels declined during the period. Among the business areas, the Jewelry Maisons were affected to a lesser extent. Looking at distribution channels, online retail posted at low single-digit decline. It is worth noting that online retail sales delivered triple-digit growth at the Jewelry Maisons and double-digit growth at both the Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion and Accessories Maisons.

Momentum improved significantly in the second quarter compared to the first quarter with positive growth in the month of September. Retail sales were broadly stable overall supported by growth at the Jewelry Maisons. Online retail sales grew by double digits driven by triple-digit performance at the Jewelry Maisons and double-digit growth at the Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion and Accessories Maisons.

Let us now turn to Japan, which represented 7% of group sales. Sales in the region were 44% lower than in the prior year period. In addition to the aforementioned impacts of the pandemic on international tourism and customer sentiment which prevailed around most of the world. The region also faced challenging comparatives. You may remember that sales increased by 13% in the prior year period ahead of the implementation of the October, 2019 VAT increase. Online retail sales posted growth.

And finally, Middle East and Africa representing 8% of group sales in the period. Sales were 5% lower than the prior year period sustained by 36% increase in the second quarter of the fiscal year. Increased regional tourist spending, repatriation of purchases and strong growth of the Jewelry Maisons partly driven by the internationalization of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more than offset a lack of inbound tourists. Sales at the online distributors were stable compared to the prior year period. But the group Maisons online retail sales grew triple digits benefitting from the development of their online offer.

Let us now turn to sales by Distribution Channel. First the retail channel which is by far our largest channel contributing 53% of group sales. Sales in our 1,179 directly operated boutiques were lower by 22%. There was a high single-digit increase in Asia Pacific with China and domestic Korea both posting strong double-digit growth. Part of the double-digit increase in the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to the internationalization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia just mentioned.

All business areas reported declines with the Jewelry Maisons being less affected. In the second quarter sales were broadly in line with prior year period with positive sales growth since August. Second, online retail which represents sales from YOOX NET-A-PORTER and the online sales portion of both Watchfinder and as well as the group's Maisons. Despite the closure of fulfilment centers in the early part of the periods. This distribution channel increased its contribution to 22% of group sales up from 17% in the prior year period. Excluding the online distributors, the group's Maisons online retail sales represented 7% of group sales.

Online retail was the most resilient channel as increases in Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa contained the channels overall decline to 3% versus the prior year. The remarkable triple-digit growth of our Maisons online retail sales was led by triple-digit growth at the Jewelry Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers and double-digit growth at the Fashion and Accessories Maisons.

Second quarter sales increased 17% versus the prior year period for the channel as a whole. Third, wholesale which includes sales to franchise partners and to multi-brand retail partners as well as royalty income. Wholesale sales were 42% lower than the prior year period. This channel was the most significantly impacted by COVID-19 and social unrest in some locations. The largest declines were in Europe and the Americas. Watch inventories remained under control with sell out exceeding sell in. Wholesale sales stood at 25% of group sales declining from 31% a year ago.

And finally, let us move to the sales breakdown by product line. All product lines recorded lower sales with Jewelry and clothing showing the most resilience. Jewelry now represents the largest product category for the group by far at 41% of sales. Jewelry sales grew by double digits in both Asia Pacific due to the strength in China and in Middle East and Africa sustained by the internalization of stores and strong demand for the group Maisons products primarily in Jewelry.

Watch sales have declined in all regions partially due to the higher exposure to wholesale, our hardest hit distribution channel as well as pandemic driven point of sales closure. In clothing and leather goods, momentum picked up at the online distributors once fulfilment centers reopened. But this was not sufficient to fully stem the decline and sales across the period.

Over to you, Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. Let me start with Jewelry Maisons which include the Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpel. [Indiscernible] reported an 18% decrease in sales overall, Asia Pacific posted mid single-digit sales growth and Middle East and Africa high single-digit increase. The fall was supported by very strong growth in China. Online sales of the Jewelry Maisons increased by triple-digit. With Cartier flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion contributing to its performance in China. This momentum however could not outweigh the decline in retail and wholesale sales.

Second quarter sales increased by 4% overall driven by growth in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and the Americas. The Jewelry Maisons operating results were down by 24% to €922 million of the results of lower sale reduced manufacturing capacity utilization, higher gold prices and stronger Swiss franc. The operating margin remained above 30% due to good cost control and targeted investment in digital communications initiatives along with some store renovation and a few strategical important opening.

Let us look at the main development over the past six months. Our stores were closed and various physical events cancelled. Digital initiatives such as Watchmaking Encounters and high Jewelry previews proved to be innovative and effective ways to continue to engage with our customers globally. Physical interactions were replaced with distance sales, call center and digital interactions with clients notably through social media. The limited number of store renovations and relocations included Cartier boutiques in Shanghai, Plaza 66, [indiscernible] and [indiscernible] and Plaza Dome [ph] in Paris and Prince's Building in Hong Kong, SAR.

In addition, Buccellatti acquired the rights to its historic store in Rome originally opened by Maria Buccellatti in 1926 and is in the process of relocating its northern store [indiscernible] street. Product launches were well received Buccellatti enhanced its jewel and luxury Jewelry collection and classical watches. At Cartier the successful Clash Jewelry collection has been expanded to include a white gold offer. In watches, Cartier [indiscernible] special watches. [Foreign Language] were further enriched.

