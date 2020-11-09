Wildfire costs appear to have necessitated dilutive capital raising of over $3 billion so far, and these costs appear core to doing business for Edison International.

Edison International is an example of this syndrome, with excluded wildfire costs offsetting the majority of reported "core" earnings over the last 3.75 years.

When companies report earnings that do not translate to funds available for distribution to shareholders, I term that a "leaky equity bucket".

A recovery in Edison International share price to 2019 levels, together with a dividend in excess of 4%, could provide good returns through end of 2022.

Investment Review: Edison International

Returns from investment in Edison International (EIX) shares over the last six years have generally been poor, for investors buying and holding through to the present. This poor performance can be largely attributed to the fall in the share price from $75.41 at end of 2019 to the present $58.32. There is room for the share price to increase from current depressed levels, providing the potential for double-digit returns through end of 2022. But that opportunity comes with outsize risk arising from Edison International's exposure to damages claims as a result of wildfires triggered by its transmission systems. Even if the company can take successful mitigation action and recover damages awards through insurance, the costs of mitigation and insurance are substantial and ongoing.

Edison International reports non-GAAP "core" results excluding these costs. I believe these costs should now be seen as a routine cost of doing business for the company, and thus part of the calculation of "core" earnings. Costs related to wildfires over the last 3.75 years total $3,161 million, This amount has been excluded in calculating reported "core" earnings of $5,649 million. Capital raised from share issues over the same period totaled $3,339 million, resulting in ~16% dilution for shareholders. The majority of the $3,339 million raised could be reasonably deemed to have been used to fund the wildfire costs of $3,161 million.

Please read on for my in-depth analysis of the past, present and potential future financial performance of Edison International.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the November 6 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from November 6, 2020 through December 31, 2022, is 2.36% (line 41). This growth rate is lower than the target 7% return due to estimated dividends receivable. Edison International has a current dividend yield of 4.41% (line 37). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Edison International, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on November 6, 2020 and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. From Part 1, it can be seen that adding projected EPS growth rate to a dividend yield can give an approximation of potential total return, subject to changes in P/E ratio and growth in the dividend yield on cost.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Edison International, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by 5.0% through end of 2022 and the 7% return will still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return despite a reduction in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at December 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Edison International, the share price could decrease by $14.10 from $75.41 at December 31, 2019 to $61.31 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $61.31, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Edison International, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from December 31, 2019 to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $75.41*(1+0.4%)^3 = $76.21

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $76.21*(1-19.5%) = $61.31

The increase of $0.80 ($76.21 minus $75.41) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase; the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $14.90 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($76.21 minus $61.31) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Edison International's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Edison International

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on November 6, 2020 and holding through the end of 2022. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Edison International. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for September 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at February 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at February 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are five analysts covering Edison International through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 6 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not an unusually large difference.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Edison International is conservatively indicated to return between 11.4% and 20.0% average per year through the end of 2022. The 11.4% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 20.0% on their high EPS estimates, with a 14.8% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Edison International, the indicative returns range from 15.7% to 24.7%, with consensus 19.3%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of a degree of uncertainty in analysts' estimates and the stability of historical P/E ratios. While the current P/E ratio is 13.59, the historical P/E ratios (lines 5 to 7) range from 15.13 to 16.50.

Review Of Historical Performance For Edison International

Edison International: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Edison International shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been mostly poor for investors buying shares in Edison International over the last six years. For four of the cases above, returns have been negative, ranging from negative (2.8)% to negative (19.5)%. The four remaining investor returns have been in the mid- to low-single digits, ranging from 1.7% to 5.9%. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth-quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Edison International's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Edison International Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows shareholders' equity increased by $1,752 million over the 3.75 years, January 1, 2017, through September 30, 2020. This increase in equity plus an increase in net debt of $9,275 million was used to fund an increase of $11,027 million in net assets used in operations. Further analysis of the utilization of earnings, equity and debt is provided in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Edison International Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This does not appear to be a concern with Edison International.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period totals to $5,649 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $16.62.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $4,010 million of net expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying "core" profitability of Edison International. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.75-year period by $11.86 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. For Edison International, $849 million can be regarded as non-recurring. But the remainder of the adjustments totaling $3,161 million are attributable to wildfire-related costs. These cannot be assumed to be non-recurring costs.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income, as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Edison International, these items were not material.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $16.62 ($5,649 million) has decreased to $4.31 ($1,494 million) adjusted net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders. Dividends for the period totaled $9.05 per share ($3,081 million), exceeding the $1,494 million adjusted net income from operations available for distribution.

Share issues raised $3,339 million, resulting in ~16% dilution of shareholders. The funds raised are assumed to have been of little benefit to shareholders on the basis that they were primarily used to fund the $3,161 million in wildfire-related costs.

Summary and Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present as a result of the distortion of usual market metrics due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With detailed analysis, it can be seen that an investment in Edison International shares at present price has the potential to provide double-digit returns. This level of total return, including a fairly well-assured dividend yield in excess of 4%, makes for an attractive buy opportunity. What must be weighed against this is the very real possibility of future wildfire events causing further catastrophic losses. Even without further catastrophic losses, the costs of mitigation and insurance costs have the potential to weigh heavily on future earnings. While Edison International may exclude these costs from reported "core" earnings, they do come out of the shareholders' funds. I refer to situations like these as a "leaky equity bucket," ironically caused, in this instance, by wildfires and mud slides.

Your Feedback Is Always Welcome

If you found this article interesting or helpful, please consider "following" me by clicking the button at the top, or "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and gaining greater fulfillment from sharing my investment ideas with you on Seeking Alpha. And, of course, I welcome you sharing your opinion or perspective by commenting below.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.