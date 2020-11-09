Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) CEO Mark Duff on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - IR

Mark Duff - CEO

Ben Naccarato - CFO

Dr. Lou Centofanti - Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Conference Call Participants

Howard Brous - Wellington Shields

Operator

David Waldman

Thank you [Taren]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services' Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Lou Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.

The company issued a press release this morning, containing second quarter 2020 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Duff. Please go ahead, Mark.

Mark Duff

All right. Thanks David and good morning. We achieved profitability in the third quarter of 2020 which reflects the dedication of our employees and managers to stay focused on implementation of our COVID-19 safety plan as well as continuing to meet the needs of our clients while they were largely working from home. As a result revenue increased 34% over Q3 of 2019 and we achieved adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2 million in net income of approximately $1.4 million. This was accomplished despite significant reductions in waste receipts associated with generator shutdowns over the past six months. As we enter Q4 we're continuing to realize sustainable revenue in our services segment with waste receipts increasing particularly in the month of December. However, the recent surges in COVID are presenting additional headwinds and requiring us to become more cautious in 2021 due to the slowdown of waste generation activities and in procurement announcements throughout the industry.

Our sales pipeline for the services segment remains robust with significant bidding action and proposal activities ongoing over the past several months and over $80 million in annual bid values awaiting for award decisions. Backlog for both services and treatment are beginning to create some uncertainty for 2021 with the latest wave of COVID as government and commercial clients have restarted full operations which has had a direct, have not restarted full operation which had a direct impact on procurement actions and associated awards. While there are several larger bids we're pursuing to support sustainable revenues until these awards are announced perfect will remain conservative in spending and investments to ensure stability within until the pandemic begins to subside.

I'll now take a moment to address a few financial highlights from the third quarter relative to the same quarter in 2019 and later Ben will discuss the financial results in more detail.

Overall our revenue increased 34% to 30 million. Services segment revenue increased 86% to 23 million. Treatment segment revenue was 7 million compared to 10 million for the same period last year due to COVID-19 impacts which I'll discuss further in a moment. We generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2 million compared to 2.4 million for the same period last year and lastly we achieved net income attributable to common shareholders of 1.4 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter 2020 compared to 1.8 million or $0.15 a share for the same period last year.

As I mentioned we're moving forward with caution based on COVID-19 resurgence. However, we remain optimistic, energetic and enthusiastic about our growth strategy for 2021 which includes continued expansion of our plants and broadening our base of clients for nuclear services. I'm very pleased to say that Perma-Fix has succeeded in not only sustaining our business but identifying new initiatives and opportunities to further expand and increase our market share in the coming quarters. We've added new resources to our marketing and sales organization and have established a comprehensive infrastructure for better customer management and servicing.

In parallel we've progressed in developing a broader offering to the commercial sector through ongoing permit modifications and new treatment approaches to increase value such as the deployment and expansion of our soil solar technology throughout Q3 beginning with our foundation project with the U.S. navy in San Diego. This was all accomplished while our internal COVID-19 safety committee drove the implementation of rigid requirements into our operation and business functions to ensure the health and safety of our staff which has remained our highest priority.

While we continue to remain optimistic about our ability to get through the pandemic and complete 2020 with a real increase in revenue we're beginning to see impacts from the increases in COVID in our primary states of operations including Florida, Tennessee, Washington and California; all of which have resulted in a slower generation in subsequent receipts from our clients that's waste generation. So we're getting less waste due to the sluggishness of getting back in action by our clients. This is particularly applicable to waste treatment operations which have been able to maintain efficient operations from backlog receipts but have seen a nearly 50% drop in new waste inventory so far in 2020.

While the government operating facilities have mobilized back to their facilities full-scale operations have been limited to date which are critical towards waste generation activities. Our nuclear services segment has continued to remain strong through 2020 with enhanced operations and hiring through Q3 which is anticipated to be sustained through most of Q1. Project performance has exceeded expectations as each project has seen growth, strong client ratings and satisfaction and generation of earned value as projects have been completed safely within the cost and schedule commitments. We will also continue to position Perma-Fix for upcoming procurements anticipated to be published over the next few months.

While I've spoken more today about caution and headwinds than I have in the past few quarters Perma-Fix remains optimistic in our future growth plans over the next four to six quarters. This optimism is supported by our primary client, the department of energy and the direction we are beginning to see regarding waste management objectives and policy. A few of these highlights are as follows. First recent statements by department of energy officials have suggested carryover funds for the government 2020 year that could exceed $3 billion into 2021 if an appropriations bill is passed eventually which would likely be this winter.

This increase would be irrespective of any stimulus budget provisions and would represent nearly 40% increase over the congressional budgets proposed. Second, several large [DV] procurements have been recently published that include requirements for comprehensive waste management solutions as well as quote end state contracting models which support innovations and technology applications for success. This has provided Perma-Fix the opportunity to participate with the larger companies through teaming on some of the bigger site cleanup contracts with much larger values and lastly, continued progress at hand for regarding contract decisions and opportunities to leverage our advanced capabilities in our northwest facility to solve large-scale problems at the Hanford sites continue to develop and mature.

As we've stated in the last few quarters Perma-Fix has built a very strong team of waste management and health professionals and staff that are dedicated to growth and innovation for our clients, this foundation has provided the continued generation of opportunities in our industry and provide unique solutions to our clients as we pull out of this unprecedented time with the pandemic. Completing another great quarter while increasing revenue over 2019 and teeing up Q4 with positive momentum underscores the strength of our company and ability to adjust our vision to meet the market needs and changes.

On that note I'll turn the call over to Ben now who will discuss financial details and results. Ben?

