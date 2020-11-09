This article will detail a discussion of these three catalysts, enabling us to better evaluate a "long" investment case in Alexco.

These considerations include prevailing silver prices at the time when KHSD reaches full-scale production, and features of the Wheaton SPA that creates a win-win situation for both stakeholders.

While this is positive news for investors in the company, I believe there are two other important elements to the Alexco story that needs to be considered.

Thesis

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) will release Q3 2020 results on November 12. However, much of what I'd find of interest in the quarterly results of an exploration & development company like AXU (including liquidity position, project development status, weighted average outstanding shares) is already there in the company's October presentation. During the ongoing quarter, AXU is set to upgrade its status from that of an E&D company to that of a "producer", thanks to the commencement of commercial production from its promising KHSD (read: Keno Hill Silver District). While I believe that an impressive future lies ahead for AXU in terms of operational performance, I feel there are three important catalysts to be considered by the Alexco investor, which will impact the stock's performance in FY 2021 and beyond. Let's get into the details.

(Author's Note: The mining attraction of AXU's KHSD, the company's valuation, and the key operational updates during H1 2020 have been discussed at length in previous articles.)

Figure 1

(Source: Seko Construction)

Development Status of the KHSD

AXU has 4 key silver-rich deposits (namely Bermingham, Flame & Moth (or FM), Lucky Queen, and Bellekeno) at its KHSD. Figure 2 summarizes the key operational highlights of KHSD.

Figure 2

(Source: Project Overview)

While it's encouraging to know that KHSD's mining summary reveals an annual production potential of ~4 Moz of AgEq (read: silver equivalent) at an AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) that's < 1/2 the prevailing silver price (at ~$24/oz), the actual point of interest is the near-term completion of the underground mines (less than 12 months away). The development status of the project is well-advanced with the achievement of the following operational milestones:

Mill modifications are 75% complete and are expected to be fully complete by Q4

Ongoing rehabilitation and capital development at each of the three underground mines (Bermingham, FM, and Bellekeno)

Procurement of new underground mine equipment is complete

Meanwhile, AXU has the following tasks on its 'to-do' list to enable full-scale operations at KHSD:

Commissioning of the mill during Q4;

Ramp and ore access development for FM;

Completion of Bermingham's surface infrastructure and commencement of the mine's underground development during Q4;

Bringing the FM and Bermingham mines online; and

Reaching the ore processing capacity of 400 tpd (read: tons per day), enabling the company to target sustainable annual production of ~4 Moz of AgEq resource.

Since all these tasks are targeted for completion by Q2 2021 (Figure 3), I believe the intervening period brings potential for suitable price appreciation as and when AXU provides further development updates. In my view, the other two components of our analysis (that are; the silver price environment, and the Wheaton SPA (read: Silver Purchase Agreement)) are also important to analyze a "long" investment case in AXU.

Figure 3

(Source: October Presentation, pg. 5)

Nonetheless, another positive aspect to the project's development profile is the estimated development CAPEX. As noted in Figure-2, KHSD's pre-production CAPEX (including working capital) amounts to ~CA$ 23 million. I see that AXU's current cash position (somewhere around CA$ 40 million) is sufficient to fund timely development of KHSD. Since the company's balance sheet is essentially debt-free, the only worthwhile demand on its existing cash is project development CAPEX (apart from the G&A, and mine-site care and maintenance expenses that accumulate to ~CA$2-2.5 million per quarter, on average).

Silver's Price Outlook

At the time of writing, silver last traded at $24.27. While these prices are generally much higher than the average silver prices witnessed during the past 30 years (with the exception of two extreme silver bullish runs that peaked at ~$50/oz in 1980, and subsequently in 2011; Figure 4), I believe silver prices are currently consolidating within the range of $22.80-25.30/oz (Figure 5).

Figure 4

(Source: SilverPrice.org)

Figure 5

(Source: Finviz)

As noted earlier, the prevailing silver prices do provide ample room for generating healthy operating margins once AXU begins commercial production at KHSD. However, an important question is, are these prices sustainable in the medium-to-long term?

In my view, yes. Silver can maintain and possibly build an upward trajectory from the current levels due to three main reasons:

A second wave of COVID-19 has already arrived in Europe, the US, and a couple of Asian countries. Meanwhile, an approved vaccine is yet to be released. While I assume that the second wave will be less deadly than the first one (and less economically devastating as the world adopts to the "new normal"), a slowdown in economic stimulus is likely to come together with travel restrictions, work-from-home priorities, social distancing protocols, etc. This means that precious metals (including gold and silver) are likely to maintain their attraction as safe haven investments in the near term. Historically, silver prices have followed the footsteps of gold, meaning the prices of both metals increase almost simultaneously. The strength of the USD against the prices of gold has remained questionable, thanks to the low rate (@0.25%) prescribed by the Federal Reserve. It's encouraging to note that the Fed has maintained this rate for quite some time (rate expected to persist until 2023), and the prevailing funds rate is one of the lowest witnessed during the past 50 years (Figure 6). In essence, these minimal rates will help retain the focus of investors on precious metals, since money market investments would fail to provide a lucrative return. In my view, this is another reason why PM (read: Precious Metals) prices are likely to persist at current levels. Finally, as economic activities gradually tend to fully restore at pre-COVID-19 levels (and we are talking long term, say 2023-2025), the world will shift to the next level of technological advancement where electric cars and related 5G technologies will become the norm. As discussed here, this global shift in technology will provide a boom to the demand for key industrial metals (including silver - though silver is a precious metal with multiple industrial uses). That said, it's not surprising that the Bank of America maintains a $35/oz price target for silver over the next 1.5 years and a $50/oz target in the medium term.

