GP Strategies Corporation's (GPX) CEO Adam Stedham on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Candice Hester

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to GP Strategies third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. On the call today are: Adam Stedham, CEO and President; and Mike Dugan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events on our business and results of operations. Because these forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the SEC, which are posted on the Investors section of our website at gpstrategies.com. A replay of this webcast will be available on our website for 90 days following today's call. The slides that are being presented today are also available on the Quarterly Earnings Releases page of the Investors section of our website.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Adam Stedham.

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Candice, and welcome, everyone. For today's call, I'll share some high-level information about our Q3 performance, provide you with some insights into GP's current guiding principles and describe how we view GP's competitive landscape going forward. Then Mike will share the detailed financials for Q3, followed by a Q&A session.

We're pleased with the third quarter of 2020 results as we continue to execute on our initiatives to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet, while at the same time, effectively managing the company through the macroeconomic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The progress we made gives us confidence in our ability to move the company forward. I'd like to point out a couple of key data points to demonstrate how the company is managing through the current COVID situation.

During Q3 of 2020, our revenue increased to $115.6 million compared to $106.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The gross profit for Q3 2020 increased to $20.7 million or 17.9% of revenue compared to $15.9 million or 15% for the second quarter of 2020. Our Q3 2020 diluted EPS improved to $0.03 for the third quarter, compared to a $0.04 loss per share for the second quarter of 2020.

And then finally, the company's long-term debt was reduced to $43.8 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $57.7 million at the end of Q2 this year. Now I'd like to take a minute to discuss that debt more specifically. Since the summer of 2019, we have taken significant steps to delever the company.

As a result, we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet. This was accomplished by improving cash flow conversion, expansion of our margins and strategic divestitures. At this point, I'd like to review how our operating model is shifting and the principles guiding our strategic direction. I'd also like to discuss our view of the market environment for GP services and provide a forward-looking framework for the company's growth opportunities.

We have a few key principles guiding our strategic direction. First, we're focusing on key markets where GP benefits from margin and revenue growth opportunities. Specifically, GP has superior positioning and stronger competitive advantages in specific industry verticals such as automotive, technology, and financial services to name just a view.

Second, we believe that we can best serve our clients' needs by structuring the organization on a regional basis. During the past 8 months, we've seen the global response to COVID vary from country to country, state to state, even city to city. Within our organization, we expect our shift to a regional structure enables our team to be nimble and meet the evolving needs of our clients.

And then third, we're focused on margin expansion and controlling cost. We've taken decisive action this year to protect and manage margins with a focus on cash generation, which included the divestiture of assets outside of our key target markets. We believe that these actions provide GP with maximum flexibility to capitalize on the many opportunities that historically have manifested during economic recoveries.

So in summary, following these guidelines, we've shifted the company's operating model, aggressively managed costs and pursued strategic divestitures that unlock the value. At the same time, we're in a stronger position to serve our clients' needs and deliver superior service. We expect to continue to manage the business by focusing resources to provide maximum flexibility to take advantage of the opportunities in the marketplace and scale quickly as we move through this unique business cycle.

So now let's look at what we expect the overall environment to be for GP services in a post-COVID world. In our business, the single largest competitor for training services is the internal training department. During an economic downturn, companies typically cut back on this function and are slow to add these costs back during an economic recovery.

Based upon our experience, organizations turn to external providers to support their needs, driving demand for these services during an economic recovery. Additionally, there's an increased demand due to the training needs associated with changes in people, processes and technology implemented to manage through the economic cycle.

The leadership position of GP Strategies, our regional focus, talented team and ability to scale, enable the company to attract clients and deliver superior service. As we look forward, we've laid the foundation for GP to capitalize on opportunities that we expect to arise in the corporate learning and talent management market.

We fully anticipate we will emerge from the current economic cycle financially strong with significant multiyear contracts in place that we can expand and the ability to add new clients. In addition to the marketplace dynamics, we believe that the shift in our operating model and strategic direction will enable the company to be more opportunistic in the marketplace and drive long-term growth.

Now to demonstrate how our business has reacted to past economic cycles, I'd like to take a quick step back and give you some historical reference. If you look back over the past 20 years, GP has performed well following 2 notable business cycles, the dot-com bust and the financial crisis.

During the 5 years following each of these events, GP performed well across all business measures. We believe that our historically strong performance has been due to GP's ability to emerge from financial cycles better prepared and more stable than many of our competitors as well as shift in buying behaviors within the markets we serve. We expect this time around to be very similar.

