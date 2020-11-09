Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you, Lilly. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I'm excited to share the progress we have made since we spoke with you three months ago. Today, I will provide highlights of our third quarter results share with we are witnessing across our business on the demand front and talk about the trends that’s shaping up our fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, our revenue of $26.3 million grew 18% sequentially, and was one of the highest quarter-over-quarter growth in the company's history. More importantly, underlying the trends that shaped up the third quarter, both from the customer demand and the delivery front were very encouraging. And we're setting the stage to a favorable fourth quarter and 2021 year.

Although there were many positive trends, I would like to highlight a few. First, in the third quarter, we witnessed strong pickup in customer activity across the board as digital transformation initiatives took central stage. These trends will continue in the fourth quarter. And we anticipate revenue run-rate to approach the level we had at the end of 2019 with strong contributions from our top clients.

Two, within our retail segments, we witnessed strong pickup from specialized ecommerce friendly retailers. Furthermore, we will see somewhat of an over-haul as new categories of retail customers emerge. Again as we entered 2021, we will not rely on traditional retail as we succeed and diversifying our revenue composition across TMT, CPG, FinTech manufacturing and other industries.

Three, some of our larger customers are increasingly seeking to engage with our offshore locations. While the motivations our customers specific continued demand for the cost efficiency, combined with greater acceptance of remote work has influenced many customers toward increasing the use of Grid Dynamics offshore locations.

And finally number four, companies are increasingly focused on improving efficiencies across their sale lifecycle and operations by leveraging data driven solutions. Our customers demand Gird Dynamics expertise in data science, big data engineering and artificial intelligence.

And now coming back to the third quarter, we witnessed growing demand for expertise, as customers steady increase their investments in digital transformation. This was not specific to any one market, but rather widespread across industry verticals. In each of the three months of the third quarter, our revenue grew sequential with September being the fourth consecutive month of the group. Most important in October, we saw the same upward trend, leading us to be confident in Q4 outlook and momentum to our recovery to pre-COVID level and beyond.

On profitability front there was a strong pickup in our margins from the second quarter. This was driven by two key factors. The first was tied to increase utilization rate across the company and the second was from a greater mix of offshoring. While we expect these trends to continue providing tailwind to our business in the fourth quarter, reinstatement of compensation, as well as strategic sales force hires, may upset some of the deal. Anil will provide more color around the margins movements in the fourth quarter.

Our non-retail business was 77% of revenue, and grew 10% on the sequential basis. Also importantly, this part of the business has grown double-digit sequentially in each of the third quarter of 2020. The continuous trends even during the pandemic crisis, clearly validates the importance of digital transformation.

Now coming to our retail segment, witnessed a strong sequential growth from the second quarter as our retail customers open their stores and resumed operations. That said the growth was not consistent across retail customers, with majority of retailers still working with a smaller IT budgets for the remainder of 2020. We will anticipate a pickup in revenue in Q4. We did not expect achieving pre-COVID levels of revenue business and retail.

During the quarter, we had also delivered some notable projects. Number one, we assisted in enhance the revenue of a leading search technology company by integrating its search engine at several large enterprises in the United States as a part of their partnership to improve online customer experience for product search and placement.

Number two, at a global CPG company, we optimize their in-house cloud data platform. This resulted in 75% improvement in latency of data processing and significant reduction in costs associated with infrastructure and maintenance.

Number three, the leading digital advertising company will build a marketing platform using our expertise with data science and data engineer. One of the tangible outcomes of our efforts was the customer increasing their ad conversion by 44%. One more example, as U.S. retailer will build a customized loyalty platform replacing an existing platform that was expensive and inefficient. Our implementation focused on enhancing customer experience leading to improvements in customer satisfaction. In the current pandemic environment, consumers are increasingly demanding robust digital online experience to shop for goods and services and this just one example of how COVID-19 has become a catalyst to digital transformation.

Even during this time of uncertainty and uneven customer demand. We continue to execute very well in adding new customers especially in our higher growth verticals. During this quarter Grid Dynamics added five new logos will reach over considerable significant place. One is in the medical device technology space. Another one is in the home improvement sector. And the last but not the least one is the global financial technology payment platform system. We believe these logos have the potential of becoming large customers over time.

