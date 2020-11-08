U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Biotechs Break The Post-Election Ice In A 2 IPO Week
Oncology biotech IN8bio plans to raise $75 million at a $325 million market cap.
Clinical-stage biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics plans to raise $15 million at a $142 million market cap.
Sustainable food-focused SPAC Natural Order Acquisition plans to raise $200 million.
The US IPO market remains relatively quiet following election week, with just two IPOs and one SPAC scheduled to raise $290 million in the week ahead.
Oncology biotech IN8bio (INAB) plans to raise $75 million at a $325 million market cap. IN8bio is focused on developing cancer therapies by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company's lead candidates, INB-200 and INB-100, are targeting glioblastoma and a subset of patients with leukemia. Both are in Phase 1 trials, with top-line data expected in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Clinical-stage biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT), which is developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's (PD) and related disorders, plans to raise $15 million at a $142 million market cap. Its lead candidate, IkT-148009, is being developed for PD and related disorders that arise inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase has filed two INDs for IkT-148009 and expects to begin the first dosing of patients shortly after the IPO.
Sustainable food-focused SPAC Natural Order Acquisition (NOACU) plans to raise $200 million. The company is led by Chairman Sebastiano Castiglioni, who is a Partner at Blue Horizon Group, and CEO Paresh Patel, who manages his private investment office Sandstone Investments.
U.S. IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
|
Deal Size
|
Price Range
|
Top
|
Inhibikase Therapeutics
|
$15M
|
$10-$12
|
ThinkEquity
Clinical stage biotech developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's and related disorders.
|
Natural Order Acquisition
|
$200M
|
$10
|
Chardan
Blank check company focusing on technologies and products related to sustainable plant-based food and beverages.
|
IN8bio
|
$75M
|
$15-$17
|
Barclays
Phase 1 oncology biotech developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies.
Street research is expected for nine companies, and one lock-up period will be expiring.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/5/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 82.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 8.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 40.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 0.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