Now at this point, I'll turn the call over to Mike, and he'll provide you with the details regarding our current quarter.

Michael Dugan

Thanks, Adam, and good afternoon, everyone. Before I get into the details of the quarter-over-quarter results, I want to briefly go over our year-to-date financial highlights on Slide 11 and compare them to the outlook that was provided on both the Q1 and Q2 earnings calls. Q3 revenue was up $9.5 million or 9% over Q2, which is consistent with our outlook of revenue growing sequentially in Q3 and Q4 from Q2 of 2020 results.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 is up $4.1 million or 68% over Q2 and has already outperformed our stated outlook that adjusted EBITDA in H2 of 2020 would exceed the adjusted EBITDA reported in H1 of 2020. In Q3, the company was able to generate positive cash flow of $12.6 million, and as a result, we were able to continue to reduce long-term debt net of cash with that balance now at $30.6 million compared to $65.8 million in Q1. I will go through some of the details of the drivers of these results later in this presentation, including providing more detail on severance and other onetime items that are included in both cost of sales and G&A.

Now turning to Slide 12 and some background on our new operating segments. As Adam mentioned, when discussing the guiding principles of our strategic direction, effective July 1, 2020, we reorganized the company to manage the business on a regional basis, with the 3 main geographic markets being North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa or EMEA, and emerging markets, which consists of Latin America and Asia Pacific countries.

For reference, we have provided this table on Slide 12, restating our reported revenue and gross profit by our new regional operating segments dating back to total year 2018 and by quarter through Q3 of 2020. This table will also be posted on our website.

Within each of the regional reporting segments, the company provides workforce transformation services that we categorize into 3 primary solution sets: organizational performance solutions, or OPS, focuses on managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting and leadership development solutions. Setting the geographic component aside, OPS is primarily the solution set from our previous managed learning services practice plus business consulting and leadership development from our old organizational development practice.

Technical performance solutions or TPS focuses on engineering and technical services, enterprise technology adoption and human capital management implementation services, or HCM. TPS is primarily the solution set from our previous engineering and technical services practice plus enterprise technology adoption and HCM implementation services from the old organizational development practice. Automotive performance solutions or APS focuses on sales enablement solutions, including custom products, sales training and other customer loyalty and marketing-related services.

APS is primarily the solution set from our previous sales enablement practice. While we will be providing color in our MD&A by these different solution sets, we no longer have a reporting structure based on these global solution sets.

Now turning to revenue and gross profit for the company on Slide 13. We reported Q3 revenue of $115.6 million, which is down $23.4 million or 16.8% from the revenue reported in Q3 last year. The primary drivers of the revenue decline are an $18.4 million decline in revenue due to cancellation and/or postponement of certain training events and other delays in execution of client projects that can be directly linked to COVID-19 disruptions. There is a $4.6 million decline due to the divestiture of the LNG and tuition businesses, ending net $1.4 million decrease in revenue that is not directly attributable to COVID-19 divestitures or FX. It is important to give some background on how the company is identifying the revenue impact related to COVID-19.

Our business can be broken out into 3 main categories. The first category is long-term multiyear contracts with clients that get funded each year. The second category is annual renewal work with existing clients. Declines due to cancellations and delays in delivery in these 2 categories can be identified and quantified as directly related to COVID-19 as we have contract agreements in place, but the work delivered is less than expected contract volumes.

The third category of work is shorter-term duration project-based work with existing and new clients, primarily 1 to 6 months in duration. This category of work has seen a decline in Q3 overall of $1.4 million. That is primarily due to the overall macroeconomic disruption caused by COVID-19, but is not directly identifiable as contracted work that was delayed or canceled.

Finally, partially offsetting the declines in the quarter was $1 million increase in revenue due to FX exchange rate changes. In terms of company gross profit and gross margin percent, the company reported gross profit of $20.7 million, which is down $1 million or 4.6% from the gross profit reported in Q3 of 2019. Q3 2020 cost of sales include severance expense related to cost-cutting and cost-scaling actions taken in the quarter, partially offset by the impact of a change in our Paid Time Off Policy, or PTO, where exempt employees instead of accruing PTO are now offered flexible time off.

