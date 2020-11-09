We are cognizant of the operational risks evident in the margins compression, and macro risks in the region's economy and political landscape. However, if there is one company that can navigate this water, it’s MercadoLibre.

Meanwhile, the growth tailwinds are tremendous, as eCommerce in Latin America remains relatively underpenetrated. Despite Covid-19 accelerated the trend, it still trails the rest of the world.

MercadoLibre reported record breaking Q3 results. All key operational and financial metrics grew triple digits again, reinforcing its strong moats as an undisputed leader in the region.

The company resembles Alibaba in its early years and is our bet in eCommerce and Fintech for the long-term.

Previously, we called MercadoLibre as Alibaba of Latin America due to the way they scaled their business and developed their ecosystem.

Investment thesis

Winners keep winning! MercadoLibre (MELI) was our high conviction pick in eCommerce amongst Etsy (ETSY) and StitchFix (SFIX). It has just knocked its recent Q3’20 results out of the park. All key metrics exploded in triple digits. Again, this proves that focusing on business fundamentals improves its chance of overdelivering in good or bad times.

It took a considerable leap to initiate a position at its all-time high prices last quarter ($1,100/share), we have had a fair share of sticks in the comment section. Given the company outperformed again in Q3, we are making another bold bet to add more shares on moderate dips, caveat emptor.

Why add more shares at another all-time high?

We invest in MercadoLibre for the long-term. Adding at an all-time high might sound counter-productive, but we think it’s still very early days for the growth story of MercadoLibre to unroll.

MercadoLibre resembles Alibaba in its early stages. Both started as an eCommerce marketplace. Founded in 1999 in Argentina, today, like Ant Financial of Alibaba (BABA), the company has a separate fintech arm, MercadoPago. It has been exploding of late, posting record total payment volume and transaction on and off-platform.

Source: Data compiled from corporate press releases

MercadoPago is the most crucial reason why we will keep adding to our position. It kick-started online purchases for consumers in Latin America, where at the time, credit card usage was still unpopular. Now, it's an enabler and facilitator for MercardoLibre's eCommerce business.

Additionally, the second reason to add is about the building blocks of its ecosystem. Altogether we have:

MercadoLibre - the eCommerce marketplace

MercadoPago - the fintech arm that includes payments solution, mobile Point-of-sales (MPOS), mobile wallet, merchant services - off-platform payments solution.

Mercado Envios - Logistics

Mercado Fondo - Asset management with $500M AUM and 11.4M users

The distribution arm - Envios, has not been a focus for us in the past. However, in Q3, it emerged from a back-end operation to become another key enabler of growth for the eCommerce business. It helped drive higher Net Promoter Scores and customer satisfaction by providing faster and reliable delivery services.

Altogether, MercadoLibre is building a formidable ecosystem that enables a holistic consumption / eCommerce experience from payment services, logistics, website builders, mobile POS, mobile wallets, etc.

With that as the central tenets of our thesis in MercadoLibre, let's review the Q3 results.

Financial scorecard – Q3’20 Record breaking growth

Source: Q3’20 results

Operational

GMV was $5.9B, up 117% YoY, improved sequentially from Q2 ($5B, up 102% YoY)

Unique active users was 76.1M, up 92%

Total payment value was $14.5B, up 161% YoY, improved sequentially from Q2 ($11.2B, up 142%) comprises of

Total payment on-platform was $6.1B, up 123% YoY, improved sequentially from Q2 ($5.2B, up 111% YoY)

Total payment off-platform was $8.4B, up 197% YoY, improved sequentially from Q2 ($6.1B, up 175% YoY)

Financial

Net revenues was $1,116B, up 148% on an FX neutral basis (up 85% in USD), grew sequentially from Q2 ($878.4 million, up 123.4% YoY on an FX neutral basis and up 61% in USD)

Gross margin was 43%, down 4.2% YoY, from 47.2% and contracted sequentially from Q2 (48.6%)

Operating margin (EBIT) was 7%, up 21% YoY from -14% but down sequentially from Q2 (11%)

As seen above, growth across the board was on steroids again. GMV and TPV both exploded to eclipsing record levels in the previous quarter where COVID-19 was at its peak. As a result, the growth of net revenue reached the highest historical growth rate at 148% on an FX neutral basis (85% in USD).

