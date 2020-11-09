Animal Spirits Come Roaring Back Post-Election

Risk here is for Trump to refuse to cede power, which will delay the passing of any stimulus bill in Congress.

Global central banks are expanding their balance sheet size at rapid pace, and we should expect a stimulus package from the European Central Bank by year-end.

Now that weekend reports have largely confirmed his presidency, market focus will return to liquidity.

Biden is not as "market-unfriendly" as many make him out to be. The rally in equities when he was leading Trump was clear to see.

I wrote previously that risk sentiment was very likely to improve dramatically after the election.

Animal Spirits Roaring Back Post-Election

I wrote in my article "Equities Oversold, Elections An Overhyped Event Risk" on Nov. 2 before voting day that as the title suggests, animal spirits should return to the financial markets with a deep vengeance after the election had passed.

My best recommendations were long positions in China equities like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and China CSI 300 ETF (ASHR), which are up +11.2% and 4.6% for my subscribers since the time of recommendation.

I opined that Biden was more friendly for equities than the market had made him out to be, and last week's resurgence in equities was plain to see when he was in the lead.

Now that reports over the weekend have confirmed that Biden has won Pennsylvania and the presidency, what should we expect going forward?

In my opinion - risk-on temperament, with small chance of thunderstorms, should Trump's legal actions succeed. By and large, market focus should return to central bank liquidity, a crucial driver of equity prices.

Market Focus Back On Liquidity

Even the staunchest of equity bears will struggle to argue against the below correlation between M2 Money Stock and the S&P 500 (SPY). This was the chart I posted on Nov. 3 and it still holds.

M2 Money Stock & The S&P 500 Have A Strong Positive Correlation

The burgeoning money supply in the US as represented by M2 Money Stock is not an anomaly. This is now the global norm. Central banks around the world are expanding their balance sheets at rapid speeds.

Balance Sheet Size (in USD) Of Global Central Banks

You can see the spike in the sizes of balance sheets by major central banks this year. Central banks have either expanded the size of their bond purchase programmes, or have removed the lid on them (unlimited QE).

Their commitment to rescue the global economy from the ravages of Covid-19 will likely mean that markets are going to stay awash with liquidity. For critics who state quite rightly that there is a limit to how low central banks can cut interest rates, my response is that while that is true, there is no limit to the assets.

Now that elections have passed, investors are going to focus on liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Voting Day (Nov. 3) slashed interest rates to an unprecedented low of 0.10%, and announced a AUD 100 billion bond-buying programme. RBA Chief Philip Lowe said interest rates will likely stay at rock bottom levels for the next 3 years.

To dispel any confusion over the RBA's focus, he said:

If we need to do more, we can and we will. It would be incorrect to conclude that we are out of firepower.”

Also during election week, the Bank of England announced on Nov. 5 it would maintain its interest rate at unprecedented low levels of 0.10%, and said it would expand bond purchases to USD 1.2 trillion.

For those who think the zero is a floor for interest rates. Get this - last month, the BOE asked British banks about their preparedness for negative interest rates, having revealed in September that it was exploring the possibility of taking rates below zero if necessary.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said:

...But that doesn’t mean that we should hold back from using all the tools we can, to do everything we can, to support the economy and frankly to support people’s livelihoods.”

Even More Easing Going Forward

Global central bank balance sheets are expected to increase in size as the world continues to grapple with Covid-19. No one can blame central banks for prudently keeping interest rates low for the next few years, nor accuse them of artificially creating any asset bubbles with their bond purchases.

The European Central Bank is expected to opt for more stimulus by year-end. On Oct. 30, the central bank refrained from taking any new course of action, but President Christine Lagarde said there was “little doubt” that more action would be coming at its December meeting as surging coronavirus infections and new restrictions on activity threaten Europe’s economy.

Lagarde also added that “we are looking at everything” across the bank’s set of policy tools such as interest rates, bond purchases and cheap loans to banks.

This will very likely be a huge boost for the equity markets as we head towards December, and the markets will start to focus on this now that the US election has concluded.

Small Chance Of Thunderstorms Ahead

Trump is not going to go away easily, is he?

The outgoing President has filed a number of lawsuits questioning the integrity of the election process. While he has been largely unsuccessful so far, a bumpy transition of power might unnerve the market.

Personally, my view is that the courts might not go as far as to deem the election void, as Trump's claims have so far been baseless. However, I would not rule out a vote re-count in states that were called on tight margins. If so, this would delay the finalisation of any stimulus package by Congress.

The smoother the transition of power, the more quickly Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi can iron out their differences and push through the stimulus bill, which would be positive for the economy and the equity markets.

Action Plan

The market looks risk-on from here, and I expect there to be an increased focus on accommodative monetary policy coming from central banks. The balance sheets of central banks around the world should continue to expand, and this will be supportive for global equities.

Equities should cheer the elimination of the US election risk. Biden is not as market-unfriendly as the market makes him out to be. Expect strength in China equities, as his presidency should herald a period of stronger diplomatic relations with China. If Trump cedes power graciously, Congress can proceed to iron out the differences in a stimulus plan, which will boost equities too.

Personally, I think equities are likely to rally on from here and break new all-time highs. I will be looking to add to long equity positions.

