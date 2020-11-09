While the company had another solid quarter at Fosterville and benefited from higher production with the addition of Detour Lake, it was the weakest quarter at Macassa in two years.

We're more than halfway through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The company announced a massive increase in gold production and sales year over year with the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) acquisition closing in January, leading to revenue growth of 66% year over year. However, operations at the Macassa Mine were down sharply year over year, which weighed significantly on consolidated costs. While unfortunate, the company expects a much stronger Q4 and continues to trade at a deep discount to peers despite having a very competitive dividend yield of 1.55% vs. peers. I continue to see Kirkland Lake Gold as a top-10 gold producer, and I would view any pullbacks below $46.50 as buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Website)

Kirkland Lake Gold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 339,600 ounces, with Fosterville leading the way with over 160,000 ounces produced. This translated to a 37% jump in gold production year over year. However, all-in sustaining costs spiked sharply in the quarter with higher costs at Detour Lake and increased costs at Macassa due to significantly lower gold production. The good news is that the sharp increase in all-in sustaining costs to $886/oz still left costs more than 10% below the industry average, with Kirkland Lake enjoying 50% plus margins in the quarter. Given the strong results, the company chose to raise its dividend to $0.75 per share annually. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's flagship Fosterville Mine in Australia, it was another incredible quarter for the company with gold production of ~161,500 ounces, up 2% from a near-record in Q3 2019 (~158,300 ounces). The marginal increase in gold production was driven by 40% higher throughput of ~167,500 tonnes, offset by a sharp drop in grades from 41.8 grams per tonne gold to 30.3 grams per tonne gold. However, the company noted that the decreased grades resulted from a lower portion of ore coming from the highest-grade Swan Zone, with 54% of tonnage in Q3 2020 vs. 61% in the same period last year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be discouraged by the slight increase in all-in sustaining costs vs. the year-ago period as costs jumped from $289/oz to $349/oz. However, it's important to note that this had little to do with operations and much more to do with the new 2.75% royalty put in place by the Victorian government. This translated to a $52/oz headwind in costs for the quarter, with adjusted costs of $297/oz, excluding the new royalty. Despite the cost increase, the costs at Fosterville continue to be exceptional, with the mine being one of only five mines I'm aware of producing gold at 75% plus margins. Based on the solid year-to-date results at Fosterville, the mine is well on its way to meeting its FY2020 guidance mid-point of 600,000 ounces.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to Kirkland Lake's newest Detour Lake Mine, it was a solid quarter with gold production of ~140,100 ounces driven by higher throughput relative to Q2 2020. The mine processed 5.89 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.81 grams per tonne gold during the quarter, an increase from the ~5.66 million tonnes processed at 0.79 grams per tonne gold in Q2. However, due to higher tonnes mined and increased maintenance costs because the mine ramped up from reduced operations following the government-mandated shutdown in Q2, all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,259/oz sequentially.

(Source: MiningWeekly.com)