But these achievements weren't without costs. By offering more support services, and lowering the free shipping threshold (in Brazil) to $99 reals, margins have suffered.

Source: Q3’20 results

Zooming out, the focus on growth vs. margins expansion is evident since 2016.

The chart below shows gross and net margins (trailing annual) dropped to 47% and negative 5.7%, from 75% and 20%, respectively.

Source: Stockrow

Thus, it's very encouraging to see that the operating margin decline reversed to positive territory in Q2’20 and continued to Q3’20, posting a 7% operating margin. The key driver was thanks to lower marketing expenditure, proving the scalability of the business. To us, this is just as an essential milestone as growing the top-line, showing MercadoLibre's long-term growth is sustainable.

In hindsight, the trade-off is well worth it as revenue quadrupled, and the past 5-year growth averages 35% CAGR. As a result, the company's market valuation expanded 8x.

The development also confirms that the market cares more about the long-term growth potential at this stage of growth than worrying about margin expansion.

Source: Stockrow

Moat is widening - Watch out for Envios

We consider MercadoPago as the key piece of our thesis (TPV grew 161% in Q3, mind-blowing!). However, as it evolves, Mercado Envios is proving to add unquantifiable value to the whole business, and acts as a powerful synergy to the eCommerce business.

Source: Q3’20 results

In Q3, the logistic arm managed network continued to gain penetration (measured as shipments paid with Mercado Envios / Items Sold) in all countries. Notably, Chile and Columbia saw a 15% and 14% increase in penetration rate, placing them on an equal footing with the more established markets.

This shows that customers in the new markets are also happy with Mercado Envios. During the Q3 call, the CFO, Pedro Arnt added that Mercado Envious was the key driver of the higher Net Promoter Scores and customer satisfaction. Importantly, delivery speed is becoming a competitive advantage. Over the long-term, the high-quality logistic service will keep both merchants and buyers on the platform.

Traditionally, Mercardo Envios was seen as the ‘backend’ operation of MercadoLibre. Now it is seen as an enabler of growth. Like MercadoPago, as the logistic arm can open more fulfillment & service centers, it will become more instrumental to the whole ecosystem.

Huge long-term tailwind

Retail eCommerce sales in Latin America are estimated to grow by 19.4% in 2020, driven largely by the rise in online shopping during the lockdowns. However, as the customer experience improves, we expect the elevated acceleration to stick post-COVID.

Source: eMarketer, May 2020

Compared to the US and China, eCommerce penetration in Latin America is still too modest, at 7.1% in 2023, trailing the US by 2x (est. 12.3%, 2022) and China 8x (est. 50%, 2019).

Valuation and risks

As commonly known, there are real risks in investing in an unstable economic region. Then there are execution risks due to Latin America’s geographical size and heterogeneity of systems and cultures make economies of scale tougher to achieve.

Additionally, the FX risk is high. The company has been very transparent, reporting on an FX neutral and US currency basis. Nevertheless, as seen below, the disparity in the USD and the local currency's growth rates is enormous; in most cases, growth rates are reduced to half if presented in USD.

Source: Q3 press release

Finally, the stock trades richly at 19x EV/Sale, double that of Alibaba's. However, it deserves the premium as the runway for growth is much further than Alibaba’s.

MercadoLibre is also in a better competitive position having a clear leader in Latin America. Unlike in Asia, competition is more intense. In particular, in China, Alibaba, JD.com (JD), and Pinduoduo (PDD) command around 84% of the retail eCommerce market in 2020.

Summary

MercadoLibre has been a steady performer pre-COVID. However, since Q1, results have caught the market by surprise, setting records each quarter. Operational and financial metrics have all exploded by triple-digits. As online consumption and payment behaviors are likely to stick around, MercadoLibre is poised to remain the region's leader.

Additionally, the runway for growth is enormous. Even Alibaba at a monstrous size of $964B market cap and $77B in annual sales, the Asian eCommerce giant is still growing at a 25%+ rate.

Thus, at less than 1/10th the size and 1/7th eCommerce penetration in the region, investors have reasons to be optimistic about the company's future.

Nonetheless, currency volatility and economic instability in the region can be significant uncertainty drivers for MercadoLibre's business. Coupled with the stock at an all-time high, we will be adding more shares at moderate dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, SFIX, ETSY, SE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.