Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) CEO Gil Goodrich on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gil Goodrich - Chairman and CEO

Rob Turnham - President

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Austin Aucoin - Johnson Rice

Jeff Grampp - Northland

Noel Parks - Coker & Palmer

David Snow - Energy Equities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Goodrich Petroleum Third Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

Now I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gil Goodrich, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Gil Goodrich.

Gil Goodrich

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter Goodrich Petroleum earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this morning is our President, Rob Turnham.

The third quarter was a fairly quiet quarter for us as we pushed all of our frac operations and completions till late in the quarter, which resulted in a sequential decline in production -- in net production volumes. However, the late quarter completions resulted in a significant bump in net production as we entered the fourth quarter with an entry rate in excess of 150 million cubic feet of gas and equivalents per day, and we are now receiving a material better natural gas price than we averaged in the third quarter.

Additionally, as the 2021 natural gas futures strip price has improved dramatically to a current calendar year average in excess of $3 per Mcf, our outlook, earnings and cash flow potential for next year has also increased significantly. This morning, we are announcing preliminary 2021 capital plans and guidance approved by our Board, and we will share those plans with you shortly.

As of the end of the quarter, we had total net debt of $109 million with approximately $96 million outstanding under our senior credit facility. In addition, our bank group recently reaffirmed the borrowing base under our senior credit facility of $120 million. And we have again prepared for you our slide presentation, and we invite you to follow along with our slide deck during our prepared remarks. You can access the slide presentation on the Goodrich Petroleum website entitled 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation.

I will now turn to the slide presentation for those of you who would like to follow along and our standard disclaimer, forward-looking statements and risk factors are highlighted for you on Slide 2.

In addition, we believe it’s important to share with you specific data regarding our environmental, social and governance statistics, which we do on Slide 3. Please review this information at your leisure, and we will update this slide as conditions and best practices evolve over time.

On Slide 4, we provide an overview of the company and a number of key highlights. Rob will cover all of the third quarter results with you in just a minute. So, I will just point you to a few important highlights.

First, our recent bolt-on lease acquisition efforts have added approximately 2,000 net acres in the core of the Haynesville Shale, which brings our current total net position to approximately 24,000 net acres. The very high quality of the rock in the core of the Haynesville has been generating strong rates of return at a variety of natural gas prices and are expected to be very robust in the current $3-plus natural gas price environment. Finally, our already strong balance sheet is expected to improve even further in 2021 in the current gas price environment, and we expect to exit 2021, per our guidance with a net debt-to-EBITDA multiple of less than 1, while we also expect to enhance balance sheet liquidity as we generate significant free cash flow to pay down the revolver debt and expand the borrowing base under our senior credit facility through growth in PDP reserves, production and cash flow.

Moving to Slide 5. We show the year-end 2019 SEC proved reserves of 517 Bcf equivalent, which has a present value of just under $300 million using SEC-mandated pricing and discounted at 10%. The charts on the right illustrate the split of the year-end reserves by commodity, area and producing versus undeveloped.

On Slide 6, we have updated our average daily production chart to include the preliminary guidance for 2021, where we are projecting average daily production next year with a midpoint of approximately 170 million cubic feet of gas and equivalents per day.

As I mentioned, we released preliminary guidance for next year, and we highlight our 2021 plans on Slide 7. With the improving gas price fundamentals and a solid hedge position for next year, we believe the right plan for our shareholders is free cash flow generation, which our guidance for next year indicates should be in the range of $15 million to $30 million based on NYMEX natural gas prices in a range of $2.50 to $3 per Mcf, plus growth in production in a range of 20% to 25% versus 2020, as well as the associated growth in EBITDA and PDP reserves. Using NYMEX range of $2.50 to $3 per Mcf, we are projecting 2021 EBITDA in a range of $100 million to $115 million, which at the midpoint has our stock currently trading at only 1.2x -- 1.25x projected EBITDA per share.

Currently, enterprise -- current enterprise value is projecting -- to projected EBITDA, excuse me, at the midpoint of the guidance has us trading currently at approximately 2.25x. Our Board has approved a preliminary capital expenditure budget of $75 million to $85 million, which will allow us to drill 17 gross and 9 net wells in 2021, all of which will be targeting the Haynesville Shale. This plan will again be largely operated activity and heavily focused on the core acreage in the Bethany-Longstreet Field in Caddo and DeSoto parishes of Northwest Louisiana. We expect this CapEx plan will result in annual production growth of 20% to 25%, as I said, versus 2020 at the midpoint, as I mentioned, and approximately 170 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day.

