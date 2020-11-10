2 Biden-Friendly REITs To Buy Today

We present 2 REITs that we expect to strongly outperform in the coming years.

These changes will benefit some businesses, but hurt others.

Biden is expected to be the next President and he has planned many significant changes.

As I write this article, media outlets have proclaimed that Joe Biden won the election. This is causing a lot of uncertainty among investors, and particularly so among those who supported President Trump.

Many fear that Biden's victory could lead to higher taxes, costlier regulations, and stricter Covid-related restrictions.

That sure does not sound promising. Amazon (AMZN) could be hit with a big tax bill. McDonald's (MCD) could see its employee cost rise materially. And Apple (AAPL) could face tax penalties for outsourcing jobs to low-cost countries.

source

But not all businesses are created equal. Some will fare much better than others in the event of greater taxation and regulation.

We Think That REITs Are The Big Winners

According to research from analysts at Mizuho, REITs could be the big winners if Biden is elected. They explain that an increase in taxation and regulation won't impact them, and therefore, they will become increasingly attractive relative to most other asset classes.

REITs are (almost) immune to corporate tax hikes because they are exempt from corporate taxes.

REITs are (almost) immune to minimum wage raises because they employ mostly high-skilled labor.

REITs are (almost) immune to tougher trade policies because they operate domestic businesses.

Analysts from Cohen & Steers (CNS) add that Biden's larger stimulus package would be particularly positive for REITs, driving demand to all property types, but especially those that are more cyclical.

Finally, more spending likely also means that the 0% interest rates are here to stay. This is also very positive for REITs because it means that interest expense will come down, cash flow will rise, and property values will appreciate as a result of cap rate compression.

source

But not all REITs are created equal either.

Some will benefit more than others from Biden's policies. Below we highlight two REITs that we hold in our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. We expect them to outperform in the coming years:

Top Pick #1: Spirit Realty Capital

Net lease REITs are the closest thing to bonds in the equity market. This is because they own properties that are leased to stable tenants with > 10-year lease terms, automatic rent increases, and no landlord responsibilities.

The cash flow is bond-like, and for this reason, we believe that net lease REITs will benefit the most from the 0% interest rate environment.

Picture of typical net lease properties:

source

Because Biden's policies will contribute to a "lower for longer" interest rate environment, they will indirectly also benefit the net lease sector.

Today, many net lease REITs trade at exceptionally large yield spreads relative to the 10-year treasury, and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a great example of that.

It currently yields a staggering 8.2%. That's a 740-basis point yield spread relative to the 10-year treasury:

Data by YCharts

It's unprecedented for high-quality, investment-grade rated, net lease REITs with sustainable dividends to trade at such large yield spreads.

Before the crisis, the yield spreads were closer to 200 basis points.

Today, the same yield spreads are >3x higher!

As we put this crisis behind, we expect a significant repricing across the entire net lease sector, and SRC will be one of them that will benefit the most.

It is truly exceptional to be able to earn a sustainable 8.2% yield from an investment-grade rated net lease REIT in a 0% interest rate world. We expect SRC to double in value as it gets bid up to a 4% dividend yield, and even then, it would remain an attractive investment in a yield-less world.

Investors have today the opportunity to lock in the high yield and position themselves for significant appreciation. We own a large position at High Yield Landlord and expect to buy more.

Top Pick #2: American Campus Communities

Biden wants to give additional incentives for people to seek higher education.

As an example, he would create new loan forgiveness programs:

Make loan forgiveness work for public servants by creating a new, simple program that offers $10,000 of undergraduate or graduate student debt relief for every year of national or community service, up to five years, and by fixing the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

And also reduce the payments on undergraduate federal student loans:

More than halve payments on undergraduate federal student loans so individuals will pay 5% of their discretionary income (income minus taxes and essential spending like housing and food) over $25,000 towards their loans. After 20 years, the remainder of the loans for people who have responsibly made payments through the program will be 100% forgiven.

This could lead to positive enrollment growth for colleges, and be a boon for student housing landlords in the post-Covid era.

American Campus Communities (ACC) is the only pure-play student housing REIT. It owns 167 properties, representing 112,800 beds and a $10 billion enterprise value.

source

At High Yield Landlord, we bought our position in the low $20s, but even today at nearly $40, we remain bullish with our fair value estimate in the $50-55 range.

Its student housing business is quickly recovering and expected to be back at near-normal capacity in 2021. The great majority of its universities have already reopened, and pre-leasing for the 2021 academic year is almost in line with pre-Covid times.

Even if we go into a deep recession in the aftermath of this crisis, it should not heavily impact ACC because student housing is notoriously defensive.

As an example, during the great financial crisis, same property NOI growth remained positive. Back then, ACC was one of the most defensive REITs to own:

source

With Biden becoming the next President, the future growth could be even superior.

We expect ~35% upside as the company returns to its pre-crisis level, and while you wait, you earn a safe 5% dividend yield that has never been cut, not even in 2008-2009. We believe that this is a very attractive risk-to-reward for a strong BBB rated blue-chip with recession-proof assets.

Closing Note

If one has invested in well-chosen firms, with good business models and solid balance sheets, they will survive and thrive - regardless of who wins the election. They often make money throughout good and bad times, and their stock prices always eventually recover.

We call our approach at High Yield Landlord having “The Landlord Mindset.” A landlord with a well-chosen rental property is not concerned with the outcome of an election or unrest. If local damage from unrest is a potential issue, the landlord carries insurance.

So long as our investment thesis remains intact, we will cheerfully accumulate more stock in whatever REITs are unreasonably beaten down. We are particularly excited about SRC, ACC and other investment grade REITs that are being priced today as though their long-term, economic value has been severely impaired in 2020.

We are buying them hand over fist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; ACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.