Additionally, we continue to make good progress on customer diversification. During the quarter two of our top five clients were in the technology space and one in each in CPG, retail and in FinTech. Our top clients during the quarter were Apple and Google.

With this, let me turn the call over to Anil, who will discuss third quarter results in more detail. Anil.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Thanks, Leonard. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by summarizing our third quarter 2020 results. Total revenue of third quarter was $26.3 million, an increase of 18% sequentially and decline of 16% year-over-year and exceeded our guidance range of $24.5 million to $26 million. Other than financial all segments grew over the second quarter with strong quarter-over-quarter growth coming from CPG manufacturing, retail and the other segment.

Technology media and telecom commonly referred to as technology was the largest vertical in the quarter. Our non-retail business now representing 77% of revenues in the third quarter was up 10% on a sequential basis and 47% on a year-over-year basis. Key highlights were technology segment, which represented 48% of our revenues and grew 6% on a sequential basis and 45% on a year-over-year basis. And CPG manufacturing that represented 13% of our revenue and grow 36% on a sequential basis and 146% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the details of the revenue mix. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from my retail segment was 23% of our total revenue a drop of 33 percentage points over the year ago quarter. During the quarter, we witnessed a sequential pickup in revenues from the segment as most of the retailer started engaging with some of the ecommerce retailers growing more rapidly. The technology segment was 48% of total revenue up from 28% of revenues in the year ago quarter.

Finance was 20 -- 12% of revenue up from 10% of revenue in the year ago quarter, and CPG and manufacturing was 13% up from 4% of revenue in the year ago quarter. Finally, the other segment was 4% of revenue up from 2% in the year ago quarter.

We exited the third quarter with 1,204 employees down from the second quarter headcount of 1,237 and at the level of 1,350 employees in the third quarter 2019. The sequential decline was largely from the effects of the restructuring program initiated a couple of quarters ago that spilled over into the early part of the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, our total U.S. headcount was 249 people or 21% of the company's total headcount, while our non-U.S. headcount, which we sometimes referred to as offshore, located in the Central and Eastern Europe locations was 955 or 79%.

Revenue from our top 5 and top 10 customers were 60% and 78%, respectively. During the same period a year ago, our top 5 and top 10 customer concentrations were 67%, and 85%, respectively. We exited the quarter with 42 paying customers up from 35 in the third quarter of 2019 and up from 37 customers in the second quarter of 2020. As a reminder, we only called the revenue generating customers in the quarter and do not include inactive customers. Relative to the second quarter, we added five new logos. One of these were in the technology segment, one in the retail, one in the financial and two in the other.

Moving to the income statement, our GAAP gross margin during the quarter was $11.2 million, or 42.4%, down from $13.8 million or 44% in the three months ended September 2019. The key reason for the decline was a combination of lower revenues, increased stock-based compensation and other costs.

On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 42.6% down from 44.7% in the same year ago period. The year-over-year decline of 210 bps was due to a combination of lower revenues and other costs. On a sequential basis in the third quarter our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins increased by 490 bps. The strong sequential movement and gross margin were driven by multiple factors. These included first increase in companywide utilization as revenue picked up in the third quarter. Second, greater share of offshore billable engineers as customers increasingly sought to work with their offshore locations. Third, cost savings from lower levels of spenders restrictions continue to be in place and finally for the increase in number of working days.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter that excluded stock-based compensation was $4.2 million or 16% of revenue, down from $7 million or 22% of revenue in the third quarter a year ago. The decline was mainly due to decline in revenues combined with increased operating costs, such as public company costs.

Our GAAP net income totaled a loss of $1.1 million or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share, based on 49.7 million shares compared to a GAAP net income of $4.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share, based on 22.7 million shares in the year ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net income was $2.5 million or $0.05 per diluted share based on 49.7million shares compared to $5.1 million or $0.23 per diluted share based on 22.7 million shares. The decline in GAAP and non-GAAP income was due to a combination of reasons highlighted earlier, both on the gross margin and operating expense front.

Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments total $126.5million, up from $123 million in the second quarter and $42 million as of December 31, 2019. The sequential increase in the current quarter was due to continued positive cash generation aided by aged accounts receivable payments from some of our higher risk customers. The significant increase from December 31, 2019 balance was primarily due to the successful merger between ChaSerg and Grid Dynamics on March 5, 2020.