Ben Naccarato

Yes. Thank you Mark. Our total revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter was 30.2 million compared to prior year of 22.5 million that's an increase of 33.9%. This 7.7 million increase was the result of a 10 million increase in our projects revenue by the service segment or 85.5%. Our continued revenue growth from our projects on the west coast was the primary driver of this increase. Offsetting this increase was lower revenue from our treatment segment which compared to prior year, when compared to prior year as the COVID pandemic continues to impact waste receipt in the quarter with customer sites slow to resume shipments of waste. For nine months ended September 30th revenue was 77.1 million compared to 51.4 million in prior year.

That's an increase of 25.7 million or 50% growth over prior year. Our cost of sales in the quarter was 25.4 million compared to 17.4 million in the prior year or an increase of 8 million. Increase revenue from our service segment was the main driver of this increase accounting for 8.4 million of the increase in direct costs as costs such as labor, subcontractors and travel were up while fixed costs increased an additional 405,000. These increases were offset partially by a drop in our cost of sales in the treatment segment as lower revenue resulted in a reduction of 1.2 million in costs mostly variable made up of transportation and disposal while our fixed facility costs increased 436,000 related to maintenance regulatory and other depreciation type expenses.

Our gross profit for the quarter was 4.8 million or 15.7% of revenue compared to the prior year third quarter gross profit which was 5.2 million or 22.9% of revenue. Gross profit in our service segment increased approximately 1.8 million but was offset by a drop in the treatment segment of 2.2. The margin decrease was primarily impacted by the drop in treatment revenue though we did see improved waste mix which partially offset this impact. Increased revenue in the service segment was as well as marginal improvement in the profitability of the projects positively offset the drop on the treatment side. For nine months ended September 30th our gross profit is at 12.7 million or 16.5% compared to 10.9 million or 21.3% in the prior year. Our G&A costs for the quarter were 3.3 million compared 2.9 we saw higher wages incentives and bid and proposal consulting type expenses and they were slightly offset by lower travel and bad debt.

Our nine months, for nine months ended September 30th our current SG&A expenses were 8.9 million or 11.6% of revenue compared to 8.5 million in the prior year which was 16.6% of revenue. Our income from continuing operations net of taxes for the quarter was 1.5 million compared to 1.9 million in the prior year. Year-to-date our income from continuing operations net of taxes is 3 million compared to prior year when it was 1.7 million. We had net income attributable to common shareholders of 1.4 million compared to last year's income of 1.8 that's for the quarter year-to-date net income attributable to common shareholders is 2.9 million compared to income of 1.4 million in the prior year. Our basic net income per share for the quarter is $0.12 which was down from prior years $0.15 per share but our basic net income per share year-to-date is at $0.24 compared to 12 cents in the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA from continued operations as we defined it in this morning's press release is 2 million compared to 2.4 million in the prior year while year-to-date are adjusted EBITDA is 4.7 million compared to 3.5 million year-to-date in the prior year.

Turning to our balance sheet as that compares to 12-31-19 our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was 4.8 million which was up from the 390,000 that year end. This is due to the PPP loan that we received in April. Our accounts receivable and unbilled receivables cumulatively were up approximately 6.6 million reflecting increased unbilled revenue in the service segment at the end of the quarter and you and much of this is usually built immediately at the new quarter. Our current liabilities were up 4.9 million reflecting increased accounts payable and expenses related to the increase in service segment business. The increase in our long-term liabilities of 5 million is primarily due to the PPP loan we received in April our backlog of waste at the end of the quarter was approximately 7.5 million which is down from 8.5 million at year end and down from 10.6 million at the end of the third quarter in 2019. Our services backlog at September 30th was approximately 38 million and our total debt excluding debt issuance and debt discount costs at the end of the quarter was approximately 8.8 million with 1.6 million owed to our primary lender, PNC bank 5.3 million due to PNC bank for the PPP loan received in April 523,000 owed on our private shareholder loan and 1.4 million for other capital leases and loans. Finally I'll summarize our cash flow activity for the first nine months of 2020. Our cash provided by continuing operations was 3.5 million.

Our cash used by discontinued operations was 329,000. Cash used for investing in continuing operations was 1.5 million. Cash provided by investing activities on discontinued operations was 118, 000. Cash provided by financing was 2.7 million and this is broken down as the receipt of the PPP loan of 5.3 million offset by our monthly payments on our term loan of 320,000. Our net payments to the revolver of 321,000 payments to the shareholder loan of 1.5 million and other lease financing payments of 414,000.

With that I'll now turn the call over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Howard Brous

Thank you. Gentlemen I hope this call finds all of you in good health and your families in good health most importantly.

Mark Duff

You're very welcome.

Howard Brous

Congratulations on a, very welcome congratulations from my perspective on a great quarter considering what's going on out there. A couple of questions about opportunities and you had mentioned and I'm not going to quote you but Hanford contract decisions. Can you discuss what you mean by that in reference to potential opportunities?

Mark Duff

Sure Howard. The worst situation we could be in is being unstable in regards to the procurements in other words having them in a waiting for things to happen because people just don't they're just not action oriented. So as we start seeing these actions move forward with the award of the plateau contract to the momentum team they're in transition right now which means a lot of things shut down including waste shipments. That's going to be over with here just in several weeks and then hopefully the decision on the tank closure contract in the next a few months is also have a dramatic impact and thirdly is a TBI what we refer to as TBI which we continue to be encouraged on in regards to a DOE's position to move forward with that and the $10 million that goes along with that project and hopefully we will remain on track to receive the next phase two tranche of waste which is 2,000 gallons to our northwest facility for processing. So all together we're hoping through Q4 that that becomes more stable, more definitive and continues the momentum we've got right now.