As a result, we no longer are carrying a PTO liability for this class of employees. Excluding these onetime items that net to a $1.9 million of expense for Q3 2020 and excluding $1 million of severance expense that was reported in Q3 of 2019, the adjusted gross profit dollars and gross margin percent for Q3 2020 is $22.6 million and 19.6%, respectively, compared to $22.7 million and 16.3% for Q3 of 2019.

A portion of the more than 3% increase in gross margin percent in Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year is due to overhead cost reductions that have taken place over the last 6 months and other efficiencies that are expected to continue going forward as part of our strategic guiding principle to expand margins and control costs.

Breaking the revenue and gross profit drivers out by our regional reporting segments on Slide 14. The North America segment reported Q3 revenue of $77.4 million, which is down $14.9 million or 16.1% from the revenue in Q3 of last year. Primary drivers of the decline in revenue are a $10.3 million decrease due to COVID-19 disruptions, a $4.6 million decrease due to the divestiture of our alternative fuels division on January 1, 2020, and tuition program management business on October 1, 2019, and a $0.1 million increase in revenues due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Within the North America segment, the organizational performance solutions and technical performance solutions service offerings are seeing a combined $2.9 million decline in revenue, primarily due to the macroeconomic conditions impacting our shorter-term project-based work cycle. While our automotive performance solutions service offering saw a net $3.1 million increase in revenue that was primarily due to the ramp-up of the previously announced multiyear outsourcing contract award with a major automotive client and a small increase in our pub revenue compared to Q3 of last year due to the timing of pub shipments.

Publication revenue in Q3 of 2020 was $1.4 million, which was up $0.7 million from the publication revenue reported in Q3 of 2019. For 2020, the publication revenue is now forecasted to be $15.7 million, which is down $8.5 million from the $24.2 million of pub revenue reported in 2019, as 2 of the 5 scheduled publications in 2020 have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 and replaced with digital versions. Details on the 2020 publication revenue by quarter is as follows, 2020 actual pub revenue for Q1, 2, 3 are $5 million, $4.1 million, and $1.4 million, respectively. And 2020 Q4 forecasted pub revenue is $5.2 million versus $10 million of actual pub revenue in Q4 of 2019.

The EMEA segment reported Q3 revenue of $25.4 million, which is down $4.1 million or 14% from the revenue in Q3 of last year. Primary drivers of the decline are a $3.7 million due to COVID-19 disruptions. And within the EMEA segment, the Technical Performance Solutions service offerings are seeing a $0.7 million decline in revenue, primarily due to the macroeconomic conditions impacting our shorter-term project-based work cycle.

While the automotive performance solutions service offering declined $1.4 million overall, of which $1 million was primarily due to a large contract completed last year with no replacement contract, coupled with a $0.4 million decline due to macroeconomic conditions impacting our shorter-term project work cycle in the automotive performance solutions area.

Offsetting these decreases in the EMEA segment was a $1.4 million increase in revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and a $0.3 million increase in automotive - or OPS services within the region. The Emerging Markets segment reported Q3 revenue of $12.7 million, which is down $4.4 million or 25.7% from the revenue of Q3 in last year.

Primary drivers of the decline in revenue are a $4.4 million decrease due to COVID-19 disruptions and a net $3.3 million decrease in revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and partially offsetting these decreases within the Emerging Markets segment was an overall net increase of all service offerings of $0.3 million.

In terms of gross profit dollars and gross margin percent at the segment level, after excluding severance expense for both comparable periods and the onetime impact of the PTO policy change, while gross profit dollars are down due to the revenue declines previously noted each of the operating segments have seen improved gross margin percent in Q3 of 2020 compared to Q3 of 2019. As mentioned previously, a portion of the increase in gross margin percent across all segments in Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year is due to overhead cost reductions that have taken place over the last 6 months and other efficiencies that are expected to continue going forward as part of our strategic guiding principle to expand margins and control costs.

Moving on to revenue and gross profit for the company year-to-date on Slide 15, outside of the impact of COVID-19, divestitures and FX, the other revenue changes in our 3 reporting segments nets to a small decrease of $0.8 million. While our year-to-date gross profit dollars are down after excluding for the severance and PTO policy change, gross margin percent year-to-date 2020 is 16.7% versus 15.8% year-to-date of Q2 2019.

