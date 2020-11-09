I currently own the B-preferreds but would be interested in picking up the A-preferreds below par.

Introduction

In an article published this weekend, I had a closer look at Global Net Lease (GNL) as the 11% dividend yield was becoming very attractive. I still don’t have a long position in the common shares of GNL but I do have a position in the preferred shares (GNL.PA) (GNL.PB), and the preferreds will be the focus of this article. I personally own the B-preferreds but am keeping an eye on the A-preferreds to make sure I’m ready to grab some if/when they trade below par.

No position in the common shares yet, but I like the preferreds

I won’t get into detail about the dividend prospects of the common shares and I’d like to refer you to the article which indeed focused on Global Net Lease. As mentioned in the introduction, this article is focusing on the sustainability of the preferred dividend. As you may or may not know, preferred dividend payments have priority over the payment of dividends on the common shares of a company. In Global Net Lease’s case, the preferred dividends are cumulative: even if GNL misses a few preferred payments, it needs to make up for all missed preferred dividends before it’s allowed to pay a single cent on the common units.

What’s interesting here is that Global Net Lease’s net loss in the third quarter was caused by the preferred dividend payments. The net income in Q3 came in at $4.14M but as the company had to pay $4.64M in preferred dividends, Global Net Lease reported a net loss of $0.5M.

Why is this important? Well, the FFO and AFFO calculations start from the net income. And as you can see in the image below, the FFO (as defined by NAREIT) was $34.5M. Much better than the net loss in the income statement.

Let’s forget about the AFFO and just focus on the FFO, which came in at $34.5M. Considering the FFO calculation used the net income attributable to the Global Net Lease shareholders as starting point, the preferred dividends have already been deducted. This means the FFO + the preferred dividends result in a total distributable cash flow of approximately $39.2M.

This means that the $4.6M paid in preferred dividends had a coverage ratio of 845% in the third quarter. Or in other words, even if the FFO (before taking the preferred dividends into account) drops by 80% (which is highly unlikely), Global Net Lease will still have absolutely no problem making the preferred dividend payments.

Note, the FFO does not have to be positive for Global Net Lease to make the preferred dividend payments, as the preferred dividend is seen as an expense on the income statement. With my example, I just wanted to highlight the preferred dividends only make up a very small portion of the incoming cash flow and are thus safe.

There are two issues of the preferred shares, the A and B shares

Global Net Lease has two different preferred shares.

The GNL Preferred Shares A (GNL.PA) have a 7.25% yield but are trading at $25.46/share, resulting in a yield on cost of 7.12%. The Preferred Shares B (GNL.PB) have a lower yield of 6.875% but are trading slightly below par at $24.95 for a yield on cost of 6.89%.

The higher yield on cost of the A-shares could be explained by the call date of the preferred shares: from September 2022 on, Global Net Lease is allowed to buy back the preferred shares at the $25 par value. Considering the A-preferreds have the highest cost of capital of both preferred share issues and considering Global Net Lease could be able to issue new preferred shares at a lower cost of capital (for instance, issuing a preferred share with a 6.5% dividend yield), it’s not unlikely those preferred shares may be called in which case there will be a capital loss of around 2% between now and the call date.

That is the main reason why I own the Preferred B-shares. Those do have a lower yield but the call date is much further out, in November 2024 and considering the preferred shares are part of a buy-and-hold portfolio, I’m applying a longer term view for this position.

Foreign shareholders may also have a tax advantage

Perhaps an additional reason for investors that do not have a fiscal residency in the United States. The dividend on the preferred shares is getting the same treatment as the interest payment on bonds. This means there is no withholding tax on preferred dividends.

Just to give you an example; if the preferred shares are yielding 7.1%, you’ll effectively get your 7.1% (subject to taxation in your country of residence). The dividends on the common shares will be subject to the usual 15% withholding tax, which means a yield of 9.35% subject to additional taxation in one’s country of residence.

So for certain types of investors, the difference in (taxable) yield is just 2.25% and this reduces the appeal of the common shares even further. Yes, the yield on the preferred shares is lower and even if you are able to purchase the preferreds below par, the capital gains will always be very limited (or even negative if one buys the preferred shares above $25/share).

Investment thesis

At this point, I only have the Preferred Shares B of Global Net Lease. The Preferred Shares A have a higher yield on cost but also have the risk to be called in 2022 at par, which is below the current share price. Should the A-shares drop below the $25 par value, I would be very interested in picking them up (unless the yield on the B-shares is substantially higher at that point).

As mentioned in the Global Net Lease article, I’m mulling over taking a position in the common shares as well, but I haven’t made a decision yet.

