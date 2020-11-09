Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (LSPD) CEO Dax Dasilva on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:LSPD) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Gus Papageorgiou - Head of Investor Relations

Dax Dasilva - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Brandon Nussey - Chief Financial Officer

JP Chauvet - President

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Josh Beck - KeyBanc

Andrew Jeffrey - Truist Securities

Richard Tse - National Bank

Todd Coupland - CIBC

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Paul Treiber - RBC

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark

Gus Papageorgiou

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lightspeed's fiscal second quarter 2021 conference call. Joining me today are Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed's Founder and CEO; Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer; and JP Chauvet, President of Lightspeed.

After the prepared remarks, we will open it up for questions. We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our earnings press release issued earlier today as well in our filings with US and Canadian securities regulators.

Also, our commentary today will include adjusted financial measures, which are non-IFRS measures. These should be considered as supplements to and not substitutes for IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations between the two can be found in our earnings press release, which is available on our website on sedar.com. And on the SEC system. And finally note that because we report US dollars, all amounts discussed today are US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

With that I will now turn the call over to Dax.

Dax Dasilva

Thank you, Gus. And thank you everyone for joining today. Nearly nine months after the outbreak of COVID-19, small and medium-sized businesses continue to face challenging conditions. In addition, we've experienced rapid changes in consumer behavior, necessitating a reinvention of commerce for the retail and hospitality industries. Despite these challenges, Lightspeed had one of its strongest quarters yet, with results exceeding our expectations and characterized by a growing customer base, expanding our pool and increased adoption of our ever-growing service offering.

Lightspeed was founded on the belief that the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of small and medium sized businesses is a key ingredient of vibrant cities and communities. In the face of persistent challenges, most Lightspeed merchants have continued to sell and serve, keeping staff employed, and providing innovative means of social engagement in a world that feels increasingly isolated.

We are proud to be the technology partner of choice for many of these SMBs and they adapt to their new realities and reinvent their business models by embracing Lightspeed modern cloud-based platform.

A strong omni-channel presence, once considered a nice to have for SMBs is quickly becoming a necessity. As such, independent businesses are increasingly abandoning legacy systems and embracing Lightspeed solutions, a trend that accelerated this quarter.

As a result, Lightspeed saw year-over-year GDP growth of 56% and software and payments growth of 62%, aided by a growing customer base, increased ARPU and the acquisitions of Kounta and Gastrofix. We had a very busy quarter with many notable initiatives. But I would like to highlight four key themes.

The continued innovation of our platform, the strengthening of our board of directors, our NYSE listing, and finally, our pending acquisition of ShopKeep. First, on innovation. As our customers scramble to adapt to their new reality, Lightspeed has been busy delivering new solutions to help them reach an ever-more demanding and concerned consumer.

Since the last quarter, we announced three new product initiatives. The first is eCom for restaurants, designed to allow Lightspeed restaurants to seamlessly transition their businesses online and integrate new revenue streams, income for restaurants allows Lightspeed merchants to display their menus online, link to delivery systems and integrate into OpenTable for bookings and Instagram for social media.

As restaurants worldwide endured rolling closures of their dining rooms, an online presence and frictionless delivery and takeout experience have provided a crucial lifeline.

The second reason innovation is Order Ahead. A cost efficient online ordering platform designed to facilitate takeout Order Ahead integrates eCom for restaurants, creating a powerful digital hub that enables restaurants providing completely contactless customer experience. Online orders appear directly in the plating [ph] platform, and customers can track their orders from start to finish, with real time status updates by text message.

Finally, we introduced Lightspeed subscriptions, a new module that allows local North American retailers using Lightspeed Payment to collect recurring revenue through their PLS. Subscription should appeal to new target verticals, such as health and wellness, by allowing monthly membership capabilities. We're also hopeful it will increase payments penetration.

Subscription should help retail customers develop a stable recurring revenue stream and build a loyal customer base, while seamlessly integrating into their existing platform.

Dynamic market focused innovation is a key part of our culture and strategy and particularly relevant in the current fluid environment. Our strong service offering have allowed us to land several notable customers and partners this quarter, including ultimate Ultima Courchevel, which operates an award winning selection of ultra luxury hotels, villas, spas, clinics and private residences, located in the most exclusive destinations around the world.

Bentley's Petstuff, an all natural pet food store with over 50 locations in the Midwestern, United States selling natural pet food, pet care essential, toys, grooming products and treats for your pet. Seventh Sense Botanicals, a high quality line, a specially designed body and skincare products made with essential oils and CBD. The finest gifts nature has to offer with over 50 locations in the US.

Kapalua Golf, located on the popular island of Maui, and home to the PGA Tour's Century Tournament of Champions. Kapalua Golf maintains two of the most majestic golf courses in the world, the plantation and bake horses. And finally, Landscape Golf Management, which offers 30 golf courses throughout the United States.

These high profile customer wins demonstrate our leadership in the complex SMB segment of the market, as well as our continued leadership in select verticals, such as Golf.

Additionally, Anheuser Busch, the global drinks and brewing company with 630 beer brands in 150 countries will partner with Lightspeed to market our solution to restaurants and bars in Belgium. Anheuser Busch maintains over 70 direct sales representatives in this market, who will be trading on the Lightspeed solution.

