Amid the challenging macro backdrop, investors have placed an increasing premium on companies like Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), which have demonstrated earnings durability through the cycles. However, COVID-19 is a different sort of challenge entirely, and its disproportionate impact on certain sectors could see ECL's durability challenged, considering its exposure to foodservice (c. 20% of its revenue) and lodging (c. 8% of revenue). With headwinds projected well into fiscal 2021 and the valuation at a premium, I am neutral on ECL shares.

Institutional Remains a Drag on the FQ3 Top Line

For its latest quarter, ECL's headline sales fell c. 6% Y/Y, but on an acquisition-adjusted, fixed-currency basis, the revenue declines were a steeper -8% Y/Y (-9% Y/Y from lower volumes/mix and +1% Y/Y from favorable pricing). The impact of COVID-19 was most acutely felt in the Institutional business (sales down 22% Y/Y). However, the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment saw sales improve Y/Y, while industrial sales declined at a modest 3% Y/Y pace.

Cost Savings Cushion Margin Impact

The margin picture was a lot brighter - industrial margins continued to increase despite the sales declines, with an operating profit of $298 million (up from $250 million in the prior year). The improved margins reflect not only restructuring benefits, but also tighter operating expenditures and a benign raw material pricing environment. The better-than-expected margins across Health & Life Sciences and Industrial also helped offset the sluggish Institutional segment, where demand continues to be affected by COVID-19-related restrictions.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted, fixed-currency operating income still decreased c. 22% Y/Y, with operating margins down to 15.2% (from 18.2% in FQ3 '19). Similarly, Ecolab's FQ3 EPS also declined to $1.15 (-24% Y/Y) on similar drivers - ongoing volume declines, unfavorable mix, and reduced operating leverage, which more than offset favorable pricing and cost savings.

Guidance Points Toward Continued COVID-19 Overhang

Ecolab reiterated its full-year outlook on the FQ3 call, highlighting continued Y/Y top-line strength in Healthcare & Life Sciences, modest pressure on the Industrial segment, and finally, continued pressure on the Institutional and Other segments. The key overhang remains COVID-19, with management calling for "restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment to result in a significant decline for the Institutional division within the Institutional & Specialty segment for the full year."

To offset the top-line pressure, ECL will increase its savings target to $335 million (from $270 million previously), mainly from its efficiency initiatives. Of the total, c. $50 million of the additional $65 million savings will be realized in fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, these positives pale in comparison to management's cautious commentary on the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, pointing toward the COVID-19 impact running for "several quarters," which implies headwinds well into fiscal 2021 as well.

Still, the fact that management expects fiscal 2021 EPS to exceed fiscal 2019 EPS despite a challenging Institutional outlook as a result of COVID-19 is encouraging. To plug the shortfall, management sees contribution from not only increased cost savings, but also growth in its other segments such as Healthcare & Life Sciences, Food & Beverage, and Water.

Investing Through the Pandemic

Positively, ECL is continuing to reinvest in the business, with some exciting initiatives in the pipeline. For instance, it plans to accelerate the buildout of hand care/sanitizer capacity in conjunction with a new antimicrobial launch (featuring a 30-second COVID-19 "kill rate") slated for FQ4.

Within Institutional, ECL will also be launching innovative new solutions to help meet higher cleaning standards - for instance, the Ecolab Science Certified program, which brings hospital-level disinfectants and cleaning practices to its institutional customer locations.

Furthermore, ECL will also be moving forward with its digital investments and field technology to support customers. Put together, these initiatives put ECL in a prime position to gain share through the pandemic and further penetrate its existing customer base.

Strengthened Balance Sheet Leaves Room for M&A

Following the Champion-X separation in June, ECL has expressed interest in bolt-on M&A as the company looks to enter into adjacent markets or incorporate new technology. For instance, ECL is exploring opportunities in "large space cleaning" following the adoption of Bioquell (originally developed for clean rooms in pharma manufacturing) to disinfect ambulances, with hospitals increasingly a target market.

As ECL already has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position following its actions earlier in fiscal 2020, I believe the company has plenty of room to maneuver on the M&A front without impacting its ability to navigate a second COVID-19 wave. Accretive M&A would be positive for ECL's longer-term earnings trajectory.

Premium Valuation and Institutional Weakness Outweigh the Positives

There were few surprises in ECL's FQ3 earnings release. The company is still benefitting from strong Healthcare and Life Sciences demand, with ongoing cost controls also helping to offset the challenging environment. Longer-term, ECL's R&D and growth investments will likely pay off as the company expands its capabilities in cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, and decontamination across industries and end-markets.

However, it's hard to look past the Institutional business, which continues to experience COVID-19 headwinds, driving continued Y/Y EPS declines in FQ3. Furthermore, the updated guidance is now calling for a fiscal 2021 impact amid the second COVID-19 waves in Europe and the US. Yet, the valuation remains full at c. 38x fiscal 2021 EPS. As such, I am neutral on ECL.