Let us now review our Specialist Watchmakers business area which consolidate the result of eight watch Maisons. Sales were 38% lower declining in all regions, though Asia Pacific was relatively resilient. Online retail reported a triple-digit increase with trends across most Maisons partly driven by the opening of flagship stores in Tmall Luxury Pavilion. However this was more than offset by declines in other channels primarily due to the specialist watchmakers exposure to multi-brand retail partners.

Due to our work in previous years, we entered this challenging situation from a sound position. Adding sides production to the true level of demand and optimize our distribution network. Our Maisons have tightly monitored inventory which are sound in the channels. We sell out remaining cross selling. In the second quarter, sales were down by 18%, a market improvement from minus 66% in the first quarter.

Strict cost control and reduced investment partly mitigated the impact on profitability of weaker sales, lower levels of manufacturing capacity utilization, higher gold prices and strong Swiss Franc. As a consequence the operating loss was limited to €8 million. Our Maisons have been quick to respond to the new challenges arising from the global pandemic. They have launched or facilitated a number of digital initiatives to enhance client experience. Let me give you a few examples.

We've facilitated and participated in Watches & Wonders on the Cloud following the cancellation of the physical Watches & Wonders Geneva fair in April. These includes virtual product presentation and interview of our best watchmakers in EU. In parallel, a digital campaign was launched on Tmall Luxury Pavilion to showcase Watch Maisons latest products to clients in China with interactive experience capabilities such as virtual 3D popup stores and augmented reality functionality.

The success of this virtual event - for the organization of to further Watches & Wonders exhibition landing off online and offline events in Shanghai's [indiscernible]. IWC and Piaget both launched an immersive boutique experience where clients were able to navigate around virtual store and view different products with a 360 degree panoramic view. The Maisons also brought the in-store experience to clients for distance sales initiative. The elective store investment included new IWC flagship store in Zurich, with a live link to its manufacturing facilities in shop housing. It also included the opening of five flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion for IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin. Iconic collections were further enriched, in the first half product launches included the redesign Master Control, Jaeger LeCoultre as well as new references for Portugieser at IWC for Possession and Limelight Gala at Piaget and the Overseas at Vacheron Constantin.

Now let us move to online distributors which recruit YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder. Sales of our Maisons products on YOOX NET-A-PORTER are shown on the both the Maisons respective business areas and online distributors. They are subsequently eliminated on the intersegment elimination. Sales decreased to 21% to €934 million. There was relatively outperformance in Europe, in Middle East and Africa and Japan. Since the reopening of fulfilment centers all regions have seen gradual improvement.

In the second quarter, sales increased by 2%. However good cost control could not fully offset a sharp drop in activity and margin caused by COVID-19 and a highly competitive pricing environment, especially the online distributors who post an operating loss of €138 million with €49 million EBITDA loss over period. Cash flow for the online distributors was positive for the period.

During the period under review, YOOX NET-A-PORTER celebrated its 20th Anniversary and continue to consolidate its position as a leader in online luxury fashion. 165 exclusive brand capsules were introduced and NET-A-PORTER replatforming is on track. As physical events were cancelled YOOX NET-A-PORTER partnered with [indiscernible] and Alibaba to bring Watches & Wonders fair experience to the Chinese sale online. The joint venture with Alibaba continues to progress successfully. NET-A-PORTER flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion has increased its offering to 202 luxury brands including 15 local Chinese designer brand.

In addition to the online flagship stores of Alaïa, Chloé and Dunhill. YOOX NET-A-PORTER began operating Montblanc's e-commerce facilities in August and cartier.co.uk in October. Sustainability initiatives continues to be a key focus area with the introduction of electric delivery vans and the renewal of the Vanguard mentorship program for its fifth season. The now well-established program supports emerging designers to become successful brand over the long-term. Watchfinder received a positive customer response to the strength and international presence which includes France, Germany, Switzerland, USA and Hong Kong SAR. Watchfinder and digital Maisons have continued to explore opportunities to better meet our clients expectations.

Finally, let us move to the other businesses which primarily include group's fashion and accessories Maisons and watch component manufacturing activities. Before the sales declined while broad based across regions and locations with the exception of China where sales grew. Overall online retail grew by double-digit mainly driven by strong performances at Montblanc and Peter Millar whilst Alaïa, Chloé and Dunhill online flagship stores were negatively affected by the top three closures of YOOX NET-A-PORTER fulfilment centers.

Wholesale sales were affected by the difficulties of some department stores in the US and Japan as well as greatly reduced footfall at airport duty-free shops. The segment posted an operating loss of €108 million resulting from lower sales and lower gross margin which were partly mitigated by good cost control. Included in the overall operating results while losses at the Group's watch component manufacturer.

Let us look at the development of some of the Maisons. The fashion and accessories Maisons accelerated their digital transformation in the wake of the pandemic. This included spring buying campaigns at Alaïa, Chloé, Dunhill and Serapian which employed fully digitalized showrooms. Also as with some of our other business areas distance sales tools and live streaming events were organized to allow clients to discover and buy products.

Three new flagship stores were Chloé, Dunhill and Montblanc were open on Tmall Luxury Pavilion and early results are promising. Also Montblanc's online flagship stores in managed five YOOX NET-A-PORTER which have strengthened clients online experience. Notable launches across categories. The most notable ones included Mini Daria bag at Chloé; Courts sneaker at Dunhill; the M_Gram collection at Montblanc and Hyperlite Shield Outwear at Peter Millar.