Finally, we are proud to partner with Panigla [ph] in our home market of Quebec. Panigla has developed the popular Quebec-based online market, offering over half a million products from over 2000 Quebec-based merchants. Many of these merchants will be processing their transactions to Lightspeed Payments. We believe this initiative will go a long way in helping local merchants capitalize on the busy holiday season that is likely to see increased customer desire to buy from and support local merchants.

Next, strengthening the board of directors. I believe maintaining a strong Board of Directors is an important part of demonstrating our commitment to our shareholders. We had thus far in our history had the good fortune of maintaining a highly effective board with incredible depth and breadth of experiences in the technology and retail sectors.

This quarter, we further enhanced the strength of the board with the addition of Merlene Saintil. Merlene has over 20 years of experience as a technology leader and business executive at organizations such as Intuit, Yahoo, and PayPal. She is an experienced board member and has received numerous accolades during her career, most recently being named one of Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

Most importantly, Merlene has demonstrated a passion and commitment to the success of our merchants. I look forward to working with Merlene in the years to come.

Our NYSE listing, during the quarter Lightspeed completed a successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange, a major milestone in the company's history. It is a great privilege to be one of the 2300 leading companies listed on this 228 year old institution. We issued approximately 11 million shares, raising gross proceeds of $332 million. Our New York listing and equity issue should help the company gain a broader investor base in the key US market, increased liquidity for all of our shareholders, raise our public profile, improve the recognition of our platform, and not least of all, allow us to continue to pursue our growth strategy.

That growth strategy includes acquisitions, and I'm happy to say that our efforts to date have delivered strong success. All four of our recent acquisitions, Chronogolf, iKentoo, Kounta and Gastrofix delivered their strongest quarters yet, demonstrating our ability to integrate and enhance the operations of our acquisition targets.

I'm also happy to report to the integration of these acquisitions into our flagship hospitality platform continues at a rapid pace, with the majority of the developer resources now directed towards the converge efforts. We've also made excellent progress on re-branding the various websites and integrating the go to market teams to achieve the growth acceleration, we have shown.

Finally, our proposed acquisition of ShopKeep. We are happy to announce that Lightspeed has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire one of the leading cloud commerce platform providers ShopKeep, for a total estimated consideration of approximately $440 million, ShopKeep powers over 20,000 retail and restaurant locations in the United States. And with this acquisition firmly positioned Lightspeed as a category leader, in a highly fragmented market. The combined company will have over 100,000 customer locations globally, and approximately 33 billion in GTV.

ShopKeep will help bring scale and a seasoned management team to our US presence, along with a highly developed capital business, which we hope to leverage. And we will bring a broader solutions portfolio, such as Lightspeed Payments, loyalty, ecommerce, analytics, and multi-location capabilities to ShopKeep’s customer base.

Lightspeed can provide the customer base with all of the capabilities required by a growing business, removing the need for them to replatform as they grow. We're excited about the many synergies we see with this combination, and think this will be a landmark combination in our space. Brandon will speak further on the details of this acquisition in his remarks.

Before I conclude, I want to thank the entire Lightspeed team for their commitment and dedication that over the last quarter. These remain challenging times for each and every one of us. But we have much to celebrate this quarter. I want to take a moment to acknowledge that our success comes due to the grit and resilience of the entire Lightspeed team. Their commitment to Lightspeed merchants worldwide is unmatched and unwavering.

And with that, I will pass it on to Brandon.

Brandon Nussey

Thank you, Dax. Today we reported one of the most exceptional quarters in the company's history. This quarter demonstrated not only that the business model is working, but also the long-term potential that it has.

In the face of a global pandemic that has created significant disruption in our end markets, we grew our net customer location count to over 80,000 at September 30. This was driven by a surge of gross new customer location additions, which increased by 68% when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

As I mentioned last quarter, this metric is the most encouraging thing we can see, as we firmly believe the replacement cycle of legacy systems is accelerating and moving towards solutions like ours.

Our customers collectively processed approximately $8.5 billion of volume in the quarter, up from $5.4 billion in Q1 of this year. That was over 56% higher than same quarter a year ago. This indicates that despite the many new restrictions placed on these customers, they've been able to adapt and thrive.

Our strategy of using our privileged position as a core software provider for these businesses to expand into new areas such as payments also continues to pick up momentum. Payments uptake remains strong, and we're now processing better than 10% of our GTV through Lightspeed Payments in US retail, with momentum continuing to build in the new markets in which we have launched.

As a result of payments and continuing to upsell customers, new software modules our ARPU per customer location in the quarter grew to better than $170 per month. And finally, as Dax mentioned, a recent acquisition thus thriving, giving evidence that this aspect of the strategy is working as well.

The cumulative results of our execution on these key drivers are that we grew our overall revenue better than 60% year-over-year and up 26% sequentially. We are really proud of these exemplary results. But of course, globally, we still face many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and its resurgence. And I'll speak to that shortly.

So recapping the second quarter in greater detail, total revenue was $45.5 million, up from $28 million a year ago, representing growth at 62%, and well above our guidance of $38 million to $40 million.

