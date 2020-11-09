All eyes are on Woori Financial's future acquisitions to diversify the company beyond its core banking business, and its recent proposed acquisition of Aju Capital is in the spotlight.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Korea-listed financial services company Woori Financial Group (WF) [316140:KS], as more time is needed to assess if it can deliver on its diversification plans.

All eyes are on Woori Financial's future acquisitions to diversify the company beyond its core banking business, and its recent proposed acquisition of Aju Capital to enter the savings bank and capital leasing businesses is in the spotlight. Nevertheless, Woori Financial still has a long way to go before it can catch up with its peers in terms of diversification into non-banking businesses, as the banking business still contributes most of Woori Financial's earnings. Also, the stock offers an attractive consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.6%, although dividends are expected to be lower by -27% YoY this year. Woori Financial's valuations are undemanding, with the stock trading at 0.31 times P/B and 4.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E.

Readers have the option of trading in Woori Financial shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker WF, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 316140:KS. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $700,000, but lower than that for the Korea-listed shares.

For those shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $14 million and market capitalization is above $6.1 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Woori Financial shares listed in Korea include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Samsung Asset Management, and Mirae Asset Global Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Woori Financial, formerly known as Woori Bank, was formed from the merger of a number of banks in the late 1990s, and it was the first Korean financial institution to have a holding company structure in 2001. Subsequently, Woori Bank divested its non-banking businesses in 2014 as part of the Korean government's reduction of its stake in Woori. Woori only converted back into a holding company structure in 2019, and renamed itself as Woori Financial. Woori Financial's banking business, Woori Bank, is one of the four major commercial banks in South Korea, alongside KEB Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank.

Acquisitions

The market consensus is that Korean financial services companies should aggressively diversify beyond their core banking businesses, because of regulatory risks and the current low interest environment. In that respect, Woori Financial seems less attractive than most of its Korean banking peers, because it sold off its non-banking businesses in 2014 and only recently converted into a holding company structure again in 2019. As per the chart below, Woori Financial derives the majority of its earnings from its core baking business.

Earnings Contribution Of Woori Financial's Banking And Non-Banking Subsidiaries

Source: Woori Financial's 3Q 2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

In late-October 2020, Woori Financial disclosed that it is proposing to acquire a 74% equity interest in Aju Capital for KRW572 billion. Aju Capital is the holding company for Aju Savings Bank which operates savings bank and capital leasing businesses. Prior to this proposed acquisition, Woori Financial was the only major Korean financial services company which did not have a presence in the savings bank and capital leasing businesses in the country.

This proposed acquisition of Aju Capital is the latest in a series of deals that Woori Financial has done in the past one year or so to diversify its business operations. Recent deals for Woori Financial included the acquisition of stakes in credit card companies and investment management firms. The next acquisition target for Woori Financial is likely to be a securities firm, as per media reports, and this will be supported by an increase in its capital ratio.

On July 9, 2020, Business Korea reported that Woori Financial "received approval from the Financial Supervisory Service for adoption of the internal ratings-based (IRB) approach with the exception of subsidiaries subject to external audits." This was the main driver for the increase in Woori Financial's Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio from 9.0% as of end-2Q 2020 to 10.4% as of end-3Q 2020. In other words, Woori Financial has more capital buffer now to engage in future acquisitions of non-banking businesses.

On the flip side, Woori Financial could find it challenging to acquire securities firms of a meaningful size. In the July 9, 2020 Business Korea article, it was mentioned that "only small-sized securities firms are currently up for sale" in South Korea. More importantly, Woori Financial still has a long way to go, before it can catch up with its peers in terms of diversification into non-banking businesses. As a comparison, Woori Financial's peer Hana Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:HNFGF) [086790:KS] generates close to a third of its earnings from non-banking businesses.

Dividends

Woori Financial offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Market consensus expects Woori Financial's full-year dividends per share to decrease by -27% YoY from KRW700 in FY 2019 to KRW514 in FY 2020, which is aligned with sell-side analysts' forecasts of a -28% YoY drop in earnings for Woori Financial this year.

It is noteworthy that external factors are the key reason for Woori Financial's lower (expected) dividends in absolute terms this year, and the company has had a good track record of growing dividends in the past few years. Woori Financial increased its full-year dividends per share by +25% YoY, +30% YoY and +8% YoY in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively in absolute terms. Also apart from lower earnings due to Covid-19 and the low interest rate environment, Woori Financial will find it hard to raise dividends this year due to pressure from the regulators. An article titled "Korean banks in dilemma over dividend payments" published in The Korea Times in July 2020 highlighted that South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service "recommended them (Korean financial institutions) to follow the trend of global lenders of cutting payments to shareholders during the Covid-19 pandemic to strengthen their reserves."

Sell-side analysts see Woori Financial's dividends per share increasing to KRW624 and KRW680 in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Woori Financial is expected to maintain the company's dividend ratio at around 25% for FY 2020, same as that for FY 2019. The company's dividends this year are also supported by the increase in its CET1 ratio as highlighted above.

Furthermore, Woori Financial's recent 3Q 2020 financial results suggest that the worst could be over and market consensus' expectations of increased dividends in FY 2021 and FY 2022 are reasonable. The company's net income surged +238% QoQ to KRW479.8 billion in the third quarter of this year. Woori Financial's total loans increased +1.9% QoQ (or +6.9% YoY on a year-to-date basis) toKRW259,780 billion in 3Q 2020, which was mainly driven a +3.0 QoQ growth in retail loans and +1.6% QoQ expansion in loans to large corporations. The company's net interest margin was also relatively stable at 1.57% in 3Q 2020, as compared to 1.58% for 2Q 2020. More importantly, Woori Financial's delinquency ratio decreased from 0.35% in 1Q 2020 and 0.34% in 2Q 2020 to 0.32% in 3Q 2020, which eased potential concerns about a deteroriation in asset quality.

Valuation

Woori Financial trades at 0.31 times P/B based on its share price of KRW9,520 as of November 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 0.43 times and 0.44 times, respectively.

It is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 4.9 times and 4.2 times, respectively. In comparison, Woori Financial's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 5.3 times and 6.2 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Woori Financial are a failure to diversify and create shareholder value with future acquisitions, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.