In writing instruments, Montblanc launched Meisterstück Le Petit Prince and Planet [ph] and in closing Dunhill launched a capsule collection with Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi. This concludes the review of the first half performance of each business area. Burkhart, over to you now.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Let me walk you through the rest of the P&L starting with gross profit. Gross profit decreased by 31% and gross margin by 450 basis points. The 57.8% margin was impacted by several factors. The primarily factor was lower manufacturing capacity utilization due to COVID-19. Other factors included adverse currency movements notably as stronger Swiss Franc on cost, higher gold prices and highly competitive pricing environment in online fashion. To be noted, short time work compensation scheme contribution of €56 million only partly compensated for significant some activity losses.

Let us now look at net operating expenses which decreased to €2.7 billion. A reduction at 21% at both actual and constant exchange rates. Despite early and decisive actions to reduce our cost base, we were not able to fully compensate for the decline in sales and margin given the mainly fixed nature of most of our costs. I will now walk you through the expenses by category. Selling and distribution expenses which accounted for 53% of total operating expenses decreased by 17% at actual exchange rates by 16% constant exchange rates. This decline reflects strict cost control across all lines, positive cost impact link to temporary closures of points of sales including rent release and to a lesser extent public support scheme.

Communication expenses fell by 50% at actual exchange rates or by 49% at constant exchange rates well above the level of sales declined. This resulted in a lower a communication expense ratio at 6%. Given the more variable nature, we had greater flexibility to reduce this cost. Also most physical events were cancelled for health and security reasons. Fulfilment expenses decreased by 4% at both constant and actual exchange rates mainly due to the temporary closure of fulfilment centers early in the period.

Administration expenses which are more fixed in nature declined by 11% or 12% at constant exchange rates. Strong discipline and cost control more than offset a strong Swiss Franc and continued technology investment at the Group's online distributors and Maisons. Other expenses at €97 million were 5% lower than the prior year period at both actual and constant exchange rates. The included €87 million related to the amortization of intangible assets at the online distributors compared to €90 million in the prior year period.

Net operating expenses as a percentage of group sales rose from 46.6% a year ago to 49.5%. This leads us to operating profit which is down by 61% versus the prior year. The reduction in operating cost while significant was not enough to compensate for lower sales and lower gross margin. The operating margin declined to 8.3% from 15.7% in the prior year period.

Let us now review the rest of the P&L items below the operating profit line starting with finance cost. Net finance cost for the period amounted to €117 million compared to €110 million in the prior year period. The limited €7 million year-on-year increase can be explained by combination of factors mostly offsetting each other. The €43 million reversal in financial expense and a €41 million higher net loss on monetary items were mostly offset by higher net gain of €68 million on hedging activities and lower fair value adjustments.

Let us now turn to the profit for the period, which decreased to €159 million primarily due to the decrease in operating profits. The - minor items that offset one another namely higher net finance cost and lower taxes. Our effective tax rate for the period amounted to 55.2% reflecting the geographical distribution of profits and a much lower profit before tax. Cash flow generated from operating activities at €926 million was broadly in line with prior year. This achievement reflected lower taxes in a significant improvement in working capital which can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventories while the progressive improvement in the wholesale channel led to higher receivables at the end of the period.

Let us now turn to our gross capital expenditure which amounted to €188 million, 33% lower than the prior year period. Investments were significantly reduced in an effort to preserve cash. As a percentage of group sales capital expenditure was broadly in line at 3.4% compared 3.8% in the prior year period. 45% of gross expenditure related to point of sales investments including internal and franchise boutiques. Investments were mostly related to selective store innovations - including Cartier's boutique in Shanghai IFC and in San Diego at Fashion Valley as well as the renovated monthly [indiscernible] flagship store in Hong Kong, Prince's Building.

Manufacturing spend declined from 12% of gross capital expenditure to 10% and primarily related to development costs and machinery mostly at Cartier. Other investments accounted for the remaining 45%. The many reflected investments in information technology at our online distributors and Maisons.

Let us now turn to free cash flow. Free cash inflow amounted to €444 million, an increase of €104 million compared to the prior year period. This increase mainly reflected a stable cash flow from operations, lower capital expenditures as just discussed and lower lease payments primarily due to rent release. And now onto our balance sheet, which remains very strong. With shareholders equity accounting for 51% of the total. Net cash decreased to €2.111 billion at 30th of September 2020 from €2.395 billion are 31st of March, 2020. Excluding the dividend payment of €529 million the group's net cash position would have increased by €245 million. The dividend payment this year was improved at CHF 1 per A share or 10 B shares compared to CHF 2 per A share or 10 B shares in the prior period.

I will now make some concluding remarks before turning to questions. First, starting with the environment. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty we have seen a number of clear trends emerging and are actively responding to these across our Maisons and businesses. We have seen a rapid rise in online luxury shopping, a trend which we believe is here to stay and will continue to strengthen. The softer recovery in wholesale sales due to difficulties at Japanese and US department stores and at multi-brand watch retailers that do not offer online services.

This along with temporary store closures and lower footfall has contributed to greater direct engagement within clients. Although the interaction with customers has become less physical our sales colleagues have been very resourceful, contacting their clients via various social media channels. Overall, our teams have demonstrated strong creativity in promoting our Maisons products with virtual tours of boutiques, online product launches and digital watch fairs.

In the absence of international travel, we have also seen Chinese customers reassuring purchases privacy made overseas. It is hard to say how much of international tourism will return once the pandemic is finally behind us. We're monitoring this closely as together with higher online sales that may have long-term implications for our retail network. Omnichannel is much talked about, but in practice few in the industry have fully embedded the model which implies connected online and offline retail networks. Reflecting the increase wait of agent clientele. Our clientele on average is younger with more millennials and Gen Z looking for iconic creations and more direct digital engagement.