Software and payments revenue is 62% higher than a year ago at $41.1 million. Excluding the impact of Kounta and Gastrofix, which were not included in last year's numbers given the timing of those acquisitions, software and payments revenue grew 42% versus the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $2.8 million compared to $5.1 million loss from a year ago. And as mentioned, our GTV for the quarter was $8.5 billion. Over the past 12 months, our GTV was over $26 billion. We ended the quarter very well capitalized with unrestricted cash on hand of approximately $513 million.

Looking deeper at some of the specific business trends we saw in the quarter, within our overall GTV, we saw retail grow almost 34% versus the prior year, and restaurant aggressively increased by approximately 97% compared to a year ago.

Retail GTV was aided by continued success of e-commerce, which is up over 80% versus the prior year, and some strong performance in some of our seasonal verticals. While e-commerce has been an important tool for retailers, we saw a strong resurgence in physical transaction volumes in the quarter, as lockdowns eased globally over the summer months.

Our restaurant segment recovered nicely in the quarter from the lows seen in March, April and May. As a reminder, the majority of our restaurant customers are currently in international markets outside of North America.

On the back of these strong GTV levels, we saw our customer churn rates improved from the first quarters levels. Churn remained slightly elevated versus our typical levels. However, we continue to be encouraged by the resiliency of the customer base.

Looking at Lightspeed Payments, it continued its rapid growth trajectory once again in the quarter. Overall Lightspeed Payments revenue grew by over 300% versus a year ago, on the back of strong customer demand from both new and existing customers, and industry-wide moved to electronic payments and away from cash and outstanding performance from some of our end markets like Golf and Bike.

The portion of new customers contracting for payments alongside their core software subscription remains steady in the quarter at our recent levels, and overall penetration of Lightspeed Payments as a percentage of GTP was over 10% US retail in the quarter. We are also seeing good early momentum in recently launched new markets with better than 4% penetration in Canadian retail and over 3% and US restaurant.

So turning now to our Q3 outlook, the performance achieved in Q2 leaves us very confident in our business in the long-term. However, we are mindful in the near term outlook that the effects of the pandemic remain. We're now seeing a resurgence in case counts and subsequent government lockdown measures in some of the markets we serve around the world.

Leading on the experience gained and dealing with these lockdowns in the spring, we are confident that our customers will fare better than the broader industry and that we we’ll continue to gain market share during this time. However, we have to expect that lockdowns will increase customer churn will impact purchase decisions by our prospects and will affect our customers transaction volumes.

Our outlook also incorporates our expectation that the seasonal nature of some of our verticals will slow down and fall and winter. And while we typically also expect the holiday season of November and December to be strong and many verticals that this year will be an uncertain one given the situation we face globally.

So with all that in mind, we expect Q3 revenue in the range of $44 million and $47 million. We expect Q3 EBITDA to be a loss of approximately $8 million to $10 million. Only once again that the prevailing macro uncertainty, we’ll declined to give a full year outlook at this time.

One quick note, our adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects the impact of our new NYSE listing and its associated incremental compliance costs, including higher costs associated with D&O liability insurance, which saw a significant increase in premiums to approximately $10 million annually.

So while we continue to take a cautious view of the near term results, given the many uncertainties right now, we feel very good about the company's position for the long term. This quarter's results demonstrate the power of the business model and the results we can drive in a normalized market environment.

I'll wrap up by discussing the acquisition of ShopKeep that we announced today. The guidance I've just spoken to exclude any impacts and ShopKeep in the quarter as a closing date for this acquisition is not presently known. The purchase agreement with ShopKeep is for $145 million in cash on closing, plus the issuance of approximately 9.5 million shares of Lightspeed for estimated consideration of approximately 440 million.

ShopKeep’s trailing 12 months revenue is approximately $50 million and they bring over 20,000 customers and approximately $7 billion of GTP to this combination. Echoing Dax's comments, we see many synergies with this combination and are excited by the potential future together. We believe this is a landmark acquisition for our space and the resulting combination bring a company with the resources, scale, and momentum to lead complex retailers and restaurants to this period of rapid transformation and beyond.

With that, we'll turn it back to the operator for your questions.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, congrats on these great numbers and two questions from me. First, if I think about the combination of ShopKeep, and you like, how do you try, how do you envision this to kind of work out in terms of product, customer overlap? Maybe if you could give us a little bit more detail there. And then as we – that’s the first question.

And the second question on, on restaurants, you mentioned, you don't have that much, or not really a normal American exposure, can you just kind of talk us through a little bit kind of where that exposure is, so that we can have a better idea how to think about it? Thank you.

Dax Dasilva

Brandon, do you want to go or do you want to me take this one?

Brandon Nussey

Yeah. So maybe that's just, you know, this is back and you think about ShopKeep, this our strategy, it's part of what we announced, which is consolidation of the market. And I think we've proven that we can do some acquisitions and get some good returns. And so here for ShopKeep, if you look at the company, they were one of our biggest competitors in the US. We have a very similar profile of customers

If you look at the industry, and they also have a mix of restaurant customers and retail customers. So for us, this is very much in line with all the other types of acquisitions we've done. And with that in mind, we have a strategy to get to one product, like we did with all the others and one brand.