Howard Brous

Let's, if I may, take apart a couple of items that I'm familiar. With the TBI contract there's a hiatus when do you expect that to be either or re-awarded or awarded?

Mark Duff

Yes. Right now from what we understand DOE's is moving forward with it. They are having to address some regulatory hurdles on their side. We're ready to receive the waste and process it just like we did the three gallons a couple years ago. So it's still moving forward and I know and DOE is making progress on the regulatory side. So we're optimistic that they'll be able to start actually pumping it out this summer.

Howard Brous

All right. Let me address the question on the EPA contract with the [indiscernible] any more information about that?

Mark Duff

I'm afraid we don't have any new information Howard. I anticipated you asking today and checked this morning with some of our guys to see if they heard anything and they said nope nothing since last quarter. So those are the kinds of things that's a great example of a contract that's just stuck from what we believe is COVID and everyone working from home on the government side so what there's no news whatsoever.

Howard Brous

I'd like to ask a question though my understanding that there were multiple bidders and some of those bidders were in fact rejected as I understand from calls to the EPA. Can you comment about that please?

Mark Duff

Yes. We have not confirmed that but we have been told as well Howard that they have shortlisted and that some people have who participated in the procurement have been informed that they were not selected. We have not had that verified with the EPA but that's what we've been told from other bidders.

Howard Brous

My understanding is Jacobs is your prime and you're the sub in that is that correct?

Mark Duff

Yes. We really it says the procurement Howard really can't get into teaming that kind of thing right now but –

Howard Brous

Okay. Sorry. All right. So let me pull apart a couple of other opportunities. The [EWALK] contract can you address that opportunity please?

Mark Duff

Yes. [EWALK] is really a technology and facility that's in place to support the largely the next phase of the oak ridge closure mission to provide a transloading for large volumes of mercury contaminated waste. So that's largely waiting for more activity for mercury remediation in Oakridge. So it's teed up as soon as DOE awards a new task order to the incumbent contract which is the [indiscernible] team or if they award the closure contract then that then the [indiscernible]excuse me then the [WALK] facility will have be front and center and be able to provide value to those missions. As we speak right now they're not doing any mercury remediation. So there's the large volume contracts that we have our eyes on have not come out. We're doing smaller things there now to sustain some revenue but not the big ones that we were hoping for by now but we are beginning to generate revenue at the [EWALK] and are using it for other things today.

Howard Brous

Did you adjust the magnitude of what [EWALK] could potentially be as opposed to what it is currently? I'm saying right now.

Mark Duff

Right now it's very minimal. We're doing yes, we're doing some equipment decon and those types of things there now and so it's very limited revenue a couple million a year at most would be our target . If we were to use it for transloading large volumes of waste out west we could see between 5 million and 10 million a year would be a very conservative number depending on the volume of waste the DOE is moving within the oak ridge closure.

Howard Brous

One just general conversation about change in possible administration. Should the obvious administration or should Biden win the presidency do you foresee any change in treatment or services by the DOE?

Mark Duff

No if Biden win I think there's a number of things that will happen for us mostly positive I think the stimulus would likely be a little bit better in the future but overall the democratic administrations have been good for funding the DOE environmental management programs. We expect that to continue but we don't see a significant change between administration changes.

There is a couple things that we'd lose with that would be at risk I should say Howard if the Trump administration does not win and that would be just the risk of some of the momentum we've got on some of the bigger projects that we've already mentioned but they'll likely continue as is a very strong federal staff that will be the common thread between both administrations and the federal staff in Germantown or in Forestall [indiscernible] headquarters as well as the bigger sites will likely remain and they'll carry those balls forward.

So I don't see a dramatic impact either way I think the biggest potential impact we have is what are they going to do with the $3 billion they have carry over and will there be any stimulus like there was with the ARRA initiative back in 2011. So those two questions are big ones. As you probably know when they had the last stimulus package almost 10 years ago now there's a lot of emphasis on waste management and moving waste to clean up the sites. That was really good to us. We're hoping for the same thing but it's hard to speculate what they've spent it on but whatever they do it'll be action oriented and they'll generate ways so that all just generally what would be good for us just.

Howard Brous

Just two more real quick ones. The TBI contract when do we assume that it will be awarded or re-awarded and when do you think that could be based on your best guess?

Mark Duff

Yes. The contract, I'm not really that familiar with the contract vehicle right now. I know that they're moving forward with things Howard. I would anticipate that to continue to get through the regulatory side of it and begin to move forward with the waste removal from the tank for the 2,000 gallons as I said by this summer. So I'm not really sure. I really can't comment on the contract itself other than it seems to be moving well. We've used this initiative as of high value to the overall mission and obviously we've been poisoned waiting for this for quite some time and hopefully they'll continue all the way through the 2,000 gallons and beyond. So I can't give you a definitive time on the contract I'm afraid.

Howard Brous

No, fair enough. Thank you for your comments. Best of luck.

Mark Duff

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning gentlemen. Good quarter. Congratulations. So no one said it I normally say it so you met you basically did last year in sales. So and you're saying you got 38 million in service, 7.5 million in treatment so is that all going to be finished in the, is that going to be like for example the 38 million in service will that be completed in the fourth quarter?