Finally with the pandemic, we have seen a heightened focus on sustainability issues. Richemont Maisons and businesses stand for timeliness, quality and craftsmanship. Values that are particularly sought after in uncertain times and in a more sustainability conscious world. We have a longstanding commitment to conducting business responsibly. We know that there is always more to do regarding corporates and industry-wide sustainability efforts and strive to improve each year.

Last year, we accelerated our efforts with a transformational sustainability strategy that reflects our ambition to see luxury, create benefits for all and represents a small movement for better luxury. Looking at our half year results as just reviewed. I'm not revealing anything new by saying that these have been very challenging times with the pandemic affecting all of us. Having said that, we would like to highlight that during our second quarter we began to see an improvement in sales starting in China and then to a lesser degree in some other locations. As a result, the decline in sales was limited to 2% at constant currencies driven by positive growth at the Jewelry Maisons and online distributors.

The group as a whole resumed growth in August at constant exchange rates. Going forward the lack of visibility surrounding the pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainty oblige us to remain cautious and agile. Obviously, the safety of our colleagues, clients and partners is at the core of everything we do. Given the recent sharp increase in the number of cases in many parts of the Western world. We will continue to be extremely vigilant. We will also continue our unrelenting focus on cash to continue generating positive free cash flow. We will continue to monitor inventories, keep tight control on cost and make targeted investments that support our strategic journey towards new retail.

Our Maisons and business will accelerate the digital transformation and continue implementing innovative initiatives to generate sales. We have demonstrated our ability to adapt quickly. we're confident we will emerge from this crisis stronger thanks to decisive actions in making the right call to investment and creative initiatives, all supported by strong balance sheet.

This concludes our presentation. Thank you for your attention and I will now hand back over to Sophie.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. Thank you to some of you for taking the time to email your most pressing questions including this morning after yesterday's announcement. We thank you very much for your proactivity. And actually a lot of questions, that we can gather were widely shared. We'll read them in descending order at present for you. So and surprisingly a lot of questions surrounded yesterday's announcement. So basically around the rationale, what is the strategic rationale and one analyst split it. Why do these transaction given the problems you're having with Richemont? I can't see any individual scale advantage. So that would be your question number one and then I'll read the other questions in around that matter. I think Mr. Rupert. This is for you.

Johann Rupert

Our journey - where it started. But nearly 20 years ago, when we were in the process of selling our shares in the then be, that we got out of the exit of our pay TV business and the shares were trading at about €68 and I was uncomfortable because we had a lockup for a year. So we off Lehman Brothers and that a genius by the name of Arnoma Sinaya [ph] and he got us €68 and a year later, when the lockup was over. We'd obviously sold and gotten the cash by then the share price was €8.

During that period, we got to know Natalie Massenet. And she was dreaming about starting an online store and we were intrigued and colleague of ours - shocked and brought it our attention and we took a small stake and good to know the business. But we only requested one thing, if we were going to share the journey. We didn't want to go through all the pain and learning and then to find out that another competitor would buy. So we said, please could we have pre-emptive rights. If you ever wish to sell. And all the shares we bought subsequently were at the behest of shareholders in NAP. So we never really had the intention to buy it, control it, etc.

We always respected the neutrality of NAP. And some of you may recall in 2015 at the FTE Luxury Goods Conference. I made an appeal to the other luxury goods companies to join us and I expressed our view that this was a very big guide that I was not sure that any single luxury goods company not matter how big it could do on their own. And appeal to the other groups that we would form a platform and really do it like Spotify has now done with a content providers or shareholders that it run us in neutral platform. Well that fell on deaf ears and obviously the prisoners dilemma took over and everybody acted in their own worst interest.

We then realized we needed more scale and we did the YOOX deal. In the meantime, technology had advanced throughout we were doing well in the curatorial side. And it's off special value for Richemont. Now you got to understand that, we got to look at it from a Richemont perspective and then from a why not perspective? From a Richemont perspective and from co-brand owners. People prefer selective distribution. We were approached. We did not initiate this conversation and it made sense to me because I've always been interested in technology.

In fact, before Richemont we had Rand Merchant Bank and we were partners with a genius unfortunately since passed away Tilman Luden [ph], who had a company Seltech [ph] and we were the first Apple distributors in South Africa and we both reached Rand Merchant Bank on Apple Mac's. We're in fact the first bank to computerize. I then got everybody all my colleagues Max and to think when we started Richemont, all the planning, everything done on Mac's 128K to think that a little SD card on the DJI [indiscernible]. The memory of 1.5 million of those Mac's. So we always approached it from a technology side. Everything.

Now the difference between Farfetch and a number of others. These competitors were platforms created by people from the software platforms side. They were coders. We also found when we met with and got to know the Alibaba people a lot better. They also coders. So we had the coders creating the platform and then the curators Natalie and then Federico, who could do the curation. Now for our clients, the curation is very, very valuable and that was also the interest of Alibaba when they approached us to do the joint venture in China. Clients like it.

So when the opportunity arose now to work together in China as I said, we did not initiate. We looked upon it as providing one pea and three peas put together. A hybrid model. We absolutely believe that online and e-commerce and new retail will grow. Now this is obviously accelerated almost exponentially due to the COVID crisis and I don't think - I think it's a reset for all of us, not just a pause. We wanted to make sure that we were leaders in that field. It combines one pea and three pea and it gives optionality to brand owners and clearly our new partners also believe in that now.

