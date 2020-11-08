Funko, Inc. (FNKO) CEO Brian Mariotti on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Harless - Manager, Investor Relations

Brian Mariotti - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Perlmutter - President

Jennifer Jung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erinn Murphy - Piper Sandler

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Tami Zacharia - JP Morgan

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Andrew Harless manager of investor relations to get started. Please proceed.

Andrew Harless

Thank you, and good afternoon. With us on the call today from management are Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Perlmutter, President; and Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer. A press release covering the company's third quarter 2020 financial results was issued this afternoon and is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.funko.com.

Before we begin, I need to remind you that Management's remarks in this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors section of our form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them. We'll be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, which is adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our operating performance. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release.

We've also prepared a visual presentation that investors can consult to follow along with this discussion. It can be accessed at investor. funko.com.

We've also prepared a visual presentation that investors can consult to follow along with this discussion. It can be accessed at investor. funko.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Mariotti

Thank you for joining the call today. And I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy. Before I jump in, I'd like to thank the entire Funko team for their tireless efforts, which has allowed us to deliver a solid quarter highlighted by revenue above our expectations and improved profitability versus a year ago. During this dynamic time, our teams are ensuring that we will continue to innovate and connect with our fans while making progress against our four key growth initiatives.

In the third quarter, we delivered net sales of $191 million and strong gross margins while maintaining prudent cost control. This drove adjusted EBITDA margins of 18.9% of 70 basis points over a year-over-year basis. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet and increased our liquidity position over 50% compared to last year to $107 million. From a top line perspective, there are a number of positive indicators across the business, and we believe Funko is well positioned heading into the fourth quarter and 2021. In the face of pandemic headwinds and virtually zero theatrical releases, we drove strong consumer engagement and demand in Q3.

So, noteworthy call out: One, evergreen products represented 70% of our revenue. This demonstrates our ability to connect with fans through nostalgic and beloved characters across multiple genres and underscored that Funko is not reliant on new tentpole movies to deliver products our fans love. Two, we continue to outperform and see strong demand within the domestic mass market and third party e-commerce channels in the quarter, both of which grew over 15% compared to the prior year. Three, more and more consumers are turning to funko.com and loungefly.com for the pop culture products. In the quarter, we saw sales driven by our own e-commerce platforms again grow by over triple digits as the investments we've made into our platforms and capabilities began to pay dividends. Four, we are seeing positive consumer response in many of our new launch games. For instance, this week, Funko games had over 10 titles on Amazon's top 100 hot new releases for the games and accessories category. And lastly, fan engagement with Funko remains strong highlighted by the tremendous participation we saw in our last Virtual Con during October, more on this shortly.

Now, let's turn to third quarter performance and our expectations for the balance of the year. Region and channel mix continued to be the primary drivers for our top line performance in the COVID environment. Our U.S. business declined 4% in the quarter, reflecting a slower recovery within our specialty channel, which was partially offset by strength in our third party e-commerce, mass market, and direct consumer channels. As I mentioned previously, strong consumer demand drove overall performance with our domestic third party e-commerce and mass retailers. Growth in these channels is attributed to strength within our core collectible products, as well as our expanded game and Loungefly offerings. As the third quarter progressed, we began to see modest improved in trends within the specialty channel driven by store reopening, and retailers shifting their inventory to their e-commerce sites. Additionally, we are seeing ongoing momentum in our direct-to-consumer channel, which nearly doubled in Q3 driven by an increase in our own e-commerce site, which had another quarter of triple digit growth. Our B2C business represented 8% of our sales in Q3, up from 4% a year ago.

Turning now to our international performance, as expected, Funko's recovery in Europe has been more gradual than the U.S., given that our customer base in the region is more heavily weighted through the specialty channel. During Q3, COVID headwinds persisted in bulk of AMEA and LatAm, with Oceana and Canada regions performing well better than the U.S. in fact. Looking forward, we expect to see continued pressure in the European region in Q4, as a result of new COVID restrictions that recently took effect in multiple countries. We are navigating the macro uncertainty by operating and planning our business conservatively. As always, we're laser focused on innovating and delighting our fans. Equally important, we are remaining nimble so that we are prepared to manage through potential closures within the U.S. and international markets. Currently, we expect Q4 net sales to decline 10% to 8%, which includes almost $20 million or eight points of pressure where they did the new restrictions and closures throughout Europe.