Mark Duff

No Steven that won't all be completed in the fourth quarter. That will bleed significantly into next year and through Q1 at minimum and the 7 million rolls over pretty quick as far as the waste treatment side of the house goes. So we depend on replenishing that along the way but it is an indicator of how much waste receipts we are getting in which as we've mentioned slowed down from COVID. We also mentioned we did have a good September on waste shipments so we saw some increasing. It is plateauing and it will likely slow down in November, December. But we typically start to see it pick back up after the first year of weather permitting. So right to answer your question the 38 million will bleed into Q1 pretty well. We hope to, we plan to break the 100 million mark for revenue in Q4 for the year. So we plan to have a good Q4 as well and take that momentum into next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Now am I correct I look quickly over the numbers you're paying down debt like you're paying off loans. So while you're doing this in the midst of all this you're paying down debt too which is not enunciated but am I correct in that perception?

Mark Duff

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Good.

Mark Duff

Yes. We are -- we had term loan and the shareholder loan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So that's something I mean that in these times to be able to say that and then your sales are up I mean that's fabulous. So let me ask you a question why when we talk I mean okay so I understand to get the treatment waste it's got to be generated but COVID is not a problem in service?

Mark Duff

It's not a problem in service even as much as it is in service procurement. So we're doing, we're in the field now even though our clients are largely working from home. We have about 150 people over 380 people in the field. So those operations can continue. Where we're seeing some concern is we've got $80 million dollars in bids outstanding without awards occurring. So the procurement side of the house is where we're seeing the impact on services and that could all loosen up very quickly and we could get a flush of awards or hopefully our proportional share of them and be fine or if this COVID thing continues well into Q1 then we'll see some delays there and some situations we'll have gaps between our projects which nobody wants. So that's where the issue is on the services side.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So you just said it's obvious you're going to do a 100 million this year which in itself is staggering. So let's assume the worst. You're going to do 100 million next year in other words I would normally expect you to do 200 million but do you think that and I understand all the obstacles out there but do you think that you can at least be flat which I think is quite an accomplishment if this thing continues.

Ben Naccarato

That's a great question Steve. Yes. The answer is yes. We think it will be a minimum flat. We have been talking for quite some time on these calls that we were really planning on 50% growth every year and we almost had it this year. We had last year we had and we were close to having it this year. We took a beating here with the waste receipts but we are planning to at least be flat next year with some modest growth but we've also submitted a lot of very large bids for big projects $100 million plus projects over several years and a couple of those awards will get us higher and get us to that goal but our minimum is to break or to see growth over this year which would be over 100 million.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So presuming you're flat next year and then you don't have the 5 million that you got from the government. You're going to be all right cash flow?

Mark Duff

Yes. We'll be good cash flow. We're expecting better margins as Ben was kind of mentioning is the services generates a less margin than treatment which is obvious because of our assets and treatment. We are getting waste receipts back to normal getting the EBITDAs up and the margins up on average will put us in a position. We'll be fine.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So when you say there's 80 million out there is the issue that the people are not there to go consummate the bid or it's just they can't because no one's out in the field or is it [indiscernible].

Mark Duff

It's not the field so much Steve as it is the procurement process and the procurement folk. So it's I think we it's you really can't tell in our position we're not privy to inside information. So we're speculating when we say that it's a procurement process that's taking longer than it normally would because of COVID.

Unidentified Analyst

All right so you say the treatment's down. So presuming everything was okay how much more would treatment been or is that? In other words –

Mark Duff

Well it would have been double.

Unidentified Analyst

It would have been double?

Mark Duff

Yes. Speculation Steve but yes so right now we were planning on 38 million to 40 million for 2020. We'll come in a little bit higher than half of that and I believe we would have met it. So yes we lost a good almost 15 million to 20 million in waste receipt that we would have gotten otherwise.

[Audio Gap]

Unidentified Analyst

Ye. good quarter. Mark, two quick questions.

Mark Duff

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

One is I hear you're right you're optimistic about the long term and about 21% but we might expect the next quarter or two to be sort of flat to down. Is that a fair summary or am I missing something?

Mark Duff

No, you hit it right on the head Howard. We're really not expecting to be but there's a potential the Q2 could be we could see a depth. Again if we see this COVID thing start to break up a little bit in early Q1 and start seeing some normalcy and people get back to operations and like I mentioned before the procurement cycle we'll be fine. We'll see any kind of impact but we need to start seeing some normalcy in three or four months so that Q2 can be backed up. Q1 looks pretty strong and we got a good momentum coming out of Q4. It's the Q2 part that it's got us more cautious.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And how is a PPP loan going to play out as you see it at this point?

Mark Duff

Well right now we've got an application in for forgiveness and it's past the primary lender and with the SBA and what we've been told is it can be up to 90 days by the SBA and that clock started on or about the middle of October.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And presumably everything right now is on the books. You haven't taken any of that assumed any that's going to be forgiven.

Mark Duff

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Okay. Thank you.

Mark Duff

Thanks Howard.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys I hope you all are well. Congratulations on a good quarter.

Mark Duff

Thank you Anthony. So one question I have is the Washington state department of ecology for years has argued that the Hanford tri-party agreement and the 2016 amended consent decree require or are based on the plan to vitrify all of Hanford's radioactive underground storage tank waste and the state's department of ecology on multiple occasions has stated that vitrification is the only acceptable method of treating Hanford's underground low activity waste.

The lead regulator of that department's nuclear waste program has just left the agency after four and a half years in her seat to pursue a different professional opportunity. Can you please discuss if you have a point of view? What impact do you expect as a result of her departure on the prospects for treating the supplemental low activity waste stored in the underground tanks at Hanford through grouting as an additional supplemental method to vitrification?

Ben Naccarato

Well I mean I'd be hesitant to comment about a regulator Anthony on this call. However, I will say that I think the department has made significant strides in their strategy to demonstrate action in their cleanup program. They've also made great strides in progressing with their DF law facility and construction of the infrastructure and their overall tank program. So that a lot has changed in the last 12 to 18 months in regards to the overall program and the DOE leadership has focused on this whole initiative as well and are all on the same page and there is a fresh momentum, renewal momentum from what we see and we are at a distance Anthony.