Let me be quite clear. Farfetch will continue to be run by José Neves and his team. And I'm not just saying it now, but I - as long as José wishes to. So secondly as per question from the press, no money is taken after the company. It is going into Farfetch, China. Farfetch and we have optionality to later on convert into the holding company shares. We will work together. It's been very difficult during COVID times to advance any further discussions. But over the next two to three years. We will work together. Currently the two companies in these words have got different blood types.

So there's lot of work to be done. I don't want to speculate. They're a public company. There's nothing - that should be put in the public domain now. We're very, very cautious. But clearly, we are looking at getting to a model that gives the best optionality for clients on the one hand and Maisons - ours now Kering has joined and others to use this platform. I don't know, we could carry on for two hours on that. But it's a limited time and I'm sure Jérôme Lambert and Burkhart and others can add to that.

Sophie Cagnard

I've got some more questions that maybe I can raise now. Would it be possible to understand what is proposed transaction means for YNAP and Richemont's e-comm strategy moving forward? What are your thoughts on key strategic synergies between your brand portfolio and Farfetch and also between YNAP and Farfetch? How does it compare on same amount?

Johann Rupert

Sophie, we just announced the deal last night. I think that is really work in progress.

Sophie Cagnard

Understood. So I'll move on to more questions on by that itself. And notably Richemont business model and many analysts ask whether there were any plan to shift why from wholesale to more platform-based business model? And if so to what extent and if not, why not?

Johann Rupert

Well, that's been answered in the first already.

Sophie Cagnard

Yes, in a way. Yes. Then the other questions related to why not losses. With losses now next year, what is the timeframe for why not breaking even and what are your levels to exceed with?

Johann Rupert

I need to address all of this. In your business philosophy you can either build goodwill or you can buy goodwill. And the way in which the accounting profession and financial analyst. How we're modeling it today is they applaud you if you buy another company and you pay a fortune in either your own shares which is the worst or in cash, to make an acquisition. Where you reward the previous shareholders. But the goodwill, the brand equity, the systems that you built up that got amortized over the years that went through the previous company's P&L and you keep on getting questions and questions.

Now if you look at when we started with Van Cleef. The company wasn't losing nearly what we paid for it annually and every year not only from analyst, but from directors, non-executive directors specifically. I would get the question. Now when is it going to turn profitable, when it's going to turn profitable? Sometimes you got to invest and sometimes you got to build and develop and that's part of building goodwill and building knowledge. So I think this obsession with what is it going to cost? What are the losses going to be? If we haven't done it, we wouldn't have been able to get into the situation now. We hopefully we can build the model with one pea and three pea, that's attractive not only to Richemont but to other brands owners as well.

Obviously, we won't have to amortize a lot of the programming that we had to because we will be able to access it another way. But that is to be negotiated. But that's the intent.

Sophie Cagnard

All right. The next question is I think for Jérôme. When will the migration of NET-A-PORTER be completed?

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you, Sophie. In foreground I want to stress on the line that why not annual trend relative to online distributors as being true very intense on it. You'll remember that our distribution centers were closed within the - in early spring. But since June the team has been working very hard there to recover. And as stressed by Burkhart in his presentation very tough work has been done there by the team in terms of cash flow and we saw a significant improvement to take his word in terms of cash flow situation for our online distributors and particularly at YNAP and the team has been very active doing. They've also been recovering a lot into in terms of client relationship in term of bringing the level of service factor to where it was before COVID.

When it comes to replatforming, the team has been despite COVID also working very intensively. We're on track with the last mile offers that are phase of replatforming which is NAP replatforming and to cater which is localization, mainly the localization and the upgrade of our NAP platform. So cater whether or which is Middle East is being achieved by the team with success, so this one is quite remarkable. The second one which is also quite important is that, the onboarding of our Maisons. Online up is progressing and again what our Chairman said this morning, is making this embarking even more important for the future. It was Montblanc in summer and it was Cartier.co.uk in just few weeks ago and these two platforms being achieved in October. As being achieved per agenda or in the conditions that were expected and specified. As Montblanc we could even see that we're not in aggression but to continuously improvement of the performance.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Jérôme. I think we can move now to the Jewelry Maisons. And there's a question more related to Cartier and Tiffany, maybe for Burkhart. From what angle would you expect the competition to intensify from a geographical product and retail channel price to your point? North America, Europe or Asia and cheap price versus high end, bridal, high Jewelry versus other type of products, new stock on set, so what approaches are you talking in this respect? And also whether this change your outlook on revenue growth and margin forecast?

Burkhart Grund

Sophie, thank you for the question. I think I cannot be really helpful on this because it's - we do not comment on our competitors and their respective or prospective plans and we cannot really make any statements around this at the present time because as we all know the combination of the deal between those two groups that you just named has not yet closed. So I think it's way too early to make any coherent statements about that.

Sophie Cagnard

So the next question actually relates to Clash and whether the launch of Clash has enabled Cartier to take market share at the expense of competitors or has the launch actually been at the expense of the other Cartier line? In other words such as being in cannibalization.

Burkhart Grund

Listen, I can only refer to I would say an undisturbed situation because obviously the pandemic that we've been going through during the last six or shall we say, eight to nine months has changed many things. What has become very clear is that, Cartier had very strong reacceleration over recent month. They've clearly emerged the quickest out of lockdowns and the disruption the pandemic has caused. Their Jewelry lines have been enriched as we know through the launch of Clash where we now have that's what we usually do over the years, extend and enrich the collection through additional functionalities, additional materials, additional offers. This has been done now and Cartier successfully added the white gold offer to the Clash line. Also higher position in terms of pricing and once again referring to what we've seen also discussed during the last year.