Notwithstanding the global uncertainty around potential pandemic restrictions, we expect to see strong performance within our domestic mass market, third party e-commerce and B2C channels offset by continued softness within the European region and U.S. specialty channel. Importantly, we feel good about Funko's positioning heading into the holiday season, when we will have our most diverse product offering in the market yet. This is enabling us to expand our relationship with key retail customers as we partner with them to deliver an expanded product offering which includes Funko games and youth collectibles. At the same time, we expect to drive consumers to our own e-commerce sites through creative marketing programs supported by a broad product offering. The investments we have been making in our own digital capabilities and B2C fulfillment leave us well prepared to meet the anticipated demand. Even in today's highly dynamic environment, we are continuing to see fans actively engaged and seek out Funko products in store and online.

As I previously mentioned, just a few weeks ago, we wrapped up our Funko Virtual Con in conjunction with New York City Comic Con, and could not be more enthusiastic about the level of engagement and passion we received from the Funko family. Not only we see our engagement levels triple compared to last year's in-person Comic Con, but we were also able to drive higher sell-through of Comic Con items at our retail partners.

The broad base level of pop culture we had been witnessing for many years now has not diminished due to the pandemic. Consumers and mega fans alike are continuing to view, engage, and create communities around their favorite properties, content, and teams. Over the long term, we are confident that Funko has positioned to drive growth as we continue to diversify our business across new product categories, geographies, and channels. We are continuously working to bring new fans into the Funko ecosystem by harnessing our innovative culture to create new products and leverage new licenses. This year has certainly come with unique set of challenges for everyone. I want to again give my thanks and appreciation to the entire Funko team for helping us bring joy to our fans.

Also, thank you partners, fans, and shareholders for your continued support. I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe holiday season and New Year. Now, I turn the call over to Andrew to discuss our strategic initiatives.

Andrew Perlmutter

Thanks, Brian. In the third quarter, we made good progress against our key strategies to drive growth and diversification. As a reminder, these include building upon our core business, further diversifying our product portfolio, expanding our international reach and increasing the share of our business through our own direct-to-consumer channels.

First, maximizing the core pop culture business. This includes creating fun and establish programs with a heightened focus on evergreen properties as well as expanding our consumer base by growing under-penetrated content genres. Evergreen properties in the quarter made up 70% of the business compared to 58% last year, and on the dollar basis grew 3% compared to last Q3. Additionally, 9 out of our Top 10 properties were evergreen in the quarter. We continue to see strong demand with mainstay properties such as Harry Potter, Marvel Comics, Pokemon, DC comics, Disney and Star Wars. Some other notable programs in the quarter were: The Nightmare Before Christmas, which was our fourth largest property and was driven by strong retail programs that included pop vinyl, advent calendars, and games; Marvel X-Men, the tenth largest property was primarily driven by a retail program commemorating X-Men in films over the past 20 years, as well as the inclusion of X-Men characters in our Marvel Zombies program that included pop vinyl and a collector retail box. Back to the Future, which was just outside our Top 10 saw success through a broad selection of products including pop vinyl, board games, apparel, bags, pins, and accessories. We will continue to focus on having a strong mix of evergreen content going forward and creating fun and nostalgic programs at retail. Additionally, we intend to place emphasis on expanding the anime, music, and sports genre by broadening our license base and product offering.