We're not in the weeds with these things that we're watching from a distance but we see that that all being so positive and that with what's happened with the Savannah river initiative and the negotiations that are ongoing with the state that's why we see a lot of optimism and moving forward with a supplement to the DF law treatment facility which obviously would include off-site commercial waste treatment of the tank waste. So I don't know how much of it is associated with that manager leaving as much as it is the strategy by DOE and the relationships they have with the regulators overall.

Unidentified Analyst

And so when you spoke about the timing of the TBI phase 2 being the summer is that a conservative expectation or is that a more aggressive expectation?

Ben Naccarato

I think that's conservative. I think that again it depends a lot on COVID how much that slows things down, meetings downs and those kinds of things and on behalf of the regulators that are working with DOE on their hurdles but again assuming that life begins to get back to normal in January, February time frame which we all know is not necessarily a conservative assumption then yes I think a summer is reasonable. If we continue to see more COVID delays through Q1 that may be pushed into the fall.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And Perma-Fix was part of a team led by Jacobs that was selected by the DOE to participate in a 10-year IDIQ services contract nationwide. Can you just give us an update on to what extent the DOE to-date has announced any task orders associated with this contract and what your expectations are around winning business associated with it?

Ben Naccarato

Yes. Anthony DOE had several meetings and have spoken to conferences in regards to that question. That's a frequently asked question in those meetings because of the expectation anticipation by all the folks that were selected for that that contract. DOE's response says was at one point that there was half a dozen projects queued up and they were anticipating moving forward with that since then they've had other meetings or other conferences where they've said there's only one or two so we really don't know what's queued up in that contract vehicle. It may depend on stimulus. It may depend on how they're going to spend their carryover backlog but we haven't seen anything. We haven't seen a forecast and anything that we would say in regards to the potential for RFPs would be completely speculation and not supported by anything DOE have said formally. So I think the one thing we do know Anthony is that we haven't seen anything and we haven't seen a forecast and without a forecast you typically get a forecast put together if you're expecting some task orders to come out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Mark thank you very much and again congratulations on a good quarter.

Ben Naccarato

Great. Thank you Anthony.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys good quarter. I want to just ask a quick question about the Perma-Sort system and kind of help me understand how big a market that is and how you sell it and so forth.

Mark Duff

Yes. The Perma-Sort system is a technology that that we've really refined a lot in the last year and what it does is you put a quantity of waste like a yard of waste into a hopper. It pours it down onto a conveyor belt. We have some proprietary software and detection systems that detect with a cesium source, the radioactive activity in that soil as it moves up the conveyor belt and gets to the end the detectors tell the conveyor about which way to go as far as these gates go. So it goes either into a clean pile on one side or a contaminated pile on the other side.

What that allows you to do is to very rapidly like 200 tons an hour kind of thing which is really moving very rapidly minimize the waste that you have to send to an expensive disposal facility and it allows you to sort very rapidly so you can somewhat concentrate or at least pull out that contaminate part with very high degrees of quality and we're doing now for some dredging operations in San Diego.

We've done it for other projects along the way this is our fourth or fifth project but this is the first time with this new system. As far as the market goes there's a tremendous market out there for that basically if you're doing remediation of radiological waste then this would, this will work very well.

We're doing some R&D on expanding that segregation capability into non-rad types of contamination like mercury and other types of constituents which are very important for upcoming missions and upcoming bids which would allow us to very rapidly sort other contaminations as well. So the market is very broad if we get those that software working and those detection systems working. So right now we have two projects ongoing. The values of this projects is below 10 million but we do see it applying to a lot of other very large projects that are coming up for procurement and providing a very real solution for the cost savings that will put Perma-Fix in position to join larger teams and be a part of real important solutions for some of those procurements. So it's really just getting started. It's not all brand new but the performance we've seen on this current system is advanced and has exceeded expectations for the clients that we're working with.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then is that an RFP type of process or how do you find the customer in the project?

Mark Duff

Yes. It's mostly RFP process where they'll have a technical solution required and sometimes it's just a rate required because of our ability to segregate the waste we'll be able to have a cheaper rate of waste disposal costs. So both ways but mostly through the RFP process.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay. Great. Thank you.

Mark Duff

Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

I had earplugs on I don't know if that's the problem then when I hold the phone if I get down my voice goes down. For my fellow stockholders and I know you guys can't say it there's a report that came out I don't know who it was the GAO or something it came out about six months ago and basically it talked about the tank leakage and basically it said it's questioning if it's going to last and in this report one of the things that was acknowledged that one of the alternatives is the TBI which they call it something else and then in addition when the DOE responded to this the DOE said yes that could be an option. So look I'm an engineer and I'm very technical this is what I did for 40 years and I'm just amazed that simply as a backup system as that if something happened that they're not coming to you and I'm not saying they will and I know they could be listening and because God forbid something happened you're there and the other issue is that and this is my personal opinion is that everything I read says this is going to take decades. So even if you guys were sitting on the side doing this in small amounts it still stays the government money because all this money that's just been pumped into our economy has to now make what it's going to cost to do Hanford more money. So and then we have climate ecological issues that's going to crowd out stuff.

Mark Duff

I'm not sure the question there Steve but yes we've seen those reports. IGs had reports, the core engineers had reports as well along the way along with GAO and they certainly do highlight alternatives to supplement I think it's important words to supplement the ongoing strategy and hopefully we'll start seeing some of that supplementing going on in the next couple years.

Operator

Tristan Barr

Hey guys congratulations on if I'm right I think this was your best quarter since Q2 of 2012.