As you may recall, in the second quarter, we reserved a total of $0.8 million for allowance of doubtful accounts. Over the past three months, we have received payments from our high risk customers and continue to be engaged with them to ensure they fulfill their payment obligations. Based on our latest review, we are lowering our reserves $2.4 million to a final amount of $0.4 million. Coming to the Q4 guidance, we are providing revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and expect revenues to be in the range of $27.7 million to $28.7 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks. This is Ajzenman in for Bryan. Appreciate you taking the questions. First one, can you may be shed a little more color on the insights around sales force expansion and how we should think about the sales and marketing strategy moving forward?

Leonard Livschitz

This is Leonard. Well we -- as we acknowledged before we continue to invest into the extending sales force, we kind of go into the position of bringing the senior talent. We'll have more color on that as we progress. Right now we just basically looking at the cross of the geographic and industrial specialization as we continue to bring senior leadership for the sales organization. As far as marketing goes, as we moved into the remote virtual world they're more focused on events, webinars, customer communication et cetera. So I would say on the marketing front, we're just accelerated mode of communication sales force we are briefing up sales organization.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood and just a follow up on some nice upside to the gross margin here it sounds like utilization was running at elevated levels. How should we think about utilization as things normalize and the plan to maybe increase billable staff you are going forward given the improved demand environment?

Anil Kumar Doradla

Sure. Yes. So as you saw we had roughly 490 bps margin expansion, as we talked in our prepared comments. Our utilization just went up. If you recall Q2 revenues dropped off, and we're kind of coming back to our pre-COVID level. So that was the big movement on the Q3 front. As we go into Q4 from a modeling point of view, what I would say is that couple of things, across our cogs and OpEx combined, roughly we should see about $2.5 million increase with a breakup between two-third one-third between cogs and OpEx so that should get us our gross margin somewhere at our target gross margin 40% that’s how we are looking at it as we go into Q4. Now there are some tailwinds offset by some of our investments, so let me kind of summarize that. When you look at the tailwind the offshore mix that Leonard spoke in his prepared remarks should be a tailwind as we go into Q4. But what we are going to be doing is that we are going to be fully instating our salaries and compensation in Q4. And remember we have a, fewer working days in Q4 relative to Q3. So when you put all these things together we should be at our target model. But I think the fundamental message here is that, the underlying health of the business, the underlying fundamentals of our business are moving in the right direction.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks very much.

Leonard Livschitz

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question from the line of Joseph Vafi with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Joseph Vafi

Hey, guys good afternoon, good results. Just a couple of questions. First on sequential increase in TMT this quarter, can you push that out relative to perhaps a bit of it may be seasonal strength compared to share [indiscernible] or expansions with customers and any particular other items that you want to call out that just to kind of get an idea relative to how to think about growth with those customers and that vertical moving forward? And I have quick follow-up.

Leonard Livschitz

Sure. So the high level picture is pretty much straightforward. There's an increased amount of spending with Grid Dynamics they are major tech clients as well as the newer clients record more recent. I would not call it seasonal, I think it's -- it may reflect some of the expectations from COVID situation to invest more institutional, but there are many of the projects are long plan term programs, and which were either not affected or accelerated as [indiscernible] in the nature from the data side of the business, analytics, artificial intelligence, data processing, big data, the broader number to a more marketing related -- to related projects as well as some of the partnership with qualification. So I would say it's a very broad segment, very comprehensive capabilities. And that's, I would say the wave will continue to expand going forward.

Joseph Vafi

Great, that's helpful Leonard. And then just a quick follow up, just to understand kind of some of the, underlying dynamics in the retail sector a bit more. Clearly, there's more on-premise sales going on this quarter with stores open and alike, but just from your perspective, and perhaps, especially with some of your department store, retail customers, how do you see their business models changing over time towards more ecommerce versus brick-and-mortar sales and how do you see that opportunity with those particular types of retailers changing over time, relative to their business models? Do we need the brick-and-mortar locations to bounce back materially or can we rely more on the e commerce side of their business moving forward? Thanks a lot.