Strategy number two, driving category diversification by harnessing our innovative culture to launch new products and reach new consumers. During the third quarter, we saw strong performance of our non-figure products primarily due to the performance of our expanded game offerings as well as our Loungefly items. Within games, we launched Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of The Thanostones late in Q2, which targets a younger demographic and combines micro collectibles, cards, and gaming. Of note, we saw stronger than anticipated consumer demand for these products, which resulted in a low insight position that had us chasing replenishment throughout Q3. We believe we are now in a good inventory position at retail for the holidays. While we initially launched Marvel Battleworld at Target in the U.S., we have now expanded to other key mass e-commerce specialty and drug partners around the world. We could not be more excited about the positive reaction we are seeing from the market on this line and look forward to expanding it in 2021.

We are seeing good traction with the additional game offerings we launched this year. Many of our key titles appearing on top new release lists are generating positive response from both consumers and retailers. While our board game category is currently a small piece of the overall pie, we plan to expand our offerings in the coming years and believe it will become a meaningful contributor to our business over the long term. Also in the quarter, we saw exceptionally strong momentum with our Loungefly products, which grew 25% compared to last year. This strength was driven by demand on Loungefly's website and at wholesale where retailers chased orders they had pushed out from Q2. The resiliency and performance of the Loungefly brand demonstrates the importance of having a diverse product statement at retail and online to continue bringing fans into the Funko ecosystem.

For Q4, we are very excited about the launch of Snapsies, our new non-licensed youth collectible line that utilizes Funko's patent-pending Snap and Match technology to allow kids to create a custom character with each snap. This line is a great example of how Funko can utilize its creativity and innovation within the collectible category to target a new consumer. Going forward, we will continue to invest and expand within games, soft lines, and youth collectibles category to ensure that we are offering fans across the world an increasingly diverse portfolio of items.

Now, moving on to our third area of focus; international expansion. As you heard from Brian, the pandemic has been a headwind to our international business. That said, we believe there is a significant amount of growth potential in overseas markets, and feel confident that Funko is well positioned to capture this when macro conditions begin to improve, particularly across AMEA, Latin America, and Canada. We expect the recent launch of funkoeurope.com to provide us with an additional growth lever as well as another method to expand our reach and broaden our relationship with fans across the region. That leads me to our fourth area of strategic focus, the expansion of our direct-to-consumer business. We've made significant strides growing this channel in 2020 by investing in our digital and fulfillment capabilities. As Brian mentioned, our D2C channel almost doubled in the quarter led by ongoing momentum on our e-commerce sites, which were more than 150%.

The investments we made earlier in the year to expand our product offering and improve the customer experience are bearing fruit on funko.com. We're continuing to strategically invest within the business to reach new consumers. As I just mentioned, we strategically launched funkoeurope.com last month, approximately 18 to 24 months ahead of schedule. We made the strategic decision to fast track this opportunity in light of the current environment, and the team did a tremendous job getting this across the finish line ahead of schedule. Currently, we are shipping to the U.K., Ireland, and Spain, and expect to expand to Germany, France, and Italy by the end of the year with additional countries coming online in 2021. While we were pleased with the substantial progress we made on the digital front, there's still more work to be done as we continue to build out our e-commerce platform.

We plan to continue to enhance our site to further strengthen the customer journey and experience as well as invest in our digital platform to ensure we can scale the business alongside demand. Despite the dynamic environment we've seen this year, we've stayed focused on executing against the strategies that we believe will best position the business for 2021 and beyond.

I will now turn the call over to Jen to take you through the financials.

Jennifer Jung

Thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon, everyone. As noted, Q3 came in better than anticipated across the P&L. Net sales declined 14% ahead of our initial expectations. Gross margin improved and we maintain strong cost controls. Our actions allowed us to improve profitability, increase cash flow, and maintain a strong liquidity position throughout the quarter. Q3 net sales of $191 million largely reflects the ongoing impact of COVID-19 within specific channels and regions.

The outperformance relative to our expectations is primarily attributable to strength in the U.S. within third-party e-commerce, mass market, and D2C channels. The number of active properties in Q3 was 715, which increased 14% from prior year. Net sales per active property were $267,000 on the quarter, down 25% compared to last year, reflecting the pressure on net sales from the pandemic in the quarter. The top T0 performing properties were The Mandalorian, Harry Potter, Marvel Comics, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pokemon, DC Comics, Disney classic, Star Wars classic, Dragonball Z, and Marvel's X-Men.