Mark Duff

Wow!

Tristan Barr

And it's kind of amazing to watch the stock get hit on what is truly a fantastic quarter and I must admit I think that's directly a result of the tone that was taken in the press release and on this call I mean most companies at this point in time are encouraging people to kind of look through the pandemic and to look at what results may be like in a normalized environment where I think you guys have been a little conservative here and warns people about what things may look like should the pandemic continue.

I mean you guys have had a monster start to the year through the teeth of a pandemic where by your own accounts you've lost $15 million to $20 million of high margin treatment business. I mean that's $3 million to $5 million in EBITDA and you've made no mention of the fact that business didn't go away it's just delayed I mean that waste needs to be treated and disposed of and so it's sitting at customer sites and when they pick back up you pick back up. So at some point in time you're going to have a pig in the python. You had a question you people you've led people to believe and you switched it a little bit that Q4 and Q1 are going to be weak.

Q4 is going to be very strong it sounds like, Q1 will be strong as well and you're telling people that Q2 could be weak should the pandemic continue and should the government not get back to business. I mean I just don't understand this kind of excessive conservatism when you've done such a good job turning around the service business.

You can't control the treatment volumes but they will return at some point in time and you haven't highlighted the fact that that's going to be pent-up demand for your high margin side of the business. I mean Q2 may be weak but that's a long way off and as you said there's a lot of bids out there and when they're awarded that could very-very quickly come back up to the point where you shouldn't have warned people at all. So I wish you guys would take a little bit of a victory lap acknowledge the turn in the service business and the tremendous job that you've done kind of adding legs to the [indiscernible] and say that yes while Q2 could be weak you still have a very strong Q4.

You still have a very strong Q1. You've been paying down debt. You're likely to get the PPP loan forgiven and by the way we have two absolutely massive company changing prospects out there which could be the reward of the TCC and building on what Steven said that the DOE itself in response to the audit of the Tankways said we really should take a look at just treating the waste rather than kicking the can down the road. I mean that is a significantly positive impact statement for the TBI and it just seems like you guys instead of focusing on the positives keep pointing out what could go wrong in six to seven months time.

Mark Duff

Yes. Well I appreciate your comments Tristan and I understand where you're coming from. We did have a lot to brag about. I thought we did. I can't explain the drop in the stock in the last few minutes but what I can say is that we're also not the first company trading publicly right now that has expressed caution for COVID. In fact I challenge you to find many that haven't expressed caution.

We haven't expressed caution up until now because we've been chugging along pretty well and had good strong backlog. So the caution we're expressing is specifically associated with what we see coming that we've had a delayed impact from COVID that causes me particularly to be concerned. However, as I also said in the statement that we have the management team, the tools and technology and what it takes to get past it. So even if it does hit us it's not going to be a sustained impact.

In other words our market's not going away and we're not going to lose our competitive edge. We're just taking up some concern regards to delays and procurement announcements and delays and waste receipts. So we do think we're going to have a strong close for the year and our Q4 looks like it's going to get us over the finish line over 100 million without too much problem at this point and like I said it'll go well into Q1 but I appreciate your comments in regards to being conservative. We are going to be forthright with our investors.

Tristan Barr

I understand being forthright. It's just it seems again a little overly cautious. The $15 million to $20 million in treatment revenue is that lost?

Mark Duff

It's not lost. It's primarily, I could say it's probably very limited amount of it is lost it's delayed.

Tristan Barr

So again. So most companies when expressing caution with COVID still kind of guide to what a normalized environment would look like I mean so a normalized environment to you I mean you mentioned 50% a year growth. I mean in a normalized environment I mean you guys are doing 100 based on what you've delivered and now not even including what looks to be like a pig in the python whenever waste shipments restart and not including the potential benefits of the TBI and the TCC is a company that's doing $120 million plus in revenue and 10% EBITDA margins. I mean at some point in time while and I think correctly pointing out the risk to the model you also have to point out what the model is and at some point in time we will get past COVID. I mean you've been paying down debt.

You clearly have the cash flow to get to the other side of this. So I think you guys need to point out to people what the other side looks like and given the fact that again you're looking at 120 million plus and $12 million plus in EBITDA and you have these two kind of massive potential contracts that are imminent I mean they could be awarded at any point in time. I would argue that that supports a much higher stock price and $6.50 and so like I do think that you guys are correct to point out some of the risks and pitfalls that come with a global pandemic but you also have to point out how well you've already executed through the pandemic and it hasn't exactly been a non-event for you guys given the $15 million to $20 million of high margin revenue that's been lost or sorry that's been delayed that should flow through at some point in time and not counting that and not counting the two big things I mean you've got a very-very-very attractive base to build off of going forward and so I think you actually have to start promoting the good with the bad and say this is where we're standing and we feel and we look pretty good particularly at this price and you've got a hell of a story to tell.

Mark Duff

Well we agree with you. As you know Tristan that we are we are undervalued at this point and we do have a lot to boasts about in regards to how we've changed. We think we've been doing that. We're hoping to get some of these big opportunities you mentioned awarded and build on them. We haven't had a lot that we expected over the last nine months that hasn't happened as that they haven't with anyone due to the pandemic. So hopefully we'll sort of see that the next couple months and be able to do the press releases and get the risk behind us and get that growth back that you're talking about.

Tristan Barr

Well great and I'm glad to hear that you agree with me on the underbodied nature of the stock. I look forward to I know that you and some others have been aggressive in buying stock personally. I'd like to see the few board members that you have that certainly have the resources that are under invested in the stock to take advantage of this dip and show their confidence as well. Appreciate it.