On Slide 8, we also provide the expected cadence of completions on a quarterly basis as well as the anticipated range of certain key per unit cash expenses.

Moving on to Slide 8. We provide our hedging summary, which shows the volumes type and prices of our current natural gas and crude oil hedge positions. During the third quarter and as future natural gas prices improved significantly, we added to our hedge position for 2021 and into 2022. In a trade we like quite a bit, we added hedges covering 30 million cubic feet of gas per day for the period beginning April 2021 and running through March of 2022 in a costless collar with a floor of $2.50 and a ceiling of $3.50 per Mcf. This brings our total hedge position for the period

April through March of ‘22 to approximately 100 million cubic feet per day and -- which is just under 60% of the midpoint of our production guidance for 2021.

I will now turn the call over to Rob Turnham, our President.

Rob Turnham

Thanks, Gil. Revenues for the quarter adjusted for cash settled derivatives totaled $23.1 million, comprised of $21.5 million of oil and natural gas revenues and $1.6 million of cash settled derivatives. Average realized price, including cash settled derivatives was $2 per Mcf equivalent for the quarter versus $2.21 in the previous quarter. Average realized price without our hedges was $1.86 per Mcfe in the quarter.

Our per unit cash operating expense, which is defined as operating expenses, excluding DD&A, impairment and noncash G&A, declined by 8% to $0.93 per Mcfe, generating a cash operating margin of 54% or $1.07 per Mcfe for the quarter. When you add in our cash interest expense, our total unit cash cost was $1.02, down $0.07 or 6.5% from the previous quarter. We’re expecting this total cash unit cost, including interest, to continue to decline in 2021 with the midpoint of guidance down an additional 10% to less than $1 per Mcfe.

Combined with much higher gas prices, we anticipate robust cash margin expansion, which will drive our free cash flow for the year.

Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, of which nearly all was spent on drilling, completion and facility costs associated with Haynesville wells. We completed 8 gross, 3 net wells at the end of the quarter, which caused our production to rise to over 150 million cubic feet equivalent per day as we entered the fourth quarter. Interest expense totaled $1.7 million in the quarter, which included cash interest of $1 million incurred on the company’s revolver and noncash interest of $700,000, included primarily on the company’s convertible notes.

We will report third quarter DD&A impairment, adjusted EBITDA, discretionary cash flow and net income with the filing of our 10-Q, which we expect to file on or before November 13. This delay was caused by the need to amend our second quarter 10-Q due to an increase in noncash impairment of $7.3 million for that second quarter, which was a result of CapEx on 2 put locations inadvertently dropping out of our midyear reserve report and thus the full cost pool due to a change in spud timing.

All of our activities remain in the core of the Haynesville, beginning on Slides 9 and 10. As Gil said, we currently have approximately 24,000 net acres in the play and continue to seek and review bolt-on opportunities to expand our footprint through acquisitions and drill to earn farm outs, whereby we commit to drilling wells, which creates more value to sellers than the market is paying currently for undeveloped acreage, and allows the company to capture the opportunity and lengthen our inventory without levering our balance sheet.

Our acreage in North Louisiana is currently approximately 75% undeveloped and 77% operated. We have expanded our inventory to over 18 years at current pace. We also maintain approximately 3,000 net acres held by production in the Angelina River Trend of the Shelby Trough. The Haynesville and Bossier formations are both prospective on our Shelby Trough Angelina River Trend acreage.

The activity map on Slide 11 shows how consistent the play is in our area when drilling and completing wells in similar fashion. Our acreage is fully derisked and ring-fenced with very good wells. We are in development mode, drilling predictable wells in proven areas and connecting wells into existing pipes with excess capacity.

On Slide 12, we show our inventory in North Louisiana, which totals over 1.7 Tcf of reserve exposure, including our 500 Bcfe and proved reserves at year-end. We have not quantified our inventory at Angelina River or the TMS since all of our activity is planned for North Louisiana.

We continue to outperform our type curves. And on Slide 13, we track our short laterals versus 309 industry wells drilled nearby in the core. Industry pumped an average of 3,100 pounds per foot. But as you can see, the older wells are underperforming the newer wells due to lower proppant concentration. Our 6 wells, shown in green, were stimulated with approximately 4,100 pounds per foot of proppant and tighter cluster and interval spacing and are exceeding the industry average composite results and our 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot type curve to an estimate of approximately 2.7 Bcf per thousand feet. Linear regression shows a clear correlation between proppant loading and cluster and interval spacing to EUR, and we expect our more recent wells to pull up the composite curve over time from this optimization.