Third quarter net sales in the U.S. decreased 4%, reflecting the continued softness in the specialty channel, which was partially offset by strength in third party e-commerce, mass markets, and our own D2C channels. International sales decreased 34% reflecting the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on overseas markets within the quarter, particularly in Europe. On a product category basis, Q3 net sales figures were down 18% to $145 million. Other sales decrease just 1% to $46 million, reflecting strength in Loungefly branded items, which grew 25% in the quarter. Additionally, sales of our pop branded products were down 16% in the quarter, in line with the total business performance. Third quarter gross margins came in at 38.6% at 30 basis points versus a year ago. The increase primarily reflects improved product margin due to higher percentage of D2C sales in the quarter. This was partially offset by an increase in shipping related expenses related to a higher mix of orders being fulfilled out of our distribution centers versus direct shipments from our factory.

In Q4, we anticipate gross margins will be approximately flat compared to 37.1% last year, which excludes the one time inventory write down in 2019. This expectation reflects a benefit from higher D2C sales offset by region and channel mix. SG&A in the quarter came in at $41 million, down $11 million versus the prior year. Lower than expected costs in the quarter were partially timing related within hiring, marketing spend, and other administrative costs. Looking at Q4, we anticipate that SG&A dollars will decline in the mid to high single digits compared to a year ago as a result of the cost cutting actions we've taken this year. On a sequential basis compared to Q3, we anticipate that SG&A dollars will be up due to increase in the filmic, costs, marketing spend to support holiday, and new product initiatives as well as other administrative costs.

Turning now to profitability. Our strong gross margin performance and better than expected SG&A enabled us to deliver improved profitability in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $36 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.9% at 70 basis points from last year. Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $107 million, which consisted of $32 million of cash and cash equivalents and $75 million of availability under our revolver, as we repaid our outstanding borrowings under our line of credit during the quarter. Total debt, net of unamortized discount was $208 million down 12% compared to last year. Inventory totaled $73 million down 23% versus a year ago. The business generated strong cash flow from operations of $28 million in Q3, an increase of 87% from a year ago. [Indiscernible] cash flow from operations was $60 million.

As we look at the balance of the year, we continue to plan conservatively given the dynamic environment. Considering the current landscape, as Brian mentioned, we expect Q4 net sales to be down 10% to 8% compared to last year. As a reminder, this includes almost $20 million or 8 points of pressure coming from European restrictions. Additional or prolonged closures could further impact performance in the quarter. While uncertainty persists, we are taking the steps needed to remain agile, and best position the business for the long term.

We appreciate your time this afternoon. Now Brain, Andrew, and I would be glad to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we will be conducting our Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Erinn Murphy with Piper Sandler. Erinn. Your line is open.

Erinn Murphy

Great. Thank you and good afternoon. I guess my first question is just around what you're currently seeing in Europe, and maybe what exactly is embedded in the $20 million headwind that you're seeing? Is that x number of weeks across certain countries? And then as you think about spring 2021, are any of the retailers in Europe starting to cancel orders?

Brian Mariotti

Jen, do you want to start with that? I can add in.

Jennifer Jung

Absolutely. Hey, Erinn, how are you? As we've been talking with the European business partners, what we're really seeing is that the shutdown came very quick and very swift, and we have modeled in to our forecast based on what we are seeing across the board. There has been a lot -- amongst several countries, there have been not only restrictions on openings, but also in terms of what can be sold. So it's -- it's a pretty big hit to the quarter, just based on what we're seeing currently within the business model.

Brian Mariotti

I'll also add a little color here. No one obviously is canceling anything for spring of next year. And we are still working with the assumption with some of the retailers that we will be able to start shipping again, as early as December 2 on some of the countries that are shut down for the 30-day shutdown. So we're doing everything we possibly can to mitigate the possible shut down for 30 days, in addition to obviously having our own e-commerce direct consumer platform up and running.

