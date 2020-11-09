Replacing LIBOR

The hidebound incumbent exchanges will not be the source of this LIBOR replacement index. A startup like Island will pick up this golden crown from the dust of battle.

My most recent article argued that SOFR's primacy will not outlast the Fed’s return to normal monetary policy. For the next three years, however, the Fed has committed to holding the policy rate arbitrarily close to zero. During this period, any of the existing candidates could replace LIBOR with equal success.

In fact, at a considerably smaller cost to everybody, including the Fed itself, the Fed could simply designate zero as the index rate. Choosing zero would be a more honest way to achieve the objective of The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to keep the choice of the index for market-based loan and derivatives securely under its thumb.

SOFR is an overnight repurchase agreement-based index. As such, it has three primary shortcomings. They are that SOFR is government-chosen, Treasury collateralized, and overnight.

Government-determined. Members of the Alternative Reference Rate Committee (ARRC), a committee chosen by the Fed to replace LIBOR, might argue with me that SOFR, a rate calculated by the Fed from transactions identified by the Fed, is government-chosen. Treasury collateralized. SOFR is based upon individual overnight repurchase agreements (repo). These repos are priced as though they have no credit risk. Yet, SOFR will be used to price credit-risky term instruments such as loans. Overnight. The greatest problem with SOFR is a problem that nobody, including ARRC, can solve. Any credit index should be aligned with its purpose. The purpose of the LIBOR index was to provide lenders and derivatives traders with a market consensus of anticipated rates over the period until the next rate reset under the terms of each loan or derivative agreement that refers to the index. Overnight rates consider only today’s financial market conditions.

Moreover, today’s overnight market conditions are always dominated by the Fed’s choice of the policy rate. The Fed's target rate is, if anything, inversely related to financial risk due to the countercyclicality of monetary policy. Combining today’s rate with previous overnight rates to produce a backward-looking term yield only reduces the index rate’s information about the future by combining the Fed’s current policy rate with the Fed’s out-of-date policy rates.

Barriers to replacing SOFR

I argued in the previous article that SOFR will not survive the economy’s transition to normal interest rate risk conditions. But I left unanswered the question, “What will replace SOFR?” In the risk-normal years during which LIBOR became the standard index, the markets for term credit were more active than they are today.

But following the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Congress decided that no banking service was so important that banks should be exposed to significant risk by providing it. The safety of the banks is more important than the services they provide, in the current regulatory way of looking at economy-wide threats to economic growth.

Among other restraints on bank risk-taking were Fed pressure on the banks to reduce maturities on both sides of their balance sheet, to move from uncollateralized to collateralized borrowing, to move from term to overnight funding, and (for the too-big-to-fail (TBTF) banks) to shift both sides of their balance sheet from unsecured to secured credit.

When the Fed releases the hellhounds of uncertain inflation and interest rates, three years hence, uncertainty and chaos will uncouple expected overnight commercial paper and deposit rates from Treasury-collateralized SOFR. Even risky overnight rates such as Richard Sandor’s AMERIBOR, which services the index needs of American banks that are not TBTF, will also be innocent of the market’s expectations for future interest rates.

The markets will be desperate for loan pricing reflecting the expected cost of money. Even a bank that meekly complies with the Fed’s choice of SOFR will be pressured by its customers to break from the SOFR-plus-spread pricing that regulations will mandate, especially if the markets anticipate a fall in overnight credit risky rates. Absent an alternative term rate index, lenders will have no choice but to change the spreads against whatever overnight rate they use.

There will be two very unappealing effects of a poor choice of interest rate index: individual loan rates set ad hoc in one-on-one negotiations and customer flight from bank loans to commercial paper markets.

Customer-specific loan rate-setting will unleash deal-by-deal competition between banks and their preferred customers that will inevitably put enormous pressure on net interest spreads.

The exodus of borrowers from bank relationships into the overnight commercial paper market will accelerate, reducing the share of commercial banks in the business of finance.

No market spontaneity means no SOFR replacement

LIBOR sprung to life more or less spontaneously, introduced without fanfare by a banker, Minos Zombanakis, and used to set the future periodic yield changes on a term floating-rate loan to the Shah of Iran from Manufacturers Hanover.

But the flexibility of the free-wheeling banking market of London circa 1970 is no more. Adam Smith’s invisible hand is cuffed by Dodd-Frank and other post-financial crisis of 2007-2008 government regulations. Congress’ restrictions placed on TBTF bank risk-taking, passed in the mistaken belief that a financial system where TFTF banks are not permitted to take the risks associated with normal financial intermediation is a safer financial system, cannot interfere with the competitive inevitability of the spontaneous birth of new intermediaries to fill corporate and personal risk management needs.

LIBOR’s history demonstrates that simply moving the taking of risk from commercial banks to non-bank financial institutions and money markets is not an answer. Credit markets crave a market-wide index of expected term cost of credit. Zombanakis and the representatives of the Shah knew that there was an informal agreement among the London branches of global banks to meet periodically at their club for lunch, sherry, and a poll on the market rate. This is, in accord with the London tradition, still in place in the London gold market, where important prices are set by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

However, the major increase in visibility of the LIBOR rate resulting from the success of the Eurodollar futures market at the CME Group (CME) created pressure to make the rate-setting more transparent. The need for transparency resulted in the official creation of the British Banker’s Association, which became responsible for the determination of LIBOR on a daily basis.

LIBOR has a very seat-of-the-pants history. Not the sort of thing bank regulators will accept amid post-financial crisis paranoia.

Spontaneity is not an option

But the spontaneity of LIBOR is a thing of the past. Regulators will want to pass on the propriety of the market in advance of the market’s existence. As IOSCO explains to us, they will no longer accept an index that is ad hoc in any way. The process of creating an index requires several points of contact with IOSCO and its agents in various national markets. Here are the desirable properties of an index determination agent:

Index administrators should not themselves participate in trading the index.

The means of index determination should be completely transparent.

The index should be directly tied to market transactions.

The market that produces the index should be open, liquid, and high-volume.

Plainly, LIBOR itself would never have made the grade, even in its heyday. Ditto, the prime rate. Somebody will have to create the term instrument and open a market in which to trade it in advance of its designation as an index. Backroom market-creating is no more. The question is, who?

Like Island?

This situation seemingly screams for an Island-like entity. The CME, the obvious choice of a firm to establish a SOFR replacement, much as NASDAQ and NYSE were in the case of Island, is both too heavily scrutinized by market regulators and too hidebound to do any disrupting. But as NASDAQ and NYSE before it, CME might very likely buy an Island-like disrupter once its success is established.

Alternatively, one of the major GAFA (Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL)) firms could create a subsidiary for the same purpose. This could be interesting because it would open a path to disruption of the entire investment banking universe for Silicon Valley, which is otherwise finding entry into wholesale investment banking difficult.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.