Slide 14 reflects our 7,500-foot curve, where we now show a composite of 225 industry wells with average proppant loading of approximately 3,000 pounds per foot which, for the most part, fits our 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot type curve initially. But when the old wells fall off as the understimulated wells fall below the curve. Like the short laterals, our more recent operated 7,500-foot wells are outperforming materially to a composite estimate of approximately 2.8 Bcf per 1,000 feet, again, due to higher proppant concentration and tighter cluster and frac interval spacing.

Slide 15, which now shows a composite result from 225 10,000-foot laterals with an average of 3,000 pounds per foot of proppant are, for the most part, tracking our 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot type curve until the older wells, again with lower proppant concentration, kick in a little over 2 years out. Our 9 wells, which average approximately 9,600 feet of lateral and 3,500 pounds per foot of proppant are, for the most part, tracking our 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot curve, but we have not recently fracked 10,000-foot wells with tighter interval spacing as we believe these results will improve once implemented.

As I’ve stated before, we believe our well performance speaks for itself and is driven by a number of factors: quality of our acreage and optimum completion design where proppant concentration, fluid levels, cluster and interval spacing and pump rates provide a material difference in results and flowback technique that minimizes daily drawdown, flattens decline curves provides high recoveries of gas in place and most importantly, maximizes returns.

Our economics, as shown on Slide 16 through 18, which reflect our well results in the recent 15% to 20% reduction in service costs that we have seen in the second half of the year, are as good as we have seen them in the basin when baking in our hedge book and strip pricing. The outperformance of our curves on the 4,600- and 7,500-foot laterals and service cost deflation across all wells has created a unique situation. As you can see, at $2.50 gas price, we can generate approximately 100% or greater IRRs on long laterals due to the outperformance of our wells relative to our curves and the reduction in service costs. As a reminder, the Haynesville economics are driven by high volumes, attractive netbacks relative to Henry Hub as compared to other gas basins, low lifting costs and severance tax abatement until the earlier of 2 years or payout of the well.

Moving to Slide 19. We show cash cost per unit for us and our natural gas peers. What is really important is to show how the superior well economics flow through the cash flow statement on a full cycle basis. And as you can see, we compare very favorably with our natural gas peers. We will be updating our peers for the third quarter. But as you can see, we have the second-lowest cash cost structure at $1.02 per Mcf equivalent with another 10% reduction anticipated in 2021 at the midpoint of our guidance. Even more important in our mind is cash margin, as shown on Slide 20, which also bakes in net realized prices. Our 54% margin or $1.07 per Mcf equivalent ranks first when compared to our peers’ second quarter numbers.

In summary, our team is executing well. Our balance sheet is in very good shape with low debt metrics. Our cash margin at 54% is a peer-leading return and competes with any basin, either oil or gas, and we have a nice hedge position that is minimizing our commodity price risk yet leaves plenty of room to enjoy the better prices we are seeing in 2021 and beyond.

With that, I will turn it back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Neal Dingmann, Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Just my two questions. Guys, could you talk a little bit just on how you see differentials going into make sure you’ve got some pretty good contracts. Just any color in the play would be helpful. And then just my second is, not a surprise, if you look at the type curves, those 10,000-foot laterals certainly look to be one the best. Could you talk about when you look at that Slide 12, how many potential types of these locations you all think about before prior to get any sort of another bolt on?

Rob Turnham

Neal, this is Rob. And thanks for those questions. Yes. I’ll start with the average lateral length in our inventory is approximately 7,000 feet. If you therefore look at the economics associated with the 7,500-foot laterals, I think that’s probably the best way to come up with an average, but it does vary by area and based on our unit configuration. As you know, we grid the acreage in an attempt to try to capture all of the resource potential and lean towards longer laterals as better. And in the past, we’ve swapped some acreage, and potentially that could happen instead of drilling short laterals. However, our results on short laterals have really been exceptional. And I think I heard you in describing basis. We’ve guided to $0.15 to $0.25 off the Henry Hub for 2021. Frankly, it fluctuates a lot. We’ve seen it tighter than $0.15 before, and we’ve seen it blown out to $0.35, $0.40. But we -- it’s really supply/demand. And with LNG demand pool growing on the Gulf Coast and our proximity in the Haynesville to that demand center, we feel like and our advisers feel like the $0.20 midpoint of that guidance is as good as any to use. If you look at forward basis right now, it’s really off -- it really varies by shoulder months and then obviously tightens up in the higher demand forecasted months. We hope the worst is behind us. Certainly, October realized prices basis was a little bit higher, but we’ve already seen a tightening of that for November and forward looking.