Leonard Livschitz

That's a very long question. So, let me try to break it up a few things. We see a new trend of emerging projects as well as clients who are living more ecommerce driven and ecommerce sales. And it goes, obviously, to retail but it also extends greatly into the CPG segment, which in some sense, feels that perhaps some of their retail partners are not as aggressively able to promote their products. So they [indiscernible] with their own capabilities that kind of enhances the positional return index in CPG more rapidly. At the same time, coming back to brick-and-mortar guys. Certainly the companies with the lesser investment into a footprint [indiscernible] more aggressively within any product offering I think the trend of large department stores continue to be operating under lower IT budgets, at least compared with a three quarter time. And if you recall, our two largest customers were Macy's and Kohl's and certainly our relationships are far from being pre-COVID times. So to summarize that exploration ecommerce, very broad base, smaller players, more activity [indiscernible], more budgets into the IT world, smaller budgets with a big brick-and-mortar expansion in the CPG segment. I hope it answers your question.

Joseph Vafi

Thanks, Leonard. That's helpful.

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Maggie Nolan with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Maggie Nolan

Hi, thank you. I was wondering, it was great to see the – Hi, the new customer additions. Are you viewing these -- any of these in particular as more high potential accounts than the others, reaching certain milestones and a certain number of years? And then how long or larger some of these initial projects and what is the pathway for additional work with some of these customers?

Leonard Livschitz

Very good. Good to hear you Maggie. So there are -- again, a couple of sectors. I -- in my presentation, I kind of named that some of those new customers are very large enterprises. And pretty much all of them had a potential for growth. If you recall, we still continue to execute them to $5 million $10 million dollar strategy as we go and extend past the earlier engagements with the clients. And certainly all of them fall into the category of more than two, but a couple of them definitely a good candidate to go as $5 million and perhaps $10 million.

Saying that, first engagements are pretty much always lender expense and they come around some technology solutions, when a challenging task which customer [driven and is] for its technology capabilities, digital capability, data services capability, automation, and they're with the small into the nature. But the good news is, as a more recent and you notice, we picked up and emphasized this kind of moving more into offshore and mix. They're not only willing to go with more favorable offshoring mix from the project. But we're also interested in going into much broader tasks from the beginning, they're still somewhat limited. But in some of the customers were acknowledged in the quarter, just within the quarter, they moved from the early stage projects, to much bigger engagements as we speak. So very favorable, very broad all the potentials nice enterprise clients.

Maggie Nolan

Very good. And then on the cost side of things, we've heard a lot of companies this earnings cycle, talking about managing costs in the pandemic. And in particular, the opportunity to have structurally lower costs going forward due to some of the changes they've implemented. I know that this is, a slightly different dynamic for Grid, because you have the public company costs rolling on. But is there an opportunity going forward to think about the business and expenses somewhat differently and an opportunity here in the coming year?

Anil Kumar Doradla

Yes, yes. Thanks for your question, Maggie. So as you would expect, right, everyone are working at home. So we're not traveling, there are a lot of travel restrictions. In an IT services company, as you would expect, people move around, you have accommodations, hotels, I mean, there's a host of variety of costs. So the benefits of those to some extent are already showing, if you look into our, second quarter and third quarter a good example would be, our travel expenses, right. I mean, if you look at our travel expenses, right now, they're running it roughly half of what they were a couple of quarters ago, as a percentage of my revenue.

Even from Q1 of this year, all the way to Q3, we're seeing that dropping off with the biggest drop off in Q2, and a lesser drop in Q3. So those are something all those things that we are benefitting for. And as we get into 2021, as we plan our budgets, it's obviously a function of when some of these restrictions on COVID, move away, some of those costs are going to come back. And then there's also, everything about, our offices, we were distributed across the world. So we're looking at all these costs out there today, but we're seeing those benefits. And I think you're going to see in 2021, some of those costs reverse. Furthermore, as you know, as we pick up on the revenue, there was a public company costs that's also going to be providing some leverage to us. So we've got a couple of moving parts, we'll come back in three months, and give you a better sense.

[audio overlapping]

sustainability of demand going into ‘21. And just trying to get a handle on when you might be able to get back to that normalized growth of call it 2025, which is what the digital services companies seem to be gravitating towards once we get past some of these near-term pain points?

