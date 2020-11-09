The good news is that this was to be expected given the transition away from Nkran Cut 2, and FY2020 production is expected to hit the high end of guidance.

We're now more than halfway through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report its results is Galiano Gold (GAU). While the company had a strong H1 performance that made it look like it would trounce guidance, the Q3 results came in at the weakest levels in over two years, as mining did not benefit from high-grade ore from the Nkran pit. The good news is that the company still remains on track to meet its FY2020 production outlook, but cost guidance has been raised slightly, with all-in sustaining costs expected to come in near $1,150/oz. Currently, Galiano is trading at a very reasonable valuation at just over 6x forward earnings, but I believe there are more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector. Galiano Gold owns a 45% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture (JV), but all figures are reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~49,000 ounces, down 21% from the ~62,400 ounces produced in the same period last year. The significant decrease in gold production and sales led to a sharp rise in all-in sustaining costs, with costs coming in 50% above the industry average for the quarter at $1,488/oz. The good news is that the higher average realized gold price vs. the year-ago period more than made up for the increased costs, with all-in sustaining cost margins increasing by 41% to $373/oz. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, it was a weak quarter operationally for the Asanko Gold Mine JV, with quarterly production at its lowest levels in two years and down nearly 30% sequentially (Q2 2020: 69,026 ounces). The significant drop in gold production was driven by a material decrease in head grades, with head grades falling from 1.40 grams per tonne gold in Q3 2019 to 1.10 grams per tonne gold in the most recent quarter. While throughput was actually up 2% in the period with ~1.47 million tonnes processed, this was not enough to offset the more than 20% decrease in grades. It's worth noting that while gold recovery rates remained strong at 93%, they did fall 100 basis points year over year due to the lower gold grades processed.

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the table above, the lower gold production led to a material decrease in gold sales, resulting in much higher all-in sustaining costs. During Q3 2020, all-in sustaining costs jumped from $1,179/oz to $1,488/oz, resulting from lower gold sales and much higher mining rates, with over ~12,200 tonnes mined vs. ~7,500 tonnes mined in the year-ago period. The increased mining was due to development work to prepare the Esaase and Akwasiso pits to contribute more ore in Q4.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the increase in costs due to significantly lower gold production might be disappointing to investors, it shouldn't be, as this was mostly to be expected for those following Galiano Gold closely. This is because the company had completed mining at the higher-grade Nkran pit and was moving on to lower-grade ore from Esaase and Akwasiso, as well as stockpiles. Given that we were expecting to see similar throughput levels but a material drop in grades with no contribution from Nkran, it would have been impossible for Galiano to maintain similar gold production levels, especially in a quarter weighted more towards development. As noted in the Q3 results, the company will be sourcing ore from Esaase and Akwasiso in Q4 and low-grade stockpiles. Therefore, I would be shocked if gold production came in above ~63,000 ounces for the quarter, the current trailing twelve-month average.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The good news is that given the robust operational performance in H1 2020, the mine remains on track to meet its FY2020 production guidance. In fact, the ~184,300 ounces produced year to date puts the company well within reach to hit the upper end of guidance at 245,000 ounces for the Asanko Mine JV. The only negative is that this is slightly offset by an increase in cost guidance to closer to $1,150/oz, above the prior cost outlook of $1,050/oz. This is due to non-recurring COVID-19 related costs, higher royalties paid due to higher gold (GLD) prices, and design changes to the tailings storage facility. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we look at Galiano's earnings trend, we can see that the company remains on track for a massive year, with expectations for 2000% growth in annual earnings per share (EPS). It's important to note that this growth rate should be discounted as the company is up against a very easy year-over-year comp of $0.01 in FY2019, but it's a significant improvement regardless. Assuming it can meet these estimates, we should see an earnings breakout year for Galiano Gold, and the stock trading at barely 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates as it heads into 2020. As shown below, the company's Quant rating leaves it near the middle of the pack, ranked 25th out of just below 50 names in the sector with strong ratings for growth and value but weakness in profitability.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Galiano Gold leaves a lot to be desired as a Tier-3 jurisdiction gold producer, as it's located in Ghana, and from a cost standpoint, with costs expected to be 15% above the industry average. However, the one piece of good news is that the valuation has come down to very reasonable levels, with Galiano trading at just 6x forward earnings and less than 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. However, Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) is also available at a similar price with similar costs and a much more diverse portfolio with multiple assets. Therefore, while Galiano is cheap, it's hard to argue that it's a must-own name.

(Source: Koyfin)

It's easy to be disappointed after a sharp margin contraction sequentially and a massive increase in Galiano's costs, but as noted earlier, this was to be expected. The good news is that the cash is well-financed with $66.4 million in cash and receivables and no debt, and the company is on track for an earnings breakout year if it can put together a solid Q4. However, with cost guidance up and single-asset miners in Tier-3 jurisdictions being the least attractive area of the market, I see better opportunities. Currently, I prefer names like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which is also on sale but has a more diverse production profile in safe jurisdictions.

