No matter the investing situation, objectivity is a necessity. Let's analyze Q3 results and see what we can conclude about the now infamous Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger’s management team and balance sheet were up against serious challenges in 2020.

Owning shares of Tanger has not been a fun ride, that is until recently.

Back in July we upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) from a Hold to a Spec Buy, as I pointed out.

“…we're cautiously optimistic. We believe that foot traffic will grow, rent checks will be deposited, and overall occupancy can be maintained. Plus, right now, it seems that retailers have an incentive to invest in outlets over the alternative. So, with more clarity in mind, we're upgrading Tanger to a Spec Buy. That makes it one of the few picks we're backing in the retail sector.”

On Friday, shares of Tanger jumped by almost 10% as a result of positive third-quarter earnings news, while mall REIT Washington Prime's (WPG) shares fell by 12% as a result of widening losses, and the more recent bankruptcy filings for CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

A Quick History Lesson

Tanger reached a cyclical peak of roughly $40 per share in 2016. A cloud began to form over retail brick and mortar in a way that had never occurred before, at least to WER's knowledge. Coined in 1994, the "Amazon Effect" began to generate seriously negative sentiment for outlet centers, malls, and other brick and mortar retailers considered especially vulnerable to the shift to online sales.

Going back to 2015, fissures in the clearly over-built, low-quality mall sector were appearing. The companies in this category include CBL, Pennsylvania REIT and Washington Prime Group.

As students of many forms of data, WER did not see a realistic path to refill space as the likes of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) continued to shutter stores. A less obvious trend we noticed was the store placement of successful specialty retailers, like Uniqlo and Apple (AAPL), were excellent indicators of who would thrive and those that would struggle to survive. Malls and strip centers in tertiary or otherwise unattractive markets had zero change of keeping or acquiring those top tier retailers.

Detractors and skeptics pointed to facts like this: Amazon (AMZN) might have achieved an incredible 50% market share in online sales in 2018, but only a mere 5% of total retail sales. Just a year earlier, 2017 saw the regular use of "Retail Apocalypse" in mainstream publications around the U.S.

How did Tanger perform operationally during these difficult years?

Source: Tanger Q3 2018 Presentation

Sales per square foot for Tanger's tenants never dropped more than 4% from the all-time high achieved in 2015. 2018's figure, Tanger's 25th year on the NYSE, saw better sales figures than 2017.

Source: Tanger Q3 2018 Presentation

In terms of tenant sales, occupancy, and lease statistics, Tanger was firing on all cylinders outside of a "misfire" on same center net operating income ("NOI") growth.

Source: Tanger Q3 2018 Presentation

Add in Tanger's investment grade balance sheet, zero drift from its core competency, seasoned management team, healthy distribution coverage, and excellent long-term track record, and it was certainly reasonable to assume Tanger was cheap throughout 2018 and 2019.

Q3 Challenges and Progress

As we work through the most recent updates, there will be an unusually high number of charts. This is something WER actively tries to avoid, but each serves a purpose. We need to determine if Tanger is truly at a long-overdue inflection point, and almost by definition, that won’t be obvious.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

From a geographical point of view, Tanger is well-diversified with only South Carolina and New York in the double-digits in terms of gross leasable area ("GLA").

The firm has no West coast exposure, and outside of a healthy exposure to Texas, is mostly concentrated in the south and east. With New York and New Jersey adding up to 16% of GLA, let's dig deeper to determine how properties residing there are performing.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

As of the end of Q3, occupancy was 92.9% with over 99% of stores open as of the end of October. While weaker occupancy than any year since 1993, it's only a minute decline compared to Q2's 93.8%. That's despite an extremely difficult operating environment for the retailers that make up Tanger's tenant base.

WER highlighted the only cities where Tanger's occupancy was notably lower than the portfolio average. The worst was in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 79%, but Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Howell, Michigan, were not far behind at 80%. Despite the myriad of lockdowns and restrictions on citizen movement, none of these geographies signal abnormal stress on retailers' business.

From here, the next step is to analyze when leases expire. Combined with releasing trends and spreads, this gives us valuable guidance into future cash flow.