Mark Duff

All right. Thank you Tristan.

Unidentified Analyst

I don't know if I'm, I heard Tristan and Tristan's made comments I think that were I agree with the costiveness but I was also a government contractor and one has to be, one has to have your humility. All right and it's that simple because you do deal with different personalities and so forth. Also I've now been a stockholder I don't know what I'm going on four years and two years ago you guys were optimistic and then it didn't come in and people were yelling about it.

Now you're showing in your defense I'm defending you now Mark so now your defense you're showing humility and you're exceeding and guess what I'd rather you even though I totally agree with Tristan is saying I totally agree this stock is undervalued, I'd rather you have humility and surprise us every time because it's amazing what you're doing. I just think I think that again to my fellow stockholders and I'll say it a little bit in a calmer way as I study what's going out there and try to read and understand even if they build that vitrification plan it's still not big enough and they're still going to need you. So that that's what just boggles my mind because we're in an earthquake zone and there's dangers out there. We see there are arguments about climate change and I just don't get it. I mean this has been an education. A couple other questions. When is the medical going away. I still see it there. Hello?

Dr. Lou Centofanti

Yes. Hey Steve it's Lou, we're still looking at options in terms of where to go with medical. Presently it's and we haven't we still we see several options in terms of what to do with it including going away. So we're going down various paths in terms of what to do with medical.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes because –

Dr. Lou Centofanti

One thing we can say Steve with medical [indiscernible] and mark is that we have absolutely minimized the cost of the company as much as we possibly can at this point to make sure we don't drain on other operations and initiatives we got ongoing.

Unidentified Analyst

Well I have my opinion it should go away because there's just too many folks out there now that have done what you were trying to do and I congratulate, I applaud the effort but one also has to say when to say no and when to go when to go on. When you were talking Mark about that you've enhanced your infrastructure so that you can go after stuff what does that specifically mean? I'm not in great depth but what does that mean? Is that new people? It was a bold statement. So what does that mean?

Mark Duff

Yes. It's a very tangible statement too Steven. It means a couple things. Number one we've added some new professionals on the marketing side of the house, pure marketing as far as branding goes to expand us into different directions. We've hired a couple additional sales professionals on the waste treatment side that come from the commercial industry to break us more into utilities and commercial power groups. We're deploying a new CRM system that's more organized and comprehensive to support all the folks that are in business development. So there's a big initiative we've got ongoing. We have a new marketing plan in place and so it's a more organized and detailed approach to business expansion is what we've got in place and people in our industry will start seeing that application in the next couple quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a, I'm presuming there's a strategic plan there. So is it they're a strategic initiative let's say down the road all our dreams if you will we got to have a dream to live but let's say all our dreams don't come through with Hanford. So is there a strategic plan of where you go like in other words becoming part of somebody else buying somebody, becoming more of a service company? Is that discussed?

Mark Duff

It is. Steve it's discussed at every board meeting each quarter. We have a list of transformative initiatives that we are pursuing at any given time. TBI is just one of those. There is six or seven others going on at the same time each time for everything from the [indiscernible] facility and deploying new technologies there to capital improvements at different locations to expansion of our international work there's a number of other ones as well. So we do we move in a lot of different directions all at the same time but not too many enough that we can handle and keep maturing from quarter to quarter and we present to the board each quarter on each one of those.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Then two couple more questions. You made a comment that the tank closure is alive. So from that am I to infer that you have had discussions that it hasn't been, it's still out there and DOE is still considering it because I do comment they extended the present people that are doing the tank maintenance and the extension was rather odd because when they extended people before they said we're extending it until we award but they extended them and didn't make that comment. So again my question is when you say it's still out there does that mean is it going to be, were they going to award this thing or what because it is radical.

Mark Duff

Yes. It's in the procurement process Steve and so basically where it is right now is DOE has publicly said that they're continuing to look inwardly at how they made this election the first time based on the protest claims and so they're still in that process. They've been given no indication of which way they're leaning and what they might do. There is an enormous amount of speculation out there about the future or how they might fold it into something else or do something with the overall bid or go do a baffle or whatever they're going to do. I don't think anyone in our industry really has a guess as to what might happen if they do I certainly don't know what it is which could I'm not in the know on these things. So we really have no idea where DOE is going. The participants like Perma-Fix are very simply waiting for further information and that's really all I can say about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So about a year ago I don't know maybe I drank too much caffeine but a year ago there was the discussion about the action of the DOE definitely classifying low and high now that is reality now. There is low and there's high and that's accepted or is that still questioned by the state of Washington?

Mark Duff

Yes. I really can't address that at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Fine. That's I'm going to ask all right my last question is this presuming you get, not presuming I would imagine you're going to get the 2,000 gallons even though in my mind it's a waste of time since you've proven the science but if you get that when you get to 2,000 gallons how long does it take you to process the 2,000 gallons?

Mark Duff

Probably about a week at most only because we're not in an operational mode. A few days actually but it's not a lot.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. All right. I wanted to make that point so my fellow stockholders understand that what you're doing. All right look I talked a lot. I do believe the stock is undervalued. I think what you guys have done is just absolutely you just need to be applauded. I mean you've gone out, you've diversified yourself and you survived in this world. I mean it's just, I mean I'm just befuddled by this world and you guys are surviving. You had a substantive quarter. You're giving us hope and stay humble all right. I disagree with Tristan. Yes. It's one thing promoting the stock but stay humble because when you stay humble that means you're going to evaluate the positive and negative. You're going to think about what can happen and then you're going to plan for it and that's the type of company I want to own. So anyway congratulations and I applaud all efforts. Thank you.