And so what we'll be doing is, within the coming weeks, we'll be working on a month getting to one product and getting everybody behind one solution, which is a mix of all worlds. And I think if you look at what we've done in the US, we haven't done an acquisition, so far. But if you look at Europe, that's exactly what we did with all the brands that we acquired. They're now all under Lightspeed, and we're now pushing one product globally.

JP Chauvet

I'll take the second part of that question, Raimo. Restaurant distribution, largely outside in North America, countries like Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, UK, and Australia would be where we have the largest concentrations of customers.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Thank you.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Sorry about that. I've been working with the acquisition. It's my understanding is that ShopKeep struggling for growth over last couple years? First of all, can you confirm that? And secondly, if that was the case, can you comment on that dynamic, wasn't there missing some key capabilities that you can now offer? Or was there something else going on?

Brandon Nussey

Hey, Thanos. This is Brandon. No, the company was growing pre-COVID, which will, you know, isolate, I suppose as we think about that - the company had a nice organic growth, very similar view to approaching the market as Lightspeed. And as JP mentioned, you know, we would see them regularly in the market and similar types of customers, similar verticals.

And ShopKeep had done a nice job and that team have done a nice job of, you know, positioning multiple software offerings for those customers. And we're achieving some nice growth, again, before COVID came along.

So you know, as we take a look at this, we can share very similar views and how this market will play out in the long run. And just like all the other acquisitions, how we can bring, the increased functionality that Lightspeed offers, the increased breadth and depth of these customers. And I think we're, you know, we really see opportunities as our joint customers now continue to grow, how they can leverage some of that increased functionality from Lightspeed over time.

Thanos Moschopoulos

And my understanding that they had a relationship with First Data and we're offering it software on other platform, can you speak to whether COVID first data were significant channel and how that relationship changed going forward?

Brandon Nussey

Yeah, the ShopKeep operated again as many of the acquisition that we look at in space. You know, they operated by referring customers, the payments opportunities over to several partners want to work for this was First Data.

And, you know, I think as we go forward, we have Lightspeed Payments of course, but you know, the long term strategy there remains unchanged. So it's how we approach this market and how we see these two things coming together naturally over time.

Dax Dasilva

I would say, sorry, the same relationship we had as like we had before we launched Lightspeed Payments. So they have a number of partners for the payments. And so our strategy, exactly the - it's going to be similar to what we did with Lightspeed.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay. Great. And finally, your gross margins went up sequentially, which is interesting, given that your payments revenue, is this ramping, e-commerce dynamic is that reflective of the strength in the software business in the last hierarchal in the quarter? Or are you also seeing some improvement in your payment margins based on your growing scale?

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, a little, a little bit of all of the above, obviously, given the growth and customers have some nice increase in the subscription volume trends stating come back towards normal, again, which helped a lot. Some of the discounting measures that we had in place, you know, those are going all start there a little [ph] off balance.

As you know, we do continue to kind of look for ways to drive incremental margin and payments. And I guess the other aspect to the overall gross margin is, as you know, we do have some legacy payment or for all revenue streams, and then sales volumes are covered in the quarter as well, and would have been incremental on the margin.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Great. Thanks, guys.

Josh Beck

Thank you, team for taking the question. I was looking at the chart that you included in the presentation. And I don't know if I'm maybe reading too much into it, but it certainly looks like US hospitality, and Canada retail, have a steeper ramp, the payments adoption. So you know, I don't know if it's just, you know, early, don't get too excited about it. Or if you've been able to apply maybe some of the learnings from US retail, just anything that that's noteworthy on that slide.

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, I think as we've always said, we expect that won't get better at this over time, just in how we package position. So we believe these markets increasingly come together software and payments into an integrated solution, I think we're just seeing that, generally speaking, play out. We also do expect restaurant to have higher tax rates and retail to market we think is a little more conditioned to buying integrated software and payments, then maybe the retail market. So I think that's what we're seeing playing out in the early in the early days here, Josh.

Josh Beck

Okay, really helpful. And, you know, the commentary on restaurants really stood out to me positively. Certainly, there's been quite a resurgence, probably faster than many would have expected three, six months ago. So any other, you know, color, obviously, you've done a lot of innovation for them with, you know, things like e commerce for restaurants and order ahead, so had they, you know, really quickly embrace that. And that's what's helping the resilience, they're just would like to hear a little more context on that?

Dax Dasilva

And I thinks that this was a big quarter for innovation from Lightspeed for hospitality sector, you know, especially with, as you mentioned, ecom restaurants, which gives, you know, those businesses on digital hub, which brings together the reservations or social media, all the different pieces that they need, as well as the order had - the ordering capabilities tied in as well.

And I think that delivery, so these are all tools that are coming up. They’re helping these restaurants, adapt business models, for this particular moment, and we're seeing them - we're seeing adoption, you know really aid these businesses. And I think they continue to help businesses transform, even post COVID and have new revenue streams.

And I think maybe just covering that don't forget that majority of the market is on legacy systems. And in the context of COVID legacy systems are really not - I mean, that they're under serving the markets. So there's a big transition, there are people who want to move into the, you know, the new world so that they can adapt, and they can try hopefully in this environment.