We have not seen cannibalization. We've seen the other Jewelry lines accelerating in line with the very strong success around Clash and you remember that in the last fiscal year, we spoke about it saying, that we had even situations in the first six months after launching the line. Where we could not satisfy the customer demand due to vastly exceeding our initial planning. And I think that still holds true, very strong growth obviously the last two years for this new line and no visible cannibalization effect that we've seen.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. The next question relates to the percentage of online and by Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels and where do we see this? What is our long-term target?

Burkhart Grund

Well Sophie, you should know this better than who will not break this out.

Sophie Cagnard

Yes, I do but I feel there's no [indiscernible].

Burkhart Grund

Yes, I know. Let's say by individual Maisons. What we've seen and what we've commented on quite largely throughout the presentation and also through our press release, is that Jewelry Maisons have had greater exposure and I would say, more advanced than some other businesses especially watch business in the online penetration. As you know we've deployed our online operations over the last 10, 12 years around the globe.

One of the biggest markets historically has been the North American market where the Jewelry Maisons and Montblanc have been leading Maisons. So on that success, Jewelry Maisons have significantly increased their online penetration in the US as they have in Asia primarily in China because we have added stores to that notably, the online luxury pavilion online flagship store or pavilion flagship store as we now call it for Cartier.

The online penetration for Jewelry Maisons is higher than for the Specialist Watchmakers puts the lower than the Fashion Accessories Maisons which have the highest online penetration even before the pandemic. So I'd say, the question is less about what is the weight of the penetration of each individual channel. Be it online or offline retail. But the question is more about, how do we actually link those two channels in terms of customer intelligence, in terms of inventory intelligence and that in part or will be addressed through this partnership that we have now established or are in the process of launching between ourselves. YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Alibaba and Farfetch. Thank you, Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Well, thank you. So we should move now to more portfolio related questions, which I'll move for Mr. Rupert. So quite a number of analysts that wrote, you stated in May that the group will not be sold or merged. Are you still in the same mind frame? Is it kind for transformational including merger or being taken over?

Johann Rupert

I had to chat as you know to Andrei [ph] before about this.

Sophie Cagnard

That's right.

Johann Rupert

[Indiscernible] that was really quite a surprise because I didn't know that we were in - for sale at all. And I think it was just a bit of red herring during at that stage problems between LVHM and Tiffany. So there was no substance to it. We have so often spoken about these so-called transformational view. So neither on the other item.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. The next question relates to business diversification. Does Richemont have business diversification that it should help? Or would it consider to expand or transfer in other area? And if so, which one?

Johann Rupert

I think we've just done one.

Sophie Cagnard

All right, so there's no point in asking a question on SMA's [ph] and has the board considered the option to exit the stock luxury operation which have not made profit since 2007? And would any such decisions be accelerated now that it is fortunately within place?

Johann Rupert

I think we have just found very good root to market for fashion and accessories and I think our deal was of Barabas [ph] will become very, very exciting in the next three months. So the answer is, no. We now have a way to the root to market that was the message before because it was a question as, do you open more stores? Do you put more CapEx in? Would that tick an egg? Would that you then increase sales? And we've never really been good at fast fashion. But I think our fast fashion business model is under scrutiny. I'm not sure that is sustainable. It's by now - culture may have peaked a while ago and certainly post-COVID I'm not sure that it's sustainable.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you for the answer.

Johann Rupert

Different philosophy.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We're moving onto to watches. So the third question for you Jérôme. How would you describe the current stock levels at your wholesale partners? Can you comment on selling versus sell out and matching with end results during the presentation? Any risks of new buyback? For instance in reserve to and given situation to exit the watch retail.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you, Sophie. As commented by Burkhart and our Chairman. Indeed there is a - so the ratio between sell out and the sell in remains over 100% which is very important point of measurement of our performance. Again, our Chairman said this morning it is a crisis of the COVID is a stress test for organization. We consider that COVID is also a very stress test for our going director more and more going director to our clients through retail or through wholesale which require a very good stock understanding and monitoring. If you're only retailer you monitor your own stock. If you want to ever an approach that favor retail and wholesale and our wholesale partner, you need a strong monitoring of it. To put remember in place now a good three and half years, four years ago.

We put good tools to monitor that and we're happy to report that they're more than ever active and then we have this higher sell out and sell in for sure some region particularly showing that, today in APAC and more specifically or in China. We're already facing situation of shortage for some of our Maisons. Which is good news in a way or it shows us strong aspiration of the end client, constant strong aspiration for products. We spoke a lot from APAC and China versus also true in other regions of the world.

Middle East as Burkhart was saying has been showing your strong resilience in recovery and all the regions. So it's a necessity and through that phase, we see how it function and then if you see how a manufacturer can name the one of either [Foreign Language] or one of Maisons. The rate of occupation of our team as when of course why not Cartier. The rate of occupation of our team shows that it is a true reality. Only a few weeks after closing. We have been re-emerging and we have been putting back a very high level of activity because we had no stock and we had not to observe or months of the other stock ahead of us.

I think for again besides market monitoring. It's also a question of how we monitor our social commitment to our colleagues and that's what we always have in the back of our head, when we do these kinds of management. It's go for the market for sure. It's got to assist in long-term and mid-term value but that's also probably or the best insurance we can have towards our commitment, towards our colleague and our social responsibility. Thank you, Sophie. Sophie?