More details of the year-to-date comparison by practice are included on the next slide and in our MD&A section of the 10-Q. But for this call, we will now move on to SG&A on Slide 17. General and administrative expenses for Q3 was $17.6 million, which is up $2.4 million, 15.8% from the $15.2 million in Q3 of 2019. The primary drivers of the increase are a $2.9 million net increase due to severance expenses, partially offset by the change in the PTO policy and a $0.2 million increase in legal fees, primarily related to the recently announced divestiture of our IC Axon business.

Partially offsetting these increases was a net decrease in G&A costs of $0.7 million, primarily due to reduced labor and other expense reductions, other expenses due to cost cutting initiatives implemented in the last 6 months. Sales and marketing expense for Q3 of 2020 was $1.7 million, which is down $0.1 million compared to the $1.8 million of expense incurred in Q3 of 2019.

Moving on to other P&L items on Slide 18 and to touch upon just a few, interest expense in the quarter was $0.4 million, which is down $1.2 million from Q3 last year and is down $2.9 million year-to-date due to lower borrowings under the credit facility and lower interest rates. Income tax expense has the effective tax rate for 2020 year-to-date at 47.4%.

This rate is impacted by the jurisdictional mix of income and the decrease in overall pretax earnings. Moving on to the earnings summary on Slide 19, after adjusting for special items, we reported adjusted earnings per share for Q3 2020 of $0.24, which is the same adjusted EPS that we reported in Q3 of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $10.1 million, which is down $0.7 million from the adjusted EBITDA reported in Q3 last year.

For details on adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, you can refer to the appendices at the end of this presentation. Moving on to some balance sheet drivers on Slide 20, operating cash flow for Q3 2020 is $12.6 million and year-to-date $45.4 million. One item to note when considering the cash flow performance year-to-date is that the company currently has deferred payroll tax and other tax and liabilities totaling $10 million related to the CARES Act and other COVID relief, which will be paid through 2022.

A rough wind-down of this deferred liability is a net increase of $0.8 million in Q4 of 2020, and a net $7.2 million decrease as payments come due during 2021. And finally, a net $3.6 million decrease as all remaining payments are due in 2022. Our cash flow without the impact of these deferred payments is still $35.4 million year-to-date.

Net debt was $30.5 million as of 9/30, which is a reduction of $44.2 million from the $74.7 million net debt reported as of 12/31/2019. I would note that the proceeds from the IC Axon divestiture were not received until 10/1/2020, and are therefore, not reflected in our long-term debt as of 9/30 /2020.

The 9/30/2020 balance sheet does, however, carve out the assets and liabilities held for sale related to the ICA divestiture. The company's leverage ratio as defined under our credit facility as of the end of Q3 2020 was 1.7 times EBITDA, which is down from the 2.3 leverage ratio reported at the end of Q4 of 2019.

Finally, turning to backlog on Page 21, backlog as of Q3 2020 was $286.4 million, which is down $51.7 million or 15.3% compared to the backlog that was reported in Q3 of 2019. $10 million of this decline is due to the divestiture of the LNG businesses. The remainder of the decline can be attributed to backlog reductions primarily due to COVID-19 cancellations and economic disruptions.

If you look at our backlog expressed in terms of months of revenue based on the most current quarter revenue burn rate, for Q3 2020, the backlog equates to 7.4 months of revenue and for Q3 of 2019, the backlog equated to 7.5 months of revenue. Both figures are within the range of our historical long-term goals of this metric.

This concludes the financial update. I will now turn the call back to Adam.

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Mike. So, as we said, we're pleased with our ability to manage through the current situation. We feel as though that the company is in a strong position to continue to thrive in a post-COVID world as well as we're managing well in a tough environment of the COVID world. So at this point, I think we will turn over to question and answer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alex Paris with Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Christopher Howe

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions.

Adam Stedham

Hey, Alex, how are you?

Christopher Howe

This is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex actually.

Adam Stedham

Oh, okay. Hey, Chris.

Michael Dugan

Hey, Chris.

Christopher Howe

Hey, many questions here after listening to your comments. First off, you mentioned the historical performance of the company, typically in a recovery as we see corporations moving to external providers to supplement the loss of their internal training department. As we characterize this recovery and what you've seen this past quarter and even into the fourth quarter, what has been similar to past recoveries and what has been different, given that we haven't experienced a pandemic in recent history, anything different about this recovery than previous recoveries?

And how are you expecting this to impact incremental margin opportunity as we start to recover on the top line?

Adam Stedham

So, great question. From our perspective right now the recovery is still in its infancy. So we're definitely not at the levels that we were at one point, but we're definitely not back to a full recovery scenario. So we think we're still managing through the situation and the recovery is either in its infancy or to come.