Josh Beck

Okay. And the last question for me the number of gross new customer edition certainly seem like a distinct positive. I mean, are you seeing some of these businesses set up and maybe a online first model and then look to open up the store as, as maybe some of the restrictions is just you know, we'd be curious to hear any other context or around that development?

Dax Dasilva

So I think I mean, going back to what we had talked about last time, we still see the same ambition where, you know, we've been told that omni channel for five years, and now everybody is coming to us and you know, they want it, they want it now. So we're still seeing that same trend of people been needing to adopt digital platforms and to serve their customers and different needs. And I think that's not going to slow down.

And I think the other reason why we've seen such strong adoption of e-customers is it's a scale, I mean, the strategy working, you know, our brand recognition is stronger. And I think, you know, this ambition, we have of being one global brand, is really helping us when you think about intake of new customers.

Josh Beck

Great. Thanks.

Andrew Jeffrey

Thank you. Good morning. Appreciate you taking the question. Maybe is a bit of follow up on Josh's question with regard to new customer growth, can you talk a little bit about how much of your customer growth this quarter and maybe trend wise, is coming from net new merchant creation versus competitive takeaways?

Dax Dasilva

I think there the blend has been changed. And I think that's a surprise we have is that there are still new businesses being created in the space. And don't forget Lightspeed is, you know, we're global. So we have businesses around the globe, and some countries are not seeing the impact of COVID, like Australia, and other countries, like the US are staying open, while Europe, you know, it's maybe having more difficulties.

So I think, there we've seen, at a macro level, the same thing, as usual, where it's healthy blend of people graduating off, kind of less powerful, cloud based platforms, then the second big bucket is really new businesses were opening and need a system and obviously, probably, you know, one of the chosen few.

And then the third category, we still see are people moving off legacy systems. And again, just try to imagine somebody on a legacy system in the context of COVID. They need to - they need to change to be able to adapt. I think it can blend we've always seen.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then the follow up with regard to vertical markets, can you talk a little bit about a couple things? One, I guess, do we need to think about difficult compares in Bike and Golf. For example, as we look out next year, you know, in terms of, you know, maybe an easy note that pandemic, hopefully, you know, given what might have been a bulge this year in those categories?

And then two, around some of the B2B ambitions, you might have a one, if you could offer an update in terms of progress, or how we might think about the roadmap for product introduction in your key verticals?

Dax Dasilva

You know, there's always going to be some seasonality in the business. Now, in the summer months, we do have golf, bike out, you know, Home and Garden, you know, sporting goods, where we have really strong retail numbers. But we'll also have, you know, strength in other verticals during the holiday season, and so on.

But, regarding products for B2B, we've been wrapping our tools for suppliers. And we're going to be talking about more in the coming quarters. But that's - that I think, is an area where we did talk about either one of the partnerships that we're - in the earnings call with Anheuser Busch. We're now speaking with partners across retail and hospitality, whether it's bike or whether it's F&B and starting to integrate, you know, more deeply with – and more deeply with some of the supply partners that work with our merchants.

Andrew Jeffrey

Great, thank you very much.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. When it comes to legacy players, like what areas of weakness do you think COVID is really amplified in terms of the challenges that they had before?

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, so maybe I'll take it this, just think about the legacy players, those are client server platforms, they have proprietary databases, they're on- premise, most of them are not in the cloud. And so just look at a workflow with COVID. You know, you're thinking about order ahead, you're thinking about online delivery, you think about curbside pickup.

And it's very difficult for a platform that is a client server platform to be able to engage in cloud services. And so I think that's really the biggest shortfall is I think, the legacy systems are good at managing, let's say, one workflow, with one channel, which is a physical channel, so people going to a store or restaurant, I think they were doing an okay job there. But I think the world of COVID now and even think about payments, it's all around the connection between the physical world and the digital world. And this means ultimately, on a technology standpoint, that needs to be, you know, services talking to services in the cloud, so this is really the biggest shortfall.

I'll just give you other few examples. If I'm not permitted to go, if I'm a store owner, and I can't go to my store, or my restaurant is closed, and I have a, you know, I have a legacy system, even reporting needs to be done on premise. So here again, that the need to be able to virtualize the infrastructure is important. So I think there's a number of fronts, but I think, really, the bulk of it is that these old legacy systems are really just good for one channel. And when you think about COVID, in the new world, it's multi channel, interacting with each other across multiple digital channels. So they're just not adapted for that kind of workflow, and then you - the new environment.

Richard Tse

All right. And if they decide to sort of try to make a pivot is that like a, you think, like, a two or three year effort on their part, or just trying to get a sense of like that way you guys have here?

Dax Dasilva

Then if you go one layer underneath, it's not the same technology, it's not the same developers, it's not the same code base. So for them, this would - this would mean a rewrite. And, you know, it's interesting, because, like we had a product that was on premise, and the lifting is extremely heavy. So what we have to do was redeveloped completely a cloud platform next to it. And this will take at least three, four or five, five years to get to the level of functionality needed within those businesses.

