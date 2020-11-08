Since they offer a very high distribution yield of 20% that appears to already be pricing a significant reduction that may never eventuate, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

They have amended the terms of their credit facility, which temporarily increases the limits for debt under their covenants and thus alleviates one of my original concerns.

Despite this severe economic downturn, their operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2020 has remained resilient but only provides a small margin for error.

Introduction

Following their parent partnership, Energy Transfer (ET) halving their distributions the eyes were on their smaller subsidiary, USA Compression Partners (USAC) and their very high 20% yield. Thankfully for their unitholders they elected to sustain their current distributions, which as my previous article explained were sitting in a precarious situation. This article provides a follow-up analysis to see whether this managerial resolve is fundamentally supported by their financial performance or whether they are simply delaying the inevitable.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When performing the original analysis it was found that after years of significantly supporting their distribution payments with the use of debt funding, the situation was looking markedly better going forward but nonetheless, their distribution coverage still appeared on the weak side. Although this alone was not necessarily enough to scuttle their ability to sustain their distributions, it still keeps them risky and if interested in the details, please refer to my previously linked article. This means that going forwards one of the most important aspects to continuously review is their cash flow performance, especially given the following commentary from management during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call.

“So I think the stability -- as long as the stability continues and we see in the future an ability to chip away at that leverage, I don't know that we see a burning need to either sell assets, or do something with the distribution.”

-USA Compression Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

If management was looking for an easy justification to reduce their distributions, then surely they would have already reduced them earlier in 2020 when markets were plunging from the Covid-19 lockdowns. This logically adds support to the notion that their above commentary is more than just simply empty words and actually reflects their true intentions.

After reviewing their operating cash flow from the first nine months of 2020 it appears to have decreased a modest 6.38% year on year from $209m to $197m. Whilst a decrease is normally undesirable, this is actually fairly impressive when considering the severity of the economic downturn from Covid-19 and thus highlights their below average economic sensitivity. After removing the impacts of working capital movements their operating cash flow actually increased by a slight 2.25% year on year. This seems broadly in line and neither bullish nor bearish, however, it will be important to ensure that these working capital movements neutralize in the future.

Looking towards the future and there are reasons to be optimistic that this small decrease has likely been the worst to come with United States Henry Hub natural gas prices increasing, as the graph included below displays. This should help support gas drilling and thus continued demand for their high horsepower compression units.

When reviewing their capital structure, their net debt has essentially remained unchanged since my original analysis at $1.949b versus $1.91b, which sets a moderately positive precedence before reviewing their leverage. Their equity has decreased by a further 22.25% during this same period of time largely due to the difference between their accrual-based earnings and distributions, which is not too important for the sustainability of their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics it can be seen that their leverage has only increased very slightly since my original analysis, which is important since they already have high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.75 and interest coverage of only 1.34. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, whereas anything above 5.00 would be considered very high and thus further diminish their ability to sustain their distributions. Their impairments earlier in 2020 pushed their gearing ratio to a very high level at 82.91%, however, it should be remembered that their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to their equity.

When going forward it will be very important to continue monitoring their leverage to ensure that it at least stabilizes and preferably trends lower once operating conditions recover. It can be seen that their leverage seemed to be decreasing between 2017 and 2019 with their net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing from 5.59 to 4.55. This indicates that their capital investments have been fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions, otherwise their additional debt would have caused their leverage to spiral out of control. Even though their current high leverage is less than ideal, given their fairly stable earnings it does not pose any material threat to their ability to remain a going concern but it provides them minimal scope to continue covering their distribution payments with debt.

Similar to the original analysis, their liquidity is still a mixed situation with their strong current ratio of 1.47 contrasting against their non-existent cash balance that leaves them reliant on their credit facility. Thankfully it still retains an undrawn balance of $603m, which helps ensure that their liquidity is still adequate. When it comes to sustaining their distributions, it was particularly important to see that they have recently amended the terms to temporarily increase the covenants on their credit facility until December 2021, which helps elevate one of my concerns in my original analysis.

A final consideration that supports their liquidity is that they are not facing any debt maturities until 2026, assuming that their credit facility can simply be refinanced, as the table included below displays. Based upon their historical free cash flow it seems impossible that they can repay these even if they reduce their distributions and thus they will require refinancing. This should be possible as they are fundamentally viable, however, it further highlights another reason they would not wish to push their leverage materially higher and thus risk losing any support from debt markets.

Image Source: USA Compression Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

They are certainly not out of the proverbial woods yet and thus unitholders should still be braced for the possibility of seeing their distributions potentially halved. On the flip side, their very high distribution yield of slightly over 20% appears to already be pricing such a possible outcome and thus I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