While these costs are indeed quite high, year-to-date costs have only been slightly above industry average levels at $1,156/oz. Besides, the company expects to benefit from slightly higher grades in Q4, which should increase overall gold production and sales and pull costs down closer to $1,050/oz. Long term, if the company can achieve its goals at Detour Lake, we could see this become a 700,000-ounce per year operation with hopes to permit the project for throughput of up to 28 million tonnes per year. When combined with higher-grades from the Saddle Zone (58.5 meters of 1.80 grams per tonne gold and 78.0 meters of 1.42 grams per tonne gold), we could see a very different operation within 18 months.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, at Kirkland Lake's Macassa Mine, it was a very challenging quarter with gold production down 37% year over year. The significant drop in gold production and sales was due to much lower throughput combined with a sharp decrease in grades, with grades falling from 23.3 grams per tonne gold to 15.5 grams per tonne gold as the company was forced to mine lower-grade stopes due to decreased mining rates. This was due to reduced workforce productivity and lower equipment availability, with record temperatures in Kirkland Lake contributing to heat issues in the mine. The good news is that this is not a recurring issue as we certainly aren't going to have high-temperature issues during an Ontario winter, where temperatures drop well below zero.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Unfortunately, due to the lower gold sales, all-in sustaining costs at Macassa jumped to $1,081/oz vs. $689/oz, and this had a significant negative effect on Kirkland Lake's consolidated costs ($886/oz). However, this increase in costs is a one-off due to the challenging quarter and not representative of the mine's normal operations. In fact, I would argue that this is the worst quarter the mine has seen in years. For investors worried that this might happen again next summer, it's worth noting that ventilation is steadily increasing as the #4 Shaft Project at Macassa nears completion, with ventilation expected to triple from current levels.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Looking at the consolidated results, we can see that despite the significant headwind with no production from the Holt Complex (27,100 ounces produced in Q3 2019), and a rough quarter from Macassa, it was still a record quarter for the company. Kirkland Lake should benefit from higher grades at Detour Lake in Q4 with similar throughput and much higher grades from Macassa as mining rates increase; I would expect another record quarter in Q4 for the company. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, quarterly revenue hit a record of $632.8 million, up 66% year over year. This was a result of higher gold sales and an increased gold price ($1,907/oz vs. $1,482/oz), offset by a more than ~$30 million headwind in revenue with no gold sales from Holt (26,800 ounces sold in Q3 2019). This sharp increase in revenues has placed Kirkland Lake on track to grow annual earnings per share [EPS] by 25% year over year to $3.39. While this might not sound all that impressive during a record year for gold prices, it's important to note that the company is up against a significant 60 million share headwind due to the Detour Gold acquisition, which has weighed on annual EPS.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $4.52, translating to 33% growth if forecasts are met. This would translate to an 800-basis point acceleration sequentially from the 25% growth expected this year, with Kirkland Lake benefiting from the most aggressive buyback program in the sector currently. To date, Kirkland Lake Gold has relieved some of the share count headwind from the Detour Gold acquisition, re-purchasing 14.03 million shares at an average price of $37.53. The company has 6 million shares left on its Normal Course Issuer Bid, so there's significant ammunition left to reduce the share count. Based on FY2021 annual EPS of $4.52, which I believe to be on the conservative side, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at just 10.6x FY2021 earnings, or less than 10x earnings after subtracting out ~$848 million in cash (~$3.15 per share); a very compelling valuation.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Some critics of Kirkland Lake Gold have suggested that the poor performance of Kirkland Lake this year relative to peers is due to the declining reserves at Fosterville and that this is a large issue with the investment thesis. Before addressing this, it's important to note that the poor performance for Kirkland Lake Gold this year is mainly due to absorbing a 30% higher share count due to an acquisition; a massive headwind to share price performance. Circling back to Fosterville, there's no question that grades and reserves are declining, and we should see reserves of less than 1.9 million ounces in the updated reserve report early next year. At a production rate of ~600,000 ounces per year at Fosterville, this translates to just three years of mine life left at ultra-high grades.

(Source: Company Website)

However, while reserve growth at Fosterville is imperative to maintain a 500,000-ounce plus production profile, Kirkland is hoping to increase Detour Gold production to closer to 700,000 ounces per year by permitting for up to 28 million tonnes of throughput, and the #4 Shaft at Macassa is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022. Therefore, while the breadwinner (Fosterville) will be running into lower grades and production if resource conversion and exploration drilling are not successful, Macassa will see production increase to 100,000 ounces per quarter (~60,000 ounces currently), and Detour should see quarterly production rise to 170,000 ounces per quarter (140,000 ounces currently). This would make up for a significant amount of lost production from Fosterville, even if Fosterville production fell from 600,000 to 300,000 ounces per year by FY2024. I have shown a chart below to illustrate this with an idea of what production could look like in Q3 2023.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While stagnant production over the next three years if Fosterville exploration does not turn up bonanza grades is not all that inspiring, it's worth noting that Kirkland Lake has a cash balance of $848.5 million currently. This cash balance should grow to closer to $2.0 billion by Q1 2022 with less money spent on share repurchases and more cash landing on the balance sheet. With $2 billion in cash, the company could easily scoop up a gold developer with a 175,000-ounce to 250,000-ounce production profile or a mid-tier producer without any share dilution or added debt. This is not true of any other senior gold producer out there currently, placing Kirkland in an enviable position when it comes to production growth through M&A going forward. In summary, I don't see any reason to worry about Fosterville here, with several options available to grow production. Besides, I would argue a lot of this is already priced in with the stock trading at less than 10x FY2021 annual EPS after cash, a significant discount to peers like Agnico Eagle (AEM) at 20.10x FY2021 annual EPS.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold has undoubtedly underperformed its peers this year, but I would argue this has nothing to do with operational performance and more to do with digesting a higher share count. In fact, I believe CEO Tony Makuch and his team have done an incredible job picking up the longest-life mine in Canada last year (Detour), buying back nearly 6% of the share float at 20% below current prices, and increasing the dividend all while maintaining a fortress-like balance sheet in a year with unprecedented challenges. It's easy to beat up on the stock because it's out of favor, but typically the best time to buy market leaders is when they're out of favor and negativity is at its peak. Given Kirkland Lake's strong balance sheet, competitive yield, and industry-leading margins, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 gold producer and a buy below $46.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.