Speaker

Thank you Steve.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys. I just wanted to say for the record that I know we're not doing a poll here but when I heard Tristan go into his little speech there it sounded like exactly what I was going to say I mean I'm in 99% agreement with what he said on the other hand the 1% I do understand if you're looking at Q2 we're talking what that starts in April we're already in November so it's really not that far away and if you start to see a little something with regard to procurement that tells you well there might be a little hiccup here.

Let's get out in front of it. We don't want to surprise shareholders. We don't want people coming back to us and saying why did you never tell us that there might have been an issue here even though we can actually see on the treatment side that's been happening with delayed shipments for at least a couple or a few quarters already. It's just that the outsized opportunities that provide upside to you and I don't need to go through them again really outweigh what is probably a fairly ephemeral issue in terms of possible or potential COVID impact that nobody can gauge that almost every company is going to have to face.

So I won't weigh in on that any further but you did say two things that I thought were very interesting that I had not heard before that are incremental and the first one being about this carryover of a DOE fund amounting to over $3 billion going into 2021 that's a 40% increase and obviously you would have hopefully some potential exposure to that. So that's kind of a big item and I'm glad you highlighted it. The question I would have there is does that money have to be spent next year? Is it likely to be spent? Is there an option where they just say well we'll try to redirect that to another department if we have to provide stimulus funds somewhere else.

So that's the first question and then the second thing that you brought up that I thought was very interesting was this whole idea of could there potentially be a new stimulus package that comes out much like there was a decade ago which I wasn't aware of that could also be a huge factor. So those two things I mean the 3 billion and the carryover of the DOE fund and at least the potential or an idea because it happened before and it's been over a decade and we have to get this economy moving again and the democrats are likely if Biden comes in they're likely going to consider a lot of options that may be one of them. Those are two huge items over and above the large contract bid opportunities that you have out there that you have not spoken about before. So tell me again on this $3 billion fund does it have to be spent? What's the likelihood that it gets spent? And any other color you could provide on what a stimulus package looks like versus the last historical one?

Mark Duff

Yes Chuck. I appreciate your opening comments in regards to Tristan's comments but to address your question directly the $3 billion that came from some statements that DOE made about a week or so ago that they had about 3 billion in carryover. So it's not a fund. It's not something that's been appropriated by Congress necessarily specifically for to carry into 2021. It's money that was not spent in 2020 due to the shutdown and impacts from COVID overall. So as carryover money they can't spend that until the government signs a budget and enacts a budget and then they can tap into that in addition to their budget that's approved by Congress.

So one could look at that and say okay last year our budget or say the congressional budgets were around 7 billion the congressional marks assuming that they go with those which I think is reasonable speculation then this 3 billion would be spent on top of the 7 billion that they get for 2021. That's government fiscal year 2021. So it's not a fund but the results are the same if they have that as carryover they're able to spend. I have absolutely no idea what DOE will do with it whether they'll spread it out or what I don't know what the rules are. I'm not an expert on these types of things other than having seen the press release and the articles that have been published in regards to the fact that they are planning to have that funding.

As far as the second comment well the stimulus that was complete speculation as to if they have an infrastructure type of package that they've had before with DOE I do not know if that's the case or not that was speculation that given where things were in early Obama administration for the ARA enactment. If they had something similar to that we would anticipate the department seeing something along the way to remember all the shovel ready projects that were funded. So again that's complete speculation whether the new administration if there is a new administration that would fund something like that or not. So again we don't have any information on that. We're not saying there's going to be anything like that but all I was mentioning was there's a potential for something like that after the election is over.

Unidentified Analyst

Well I think that's worth mentioning given that and you correct me if I'm wrong on this but I think under the Trump administration hasn't Trump the last couple of years maybe more than that sort of looked at to Hanford and decided well let's maybe take this budget down a little bit here and it's only and that hasn't really happened only because it's Congress that authorizes and has the ultimate decision on the [indiscernible] strings and they've basically overridden him and in effect said we're going to look at this thing. We think Hanford is pretty important and no we're not going to take the budget down there. So you don't know how this election turns out. You don't know what a democratic administration should Biden move in is going to do but we do have historical president that at least on a couple of occasions and maybe more than that this administration just at the highest level the president has argued for less funding going into Hanford. Am I wrong about that?

Mark Duff

That's the way I understand it too Chuck.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Alright. Great quarter guys.

Mark Duff

Okay. Thank you.

Tristan Barr

I just wanted to kind of clarify something here by no means do I think that you guys should be all sunshine and only give the positive outlook. I just think it would have been more balanced given the fact that you have the potential for this kind of a rather substantial pickup of unspent money from the current year flow into next year and obviously the prospect of potential stimulus action being a benefit of as well that the kind of caution towards Q2 might have been better expressed on the Q4 call should this delay in procurements still be around at that point in time and again I mean the amount of money that could potentially flow through, correct me if I'm wrong I mean that is also likely to be more now skewed towards treatment than services. Is that correct?

Mark Duff

It's likely to impact both but it depends on the projects that are available you funded Tristan. So it's pretty tough to tell how DOE would spend that money in regards to whether they would do service procurement, cleanup projects or simply move more waste out. It's really hard to tell.

Tristan Barr

Got you. Thanks.

Mark Duff

It's certainly, I assume it would be both.

Mark Duff

All right. I'd like to thank everyone for participating in our third quarter conference call. As I mentioned earlier we are successful, we were successful in navigating what could have been a more challenging environment due to COVID-19 and we're well-positioned heading into the fourth quarter based on our current sales pipeline, our accelerating bidding activity and backlog and the potential for strong carryover from 2020 at funding sources we remain highly encouraged by the outlook for our business in the coming several quarters. Thank you for participating.