Figure 6

(Source: Trading Economics)

Section takeaway: Don't be disappointed with silver's recent price volatility within the consolidation window highlighted above. The PM has a bright future in the medium-to-long term.

Wheaton SPA is a win-win situation for both parties

Since 2008, AXU has an SPA (read: Silver Purchase Agreement) with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) for sale of 25% of the LoM silver production from KHSD. The SPA has been revised multiple times so far, and the latest amendment was announced in August 2020.

(Author's Note: As consideration for the latest amendment to the SPA, AXU issued 2 million share warrants that could be converted to 2 million AXU shares, if exercised by WPM. I don't think an addition of 2 million shares will be detrimental to the interest of AXU's retail investors, since the company's existing share count (137.1 MM basic, 148.5 MM fully diluted) is quite low considering its status of a near-term producer (typically, exploration and development companies have ~500 MM shares, while producing miners have somewhere between 1 BB and 2 BB shares).)

Now, according to the latest amendment, the payments from WPM to AXU against silver deliveries will be calculated according to the new payment formula; which stipulates that:

During the initial two years from the date of agreement (ending on 4th August, 2022) or 8 Moz of payable silver production (if that comes earlier), WPM's payment to AXU will be adjusted on a curve, which declines in a linear manner such that AXU will receive 90% of the spot silver price if silver prices are at or under $15/oz , and will receive 10% of the spot silver price if silver prices are at or above $23/oz; and

, and will receive 10% of the spot silver price if silver prices are at or above $23/oz; and After the initial two-year period (or 8 Moz of silver, if that's produced earlier), the payment formula slightly amends to stipulate that 90% of the spot silver price will be paid to AXU if silver trades at or under $13/oz, and 10% of the spot silver price will be paid if silver trades at or above $23/oz. The payment under WPM's silver streaming agreement could be better understood with the help of a chart (Figure 7).

Figure 7

(Source: October Presentation, pg. 26)

Here is my commentary on why this could prove to be a win-win situation for both parties.

If we assume that future silver prices would behave just the opposite of what we discussed in the preceding section, and if silver retraces to $15/oz (worst-case scenario, and quite unlikely, in my view), AXU would receive $13.5/oz ($15/oz X 90%) of silver production, which would still be greater than the average LoM AISC of $12/oz expected from KHSD. Therefore, the prices in the above agreement does hedge AXU's revenues in case of an adverse silver price environment in future (and this would create an embedded derivative asset on the company's balance sheet).

On the flip side, if silver trades at or above $23/oz (as is the case presently), AXU is set to lose a lot of potential revenue (expected revenue for AXU = $2.4/oz; $24/oz prevailing spot silver price X 10%), since WPM would derive the greater share of revenue under the SPA. Nonetheless, while a rising silver price environment would apparently favor WPM more than it would favor AXU according to the SPA, it should be borne in mind that AXU has 75% of future silver production that's not subject to the SPA, and higher silver prices would enable the company to benefit through increased revenues/cash flows.

Simply put, AXU will benefit through higher payments from the WPM (in other words, the value of the embedded derivative asset on the balance sheet will increase) in a falling silver price environment. Similarly, in a rising silver price environment, the tremendous upside emanating from the remaining 75% production would help strong revenue generation for AXU. Either way, it's a win-win situation for AXU as well as WPM.

What about the remaining 75% production?

AXU recently announced its final selection of "Ocean Partners" as the concentrate offtake provider for both lead/silver, and zinc concentrates. In my view, although the offtake partner will charge AXU for the agreement to buy pre-specified quantities of ore concentrates for processing, it does provide the company with the surety that "concentrate" production will have a certain market (even before any mining actually commences), and effectively enables AXU to benefit from a rising silver price environment (contrary to the 25% SPA agreement with WPM). The final terms of the offtake agreement have yet to be announced/disclosed. However, generally such agreements contain a termination clause for either party to back out of the agreement against payment of a specified fee. It remains to be seen how AXU will secure its right to derive maximum benefit from a potentially higher silver price environment in future.

Investor Takeaway

The preceding analysis takes a detailed look at the catalysts that indicate a promising outlook for AXU, regardless of where silver prices are heading over the next 3-5 years. In summary, the KHSD project is advancing well on the development front and is capable of significantly ramping up production by Q2 2021 (when the processing mill is expected to reach nameplate capacity of ~400 tpd). It's fully funded to completion, and exists in a safe mining jurisdiction, thereby significantly mitigating geopolitical risks. Furthermore, the project's attraction increases in light of silver's price outlook in the near term, as well as in the medium-to-long term. That said, the Wheaton SPA effectively protects AXU from major downside risk relating to future silver prices, while simultaneously providing the opportunity to benefit from future increase in silver prices. Based on the above, I believe AXU is a promising "long" investment in the silver miners space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.