This is the big solution to that. So we're not too worried about that. And actually, if you look at the evolution of technology, throughout time, it's very rare that, you know, a company manages to reinvent themselves. And then I think the last piece or is the business elements, these platforms are sold, you know, with upfront payments. They're not cloud, so even their cost structures are not, are not adapted for this new world.

Richard Tse

Okay, and just one last one for me. When it comes to acquisitions, what are the key attributes you're sort of looking for here? Is it the geographic reach and opportunity to upsell existing products that you'd have in that base like technology, people just trying to get an understanding of what you're sort of prioritizing when it comes to acquisitions?

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, and so we've never changed our strategy there, we have three categories in which we acquire, but I think, even before we go into those categories, first of all, the DNA of the company needs to be like, like to meet, this means it needs to be a high growth company, its need to be a cloud based system. So we wouldn't acquire legacy platform as an example.

And we need to be sure that kind of culturally speaking, we're, you know, we're very aligned. Now, once this is, you know, once we pass that step, there are three categories, we first we look at technology. So here, you know, over time, we need to grow our portfolio, because our customers want to buy more of more from Lightspeed. So we will do acquisitions within the vertical of expanding our capabilities. And here, I think a good example of, you know, what we did in the past was like the loyalty or analytics, when we see technology that our base wants to acquire, we integrate it.

The second category is really geographical expansion. So here, I think, a very good example would be you know, Kounta or would be Gastrofix before those two deals, we were - we'd have zero presence in Australia almost, and almost no presence in Germany.

And then the third category is virtualization, which means we need to - there are a number of verticals where we want to go much deeper. And there I think a very good example is Chronogolf [ph] where we, you know, golf courses do have retail stores, they do have restaurants, but Chronogolf brought us set of functionality that enabled us to go much deeper into the golf industry.

And so we're going to continue pursuing those acquisitions within those three categories. And again, we want to acquire companies that have very similar DNA to ours that are high growth. And again, it's cloud and makes it so much easier than to reuse services between the platforms.

Richard Tse

That’s so helpful. Thank you.

Todd Coupland

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I have a couple of questions. The first one is a massive question. Shopify Tobi Lutke talks about e-commerce from COVID been 10 years. This was the first quarter that you have called out powerful pull forward trend is sort of based upgrade cycle. I'm just wondering if you put some context around that, that pull forward? How powerful is it? Do you see it actually accelerating once we get through some of these lockouts? Just talk about those dynamics, please.

Gus Papageorgiou

I'll maybe start with the go to market and what we're seeing. So I think we have the same perspective on POS. We think that COVID is an accelerator, obviously, it's going to be choppy, you know, as markets are forced to close. But ultimately, this is a, this is an accelerator to adoption of Lightspeed. And I think this is what's driving our strategy.

And so here, when we think about acceleration of adoption, we also need to think about acceleration of roadmaps. And so that's why we be we've really been accelerating our roadmaps on digital on e commerce on curbside pickup on delivery methods, because the market needs it now. And I think we very similarly to our competitors, we thought we had, you know, maybe three to five years for the market to leave the functionality they need today and, just COVID is activated.

So now we're, you know, we announced, I think at the last earnings call that we were, you know, increasing our development capabilities, because if the market adoption, accelerating, we need to accelerate our roadmaps to be in line with this. And we've done tremendous progress. If you look at the products we've been launching in the last few months. And here, you can expect this to continue, we need to - we need to be sure that the product market fit is perfect for life. And because the market is accelerating, we need to accelerate the roadmap.

Brandon Nussey

We've been saying, you know, we've been preaching omni channel for the past five years, and we take omni channels and brought for three to five years. Now it's no longer a nice to have, it's a must have. And it's the crucial lifeline if you're if you're a business, small business, retail restaurants in order to continue to work with your customers, continue to serve your customers.

So it's bigger than e commerce, I think it is all these different models are things like order had its curbside pickup mobile contact list experiences. It's a wealth of things. Ecommerce is one part of the puzzle of this omni channel approach. And it also includes, you know, the physical experiences to and how those are going to change.

And so we think that this all favors Lightspeed into an acceleration towards our vision for how we're going to see commerce, you know, in retail and hospitality, completely, completely reinvent over the next couple years.

Todd Coupland

Thanks, Dax, I had one follow up question on payments. You've had a nice, nice rhythm and payment, the last couple of quarters, in the past, you've talked about payments attached being the majority of your locations. With the experience thus far, how long do you think it'll take to get to that, you know, plus 50%, attach rate, this just talks about the path to that. Thanks a lot.

Dax Dasilva

So, yeah, so maybe if we step back on payments, we've, you know, we very intentionally started payments on retail in the US. And then we move to the rest of US retail Canada. And now we're expanding. And we have plans, as you know, to continue deploying a payment across all geographies between now and the end of our fiscal year. And that plan is moving forward.

So - but I think, just to be very clear, we have more than 50% attach rates on the regions where we've launched Lightspeed Payments. And I think now for us, what we're just - what we just need to do is we need to continue deploying in all the countries where we operate. And what we've seen also is, as we've, you know, we've launched then restaurant and then we've launched retail Canada, we've seen the exact same adoption of attach rates in those geographies.

So we're very confident in payment. And we're very confident as we continue to deploy payments globally, that we will have similar attach rates that are well north of 50%.

