Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for profitable companies with attractive valuations which were dividend-paying and had solid balance sheets. Vishay actually announced its third-quarter earnings on the 3rd of this month, where it reported a top and bottom line beat. ($640.16 million & $0.25 respectively). Shares have done quite well since the announcement and currently reside at $17.58 apiece.

In fact, with the faster 50-day moving average just after crossing over the 200-day moving average, there is every possibility that shares will now make another run for that upper trend line which can be seen on the chart below. The great thing about these patterns (ascending triangle) is that they are invariably bullish, irrespective of where they appear on a chart. It is glaringly clear that buyers have been more aggressive in Vishay since the March bottom of this year. Shares have tried to break above the $18.15 level convincingly on two occasions since March, but have failed to do so. If, though, we eventually get a breakout, we estimate that the minimum price target based off the height of the pattern would be well above $23 a share.

To get some insights on whether Vishay can do this, we like to turn to the dividend metrics (cash/flow, equity and interest expense) to see if these key metrics are trending in the right direction.

The present forward annual dividend payout comes in at $0.38 per share. Based off the current share price, this means the yield is 2.16%. Although this yield may not attract dividend investors en masse, it has been growing steadily in recent times to the tune of almost 14% on average per year over the past three years alone. The one-year growth rate, though, is just under 6%. To see if the slowdown in growth is cash-related, we go to the cashflow statement.

In the most recent quarter, the company generated $64.3 million of operating cash flow, which equates to $274 million over the past four quarters. From this number, we subtract the capex budget of $127 million, which gives us the free cash flow number of $146 million over the past four quarters. Suffice it to say, there was ample cash to pay the dividend in this time frame ($55 million of dividends paid out). The payout ratio as we stand over a trailing average comes in at an attractive 38%.

Many times, cash/flow can get a lift due to fresh debt, but $153 million was actually put towards the debt over the past four quarters. This trend bodes well for what management sees coming down the track. Q2 was tough for Vishay, but the recent Q3 earnings (buoyed by robust demand in the auto sector) beat should provide strong momentum for earnings over the next few quarters.

We state this because Vishay experienced much faster recovery levels than expected in the third quarter. The key was obviously the less restrictive pandemic conditions, but also sound cost control as well as key changes in manufacturing. MOSFETs, the Opto line of products and inductors all had a strong quarter and the backlog decreased to 4.3 months. Sales in the other segments were also very strong over a sequential basis, which is why an elevated $0.27 is the bottom line number in the fourth quarter.

Yes, sales are expected to decline by close to 30% this year, but if present momentum continues, we see no reason why the company can’t return to, if not beat, fiscal 2019 numbers next year. Shareholder equity ($1.539 billion) has been increasing for the past three quarters, although the interest coverage ratio is now under 5 over a trailing average. The issue with interest expense is not with debt, however, but with EBIT. As operating income grows and as interest-bearing debt continues to decline, we should see this profitability metric surpass 10 once more in due time.

Therefore, to sum up, there is nothing untoward in the dividend at present which states that it is under pressure. Rising equity, growing earnings and a lower interest expense are all bullish for the payout going forward. Obviously, the wildcard in terms of sales is reduced demand due to the virus, but the play here would be wait for a convincing breakout above that upper trend line level before putting long deltas to work. Let's see what the next few trading sessions bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.