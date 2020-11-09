Q4 Market Update: The Treasury Bubble Has Burst

The Fed cannot expand a larger Treasury bubble at this point. The limit on investor tolerance has been reached, in my view. Yields will rise with a negative equity correlation.

Thus far in Q4, I am correct on oil and Treasury yields. Largely flat to slight miss currently on equities and the US dollar.

August 4, 2020, was the low in the 10Y Treasury yield at 0.52%, in my opinion. The bond bubble has burst. Do not expect for bonds to hedge equity exposure. In fact, bond price declines will likely actually contribute to equity market declines. The so-called "bond-hedge" will actually work in reverse. This will be especially detrimental to 60/40 portfolios and the risk parity/quant investing crowd. Risk parity assumes inflation hedge assets, bond prices and stock prices will never decline in tandem. This is completely disregarding my thesis that rising real (inflation-adjusted) yields would contribute to a decline in bond, inflation-hedge and equity prices, such as a risk-off, EM breakdown, large US bond issuance, strong USD scenario. Quants would refer to this as a tail-risk. I personally believe those in this risk-parity or quantitative style of investing would benefit from an allocation to deep OTM gold puts to provide insurance against the above mentioned "tail-risk" scenario.

If the Federal Reserve decides to ramp QE, also known as buying of treasuries, this increases future inflation potential over the term of the bond security. Many inflation-hawk type investors would sell longer-end Treasuries on increased QE because of the inflation risk several years out. If the Federal Reserve does not increase QE, US government deficits and issuance will overwhelm demand. Bond prices would decline in either case. At a minimum, yields under 1% are not an adequate compensation for either of these risks. Even if the global economy continues to deteriorate, the flight to safety into US bonds against deflation risks will prove insufficient in preventing yields from rising as we saw in March 2020.

March was the height of the market understanding and digesting the negative economic impacts of Covid, yet oddly enough and counter-intuitively, treasuries sold off in a major way. This is because the supply of the current stock of US bonds is so excessively large, combined with record flow of issuance and long-term inflation risk, the bull-case to hold treasuries is just not there. This is especially true for large global financial institutions that often hold a composition of US bonds and US dollars. The fundamentals greatly favor holding the latter over the former.

In late 2019, the Federal Reserve resumed QE or "expansion of its balance sheet" before Covid struck the economy. These are deep-rooted problems and the core issue is the largest bond bubble, built up over decades, is threatening to collapse the global economy as the ensuing rush to USD would be extremely negative and significant for emerging-market USD debt. We would need another approximate 100% rise in the Fed's balance sheet to come anywhere close to where we need to be, speaking particularly about USD shortage alleviation.

Powell said "We're not taking our gains in financial market function for granted." I think this is laughable. "Functioning" financial markets are not ones that are totally distorted by artificially keeping government yields low and the USD down, ending the relevance of bond, FX and equity market signals. The facade can only go on for so long before everyone realizes it's time to sell Treasuries. Real yields then surge and the flight to USD returns. Emerging market stocks and currencies would decline. It's not that complicated of a chain of events, but it is predicated on US yields rising, providing fuel to the USD which increases the burden of around $13 trillion foreign EM USD debt according to the Bank Of International Settlements.

On another note, I'd like to write a bit about oil prices, specifically relating to Saudi and Russia output cut extension negotiations. I am not optimistic on oil demand given the above FX and interest rate scenario. But also, I question the cohesiveness of OPEC+ on the supply side.

When headlines struck the other day that Russia and Saudi Arabia were discussing extending the output cuts past January 1, 2021, the market took notice and oil prices leaped. I delved a bit deeper and it seems the market and mainstream financial media may have gotten the wrong memo. According to the original Interfax report, which is a Russian news agency, Novak (Russia's oil minister) met with Russian oil companies to discuss their view on a production cut extension. According to the article:

In Russia they are not yet ready to go for strengthening restrictions... According to one of them, the basic option, which is supported by Russian companies, was to maintain the current terms of the deal, suggesting that from January 2021 OPEC + countries will increase production by 2 million bpd.

So essentially, Russian oil companies seem to be taking the stand that they do not want to extend output curbs and this is still considered the baseline case in their view. Russian producers are critical of the agreement because they argue it allows the United States to pump more oil and gain greater market share at their loss.

They make a very interesting point. From a strategic perspective, given oil prices are already low, wouldn't the opportunistic or advantageous market player choose to stymie any price rise, decrease global investment in future production and drive out competition while setting up for a long-run scenario of higher prices and increased market share in several years? In essence, make the downturn "worth it." Saudi Arabia is staunchly against this plan, but I wouldn't rule out further disagreement between the two parties.