Sophie Cagnard

Sorry, I was on mute. So it's just like saying and distribution at work leaving now for space watchmakers?

Jérôme Lambert

I think again.

Sophie Cagnard

To more selected distribution.

Jérôme Lambert

Again I think there is a selection distribution word we've been using a lot. And selective distribution another way to say qualitative distribution. We believe in it. We believe that the best service or the best offer, that the best service and the best offer are correlated. And for long-term we have established it with stronger commitment in investment. You can see that our network tends to stabilize itself within the time because there are still region of the world where network is expanding again you speak from China. But you even can speak from Japan for example where we tend to have more presence of our offer to-date. All the regions have contracted themselves and it's also linked to social evolution of this country with concentration of population in town and so on and so on.

So I would say their network is now stabilized. It knows margin and adaptation and follows more macroeconomical trends when it comes to that. for sure, new retail will push us to more and more immersive experiential and the one of IWC in Zurich is probably one of the best example is not the best example of what we mean, when we speak that we speak from immersive experience. And combining these immersive experiential with e-commerce will for sure offer to our clients for the future even more chance to access to the products and to the service in best condition.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you.

Johann Rupert

Sophie, I think it's - sorry it's Johann here. I think it's a very good question and had this COVID pandemic versus human crisis and hit us three or four years ago. We would have been in trouble. But we deliberately cleaned the market. The people on the call will remember. We really, really cleaned the whole market and our colleagues in the - led by Emmanuel Feron [ph] applied with the upper edge of the Watch Maisons proper discipline. So that of sell in had to be less than sell out. And I think that to corroborate that is - if you look at our cash flow, over the period up to now, early November. It would have been a disastrous cash flow had our stocks not been cleaned. So our stocks are cleaner and I'm happier with the level of our stocks now then four or five years ago and that is a complement to our colleagues in the watch division and to Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Can I just add my perspective to that, excuse me Sophie which is taking it from a different angle? But basically saying the same we've done as you know buybacks in watches. First at Cartier and then at the Specialist Watchmakers for a reason because the inventory and the excess inventory that was sitting in the channel or with our trade partners was inventory that did not turn because it came what sold in at a different time in the cycle, so to say and we said we will help our trade partners. Who bear responsibility with ourselves for having let that inventory situation build up? We will help them but we cannot just buyback and then continue with the old ways before, that's when we try to and I think we've managed very well to be very strong, continued and durable commitment of all our colleagues and our Maisons.

We've managed to rebalance the relationship with our wholesale partners so that actually the inventory that we sell into them is lean, is monitored and is really built and structured so that they can best serve their customers which means, our customers as well. And we have gone through considerable pain and considerable criticism for doing this buybacks. But we've always said, if we do this buyback. It cannot be a one shot, it has to be accompanied going forward by different way of running this business, with different management, principles and KPI. Sell in, sell out or the other way around as we use it, is a very important KPI. But it's not for the sake of having a KPI. But it's for the sake of having a clean inventory position that will avoid in the long run brand equity impairment and our trade partners have partnered up with us and I think we have a very good ongoing tool that enables us to actually avoid future buybacks and that's why I think we will have to put this argument or this question to rest now, of are you planning additional inventory buybacks?

Our inventory management approach is clean and I think long-term sustainable and I think hopefully this answers the question throughout this pandemic. We've applied the same approach and it has actually has helped us preserve cash flow and I think has helped us preserve cash flow of our partners as well. Thank you, Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. So the next question is a bit of a challenging comment on, what reserve value or basically the strength of our Maisons? But again Richemont watch brand in terms of Cartier ever have a same secondary market characteristics by maintaining if not high value than primary as Rolex, AP [ph] and others? And what are you doing there?

Jérôme Lambert

Sophie, I can first start to say and because that's a good correlation with the previous that. We have around 10,000 colleagues working in the different manufacturers of Richemont. In France, in Switzerland for the watches or in Italy, in Germany for the watches and the writing instrument. And in some house are the work of that we have in our manufacturers is directly correlated what I'm saying smooth management of zadaman [ph] and by the constant capability to adapt our offer to the zadaman [ph]. And we tend to pay attention not to have, to the top up to the down element that will be out of the control.

We do believe that our speculative sometime perception of the value of a product much further than far from the use of product built in transit risk. And in our risk appreciation we don't want to ever an operating business model built on speculation of the values and a product can take. It's important for us that there is a value of use, that or the investment is well protected and Burkhart was speaking from the case, they're in from KPIs. There's one that we follow or with lot of attention that the discount rate in our own boutique and today in COVID time, our discount time in our boutique all shoes, specialist watchmaker vary from less than 1% and that's rather lower from 0.5% on top of my mind then higher NI rate and that the way we consider and shows the value of the product is good and maintained.

Of course we can always name one product or the other. Of course we could say, look at the series of [indiscernible]. You can if I'm not wrong or the market price of this watch is below 60,000 and that today - secondary so-called market is putting the watch over 100,000. For watch that has been just out within one year, so that's a co-efficient factor of three, within less than 12 months for the watch over €60,000. But do we want to build the pliability, the certain ability of the business model of [indiscernible] with the hundreds of [indiscernible] based on that speculative flow. No, it will be completely unreasonable protecting the value of our clients for sure.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Jérôme. This is a question probably for Burkhart. Where there have been any change in trend in October compared to Q2?

