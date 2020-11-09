Introduction

Some you folks who have been kind enough to read my past less than enthusiastic articles on this energy giant are going to drop your teeth at this one. I am ready to buy Energy Transfer, (ET).

I have been a bear on Energy Transfer for a couple of years now. Give me my due here, I've been right. I closed my position out in the low $20's and never looked back...until now. I had several concerns that I've highlighted in recent articles on the company. Please give them a read for more details.

"Energy Transfer: The Yield Just Keeps Rising"

"Energy Transfer And Enterprise Products Partners On Sale With An Explosive Yield"

Obviously I didn't think the distribution was safe as the CEO's name has become a verb for mistreatment of shareholders, Kelcy'd. I got Kelcy'd a while back and have a long memory when it comes to being misled by the titans of commerce.

With KW on to more esoteric pastimes we think the company is again investible at current levels. The nearly 12% distribution is an enticement to be patient as new management rights this ship.

What happened to change my view?

So a couple of things have happened recently to alter my outlook as to the investibility of ET. First Kelcy Warren stepped back from line management. I've never met the guy, but I've met people like him-people that start companies that become hugely successful. Eventually the ego driven, entrepreneurial drive that helped create the colossus becomes an impediment to the efficient administration of the now giant enterprise with tens of thousands of employees. It becomes time for the founder to do other things with his time and manage his billions. Bill Gates did it. The Google guys did it. Heck, Donald Trump did it a few years back with his company, just turned it over to the kids and went on to other things. Billionaires do that when they reach a certain age, 65 or so. I could go on, but you get my drift here. Now Kelcy's done it.

One of the bones I've had to pick with ET is their sloppy PR and the constant barrage of problems with regulators, and aboriginal tribes. Who fights Indian tribes in court? Seriously? You can't win, and even if you do win, you lose. Most companies when faced with a PR disaster will do about anything to make it go away. Bad publicity seems to travel at the speed of light these days. I suspect that Kelcy was at the bottom of a lot of this fumbling. To be fair ET doesn't have an armlock on this sort of Sisyphean absurdity. They just do it worse than most of the others, in my estimation. Their stock is trading at $5 for a number of reasons, bad PR is one of them.

Then they do silly things that get them in trouble with the regulators. Like spilling millions of gallons of mud. And then, compounding the problem by doing it in an environmentally sensitive area. Who does that? Typically ET.

I used to keep track of mud, it's not that hard, even a poor old Aggie mud engineer can do it. That should tell you something. When I was in the field, I could tell you down to the gnat's eyebrow how much I had and with a mass balance to demonstrate where all of it was. I strongly suspect cost cutting when it came to the mud system, and a healthy dose of callousness. Millions of gallons??? That's a lot of mud and it doesn't happen in an instant. Neglect and an ambivalent attitude toward their hosts as they pass through digging tunnels under lakes and rivers for their pipelines, are at the core of their problems.

Young regulators come out of college, to be scooped by the handful with the state and federal regulatory agencies, prepared to do a St George vs the Dragon battle against the pipeline companies. When the company makes it easy for them to issue stop work notices, they can't be blamed for doing it. So, that's number one. Kelcy has left the building. Not to say he can't pop back in at a whim, but over time those whims will become less and less frequent.

Will this constant regulatory fumbling and court battles with the aboriginal tribes ease up now that KW has stepped back? Time will tell, but I think so, or I wouldn't go near the units.

The second, is they finally cut the distribution. We don't have to worry about the big one anymore. It's done. Could it happen again? Perhaps as some authors speculate, but we don't think so and will explain why.

The thesis for Energy Transfer

ET is one of the key distributors of energy across our nation. Their business model appears to be near perfect. Collecting tolls as key products pass through their system and clients tied to long term contracts, they have very little commodity exposure, directly. Indirectly the collapse in commodity prices this year hasn't done the stock any favors. Nor have the inevitable fall off in volumes as drilling new wells has lagged, helped the company.

Energy Transfer

So it is a confluence of factors that have brought us to this juncture, and price point for Energy Transfer. Energy demand destruction thanks to the virus. Oil and gas price wars creating too much supply. Lack of drilling shrinking volumes transferred. Endless court battles. Alternate energy growth. A new political reality that undoubtedly will not be as favorable toward the pipeline industry as the old one was. And, a monster pile of debt. All together these have hammered down the price of ET's stock to where I think it is a reasonable risk/reward proposition for yield hungry investors.

I think at these levels, investors who believe that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in our nation's energy model for years to come, should find the stock attractive at about where it now sits.

Will they do it again?

To answer this question we have to approach the reason they did it this time. Debt. ET has a Godzilla sized pile of debt from building all those pipelines.

Seeking Alpha, Chart by author

Tom Long, CFO comments on the distribution cut-

The reduction of the distribution is a proactive decision to strategically accelerate debt reduction as we continue to focus on achieving our leverage target of 4 times to 4.5 times on a rating agency basis and a solid investment grade rating. We expect that the distribution reduction will result in approximately $1.7 billion of additional cash flow on an annualized basis that will be directly used to pay down debt balances and maturities.