The one thing that is different in some ways about this situation is it's driving a modality shift, so driving towards more virtual learning, more e-learning. We are well positioned as a provider in that space as well as face-to-face delivery. So we feel convinced that the world is going to be different post-COVID than pre-COVID. And there's significant knowledge transfer requirements associated with companies trying to succeed in a post-COVID world.

Someone has to help them successfully navigate that knowledge transfer. And regardless of the modality, whether it's face-to-face, e-learning, virtual learning, we are well positioned in all of those areas to help them. So we're optimistic about the need that is in the marketplace, and we feel that we're well positioned. It's too early to really understand, the specific mix of modalities that will arise, but we are well positioned regardless of that mix.

Christopher Howe

Great. And one follow-up question and then I'll jump back in the queue, as it relates to the new strategic direction under this new set form of segmentation by geography. Dissecting this to some extent, how does backlog fit on a geographic basis? And perhaps what changes to backlog are you seeing on a geographic basis? How would you characterize that as we look ahead?

Michael Dugan

Chris, I don't have very specific answers on the backlog by the geographic basis other than to say, I haven't seen any signs that there's one area that is having a significant positive trend in their backlog or a significant negative trend. I think that there's consistency across all of regions and in terms of how the backlog breaks down and what the trends that we're seeing.

Adam Stedham

And one of the things to keep in mind, Chris, is as we work on, as we navigate this model and communicate this model, one of the things that we'll need to provide more clarity and understand better. We get global contracts. So, for example, we'll get a master contract with X amount of revenue. And it's a point in time that, that's received, we don't exactly know, nor does the customer, the client know over the length of that contract exactly what region of the world all of that revenue will burn in.

So there's a little bit of work to be done to understand how to most effectively and accurately distribute the backlog geographically, considering those nuances of global contracts.

Christopher Howe

That's great and very helpful. And I'm going to try to squeeze in one more. It was very helpful to hear the context of your backlog, the 7.4 months versus previous year of 7.5 months. As we look at some of the negatives the cancellations and disruptions, have some of these flipped through a positive? Have some of them started to trickle back into your backlog? Perhaps you can share some color on how you're maintaining contact with these temporary disruptions.

Michael Dugan

Yeah, I would say that the backlog trend has not yet seen a significant jump up. I mean, Q3 overall revenue was up 9% over Q2. If you look at our trend from backlog from Q2 to Q3, it's actually down as we - that's a natural cycle, normally. A lot of our - a good portion of our work goes long turn multiyear contracts. We received the funding at the beginning of the year, and the backlog is kind of wound-down throughout the year as revenue is earned every month. But I'm not seeing any significant uptick in the backlog.

But again, we're also seeing it stabilize in terms of that trend, in terms of month per revenue.

Christopher Howe

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions. I'll hop back in the queue.

Adam Stedham

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Martin with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Martin

Thanks, good morning, guys.

Adam Stedham

Hey, good morning, Jeff.

Michael Dugan

Hey, Jeff.

Jeff Martin

Good afternoon to you, I suppose. Good to talk to you. I wanted to get a sense for - of the contracts from Q2 that were delayed and had some rescheduling. What are you seeing in terms of follow-through on that? Are in-person initiatives being scheduled to virtual? And can you ballpark a percentage success rate in transitioning that?

Adam Stedham

So the simple answer is no. I would be very difficult for me to ballpark a percentage. But let me help you understand how this is playing out and how we're seeing it. So, Step 1 is you have classes cancel. Step 2 is you reschedule back to your normal schedule. And then, Step 3is that you try to make up for things that's canceled. And then, Step 4, as Mike touched on earlier, what do you budget for the following year? So, anecdotally, as we're working with our clients with a multiyear long-term contract and we're looking at 2021 budgets versus 2020, we're not seeing significant changes to the 2021 budget versus the initial anticipated 2020 budget. So in terms of, do they think things are going to return to normal? That is what we are seeing anecdotally within budget conversations is a return to normal.

We also think we're seeing things return back to normal scheduling. How much of the catch-up for cancellations in the second quarter, the very end of the first quarter? We still don't have a feel for that. And in essence, time is running out this year to catch that up. And so we're really focused on continuing to perform in Q4 and manage that and then set ourselves up for the budget cycles for 2021.