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Tanger's lease expirations are well-staggered, and management commenced 1.3 million square feet in new leases during Q3. Between now and the end of 2023 (and if 2020 has taught us anything, that will come closer than we think), 35% of the portfolio will be renegotiated.

The issue is pricing as blended straight-line rent spreads declined 6.3% in the last 12 months. That contributed to a $52.2 million decline in same center NOI compared to Q3 2019.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

Tanger breaks down its spreads in great detail as shown above. The more significant weakness occurred with re-tenanted space; that area declined 13.4% while renewed space did better at down 10.1%.

Overall, what we are witnessing here is Tanger sacrificing rent per square feet for occupancy. Though this is a wise move based on what we see in the broader market, it has consequences.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

It's important to recognize the companies making up Tanger's top tenants as well as their concentrations. WER highlighted the only three tenants representing over 3.0% of Tanger's annualized base rent.

Fortunately for Tanger and its investors, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is the largest at 6.3%. It maintains an $8 billion market capitalization and its stock has gained 19% in the past year and trades at its 52-week high. That's not to say Gap doesn't have its fair share of problems, but its turnaround story by reducing costs and improving margins is convincing to investors as demonstrated by its recent momentum.

PVH Inc. (PVH), the second-largest tenant at 4.4% of annualized base rent, is down a third in the past year but its stock is up more than double from March's lows. Like The Gap, PVH is struggling for profitability but appears stable and to be building confidence with analysts and investors.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) is next in line at 3.6% and is in much worse shape than #1 and #2. Ascena is emerging out of Chapter 11 and plans on closing 1,300 locations as negotiations with landlords continue.

Tanger is among the cheapest rent per square foot and by sales volumes, suggesting that it will do better than the average Ascena landlord. The losses associated with Ascena's rent are at least mostly priced in at this point. We won't go through every tenant, but it's a mix of strong firms like Nike (NKE) and weaker players like Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS).

We should continue to expect friction in Tanger's tenant base and leasing spreads going forward.

That said, let's take a moment to evaluate Tanger's coronavirus-specific concerns...

Coronavirus Sensitivity and Earnings

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Tanger maintains excellent demographics data on its shoppers. While 23% of the company's client base is 36 years old or below, and presumably least impacted by coronavirus concerns based on CDC and industry data, 43% are in the "resilient but still potentially susceptible" category of 37-53 years old. The real near-term risk is the 32% in the boomer category of 54-72 years old.

Although many regions in the south and elsewhere are effectively back to normal, WER thinks it's naïve to assume boomers will shop like normal without a vaccine or extremely effective mitigation strategies not yet developed. In terms of the financial statements, sales per square feet will be weak and that will translate into weak leasing spreads which is exactly what we've seen in Q2 and Q3.

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Core FFO (referred to as Adjusted EBTIDAre in previous Tanger filings and reports), which is effectively the regular NAREIT measure minus non-recurring items as described on pages 23 and 24 in the quarterly supplemental, has fallen precipitously from $2.31-2.48 per share in 2018 and 2019 to $1.04 year-to-date or $1.39 at an annualized rate. That's a big hit to cash flow.

Related to this is rent collection. Q2 was a dismal but not surprising 43% resulting in $64.0 million in total revenue. Q3 jumped to 89% with revenue climbing to $103.2 million.

While these numbers are far from spectacular compared to Tanger's previous performance, we suggest taking a quick look at the stock chart at the start of this article. Despite its troubles, Tanger's stock price has fallen a multiple of the decline in key operating metrics.

Before we jump into the balance sheet, there is one more area I'd like to quickly touch on.

Source: Tanger

Insider buying has been tepid but there have been zero insider sells in the past six months. Going back a full year using Nasdaq data, insiders have purchased 721,149 shares and sold 104,633. The buys matter more than the sells since many executives take their base pay in shares. Net buys of 616,516 in the past year equates to 0.6% of total shares outstanding.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

WER partly points this out as Tanger was criticized for the $4.371 million (highlighted above) set aside for the CEO's retirement package in the first three months of 2019. While that's a headline number that can easily be misleading without more context, we'll point out the total for this line item is $0.0 thus far in 2020.