Todd Coupland

Thank you.

Suthan Sukumar

Good morning, guys. And a strong quarter and congrats on the acquisition. My first question is on is on ShopKeep, the company peered to have an integrated payments offering, which, based on your earlier commentary suggested it was still more of a referral model. But the alternative capital offering the market as well, can you touch on their progress to date in terms of, you know, penetration with respect to payments and capital? And secondly, what you're able to leverage whether it be capabilities go to market or, or even just learning from the acquisition?

Gus Papageorgiou

Yeah, thanks. Thanks for the question. In terms of their integrated payments offering, yeah, you're spot on. And just to make sure we clarify that from the earlier comments. They operated under certain model. To this point, they, as I mentioned earlier, this team have done a nice job of kind of being a rounding out of solution set for these customers.

And one of those things, as you mentioned was capital. And so they're much further along than Lightspeed on their capital offering, and it's one of the synergies we see is leveraging their experience and their results, because they did drive some really nice results on capital, across our customer base. And we look forward to seeing how we can leverage that here at Lightspeed across the broader customer offer.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. Thanks. And then…

Gus Papageorgiou

Do you want to suggest the customer learning? I think, for me the me - just there, what we were amazed with this deal is, that we have almost similar customer journey, when you think about how they acquire customers, how they qualify the customers, how they convert the customers, and you look at all of the rates, they're very, very close, close likely to the learning was that, you know, in the way we operate on the go to market standpoint, these are very, very similar processes.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. Thanks. That's, that's helpful. And flattering for me now, just wanted to touch on the technology roadmap, now, you got to make significant progress on the innovation front, they're really bringing key capabilities really quickly to your merchant base. And in this time in need, Looking ahead, do you guys see any new use cases - use case areas to invest in and perhaps gaps in your merchant experience that you guys are uniquely positioned to address? And does the ShopKeep bring anything unique on the front for you, for you guys to leverage as well?

Gus Papageorgiou

Yeah, you know, I think, you know, internally, we look at growth, you know, providing tools for merchants, so all of the things that that are a part of our core omni channel offering. But then it also bleeds into consumer where we have to have a loyalty in order ahead. So you'll see more development there.

And then finally, you know, we're going to be delivering value to suppliers, as we integrate them with our retail or hospitality customers. So, I think you'll see - and then, of course, we have payments, which sort of, you know, bridges all three.

So you - I think you're going see an acceleration in roadmaps that bring together physical and digital experiences. You know, I think we've had a pretty amazing track record for the last six months of COVID, of using the amazing technology stacks that we have, and also the added engineering, you know, the added engineering capacity that we've gained through these acquisitions to really start to bring to market things like order head e-com for restaurants, analysts, you know, analytics, tools, and more. And so in those fields, in those categories, you're going to see a lot more product delivery.

Suthan Sukumar

Good. Perfect. And thanks for taking my questions, guys. I’ll pass on.

Gus Papageorgiou

Thank you.

Tien-Tsin Huang f

Hi, thanks so much, really good results. I wanted to ask a couple of questions together, if you don't mind, just on the ShopKeep piece. Was that a competitive process? And what is their profitability picture look like? I saw the revenue number obviously, if you can give us anything there. That'd be great.

And then just on your business, your location growth did pick up nicely as you called out. I'm curious, have you done any further thinking around customer acquisition costs and those typically pandemic to benchmark that, but do you think there's a difference learning here and what customer acquisition might look like coming out of the pandemic? Thanks.

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, I'll take the first one and maybe JP you can take a second on the customer acquisition costs. But yeah, I think what we're finding changes on - just as merchants echoing some of the taxes earlier comments, as they given everything they're forced to deal with, and the rush to replace legacy systems and we are finding a lot of activity in the space right now.

So without commenting specifically on whether it was a competitive process, let's just say we are seeing a lot of interest in the broader space of the cloud based software platforms or market. And what that means for the long term in terms of the opportunity that lies ahead in this replacement cycle with integrated payments.

So I think that answers that. The company was roughly breakeven, without getting too specific. And, you know, we'll look to, obviously drive a lot of synergies from how we leverage our combined go to market prowess, though, then we have the scale and can align those resources and so on, but this is very much about creating a lot more skill than our biggest market, which is the US and how we move more quickly together, rather than fighting each other along the way. JP, do you comment on the customer acquisition cost?

A - JP Chauvet

Yeah, and maybe I just want to make a comment on ShopKeep. And, you know, as we've always said, we know the market well. It's a very fragmented market, there are companies out there that are not as well run as ShopKeep and as we always said, we want a team with companies that are well run, that has similar DNA that are not, you know, burning a lot of cash.

And so I think for us, it was regardless of a competitive bid or not, this was a very planned move. And, you know, has been in discussion for quite a while now. And I think the timing is now right, especially given the dynamics on the market and COVID. So, just wanted to say a word on that.

Now, when you think about customer acquisition costs, our plan has always been very, very simple when you think about it, as we deploy payments into markets and verticals. And you know, every customer who comes on to like the payments, we double the lifetime value of the customer give or take.