Leonard Livschitz

Yes. So thank you Mike. Let me take the first part of it. And I'm sure you'll be happy to give you a little bit more, few thoughts. First of all, as you understand right now, we don't get a very clear 2021 guidance at this point, doesn't mean we don't have an idea what's going on is basically there are a lot of variables. And as you know, 2020 was not a very usual year. We experience a very, significant turnaround in Q3, both on revenue and profitability. But we started with a very low bar and in a ambitious CEO, I want to see much more I want to see to go above pre-COVID levels and go above pre-COVID levels and the performance including profitability. So we need to do a lot of more aggressive stuff, but it was a great quarter. So let me tell you a little bit of my sense, first of all, we anticipate that from the revenue side, we're going to reach pre-COVID level by the end of Q4.

What's going to happen in early 2021, in terms of the bookings and the new contracts, obviously, this is a little bit too premature to talk about it in early November. Even in the bad times of the year, people start talking about budgeting somewhere during late November, December [indiscernible] coming up. So little bit easier little bit more complex than other segments. But I would say that overall it shapes up positive, but as you know, it's very hard to give you the quantitative numbers.

In terms of the growth 20% 25%, I believe the world is more prepared for, COVID fluctuation and increase during the fall and winter season than we work hard last year. So it means may or may not be as complicated from, impact on the industry, but I'm not professional person in the medical field. So I can't do it and tell. If we assume there are no significant impact on the business in the future. I think this 20% 25% growth is easily doable for us next year. But at this point, it's just very difficult to say, because, again, the variances. But I'm looking very optimistic, both in Q4 and the next year from the diversification of all clients is to think about it. Our turnaround was not because of big guys, pause the budget and bought that [indiscernible], we're expanding the breath of the company, while actually positive. Let's wait for the next, call and we will give you much more color for 2021. That makes sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely, that's very helpful color. Leonard thank you so much. I just have one follow up and either for you or Anil. As I'm thinking about revenue going forward, I just wanted to get a sense. How does that breakdown between the impact of any pricing increments going forward if the demand environment is starting to show some signs of improvement? How much more can you take utilization up? And then I'm assuming hiring is going to be the key to driving back to your normalized level of growth whenever we get there?

Anil Kumar Doradla

So, Mike, so I know there were two or three questions in that, let's kind of parse it. So your first question was what is the pricing environment, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Okay, so on that one, look, I mean, I think, Leonard can build upon this, but the punch line here is that from a pricing environment, we've not seen any big changes, there's really nothing, there's not really anything unusual on the pricing front, we had some discounts that we had in the earlier part of this year that are reversing. And as you rightly pointed out, our utilization is going up. But we're not seeing anything on that. So from that point of view, it's neutral. Leonard, I don't know whether you want to add to any.

[audio overlapping]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Timothy Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is actually Steven on for Tim. I was wondering if you guys could kind of give us some more color discuss what you think the recovery in retail will look like? Is it going to look kind of ramp up into Q4 or should we be thinking of first half ‘21 second half of ‘21? Thanks.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Hey, Steven, can you hear me? I kind of lost you. Can you repeat the question? And we're having a little bit?

Leonard Livschitz

Well, let me jump in. I got the first part.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Okay.

Leonard Livschitz

So, basically, as I understand, you're talking about recovery of retail. But I believe we already covered during the previous Q&A about the situation with retail were more ecommerce driven companies smaller with less footprint, more specialized are doing better. As far as, large department store brick-and-mortar [indiscernible]. So I also mentioned there's a more acceleration than CPG sites, because what we see so. I don't have a good clarity right now, on a full recovery from large brick-and-mortar, I think that would still remain to be seen. So anyway, if you can give a little bit of color maybe some numbers to help to answer that part.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Okay. So when it, comes to recovery, I think, Leonard, in his opening remarks talked about exiting the year at a run rate close to last year levels, right. Now, I think when we look into 2021, the whole composition of the company will be slightly different. As I spoke around this time, more than half of our revenues were retail. Today, in the current quarter, it's 20%, 23%, roughly. So we're going with this setup into next year, I think the key thing to remember also is, if you look at the -- our top 10, top 15 customers and look at the proportion of retail, for example, both from a absolute number, and actually, the number of customers, that are showing up in the top 10, top 15 are much lower. So I think where I'm going with this is that our dependence on some of our historical, large brick-and-mortar companies are, just not there. And then as we go into this, this New Year, we've got more opportunities with different customers then different, end markets as some of the non-retail growth. So, we'll see how these things play out, on the retail front, definitely we're not at pre-COVID levels. And we'll see in three months where we stand.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you.

Anil Kumar Doradla

Thank you.

Operator