Burkhart Grund

Listen I think Sophie, I think we've abandoned looking at short-term trends. We've heard our reasons for that. But let me be helpful, we have not yet seen a change in trend. But that is looking backwards, looking forwards. We simply do not have enough visibility to project that out.

Sophie Cagnard

And were there cost taken out of business for COVID-19 which won't come back? No points say they're mentioning examples of store closures or stressing up of some businesses. If I may just so that you have the whole picture of the all the questions raised. Are there any areas within the central group function that can be streamlined and are we considering our store footprint in light of COVID-19? But also in light of increasing online sales?

Burkhart Grund

Listen I think, these are many questions and I know that they're intended to feed the models to project the business out and come up with a price recommendation. Let me put it this way, the strongest reduction in our expense lines that we have seen in the first half was clearly on communication. We have cut communication in half and this is the cost we've taken out short-term out of the business. But obviously if you want to maintain enrich your brand equity that is not a sustainable position.

We have had short-term disruption through store closures and fulfilment center closures - we which actually yield the short-term positive impact because when you're not operating, you're basically not spending your variable portion of your cost, the fixed cost still says. We've had support from short-term working schemes and we have been able to successfully negotiate rental leads from our landlords across the world or around the world. Now these are all I would say pandemic related impact and I let it your appreciation based on what your assessment of the situation going forward is to decide, if these effects are to stay or are to be repeated in H2. Simple it's impossible to project out, how the rest of the year will evolve. We always hold back in normal times, if these normal times still exist to give projections because we simply cannot project other variables that will impact our trading conditions and ultimately our results. And how would we do so in the midst of the pandemic and I must say, in the midst of a second wave, hopefully it's the midst already or if it's still the beginning, we still don't know.

So it's very difficult to project that out into the future. The principles that we apply will remain the same. Cash first, margin second and sales third. This has been a mantra that has helped us manage from a financial perspective through this challenging period and this principles remain in place.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. We've got broader questions related to COVID-19. Are there any learnings that have surprised us? And are we satisfied with progress Richemont is making? And the analyst were referring also to the fact that sales probably rise in inequality?

Jérôme Lambert

Sophie, the first learning it being resonating the all morning throughout there is a different speech is digital penetration. So the digital penetration you and Burkhart, you gave some numbers during your presentation. There is a digital presentation. When you come client direct is two digit and after the first semester it was over 13% even at that time. It remains two digit despite the shops are back and open. So something is changed in the way our end clients interact when it comes to the transaction with us. They're no longer not only using physical shop in many territories to acquire our products. It was maybe of use and just driven by the absolute necessity on absence of choice during three months because shops were closed. But even after we see that it stays. So that's something that we have seen and what we have learned out of it. It was the absolute necessity to an agile organization or to be capable to answer at the domain so that the first element.

So second one is that, domain is being extremely fluid during the weeks and during the last weeks and months and that we need to be capable or to ever to move quickly our [indiscernible] in the different geographies. And again here it gives a lot of rationales behind looking for new stock. When it comes to having our products available or around the different market and different network in as fluid way as the market becomes fluid to the second one.

And the third one is, afterwards the way the old way of working within organization has changed and again we can really congratulate our team for their quick adaption into that phase. We just finished one of our - we spoke from the rollout of new IT solutions within YNAP– Richemont and also a very major one. Our SAP distribution backbone implementation in China, that's a project which is a very large magnitude in terms of teams and in terms of timeline and that all rollout has being done completely at distance.

So between our center of competency in Switzerland and there's a team on the market and it being achiever in absolute respecting the agenda, respecting the condition of service with no interruption of our chain and it's something that we've learned throughout this period, is to work more distance and for sure the actual lockdown in many countries and still the very difficult time we see and we know that the pandemic is accelerating, distance work that it provide whatever is the word that we have to use to respect and to be play our role in that fight against the pandemic. Namely three key learnings of the period.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Jérôme. So should I move onto the next question because it's already 11 o' clock. So really, we've got time, if you want or I would say two more question. If you agree with me.

Burkhart Grund

Let's go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

So the next question is for Mr. Rupert. What role does Mr. Rupert team's or family in the next 10 to 15 years or maybe less?

Johann Rupert

Could you repeat that please?

Sophie Cagnard

Yes, what role do you see for your family within Richemont in the medium term?

Johann Rupert

Well a shareholder obviously they will remain. And I've made it quite clear that and if neither is wish nor my recommendation that any of them will have direct executive roles as Executive Chairman etc. We've always run Richemont on a collegial basis. Sadly once, when I was overruled when we could have bought off of Gucci for €175 million from Marizio [ph]. And Invescore [ph] wanted that in but about due to collegial to the board. We've run it in a collegial way and Richemont today is too complex for one individual to run that's why we've been criticized for having various structures of Co-CEOs and Troikas. The watch business is totally different from the Jewelry business. It's totally different from fashion and accessories. It's totally different etc, etc. But I must say, I've mean - not help me finding a solution. We would not have been able - found the solution to the key to doing the deal with Jorge [ph] that satisfied our current structure and hopefully future cooperation whilst preserving the autonomy of our various Maisons to chose in which way they can use the platforms. So the speculation is irritating. The company was never for sale. We don't plan selling it. So as shareholders yes, they will be there.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Mr. Rupert. I think this is now the end of our half year 2021 results presentation. Thank you again very much for your questions and participation, that was really much appreciated. I know if you're still being left unanswered so James and I will call you to answer them and we just wish you a good day. Speak soon.

Johann Rupert

Stay safe.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you very much.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you.