Erinn Murphy

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just to that latter point on the European dot com opportunity. Can you just help us think about at least the U.S. dot com business? What percent of the overall us mix is that? And is that like the right benchmark to use of how big the European dot com business could be at least as a mixed percentage overtime?

Jennifer Jung

Our entire D2C business represented 8% of the business over the quarter that does include our two stores. As we think about going forward, we just launched, I think, before two weeks with our European -- with a European site, and over the course of the quarter, we will be opening up more countries. So we do expect that to grow, but it's still a pretty small part of the business. That being said, as Andrew mentioned in his -- his remarks, this is a major priority, and we will continue to invest in this initiative to continue to grow it as an overall piece of business, on both sides; both, internationally and domestically.

Erinn Murphy

Great. And then just my last question is just, you guys have done a really good job in the absence of new releases, just leveraging that evergreen content. So I guess the question is for Brian, what is your confidence level that you can kind of keep this evergreen engine going? And then how do you feel about the new release schedule for 2021? Thank you.

Brian Mariotti

Thanks, Erinn. As of today or as of Monday, let me change it again. I think the last couple years gives us a lot of profit and if you look at Harry Potter, it's been the number one license we've had over the last four years combined and it's evergreen. So you look at the last quarter and this quarter, 9 of the top 10 have been evergreen in nature. We've always had that one time, we kind of got away from that mix, it came back to bite us, which was quarter -- Q4 of ‘19 when we were too heavy on Star Wars at 9 and 2, Harry and Frozen 2.

So you know, I think the ability to just continually find interesting retail stories and products with evergreen content is going to continue to go very strong for us for the next couple of years. I think the lesson learned in Q4 will keep us always hungry to make sure we're developing these great evergreen properties and building really cool retail programs around that, and then you layer in. We think of really strong content year next year, and I think you know, I think there's still some -- there's some liquidity in that and fluidity in that -- in the first half of the year, but it's still much stronger than what we have in 2020 -- 2020 was bear as it's got, considering a global pandemic and almost no new content besides the Mandalorian, and we've been exceptionally well.

Erinn Murphy

Great. Thank you for that.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steph Wissink with Jefferies. Steph, your lines open.

Ashley Helgans

Good afternoon. This is Ashley Helgans on for Steph, thanks for taking our questions. To start, we're wondering if you could update us or give a little bit more color on the games initiatives, given the strength in the category year-to-date, and then any space allocation changes or new distribution we should know about? Thanks.

Brian Mariotti

I could jump in on that one, if you guys want to talk a little bit about the games business. So our games plan is going according to plan. We are increasing our shelf space with our retail partners. As I mentioned on the call, it's still a pretty small piece of the overall pie, but that being said, we are seeing growth. We are seeing additional shelf space at our retailers. We're seeing a tremendous reaction from our online e-commerce partners. One of the fun ways to track that is by looking at all the lists that they have on Amazon. I referenced that on my -- on my talking points, and so, yes, we're really excited about -- we're excited about both at retail and at e-com as well, and so we continue to grow it. I think that it's a fresh take on the category.

The category is doing very well as you as you pointed out. It's perfect for when people are spending more time at home, better for some categories than others, party games, obviously is taking a little bit of a hit because of the people getting together around the table, but the strategy category, and a lot of the other categories are doing really well. So we're excited about it. We've seen a lot of success this year, and we look forward to building on that in the years to come.

Ashley Helgans

Great, thanks. And then it's -- my next question was any space allocation changes we should know about or new distribution, which should be?

Brian Mariotti

I don't think that there's anything of note -- I can tell you that we are -- we are seeing -- continuing to see additional space allocated to us. Retailer by retailer, we've mentioned that before, we're growing our space, both by diversifying our categories every now, but then also just taking over more incremental space within our departments. So you know that's continuing to happen. And we mentioned the launch of Snapsies, which is obviously incremental space, and a completely different department for us coming out in Q4, very excited about that. Just launched in Europe at Tesco last, I think, Monday of this week. So, we're excited to see how that goes. And we're getting more and more interest as the weeks go on. So we're very bullish on that. But, yes, I mean, that's incremental space for us as well and a new department on the store.

