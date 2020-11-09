Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (BRP) CEO Alan Norris on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Alan Norris - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Lui - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to turn the conference over to Thomas Lui, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Thank you and good afternoon to those on the East Coast and good morning to those on the West Coast. Thank you for joining us for Brookfield Residential’s 2020 third quarter conference call today. With me is Alan Norris, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

I would, at this time, remind you that in responding to questions and in talking about new initiatives and our financial and operating performance, we will make forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. security laws. These statements reflect predictions of future events and trends that do not relate to historical events, are subject to known and unknown risks and future events may differ materially from such statements. For more information on these risks and their potential impact on our company, please see our historical filings with the securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. and information available on our website.

Thank you, Thomas and good afternoon and good morning, as Thomas said. Brookfield Residential had an active third quarter of 2020 with the continued execution of our backlog and continued sales momentum in both the U.S. and Canada. With the pent-up demand for housing across our markets, we continue to improve on our operational results and have a strong backlog projected at the end of the year heading into 2021. Despite missing many primes of the selling season, which we launched in May, our U.S. and Ontario markets continue to be supported by positive underlying fundamentals, including low interest rates and a change in demand pattern with some degree of a flight to the suburbs as consumers seek larger homes.

For the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, we saw our overall net new home orders increase 49% with an increase in our U.S. operations of 60%, and our Canadian operations seeing an increase of 28%. The increase from our Canadian operations was primarily from our Ontario market with a slight increase from Alberta as well. However, we are recently seeing some leveling off in Alberta as a result of the economic conditions.

Our backlog at September 30, 2020, reflected the positive sales activity, with 1,935 units and a value of $973 million, both increasing 31% when compared to the prior year. In September, Brookfield Residential amended and extended its $675 million North American unsecured revolving credit facility until September 2022 on substantially the same terms and conditions. We believe that this further enhances our capital structure, providing adequate liquidity of $658 million at September 30, 2020 as well as improving the laddering of our revolving credit facility and unsecured senior note maturities with no additional maturities until 2022.

Our outlook for the remainder of the year continues to improve. With the sustained sales momentum starting in June, we were able to recover from some of the loss activity as a result of the business interruption from the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the core weeks of our spring selling season that would traditionally make up a significant portion of our fourth quarter closings. In addition, our recent cancellation rate for the third quarter of 9% has continued to be lower than anticipated and an improvement when compared to 16% in the prior year. Our land development business is also seeing increased demand for developed lots as U.S. homebuilders look to replenish their land inventory ahead of the 2021 and ‘22 spring selling seasons.

As a result of the positive conditions we have been experiencing, we have updated our 2020 guidance to reflect the interest activity across our operations. Assuming no further restrictions or significant business interruptions in the fourth quarter, we anticipate our U.S. operations to close approximately 1,850 homes and 1,750 lots, excluding our share of unconsolidated entities. For our Canadian markets, we expect to close approximately 900 homes and 500 lots. While historically, the fourth quarter of the year makes up the majority of the year’s activity, we expect that home closings will be approximately quarter of the year’s closings and half of the year’s lot closings will be in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Thank you, Alan. For the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, income before taxes was $44 million, which is similar to the prior year. Included in our Q3 2020 results was a $9 million loss from our unconsolidated equity investments in affiliates with no comparable loss in the same period in 2019. During the quarter, we delivered 850 homes and 726 lots, representing an increase of 26% and 54% respectively when adjusted for the 106 lot closings from the prior year relating to the Homebuilder Finance Program, which is now recorded in other income.

Consolidated net income for the 3 months ended September 30, 2020 was $44 million compared to net income of $49 million in 2019. The decrease of $5 million is primarily the result of a decrease in gross margin of $13 million, a $9 million loss from affiliate and unconsolidated entities, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $1 million, and an increase in lease expense of $1 million. This is partially offset by an increase in other income of $7 million, a decrease in interest expense of $7 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $5 million.

Housing revenue and gross margin were $380 million and $71 million respectively for the 3 months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $348 million and $61 million in 2019. When looking at our housing activity by operating segment, housing gross margin in Canada increased by $5 million, primarily due to 84 additional home closings, which were from our Calgary and Ontario markets primarily and this was partially offset by a 7% lower average home selling price due to product and geographic mix of homes closed. Our California gross margin decreased by $3 million, primarily due to 16 fewer home closings and 12% lower average home selling prices. The decrease in the average home selling prices reflect the continued shift of product mix to a more entry-level and first move-up homes in our Southern California market.

Housing gross margin in our Central and Eastern U.S. segment increased by $8 million primarily through the 108 additional home closings, mainly coming from our Austin market. This was partially offset by our average home selling prices being reduced by 10% due to both the geographic and product mix of homes closed within the operating segment, as homes closed in Austin typically have a lower average home selling price and current period closings were more of the entry-level product.

Land revenue totaled $73 million and land gross margins totaled $21 million, a decrease of $40 million and $23 million respectively when compared to 2019. Land gross margin in our Canadian segment was $10 million, a decrease of $13 million when compared to 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of a 134 raw and partially finished acres and 8 multifamily industrial and commercial acres in 2019 with no comparable or comparative sales in 2020.

Land gross margins in our California segment was $1 million, a decrease of $20 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily the result of 167 fewer single-family lot closings due to the timing of these land sales and 34% lower average selling prices due to the mix of land sold in our Southern California market, where in 2019, there were 14 lot closings at our Playa Vista community that had an average selling price of over $1 million per lot. There are no comparative lot closings of this price in this current year. This was partially offset by 51 additional lot closings in our Northern California market. In our Central and Eastern U.S. segment, land gross margins was $10 million, an increase of $10 million, primarily due to 354 additional single-family lot closings and these are mainly coming from our Austin and Arizona markets. Specifically in our Arizona market, 189 of these lot closings came from the launch of a wholly new – of a new wholly owned community, where there were no similar communities in our Arizona market in 2019.

Looking quickly at our balance sheet, as of September 30, 2020, our assets totaled $5.7 billion. Land and housing assets continue to reflect land development and home construction activities offset by sales activity for the year. However, the balance is lower as a result of fewer land acquisitions made thus far in 2020. Our investment in land and housing unconsolidated entities increased as a result of continued development of land and construction of our inventory and contribution of $9 million to the Brookfield Single Family Rental venture. The increase in unconsolidated entities – sorry, the investment in unconsolidated entities, affiliates decreased as a result of a change in fair value of Brookfield’s underlying investments. At September 30, 2020, our net debt to total capitalization ratio was 39% and this was compared to 36% at December 31, 2019. That wraps up our formal remarks for our third quarter results. Thank you for joining us for the conference call today.

Thanks, operator. I appreciate everybody's interest in Brookfield Residential. Hopefully, our prepared remarks addressed most of your issues. Looking forward to chatting with you all at our year end call. Thank you.