So I think for us here, when you think about how we run the business and how we look at the dynamics, we just need to ensure that our capital LTV is strong. And what we know is that in a market where Lightspeed Payments is deployed, the economics are incredible. But I think for us, it's more about now combining forces with one of our competitors in the US. And then put on top of that the fact that we fully launched Lightspeed Payments in the US for restaurants and for retail, and now we have a real opportunity to go and acquire at a faster rate customers, but with a very strong unit economics.

And now we have seen with COVID kind of the cost of acquisition softening because a lot of the competitors are spending less money on Google and digital platforms to acquire customers. But what we've seen throughout summer, we've seen those customer acquisition costs go back to normal. And so I think what we can expect now is with a little bit of a slowdown happening in the coming the next month with the market closing we'll see cost of acquisition go down slightly again.

But I think, again, for us the way we look at this is long term, there is a replacement cycle, we have the best platform on the market for the segments in which we're going off and we have a lot of flexibility now to acquire customers that are great units economic because we want Lightspeed Payments, and because we're consolidating the market.

Paul Treiber

Thanks very much. Good morning. Congrats on the new quarter. Just wanted to follow up a little bit on your last comments. But - and I just have a couple questions here that will address it, could you speak to the linearity of GTV growth in churn through the quarter and then also in particular, what you're seeing so far, in October?

And then just in regards to your last comment, you mentioned the possibility of a slowdown on the ultimate guidance. Is it - have you seen any of that to date, or is it just conservatism as you look forward?

Brandon Nussey

Hey, Paul. Yeah, you know, the linearity question, I think if we go back to our last call, we started to speak about how you we saw ever improving trends culminating in June where, you know, GTV and customer location ads and so on are were quite strong in June. And we just saw that more or less continue throughout the full corner here, where, you know, we saw churn continue to start to normalize, we saw gross customer location additions be strong throughout the quarter, and we saw GTV trends kind of continue from what we first started to say on our last call on June on the way through the September quarter.

As we look forward, you know, I think it's just, we've always tried to be cautious and conservative. And I think that's what we need to do now, JP mentioned earlier that, you know, the near term is just something I think we have to deal with what we saw in the second quarter here that we reported is just I think when we're in a more normalized environment, and can see all aspects of the business model working just the results that we can drive.

But certainly there's, you know, lots going on in the various countries, we operating around the world. And I think it's just - we're going to continue to be conservative and cautious as we provide outlooks, given some of this uncertainty. long run, we feel really, obviously well positioned here.

Paul Treiber

Okay, that's great. In terms of, you know, the re-platforming that you're seeing with customers and the increased priority there. Could you speak to the switching costs, or maybe the challenge of these S&B customers switching a platform, in the midst of a pandemic? And is there anything that you're doing there to make it easier for them to switch over to a cloud based POS?

Dax Dasilva

Maybe I'll take that one. So I think this is one step back, think about Lightspeed, our model from day one has always be, we got to make this simple. And so when you think about our customer journey, we, even before COVID, everything was done virtually. So we had a centralized salesforce, centralized installation team, centralized customer success. And so we're very acquainted to taking a customer and bring them on an onboarding session, which is a Zoom session. And generally speaking, within a matter of, you know, hours and maybe days, the platform is completely up and running.

But I think for us there, this is a very strong differentiator for Lightspeed is we've managed to take the world of this a very complex solutions and make it simple and make the onboarding simple. So I think, for us doesn't change much, and I think we - what we're seeing is we have, we have the velocity to bring those customers on.

I think the big change we've seen, and as I said at the beginning of the call is, historically people would come to us and they would want to start with the back office and the POS. And they would say, hey, I want to be able to manage in-store, and I need to manage it well.

So what we did is we had workflows where people would just get a platform and sold in-store. The big change we see now with the pandemic is regarding the threat on retailers, the majority of the customers are not coming us and if they a retailer and saying, hey, I want to sell online, I want curbside pickup, if I'm a restaurant or I want to have delivery services, I want to have.

So I think that - what's changed that we get them started as quickly as possible on digital platforms before the POS, so I think this is a big change we have to adapt. This being said, you know, because we've always operated virtually COVID doesn't change much and how we can onboard customers and then the simplicity in which we can onboard.

Paul Treiber

Okay, thank you.

Gus Papageorgiou

Operator, I think we have time for one last question.

Gavin Fairweather

Hey there, good morning. I wanted to start on, on ShopKeep, can you just expand on kind of their experience through COVID, I mean given that the payment models on a referral model, I’d imagine that the revenue mix skews more towards subscription. So potentially more inflated than some of the peers out there, just hoping you could expand on their experience, you know, this year?

Dax Dasilva

Yeah, without getting too specific. And I think you know, for any company in the broader space, you know, we all generally see the same things happening. They have, they fared pretty well through COVID. But certainly, you know, the near term does get a little choppy and as lock down happened it affects our ability to find new customers and customer volumes and all that sort of thing and certainly some that was affected them as much as it affected anyone else in this space. But overall, I think the team there did a great job of navigating through the first phases of COVID.

Dax Dasilva

Okay, thank everybody for joining today. If anybody has any follow up questions management will be available, feel free to reach out. Thanks, everybody, and have a great day. Thanks, everyone.