Ashley Helgans

Okay, great. Thanks so much. I'll pass along to someone else.

Brian Mariotti

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Alex Perry with Bank of America. Alex, your line is open.

Alex Perry

Thanks for taking my question. Some other retailers in the space have called out sort of a different cadence to holiday this year, sort of extended promotional timeline. Just, can you give your outlook on any possible promotional environment to the extent you see one? Thanks. That's my first question.

Jennifer Jung

As we enter into the holiday season, right now, we're feeling very optimistic, despite, some of the pressures that we are seeing in the European business. If you look across the core business, within the U.S., we are seeing some positive signs, and as we noted, in our guidance, with our down 10% to 8%, it does include the eight point hit from the European business. So, we're feeling very bullish as we move into Q4, at least domestically that we anticipate seeing some really strong business within the quarter. From a promotional perspective, Andrew, feel free to chime in, but we haven't seen necessarily anything different from our perspective. It's been, the success of our e-commerce sites, our own e-commerce site, as well as math remains really strong.

Alex Perry

Perfect, and then, I guess it's my second one. Can you just give us an update on how you're seeing the trends progress within your specialty channel? Seems like you have seen some sort of sequential improvement there. And then just any comment on how much the demand recapture you think you're getting from your specially channel customers within your own e-commerce business?

Brian Mariotti

I can start obviously, doors are opening, foot traffic is obviously down considerably in the malls, but some of our retailers are doing curb pickup. Some retailers are limited by how many people can be in the store, a lot of their business is shifting to direct-to-consumer online. Each one of our partners is taking into the strategy a little bit differently, but we are starting to see the foot traffic we're bound and obviously orders continuing to build into the holiday season. So we're very excited about what that means. And again, I think the D2C journey, it probably mirrors what the mall experience is going to be post pandemic, and it's going to be different, and there's going to be businesses that don't make it, and we've always felt like our products and channels nonstick that it can flow from channel to channel, retailer to retailer if need be, but we're definitely seeing a better situation in the specialty a few months ago.

Alex Perry

Perfect. That's really helpful. Best of luck going forward.

Brian Mariotti

Thank you.

Jennifer Jung

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tami Zacharia with JP. Tamil, your line is open.

Tami Zacharia

Hi, thank you so much. My first question is, have you seen any volatility in demand in the U.S. market as COVID cases saw some spikes in some geographies?

Brian Mariotti

Not domestically, no. We've seen no fluctuations at all and that affected demand stronger than ever. And our focus is getting the products out of the warehouse as quickly as we possibly can into the retailers' hands, and then into our fans' hands. So no, nothing, nothing domestically.

Tami Zacharia

Got it? And my second question is, can you remind us of the size of the Loungefly business relative to the core pop segment?

Brian Mariotti

Jen, you want to take that one?

Jennifer Jung

Yes, sure. Loungefly has continued to grow for us. We feel really good about the position that the business has been. It's still you in the sub 20% of the business. In total, it's grown -- from a percentage penetration perspective, it's grown about 50%. So it's in the mid-teens as a piece of the overall business.

Tami Zacharia

Got it, and super helpful. And one last question, I think you've guided to mid to high single digit growth and SG&A expense, so does that include D&A or just as SG&A dollars?

Jennifer Jung

That was an SG&A dollar guidance question, and really, what we're talking about is, as we're coming off Q3 and we gear up into Q4, you will see an increase in our SG&A coming off the Q3 quarter.

Tami Zacharia

Got it. So SG&A excluding D&A. That's the guide.

Jennifer Jung

Correct.

Tami Zacharia

Got it. Okay, thank you so much.

Jennifer Jung

Thank you.

Operator