Jeff Martin

Okay. That's helpful. You mentioned on your prepared remarks in regards to the sales pipeline, but how has that changed if it has from the second quarter environment? And if you have anything quantitatively on the sales pipeline, that would be helpful.

Adam Stedham

Yeah, so our sales pipeline is maintaining relatively intact. And so we can - we'll follow-up with that on specifics for that for you. But it's maintaining relatively intact. What we're not seeing is a huge jump in the sales pipeline. We're seeing steady incremental return to normal. The one thing that - if I were to characterize our sales pipeline, the business, what we're seeing is a steady progressive return to normal, we're not experiencing large positive and/or negative spikes in any particular area now. Now it feels like - and what we're currently experiencing is just steady increases in returns to normalcy.

Jeff Martin

Okay. And then one more if I could. You entered 2020 with the expectation of some nice organic growth. How do you feel about 2021 as performing perhaps how you thought 2020 would perform pre-COVID?

Adam Stedham

We're really not giving guidance from a 2021 perspective, but we do feel like that we're doing all of the right things to position ourselves to be very successful. And we feel like that historically, the market has been favorable to our services during an economic recovery. So we feel very positive about the things we're doing, the position we're in and the way the market has historically reacted with demand for our services.

Jeff Martin

Great. That's very helpful. Thanks. And nice job on working down the leverage ratio. I think you guys should be rewarded for that.

Adam Stedham

Great. Thank you.

Michael Dugan

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Zach Cummins with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Zach Cummins

Yeah. Good afternoon, Adam and Mike, nice to speak with you, again, and congrats on the solid results here in Q3.

Adam Stedham

Hi, Zach.

Zach Cummins

Adam, in terms of - yeah, in terms of changes you've made to this new regional operating structure, I mean do you have a lot of the key components in place now? Or how should we be thinking about this progression now that you've taken this different approach to your customers?

Adam Stedham

We do have a lot of the components in place, and we believe that we've made some changes to some leaders, some stuff that's going to be announced in the future. We feel as though we have a strong leadership team in the region, and we're focused on key verticals in each of the regions, where we have a lot of value to provide to our clients and our clients have a lot of need for what we do. So we actually think we're very well positioned.

In addition to that, what we're seeing in our clients is they're pushing the decision making and budgeting and business responsiveness out to the regions as well, because they're trying to navigate the regional nuance of a COVID world. So as they're pushing the budget decisions to the regions and we're pushing our responsiveness to the regions, we think we're aligned very well.

Zach Cummins

Understood. And then, Mike, on the gross margin aspect, I mean, excluding restructuring or severance costs, seeing some nice year-over-year improvements in that gross margin. So how should we think about that progression moving forward? In what is somewhat of a sustainable level as you continue to execute upon your plan?

Michael Dugan

Yeah. I can't give you any specifics on it, but we did talk about some of the cost cutting, right. So that in the year, there's been cost scaling to align to the lower revenue, but there's also been real permanent cost cuts in terms of our overhead cost structure and targeting within G&A as well that will be a reduction in costs. And I mentioned that that we expect a portion of that improvement in gross margin that we saw in Q3 to continue on an ongoing basis. That's part of our guiding principle of expansion on margins. But I'm not able to provide any - quantify what percentage point increase should we expect.

Zach Cummins

Understood. And final question for me. I know past few quarters, you've kind of given a little bit of a forward outlook here in terms of what to expect in either the next quarter or the next half. I mean with you already exceeding your target for second half adjusted EBITDA, how should we be thinking about, I guess, Q4 in terms of a revenue and margin perspective?

Adam Stedham

So we're really not giving guidance on that. We feel good about what we're doing. We feel we're doing the right things. We made the strategic decision when a lot of companies who give guidance canceled their guidance at the beginning of COVID and we went the opposite. We didn't get guidance, but we gave more guidance than we ever had to give people a sense of comfort that we had a plan for managing through the COVID situation and hopefully set their mind at ease.

And so we think that Q2 and Q3 have demonstrated that we do have a plan. We are executing the plan and we have confidence in it, and we think that that confidence will continue to manifest itself in results that demonstrate our plan. But as we move beyond COVID, we don't anticipate continuing to give the forward-looking guidance that we did to help people manage thought processes through the COVID environment.

Zach Cummins

Understood. Well, thanks for taking my questions, and congrats again on the solid results.

Adam Stedham

Thank you. Good to talk to you.

Michael Dugan

Thank you.

Operator