Our hedges, we love -- as Gil said, we love the $2.50 by $3.50 hedges. We hope we’re writing checks because prices close north of $3.50, but you can see at $2.50 in current service costs, we generate significant rates of return, and it’s flowing through our cash flow statement. So we love those hedges. And potentially, as we get closer to 2022, you could see us bake in additional hedges. The strip for 2022 has moved up a bit. I think I saw$2.77 before walking in here for the call. We think that continues to move forward because we really don’t see oil prices moving north of a range bound scenario or gas companies really stepping on the accelerator to an extent that would increase supply dramatically.

Operator

The next question is from Duncan McIntosh, Johnson Rice.

Austin Aucoin

This is actually Austin on for Duncan. I just want to say congrats on completing those bolt-on acquisitions. And I know Rob touched on it a bit in his remarks, but are there any more opportunities of similar size, or would you all think about tackling an even larger deal?

Walter Goodrich

Yes. Dunn, this is Gil. We are looking at a few things currently. Unfortunately, as I think most people know, the vast majority of the Haynesville is held by production by other operators. So generally, the types of things that we’re looking at are reasonably small. So -- but what we’ve seen and we’ve done over the last 2 years now is even 500 to 1,000 acre type transactions where, as Rob described, we’re providing the capital, which gets them a carried interest, typically in the well, gets them some cash flow from that, that was -- that’s better than what they could do just trying to sell that acreage outright in the market. And as Rob also said, it works well for us because we’re not stressing our balance sheet or levering our balance sheet to make the acquisition. So, I guess we can say, yes, we’re continuing to look. Yes, we see continued opportunities. We expect to continue to be able to add some modest-sized bolt-ons, and we’re fairly aggressive on that front, but obviously can’t say anything specific. It’s going to happen until it actually happens.

Austin Aucoin

And my follow-up is, what have you all seen recently out of Caddo? Do you expect those wells to be on par with what you’ve been drilling at Bethany-Longstreet?

Walter Goodrich

Yes. So yes, the kind of central part of Caddo Parish, which we call Greenwood Waskom, we’ve got some acreage up there. We like it quite a bit. We have said historically and we’ll continue to say today that it’s probably, I don’t know, 85% to 90% is good. So there is a little bit more clay in the rock up there, but not a tremendous amount. We are very encouraged by what we’ve seen over the last year or so in offset activity, specifically around our acreage. Comstock, in particular, has drilled a number of wells. Trinity Operating is drilling some wells even further north than us, some recently with very good results. So we’re very comfortable with the acreage. We think it’s going to be quite good. If you didn’t want to put it in a 2.5 Bcf to 2.8 Bcf per 1,000 range, that would be fine, but we certainly think it’s 2.25 Bcf to 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 in terms of results, which is quite good. And in these kind of gas prices, it’s excellent rates of return.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeff Grampp with Northland.

Jeff Grampp

Curious on the ‘21 guide here. What are you guys thinking in terms of the sustainability of the well cost? It seems like we’re kind of, I guess, close to or maybe at trough service pricing levels. Do you think that continues into ‘21? Have you baked in any inflation? Or do you really not see that on the horizon just given industry activity levels?

Robert Barker

Sure, Jeff. We think it’s prudent to bake in -- this is Rob. We think it’s prudent to bake in 15% service cost escalation, which we’ve done into the CapEx estimates. We’re not seeing any evidence of it, but if we’re in a $3 strip environment, which is certainly what it looks like currently, we just think, over time, service costs are bound to creep up a bit. But a lot of that’s going to be dependent on the Permian and oil prices. If we’re starting to see oil move north of $50 to $60, we could see increased activity and some of that equipment suck back into the Permian. And under that scenario, you could see some marginal increase in service costs, which is why we’ve kind of baked that into our guidance.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. A couple kind of related thoughts on the balance sheet. I was curious to get your guys opinion on. First, I guess, wondering what’s the strengthening in gas prices. Does pursuing a divestiture of the remaining Angelina River Trend acreage makes sense for you guys? And looking at -- you saw the second liens out. Obviously, it’s a relatively higher cost of capital. And based on your free cash flow, looks like you guys could take that out with just the ‘21 free cash flow alone. So wondering is that a potential for you guys as we move into next year related to the second lien? So just any thoughts on both those items would be great.

