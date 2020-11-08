To make matters worse, their leverage is high and whilst this does not necessarily impact their ability to remain a going concern, it further hampers their dividend prospects.

The biggest problems stem from their very volatile operating cash flow that can turn on a dime, plus the long-term risks as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Apart from the obvious fact that these dividends will be reduced in the future, they are not a suitable income investment when looking at their fundamental reality.

Introduction

Following years of low interest rates, many investors are still searching for yield with the crude oil shipping company, Frontline (FRO) sticking out with share quote pages highlighting an off the charts very high dividend yield of 30%. Even though such a very high dividend yield is virtually assured to be reduced, sometimes companies in these situations can still make a worthy inclusion in a high yield portfolio, such as Energy Transfer (ET) but sadly once digging under the surface, their fundamental reality is not supportive for income investors.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The first problem for income investors is instantly apparent, they have not consistently paid dividends every quarter throughout the recent years, as the graph included below displays. Perhaps some income investors may not find this overly important but generally speaking, a steady income is more desirable, hence the desirability of favorite dividend companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The reason for this is easily apparent when reviewing their cash flow performance, which has been very volatile with operating cash flow plunging 64.62% in 2018 versus 2017, before soaring 506.85% in 2019. When looking at the first half of 2020 it can be seen that it increased a massive 211.44% year on year, thanks to the record-setting oil oversupply amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns. When their high capital intensity is added into the situation, it ultimately means that their ability to cover their dividends will likely be very weak.

This highlights how the fortunes of the oil shipping industry can turn on a dime with day charter rates changing rapidly, as the graph included below displays. This does not provide a solid base for a company to provide any payments to their shareholders, plus it creates uncertainty surrounding managing their financial position and ultimately ensuring that they remain a going concern.

Looking even further into the future, they face a very real threat as the world moves away from fossil fuels and oil demand begins a secular decline, which in turn means less demand for seaborne transportation. It would unattractive enough to be operating in a shrinking industry but adding the extra layers of capital intensity and highly volatile earnings, makes this an especially toxic combination for income investors. This means that not only do investors have little insight into their short-term income prospects but their long-term prospects are looking rather gloomy.

When looking at their capital structure it can be seen that their net debt has increased materially during the first half of 2020, largely thanks to their $534m Trafigura acquisition. Thankfully this has been matched with their equity increasing in tandem and ultimately their broader leverage and liquidity situation will determine the strength of their financial position.

When reviewing these financial metrics it quickly becomes apparent that their leverage firmly sits within the high territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.66 at the end of 2019 sitting between 3.51 and 5.00. Whilst their latest net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.02 would normally indicate only moderate leverage, it should be remembered that these are being boosted materially by their abnormally strong earnings during the first half of 2020 and thus should be excluded. This level of leverage does not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern at the moment providing their liquidity is at least adequate, but does still further leave them with very little scope to consistently return capital to shareholders whilst also heightening the risks of any prolonged downturns.

Given their high leverage, the stakes were relatively high for their liquidity but thankfully it seems to be adequate, as supported by their current and cash ratios of 0.70 and 0.34 respectively. Whilst this helps them remain a going concern, it does not necessarily boost their already fundamentally weak ability to return capital to shareholders.

When looking at their debt market access, they still have $215m available under their senior unsecured credit facility to help smooth out their lumpy cash flows, plus in July they were able to refinance $329m of debt that was maturing in December 2020. This indicates continued support from debt markets, which is critical for their ability to remain a going concern but generally speaking, highly leverage companies will have to keep shareholder payments last in order to keep financial institutions on side.

Conclusion

Even though 2020 has been a terrible year for so many people, their investors were treated to a massive surge in dividends, but in reality this does not make them a suitable investment for anyone seeking income. Given the uncertainty over their short-term future, questionable long-term future and fundamentally unattractive financial dynamics, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