It's not hard really. They are dangerously close to exceeding what bankers typically stipulate as being the maximum leverage. Thanks to the fall in their equity price most of their Enterprise Value is debt. That must change. All they have been doing in the era of cheap money is servicing their debt. Now balances must fall. And they will, assuming this money isn't diverted to other uses.

For that reason, I think the bad news is in on the distribution front.

Now for some good news

This isn't forever. If this $1.7 bn that they've "transferred" (NPI) from your balance sheet, back theirs, is directly applied to debt balances in three to five years, and assuming their stock price rises a hair, they could be comfortably under 4 on a debt to capital basis. Tom Long continues his commentary-

Once we reach our leverage target, we are looking at returning additional capital to unitholders. This will come through unit buybacks and or distribution increases with the mix being dependent upon our analysis of market conditions at the time.

It wouldn't take a lot for this to happen. Let's say the stock gets back to $7 over the next year or so as demand increases from a lessening impact of the virus. A roughly 29% rise from present levels. Then in about three years, debt is under $50 bn thanks to paying it down with the excess cash every year. Now the ratio is just under 3, and they've shot right past that magical 4 level needed to satisfy the bankers. I'm just spit-ballin with the actual numbers, and have vastly over-simplified the process to make the point. The larger point is that this is not a far-fetched, unattainable goal.

So, no further cuts in my estimation and with a little patience (something ET investors have needed a lot of so far), investor could be made whole, and then some.

The Future

I think the fall off in demand from the virus is transitory. Things will get better. Things have been getting better. Unemployment in this country is back under 7%. Passenger bookings are on the rise in the airline industry, having recently approached a million in a single day. A lot of things are going right. Sure, we're taking a step back with the resurgence of the virus, but that will pass and growth will resume.

Energy use is on the increase domestically and globally, and for the foreseeable future about 80% of it will come from petroleum based sources.

ExxonMobil

In particular natural gas and NGL's offer a bright spot for ET. Projects vary as to actual volumes but nearly all agree that natural gas is a bridge fuel to a cleaner energy mix going forward.

NGL volumes are also rapidly expanding as noted in a recent McKinsey article. NGL's convert easily to petrochemicals used widely in global industries. The wet gas common to some shale plays has made the U.S the low cost leader in this and has driven growth in this type of drilling.

There is a bright future for companies like ET with occasional dips. You could say we're in a dip now.

ET is a cash machine

The guaranteed contracts that ET holds provide a steady stream of income. This quarter ET generated EBITDA of $2.87 bn and easily provided DCF of $1.69 bn. This covered the distribution and growth capex and left $550 mm for Girl Scout cookies... or heck, paying down some debt. The graphic below gives their estimate of full year 2020 EBITDA, 95% of which is fee driven.

Risks

It may cross your mind to wonder what risks a $5 stock entails. Obviously it can go to zero, but the biggest risk is that macro-picture forces work against the company in several areas and keep the stock pinned in single digits for an extended time period. There are a couple of key areas that might come back to bite ET in the...cash flow statement.

ET is still allocating significant capital to grow the pipeline business as the slide below illustrates. This has been a problem for companies that chased the shale miracle up the airy mountain over the last few years. Now with growth stalling on the upstream side as has been widely noted, can ET count on the projected increases in demand that underpin the rationale for this "growth capital?"

It's hard to say for sure, but weakness has been noted in the pipeline business recently, and stuff we took for granted not so long ago could begin to experience "cavitation," so-to-speak. ET could face competitive pressures forcing discounts and other impacts to cash flow such as permanently lower volumes. As I've said I think the long term energy growth story is intact, and what we are seeing now is a blip. I might be wrong.

There is also the relentless legal and regulatory risk, particularly with the Dakota Access PL. The tide seems to have turned moderately in ET's favor here and worst fears of Summer are looking less and less likely. But, it ain't over until it's over and an adverse ruling on this topic could still come. None of this worst case is priced into the stock in my estimation and could be drag on it for years to come.

Finally, as I mentioned we have a new administration coming into power. It remains to be seen if they will follow through on campaign promises they've made to shift energy use to renewables. I've said previously that it's a lot easier to promise stuff on the campaign trail than it is to deliver in office.

Your takeaway

It's taken a lot to turn me around on this stock. And, I can only give a "moderately bullish" endorsement for investors seeking reliable income. I think ET fits that bill, and folks looking for yield can load up here with relative safety. At it's current share price the EV/EBITDA multiple is 10-ish, not anywhere near a danger level for a capital intensive company. Chief competitors Enbridge, (ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners, (EPD), are at 16-ish, and 8.5-ish respectively, if that helps you any.

Risk and reward go together and I think at ~$5.00 ET presents a reasonable profile for a tasty yield.

As a side note, investors interested in this sector might avoid single company stock risk and K-1 hassle by investing in the Alerian MLP index fund, (AMLP). Down 33% from recent highs thanks to the energy sell-off now underway, this index fund includes the biggies in the MLP space with ET among them. It's paying a nice dividend, of $3.00 per share or ~11% at the current price of ~$21.

It should be noted, as always, that ET is an MLP and carries the K-1 load. Consult your tax adviser if you have any questions about that matter.