Gil Goodrich

This is Gil. First, on the Angelina River, there is a good bit of activity down there now and some recent activity actually just south of our acreage position. So we’re very pleased to see that activity. I think we’re very comfortable with just being patient and seeing how that plays out. What we know is the rock is very good quality down there.

And as we’ve said many, many times, it’s -- the issue there is the depth, it’s a good bit deeper and therefore, the wells are more expensive. But as we start to get into a better gas price environment, and we see activity there that we believe will further confirm and prove up the play, then certainly it’s something that we could consider divesting or ultimately develop ourselves. But that’s further down the road and certainly not a 2021 event unless someone comes in and offers us something that would make sense to divest it.

Secondly, as for the second lien notes, absolutely. As I said in my comments, under the current gas price environment, we expect to both pay down the absolute amount under the revolver in 2021 through free cash flow generation, and we would expect that the borrowing base expands through growth in PDP reserves and the enhanced cash flow that we expect from higher production and better pricing. And we expect that wedge to grow sufficiently such that sometime during 2021, we’ll have great optionality around taking out the second lien notes through that expanded borrowing base.

Operator

The next question is from Noel Parks of Coker & Palmer.

Noel Parks

Just had a couple of questions. With the 2021 guidance, I noticed that it looks like the unit cost guidance for transportation and processing was inching down just a bit, a little bit lower per Mcf range at the bottom end at $0.30. I was just wondering if there is any particular driver behind that.

Rob Turnham

Sure, Noel. And this is Rob, again. A lot of the rate depends on where we’re drilling and whether the landowner pays his share of post-production costs the -- when you bake in the specific locations for our 2021 program, it’s a combination of both of those things: lower absolute transportation costs and a little less having -- participation on our part of having to carry landowners on those post-production costs. So it’s a bit of a combination of those 2. We’ve also negotiated a better rate structure with one of our carriers, which is dependent on volume throughput. And that’s going to, again, add to that decrease in the rate. So bake all of that in, we’re very comfortable and confident in driving those rates down for those reasons.

Noel Parks

Great. And actually, with that better rate with the carrier based on volume, is that a long-term change in the agreement? Or is that just for a set amount of time?

Rob Turnham

Yes. It’s -- every time we do one of these amendments, it’s typically, call it, 10 years. And it’s a graduated scale matrix based on volumes. And so there’s incentive for the pipeline company to get higher volumes, and there’s incentive for us to locate our locations. We have -- with our acreage predominantly held by production, we have great flexibility on picking locations, which creates some nice leverage for us, which is why we’ve been able to renegotiate some of these transaction -- these transportation costs.

Noel Parks

Great. And it was good to hear you guys talk about baking in some service cost inflation in your model as opposed to the idea that they’ll be this low forever. I’m just wondering, do you -- I’m assuming that you don’t have any inflation on the horizon for materials, sand or chemicals, right?

Rob Turnham

Yes. Can you repeat that I was having a hard time hearing that last bit?

Noel Parks

I’m just asking, as far as the potential for cost inflation, I’m assuming that would not apply to materials like sand and chemicals?

Rob Turnham

Yes. No, we don’t see any current trend towards higher cost. We just blanketed across the board, put a 15% buffer in there just to make sure that we’re not undercapturing the expected CapEx cost. So too early to kind of break it out by line item by line item, but we feel like that, as a whole, gets us covered.

Now the biggest cost component of any drilling program is your completion program on your fracs, and we’ve got excess capacity in the basin, which is creating record low bids. And so the question is just how active our operators in the Haynesville, and do any of those spreads get pulled back into the Permian because oil prices rise. We’re just not seeing any of those trends currently. So we just took a blanketed 15% across the board.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from David Snow of Energy Equities.

David Snow

I was just try to ballpark the possible effect of the additional write-down of the reserves in the second quarter. Would it be $0.02 an Mcf of DD&A type of range?

Rob Turnham

Yes. David, this is Rob. And great to hear from you. It’s been a while. Yes. We couldn’t quantify it because it was kind of a last-minute item that came up. Clearly, if you take off more costs out of your full cost bucket, then you have less to amortize through production. So all things being equal, DD&A rate will trend lower just on that one adjustment. But we just can’t quantify that yet. We will by the time we file our 10-Q on or before November 13. So yes, we just ask for your patience and it’s coming. And obviously, $7.3 million was not a big material number. It was just enough to keep us from being able to report those numbers with our press release.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session. Now I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Gil Goodrich for closing remarks. .

Gil Goodrich

Thank you, everyone. Thanks for participating, and we look forward to sharing with you our year-end financials early in 2021. Thank you.

Operator

Conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.