Maintaining a Strong Balance Sheet

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

One of Tanger's best aspects, and frankly why the company has been able to navigate the crisis so well, is its investment grade and intelligently structured balance sheet. Investment grade alone is only part of the story when it comes to a shrewd CFO. Tanger uses almost no secured financing and has 99% fixed rate debt.

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Despite a very challenging environment, Tanger is not in danger of violating any covenants. We know many investment grade REITs in far less precarious situations than Tanger that don't look this good.

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

The chart below shows how Tanger’s BBB rating compares to the U.S. equity REIT universe:

Source: FactSet

The high sensitivity to lockdowns hasn't caused Tanger to lose its BBB/Baa2 credit ratings. That's important as it still has a little wiggle room before breaching into junk.

Source: Tanger Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Like all well-managed REITs, Tanger's maturity schedule is intelligently staggered and manageable almost no matter what happens.

That said, the average weighted year to maturity of 4.7 years and effective interest rate of 3.6% could both use improvement; it's likely the CFO wants to refinance when the market environment is more favorable.

Since nothing comes due until 2022, we don't blame them. By the end of 2020, and certainly by mid-2021, we expect the average weighted term to be greater than five years.

Valuation and Conclusion

Tanger is not a low risk stock and it hasn't been for many quarters. The fact it stopped paying dividends after the May 29th payment of $0.358 illustrates that as good as anything else. We think Tanger will resume the dividend at a rate somewhere around $0.25 per share in the near term. That said, its valuation is extraordinarily independent of one's opinion on the firm.

Assuming a conservative $1.50 in cash flow per share in 2021, the REIT trades at a 4.67 multiple, and that's after a 20%+ rally from late September. Portfolio net operating income YTD is $175.5 million or $234.0 million annualized. That's a 3.77 NOI multiple based on November 6th's close at $7.08 per share.

Though there will undoubtedly be volatility in Tanger's cash flow and rent collections in Q4 and early 2021, the stock has priced in complete oblivion. Shares of Tanger below $8.00 a share are attractive but we suggest buying in tranches and doing so over time.

As we’ve said before, the uncertainty around the dividend, cash flows, and tenant base in the near to medium-term are real risks. But the current market price seemingly reflects all the risks without any of the positives associated with Tanger’s portfolio, notable Q3 improvements, and still investment grade balance sheet. If Tanger isn’t at an inflection point today, it’s darn close.

Source: FAST Graphs

As illustrated above, the average consensus FFO per share estimate for 2020 is $1.20 per share (Scotiabank targets $1.24, highest in the group, and Evercore is the lowest at $1.16). According to FAST Graphs data, the 2021 consensus for FFO per share is $1.34 (+12%) and 2022 is $1.46 (+9%).

Keep in mind, this does not necessarily mean that SKT is growing by 12% and 9%, respectively, since the company lost around 47% in earnings power (FFO per share) in 2020. However, we can better forecast potential returns by examining the past, present, and future.

As I have explained many, many times in the past, SKT is not a “pure play” mall REIT and thus I believe that it should trade more like a community shopping center REIT. As viewed below, the average P/FFO multiple for the shopping center sector is 8.3x.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Notably, Whitestone REIT (WSR) trades at 6.5x and Brixmor (BRX) trades at 6.9x. Alternatively, SKT is trading at 5.2x, and I believe that a YE 2021 multiple of 7.5x is realistic, given the potential for a vaccine and moderate supply within the overall outlet sector.

Also, I just returned from a long 8-hour trip from West Palm Beach (to South Carolina) where I visited two SKT outlets in person. Both Daytona Beach and Savannah appear to be performing well, as I witnessed steady traffic and modest store vacancies.

Given the outdoor components associated with outlets, consumers seem to be much more responsive to shopping, versus indoor malls. That trend should continue, and serve as a catalyst for retailers who are exiting mall locations as more (malls) shutter.

In short, we believe that the Tanger trade is logical, based on our analysis, and given the continued clarity, we are maintaining a Strong Buy. And to be clear, we remain “underweight” malls (and have been for 4+ years).

Source: FAST Graphs

