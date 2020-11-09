I am confident that Exxon Mobil will overcome this long-bearish cycle. I recommend accumulating on any weakness.

Exxon Mobil produced 3,672K Boep/d this second quarter, down 5.8% year over year and up slightly sequentially.

Revenues and other income came at $46.2 billion, down 29% compared to the third quarter last year and up 41.7% sequentially. Earnings were a loss of $680 million in the quarter.

Source: Guyana Petroleum Digest

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) announced its third quarter of 2020 on October 30, 2020. The company posted a narrower-than-expected loss of $0.15 per diluted share due to higher margins from the USA's chemical business segment. However, in the downstream segment, refinery margins during the quarter were dismal.

However, this chemical gain was negated in part by lower oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity prices.

To cut costs, the company is now projecting to cut 1,900 positions in the United States, primarily at its Houston offices.

Finally, Exxon Mobil expects a CapEx for 2021 between $16 billion to $19 billion, much lower than its year’s $23 billion targets.

Exxon Mobil is one of my preferred long-term oil companies.

Investment Thesis: I am confident that Exxon Mobil will overcome this long-bearish cycle, and I believe long-term investors should continue to accumulate the stock on any weakness regularly.

However, due to growing volatility in the oil industry, I recommend trading short term your long-term position regularly. I believe 40% or even more should be allocated to this exercise to minimize risks and allow you to increase your gains and reduce your risk.

Data by YCharts

The company's upstream production operates worldwide, with 3,672K Boepd in the third quarter of 2020. Below is the company's production per region between liquids and natural gas in 3Q'20. The US segment represents 30.7% of the total input.

Oil and gas prices recovered during the third quarter from a steep decline in the second quarter. The result is that the price of oil and gas received by the company in the third quarter of 2020 was higher sequentially but still weak compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Stephen Littleton - Vice President, Investor Relations and Secretary - said in the conference call:

Significant improvement in Upstream liquids price was partially offset by lower gas realizations, as well as lower refining margins. Higher volumes across all three of our businesses increased earnings by $700 million as demand continued to recover from the unprecedented levels seen in the second quarter.

Exxon Mobil - 3Q '20 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 63.42 67.17 56.16 32.61 46.20 Net Income in $ Billion 3.17 5.69 -0.61 -1.08 -0.68 EBITDA $ Billion 9.83 11.54 5.81 3.59 4.89 EPS diluted in $/share 0.75 1.33 -0.14 -0.26 -0.15 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 9.08 6.35 6.27 0.00 4.39 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.29 6.70 5.95 4.42 3.29 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.79 -0.35 0.33 -4.42 1.10 Total Cash $ Billion 5.35 3.09 11.4 12.6 8.83 Total Debt in $ Billion 47.1 46.9 59.6 69.5 68.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.271 4.270 4.270 4.271 4.271 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 3,899 4,018 4,046 3,638 3,672 US Production in K Boepd 1,135 1,117 1,170 1,068 1,127 Permian Production in K Boepd 293 294 352 298 401 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 54.51 55.61 42.82 21.79 36.80 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 2.03 2.16 1.69 1.57 1.62

Sources: Company filing and Fun Trading analysis.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income. Revenues recovered a little from the second quarter plunge.

Revenues and other income came at $46.2 billion, down 29% compared to the third quarter last year and up 41.7% sequentially. Earnings were a loss of $680 million in the quarter or $0.15 per diluted share.

Highlight this quarter.

Low commodity prices were to blame again, even if the situation has improved sequentially.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures). Back to a profit this quarter.

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

I have estimated capital expenditure of around $3,291 billion in 3Q '20, and cash from operating activities was $4,389 million.

FCF yearly ("TTM") is estimated at a loss of $3.342 billion (not including divestitures). The third quarter was $1.098 Billion.

The dividend is unchanged at $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 10.62%. Based on 4.271 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.9 billion per year.

Comparing this cost to the yearly free cash flow, we can see that Exxon Mobil should be cutting the dividend by at least 50% immediately.

3 - Oil production in K Boepd and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,672K Boep/d this second quarter, down 5.8% year over year and up slightly sequentially (please see graph history above). Liquids represented 2,286K Bop/d, or 62.25% of the total production.

Total US production represented 30.7% of the total output in 3Q '20.

Production in the Permian Basin increased this quarter. Production is 401K Boep/d for 3Q '20, up from 298K Boep/d the previous quarter.

4 - Net Debt is $60.7 billion in 3Q '20

Total debt has risen sharply in 2020, as we can see in the chart below.

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $60.7 billion, with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3X. (estimated by Fun Trading)

5 - Downstream and Chemical Outlook 4Q'20

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil's third quarter results produced another loss for the third quarter. To keep the dividend at this insane level, the company now has minimal options remaining. Exxon Mobil added to its debt, cut costs, and shrank CapEx or other operating costs.

It has a limit, and I believe we have reached it this quarter unless oil and gas prices can recover quickly. Exxon Mobil still believes it can maintain its dividends in 2021, but I do not share the management's optimism, which starts to concern me.

The next logical step is to cut the dividend by 50% until a time the demand for oil returns to normal, and the company can generate enough free cash flow.

I really do not comprehend why the company is fighting so hard against this inevitable financial conclusion?

Technical Analysis

XOM forms a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $36-$36.40

and line support at $31.40-$31.75.

In the XOM case above, the descending wedge pattern is quite bearish because the pattern has been entered from the upside.

The trading strategy is to accumulate at or below $31.50 and take partial profit above $36.25.

XOM is an excellent proxy for oil, and any trading strategy must be built on this basic principle. If oil prices continue to weaken the next few weeks, XOM could experience a breakdown to $30 or below. However, if oil prices can recover in the fourth quarter, then the sell target is $42.35.

